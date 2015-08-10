IslamLib – Saya akan memberikan definisi minimal: Siapa saja yang mengucapkan kredo syahadat, maka dia adalah seorang Muslim. Kita tak boleh meng-kafirkan siapa saja yang telah mengucapkan syahadat. Tak peduli apakah sekte, mazhab, golongan, dan pandangan politik dia. Apakah dia seorang Sunni, Syiah, Ahmadiyah — semuanya Muslim, sebab mereka mengucapkan syahadat.
Apa intinya syahadat? Mengakui doktrin tauhid (tiada tuhan selain Allah) dan kenabian (Muhammad adalah utusan Allah). Dengan kata lain, inti syahadat adalah tauhid dan kenabian (nubuwwah).
Apakah ada dasar untuk definisi ini? Ada. Ndak usah khawatir. Yaitu hadis terkenal riwayat Bukhari-Muslim: Aku diperintahkan untuk memerangi orang-orang sampai mereka menyaksikan tak ada tuhan selain Allah dan Muhammad adalah utusan Allah. Jadi syarat menjadi Muslim adalah cuma bersyahadat. Ndak usah neko-neko. Teks Arabnya (kalau anda kurang yakin): Umirtu an uqatila al-nasa hatta yaqulu la ilaha illa al-Lah wa anna Muhammadan ‘abduhu wa rasuluh.
Hadis ini memang menyisakan pertanyaan sedikit: Kalau begitu Islam disebarkan dengan pedang? Saya akan bahas ini dalam tulisan terpisah.
Dengan definisi minimal ini, kita tak boleh mengkafirkan siapapun. Jika kita bisa menghindarkan umat Islam dari takfir (saling mengkafirkan), maka konflik sektarian dalam umat Islam bisa diminimalisir.
Selama ini umat Islam saling tengkar dan bunuh-bunuhan karena rebutan istilah “Muslim”. Yang satu mengaku Muslim sambil meng-ekskomunikai kelompok lain yang berbeda paham dari sebutan “Muslim”. Ratusan tahun umat Islam melakukan ini: Apakah ndak kapok-kapok dan lelah bertengkar memperebutkan istilah “Muslim”?
Pertanyaan berikutnya: Apakah orang Ahmadiyah Muslim atau tidak? Ya, mereka bagian dari umat Islam. Sebab mereka mengucapkan syahadat, melaksanakan salat, puasa, zakat dan haji ke Mekah.
Tapi orang-orang Ahmadiyah bukankah mengakui ada nabi setelah Nabi Muhammad? Ada dua jawaban untuk pertanyaan ini. Pertama: syahadat Islam hanya menegaskan “Tiada tuhan selain Allah dan Muhammad adalah utusan Allah”. Tak ada kata-kata “Muhammad adalah utusan Allah terakhir”.
Kalaupun benar orang Ahmadiyah mengakui ada nabi baru setelah Nabi Muhammad, mereka sama sekali tidak melanggar syahadat Islam. Mereka sudah memenuhi definisi minimal tentang Islam yang diberikan oleh Nabi Muhammad dalam hadis yang sudah saya sebutkan di atas.
Kedua: nabi yang dipercayai Ahmadiyah, yaitu Hazrat Ghulam Ahmad, bukan “nabi” dalam pengertian yang kita pahami selama ini. Yang dimaksud nabi di sini adalah seorang pembaharu (mujaddid) yang mengkonfirmasi syariat yang dibawa oleh Nabi Muhmmad. Dia tak membawa syariat baru. Dia hanya menegaskan syariat Islam yang sudah ada.
Dengan kata lain, nubuwwah yang didaku oleh Hazrat Ghulam Ahmad bukanlah “nubuwwah al-tasyri’” (kenabian yang membawa syariat baru dan menghapuskan syariat sebelumnya, yaitu syariat Nabi Muhammad), melainkan “nubuwwah al-taqrir wa al-tabligh“, yakni kenabian yang menegaskan dan menyampaikan syariat Islam yang sudah ada. Yang berakhir adalah kenabian dalam pengertian khusus, yaitu nubuwwah al-tasyri’.
Sementara kenabian dalam pengertian nubuwwah al-tabligh wa al-taqrir bisa saja berlangsung terus, sampai kiamat. Kenabian jenis kedua ini sama saja pengertiannya dengan tajdid dalam istilah yang sering dipakai oleh kelompok Sunni. Tak usah terjerat dalam perdebatan istilah. Yang penting esensinya.[]
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
I have recently started a web site, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Some truly wonderful information, Sword lily I noticed this.
You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely wide for me. I’m having a look forward in your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Review of the use of DHEA treatment showed nno significant benefit when given to those orr ordinary women with
adrenal insufficiency.
Hello.This article was really motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this subject last couple of days.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Hi there very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI’m satisfied to search out numerous useful information here within the publish, we need develop more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine
just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Hey very nice blog!
Excellent site. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
Great site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I feel that you should write more on this matter, it may not be a taboo subject but generally individuals are not enough to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I am not very excellent with English but I find this very easy to understand.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m unsure whether
this post is authored by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Excellent post. I found myself checking constantly this
weblog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specially the remaining phase 🙂 I cope with such information much.
I was once seeking this particular info for the long time.
Thanks and better of luck.
Hello.This article was really motivating, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last week.
bookmarked!!, I love your blog site!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Keep working ,fantastic job!
Some genuinely superb content on this internet site, regards for contribution.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also visit this
webpage on regular basis to obtain updated from most
recent news update.
This actually answered my problem, thank you!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I stumbled on this board and
so i think it is truly useful & it helped me
out much. I hope to offer something back and help others
such as you helped me.
I haven’t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I was very happy to search out this internet-site.I wanted to thanks in your time for this excellent learn!! I definitely enjoying every little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Wonderful beat ! I prefer to apprentice whilst you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided
us a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little bit evaluation on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If possible, as you change into expertise, would you mind updating your weblog with more particulars? It’s extremely helpful for me. Huge thumb up for this blog put up!
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such
info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you put to create one of these excellent informative website.
Some really good content on this website , appreciate it for contribution.
Remarkable issues here. I’m very happy to peer your post.
Thank you so much and I am having a look forward to contact you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i?¦m happy to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to do not forget this site and give it a glance on a relentless basis.
What’s up to every single one, it’s genuinely a good for me to pay a quick visit this web page,
it includes valuable Information.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in internet explorer, would check thisK IE still is the marketplace chief and a good component to other folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your web
site in internet explorer, may check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large component of other folks will pass over
your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Wonderful article! We are going to be linking to the great article on our website.
Continue the best writing.
Wonderful beat ! I want to apprentice even while you amend your
site, how could i subscribe for the blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I have been just a little bit acquainted of this your
broadcast offered vivid transparent concept
Greetings! Beneficial advice in this particular article!
This is basically the little changes that can make the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Post writing is another fun, in the event you be aware of
then you can write or else it can be complex to publish.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at
this web site, and post is truly fruitful for me, keep up posting these
types of posts.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Many thanks
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed
reading it, you are actually an incredible author.
I will make certain to bookmark your website and definately will often return at a later time.
I would like to encourage you to definitely ultimately continue your great work, have
got a nice evening!
If you are intending for finest contents like me, just check
out see this website every day since it presents feature contents, thanks
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this website , also I conceive the layout contains superb features.
Hi, I really do believe it is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going
to keep coming back yet again since i have have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the ideal method to change, may you
be rich and then help others.
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this site,
i am just visiting this web site dailly and obtain pleasant
facts from here daily.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were a bit
bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent idea
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
I genuinely enjoy examining on this website , it contains superb content. “It is easy to be nice, even to an enemy – from lack of character.” by Dag Hammarskjld.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however
I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a
blog article or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and
I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Hi there, I came across your blog by the use of Google while looking for a related topic, your site got here up, it seems to be great.
I’ve bookmarked it inside my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just became aware about your weblog through Google, and discovered that it
is truly informative. I’m going to be mindful for brussels.
I am going to appreciate just in case you proceed this from now on. Many other folks will most likely be benefited through your writing.
Cheers!
Ny hosts the AVP Manhattan Beach Open, hence
producing substantial crowds of visitors, all looking to hook a look
of the worldis finest beach volleyball athletes, every year.
I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were very beneficial very useful
I used to be able to find good information from your blog articles.
Someone essentially lend a hand to create critically articles I would state.
That is certainly the first time I frequented your web site and to this particular
point? I surprised with all the analysis you made to create this type
of submit incredible. Fantastic task!
We’re a small group of volunteers and starting a brand
new scheme inside our community. Your site provided us with
valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job
and our entire community will likely be grateful to you.
Good day! I was able to have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after experiencing a number of the posts I realized it’s a novice to me.
Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking
back regularly!