Sapere Aude, Kaum Santri!

IslamLib – Secara umum, belum banyak perbedaan suasana antara majelis keagamaan yang terdiri dari masyarakat umum dengan para santri. Perbedaan keduanya baru soal tingkat, belum soal jenis. Pada majelis keagamaan umum, penyaji materi keagamaan bisa leluasa bicara apa saja soal agama, tanpa bantahan berarti.
Tapi dalam majelis keagamaan kaum santri, akan sedikit ada bantahan, sehingga pembahas topik tertentu perlu sedikit lebih solid dalam berargumen. Jika tidak, para santri yang tak awam lagi soal agama akan membantah dan majelis akan menjadi ajang debat yang berkepanjangan.
Tapi selalu ada trik untuk mengunci runcingnya perdebatan, karena khazanah keagamaan kaum santri mengenal 2 jenis argumen. Pertama, argumen tekstual, baik dari Alqur’an, hadis, ataupun kutipan pendapat ulama yang dianggap otoritatif (al-adillah an-naqliyyah).
Kedua, argumen rasional (al-adillah al-`aqliyyah), berkat atau buah dari kepiawaian seseorang dalam berpikir, termasuk saat mengolah kumpulan argumen tekstual yang tersedia baginya dalam suatu topik.
Dalam banyak kasus, daya kritis forum akan melemah ketika hadirin dibanjiri oleh timbunan argumen tekstual, tak peduli mereka kalangan awam ataupun santri. Argumen-argumen tekstual tak jarang berfungsi, bukan sebagai perambah keluasan cakrawala berpikir, tapi sebagai katup pembahasan.
Sihir argumen tekstual dapat membungkam non-santri ataupun santri, sekalipun isinya bukan cerminan metode berdalil yang logis dan cerdas.
Tapi itulah kekuasaan teks (sulthatun nash), terutama ketika ia dianggap teks suci. Ia seakan-akan memberi kata-putus, sekalipun sebuah persoalan tak sedang menghendaki kata putus.
Kekuasaan teks bisa saja tidak berasal dari solid dan relevannya isi teks tersebut dengan topik yang sedang dibahas, tapi justru berasal dari luar dirinya. Teks, terutama yang dianggap suci, mendapat daya dan kuasa, bukan dari isinya sendiri, tapi dari mana ia berasal.
Karena itu, ia rentan sekali dimanfaatkan kalangan fundamentalis untuk memperjuangkan kepentingan ideologis mereka.
Malangnya, dalam masyarakat yang segan atau kurang banyak menggunakan kemampuan nalar, argumen-argumen tekstualis kaum fundamentalis akan gampang diterima, bukan karena ia lebih solid dan lebih masuk akal, tapi lebih karena ia dianggap bertuah dari luar dirinya. Argumen tekstual, terkadang mampu menumpulkan daya kritis serta melumpuhkan akal sehat.
Cobalah perhatikan argumen tekstual yang sangat sering disodorkan kalangan fundamentalis Islam tentang sistem hukum yang lebih baik untuk diterapkan dalam sebuah negara.
Dengan segera, mereka akan cepat-cepat mengemukakan ayat Alqur’an berikut: ”Barangsiapa yang tidak berhukum dengan apa-apa yang diturunkan Allah, maka mereka adalah kafir… fasik… atau zalim”.
Dengan argumen tersebut, kaum fundamentalis dengan leluasa dapat mengampanyekan kepentingan ideologis mereka tentang sebuah tatanan pemerintahan yang teokratis atau yang berstrata lebih rendah dari itu kepada khalayak yang enggan berpikir kritis terhadap argumen-agumen tekstual.
Kalangan santri yang sudah kenyang sekolah agama dan telah terbiasa hidup dalam tradisi perdalilan semacam itu, tak kuasa membantah dengan bahan-bahan sejenis yang mereka punya dan fakta-fakta empiris yang mereka saksikan.
Mereka lupa menyodorkan pertanyaan-pertanyaan sederhana dan logis seperti ”hukum Tuhan” seperti apa yang dimaksud; bagaimana rumusan konseptualnya; seperti apa ia diterapkan; dan negara manakah yang telah sukses menerapkan ”hukum Tuhan” itu.
Dan yang lebih penting: kehidupan bernegara manakah yang lebih sehat antara yang mengklaim diri menerapkah ”hukum Tuhan” dengan yang tidak mengklaim demikian?
Kaum santri terkadang lupa menggunakan nalar sehat mereka demi menyingkap keluasan makna sebuah argumen tekstual dan menimbang-nimbang keunggulan argumen demi argumen yang disodorkan.
Penyebabnya mungkin sederhana: mereka tak terbiasa menggunakan anugerah akal yang mereka punya, sehingga barang mulia titipan Allah itu kurang berdaya-guna.
Sayang sekali, masih banyak kaum santri saat ini yang berpikir sebatas argumen-argumen tekstual yang telah didiktekan pada mereka bertahun-tahun, atau setakat keterangan-keterangan yang telah didedahkan orang-orang yang mereka anggap otoritatif sejak lama.
Mereka belum berani menggunakan pemahaman dan penalaran sendiri, meski bahan-bahan yang mereka perolah untuk tugas mulia itu telah memadai, bahkan berlimpah-ruah.
Karena itu, sejak saat ini dan sampai nanti, sudah saatnya kita menggelorakan semboyan pencerahan Eropa yang terkenal itu, kalau kita hendak melihat cakrawala pemahaman keislaman yang mahaluas. Sapere aude, kaum santri! Ayo, beranilah menggunakan pemahaman Anda sendiri!
