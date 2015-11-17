Sejumlah Catatan Atas Istilah “Islam Moderat”

IslamLib – Akhir-akhir ini istilah Islam moderat kerap kita dengar dalam sejumlah diskusi, seminar dan cermah-ceramah. Istilah ini belum terlalu lama dipergunakan secara luas, baik di lingkungan akademis atau non-akademis. Saya kira, hanya setelah peristiwa 9/11 lah istilah ini mendadak populer di seluruh dunia.
Pengertian istilah ini kerap tidak terlalu terang juga. Tetapi secara umum, maknanya ialah suatu jenis penafsiran atas Islam yang tak menyetujui kekerasan sebagai metode perjuangan. Istilah Islam moderat, harus jujur kita akui, lahir dalam konteks “war on terror” yang dilancarkan oleh Amerika Serikat sejak 2001.
Oleh karena istilah ini dipakai dalam kerangka demikian, maka maknanya juga hanya sebatas “Islam yang tak setuju dengan tindakan terorisme”. Bagi saya, pengertian Islam moderat yang demikian itu tidaklah memuaskan. Pengertian yang terlalu “tipis”. Isu yang menjadi bahan perdebatan umat Islam saat ini bukan hanya sebatas soal terorisme. Ada banyak isu yang menjadi pusat keprihatinan umat. Isu terorisme hanyalah salah satu saja.
Sikap “Islam moderat” dalam isu-isu di luar terorisme belum tentu menggambarkan semangat zaman sekarang. Jika istilah “moderat” dimaknai sebagai sikap yang ada di tengah-tengah, maka sejumlah pertanyaan patut diajukan.
Saya akan ambil satu contoh. Jika di masyarakat berlangsung perdebatan tentang status Syiah: apa bagian dari Islam atau tidak? Ada kelompok yang berpandangan bahwa Syiah bukan Islam. Ada kelompok lain yang berpandangan sebaliknya. Bagaimana sikap Islam moderat dalam hal ini? Apakah makna “mengambil jalan tengah” di antara kedua pandangan tersebut? Seperti apa bentuk “jalan tengah” antara pandangan “Syiah bukan Islam”, dan “Syiah adalah Islam”?
Sejauh yang saya pahami dari pelbagai diskusi yang berkembang di kalangan Muslim, istilah Islam moderat tampaknya dimaknai berdasarkan pengertian sebuah ayat dalam Surah al-Baqarah:143. Dalam ayat itu, umat Islam digambarkan sebagai umat yang “wasat”. Istilah “wasat” selama ini dimaknai sebagai “tengah”. Umat yang wasat, dengan demikian, artinya ialah umat yang mengambil jalan tengah antara ekstrim kanan dan kiri.
Mari kita telaah redaksi ayat itu secara lengkap: wa kadzalika ja’alnakum ummatan wasatan li-takunu syuhada’a ‘ala al-nas. Makna ayat itu secara harafiah: Dan demikian Aku jadikan kalian sebagai “umat tengah-tengah” (ummatan wasatan) agar kalian menjadi “syuhada’” atau saksi-saksi atas seluruh umat manusia.
Meskipun istilah Islam moderat dalam pengertian Islam yang mengambil jalan tengah antara ekstrim kiri dan kanan tak seluruhnya salah, tetapi jika kita rujuk ayat dalam Al-Baqarah:143 tersebut, ada pengertian lain yang mungkin untuk istilah “wasat”. Dalam konteks ayat di atas, istilah “wasat” harus dihubungkan dengan istilah yang muncul sesudahnya, yaitu “syuhada’”. Kita tak bisa memahami istilah yang pertama tanpa memperhatikan istilah yang kedua. Keduanya, menurut saya, saling menerangkan.
Jika istilah wasat kita kaitkan dengan istilah syuhada’, maka pengertiannya justru bukan “sesuatu yang tengah-tengah”. Istilah wasat di sana bermakna suatu sikap yang boleh jadi malah berwatak radikal, bukan tengah-tengah. Sebab wasat artinya adalah kemampuan kita untuk berdiri di tengah-tengah manusia untuk mendeklarasikan suatu sikap yang kita yakini benar, agar orang-orang lain menyasikannya (syuhada’). Meskipun sikap kita itu bertentangan dengan keyakinan publik.
Kata syuhada’ dalam ayat tadi, bagi saya, memiliki pengertian yang amat penting. Secara harafiah, syuhada’ artinya adalah “menjadi saksi”. Seorang yang mati syahid disebut demikian karena dia menyediakan dirinya sebagai saksi atas kebenaran di tengah-tengah publik luas. Seseorang disebut sebagai syahid karena dia siap mengorbankan dirinya untuk mengatakan sesuatu yang benar, walau bertentangan dengan keyakinan umum.
Dalam istilah syahid tak ada konotasi “moderat” sama sekali. Syahid adalah tindakan heroik untuk menjadi saksi akan kebenaran yang tak populer. Bukan sikap moderat yang memiliki konotasi “lembek”.
Dalam bahasa Inggris, istilah syahid biasanya diterjemahkan sebagai “martyr”. Istilah yang terakhir ini secara harafiah artinya adalah seorang saksi, a witness. Seseorang disebut sebagai saksi karena ia melihat suatu kebenaran, suatu bukti. Seorang saksi dalam pengadilan disebut demikian karena ia melihat suatau “evidence”, bukti, kebenaran. Seorang martir adalah dia yang siap membiarkan nyawanya melayang untuk menjadi saksi atas kebenaran yang dibenci oleh opini umum.
Penggunaan kata “wasat” yang disandingkan dengan kata syuhada’ dalam ayat 2:143 di atas sama sekali tak menandakan bahwa istilah itu dimaksudkan sebagai “sikap tengah-tengah”. Bagi saya, yang dimaksudkan dengan “tengah-tengah” di sana bukanlah sikap itu sendiri. Apa yang dimaksud “tengah-tengah” di sana adalah keberanian kita berdiri di tengah-tengah khalayak ramai untuk mengumumkan kebenaran yang tak populer. Keberanian berdiri di tengah-tengah publik untuk menyiarkan keyakinan seseorang yang tak populer, itulah yang disebut dengan syuhada’.
Dengan demikian, ciri umat Islam yang dikehendaki oleh ayat 2:143 bukanlah umat yang mengambil sikap tengah, melainkan umat yang berani mengumumkan sebuah sikap yang mereka yakini benar di tengah-tengah opini publik yang bergerak justru ke arah lain. Umat yang wasat, dengan demikian, bukan umat tengah-tengah, melainkan “an ummah who dares speak the truth”, umat yang berani mengatakan kebenaran yang tak populer.
Istilah syuhada’ dalam ayat tadi diikuti oleh sebuah preposisi ‘ala, sehingga berbunyi: syuhada’ ‘ala al-nas – menjadi saksi atas khalayak ramai. Preposisi ‘ala, secara semantik, mengandung pengertian isti’la’ yang bisa kita terjemahkan sebagai “standing on a higher moral ground”, berdiri di suatu ketinggian moral. Menjadi saksi, dengan demikian, mengandung makna: seseorang bediri di atas posisi yang secara moral lebih tinggi, sebab dia meyakini kebenaran apa yang ia katakan, walau bertentangan dengan keyakinan publik.
Di sini, kita mendapatkan suatu pengertian baru tentang etika tawassut yang kerap dikutip oleh taman-teman di lingkungan Nahdlatul Ulama. Istilah tawassut selama ini juga dimaknai sebagai sikap tengah-tengah. Dengan pemahaman ulang atas ayat 2:143 di atas, saya mencoba memberikan pengertian baru atas istilah itu. Tawassut bukan sikap tengah-tengah, tetapi keberanian berkata benar walalu bertentangan dengan keyakinan publik.
Istilah “wasat” dalam pengertian yang saya sebutkan tadi berkorelasi dengan sebuah hadis riwayat Tirmizi yang cukup populer. Dalam hadis itu disebutkan bahwa salah satu jihad yang paling “top markotop” adalah keberanian mengatakan kebenaran kepada kekuasaan yang despotik, qawlu haqqin ‘inda sulthanin ja’ir. Atau, dalam istilah yang populer di kalangan Kristen Quaker, “speaking truth to the power”.
Keberanian mengatakan kebenaran yang tak populer ini, bagi saya, merupakan salah satu kebajikan yang sangat kita butuhkan hari-hari ini. Di tengah-tengah opini publik yang hari-hari ini digiring untuk, misalnya, menyesatkan Syiah dan menganggapnya sebagai kelompok di luar Islam, menjadi seorang Muslim yang moderat dalam pengertian “wasat” artinya adalah keberanian mengatakan kebenaran yang satu ini: bahwa Syiah adalah bagian yang sah dari Islam.
Menjadi Muslim moderat bukan berarti mengambil sikap tengah-tengah dalam pengertian menghindari ekstrimitas. Menjadi Muslim moderat artinya adalah keberanian mengatakan kebenaran yang tak populer, sekalipun itu kebenaran yang menurut “standar umum” dipandang ekstrim. Sebab, saat Nabi Muhammad membawa misi kebenaran di tengah-tengah masyarakat Arab saat itu, ia tak memilih jalan tengah. Dia memilih jalan “wasat” dalam pengertian: speaking truth to the power that be![]
Some genuinely nice and useful info on this website , also I believe the design and style has great features.
Rattling superb information can be found on web site.
You are my inhalation, I possess few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually annoying. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
There are actually quite a lot of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to convey up. I offer the thoughts above as basic inspiration but clearly there are questions just like the one you convey up where an important factor will probably be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged around things like that, but I’m positive that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Both boys and girls really feel the influence of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Very interesting subject, thankyou for putting up. “The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.” by Herbert Spencer.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i got here to “go back the want”.I’m trying to in finding issues to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to make use of a few of your concepts!!
Some genuinely good content on this site, regards for contribution.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =). We could have a hyperlink alternate contract among us!
I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve offered in your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for novices. May you please extend them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to trade solutions with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes that produce the most important changes.
Thanks for sharing!
It is actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Appreciate it!
Good day very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds alsoKI’m glad to search out so many helpful info right here in the publish, we want develop more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Hello. Great job. I did not imagine this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What an ideal web-site.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
As I website owner I conceive the content material here is really great, regards for your efforts.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i am glad to express that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much indubitably will make certain to do not overlook this website and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
I want examining and I believe this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
I?¦ve recently started a site, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
As soon as I observed this website I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 sure. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Somebody essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish incredible. Wonderful job!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
I like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll definitely
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from
this website.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little
homework on this. And he actually ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk
about this subject here on your web page.
Hi to every one, the contents present at this web page are actually awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up
the good work fellows.
This is my first time visit at here and i am actually pleassant to read all at alone place.
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Hello, I desire to subscribe for this webpage to take latest
updates, thus where can i do it please assist.
Heya this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get guidance
from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously think this amazing site needs a great
deal more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see
more, thanks for the advice!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive task and our whole group can be grateful to you.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
gains. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world
but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to see extra posts like this.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your great writing due to this problem.
of course like your web-site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll surely come back again.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to peer more posts like this .
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty
much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I do love the way you have framed this concern and it does offer me personally a lot of fodder for thought. Nonetheless, because of everything that I have seen, I just simply wish as the actual responses stack on that folks keep on point and in no way embark on a tirade involving the news of the day. Still, thank you for this superb point and even though I do not go along with this in totality, I regard the point of view.
No lo dude, alquile un coche economico en Menorca con Coches Xoroi, sociedad limitada y va a poder gozar del mejor servicio y con personal cualificado, que en todo momento le asesorara para que disfrute aun mas de nuestra cautivadora isla. Centros Wellness, campos de golf, centros de deporte de aventuras y de hipica son las propuestas con las que agasajan a los visitantes en Menorca. El alquiler de un coche en el Aeropuerto de Mahon Mao en Menorca, es sencillo y facil con el servicio de alquiler de Tramuntana Rent a Car.
Asking questions are truly nice thing if you are
not understanding something completely, except this paragraph
gives pleasant understanding even.
Hi to every , for the reason that I am actually keen of reading this web
site’s post to be updated regularly. It carries
good stuff.
Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I will send this article
to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
Thanks for sharing!
I love reading a post that can make people think. Also,
many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Perfectly pent subject material, Really enjoyed looking at.
Great article.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a
while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
After looking at a handful of the blog posts on your
blog, I seriously appreciate your technique of blogging.
I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Please check out my web site as well and let me know your opinion.
It’s actually a cool and helpful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your submit is
simply great and i could think you’re a professional in this subject.
Well together with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to stay updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, just pay a visit this web site every day for
the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks
Hey very interesting blog!
Superb, what a webpage it is! This weblog presents useful data to us, keep it up.
I am really impressed together with your writing skills and also with the layout in your
blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it
yourself? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing,
it’s uncommon to see a great blog like this one today..
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Amazing! Its in fact awesome article, I have got much clear idea
about from this article.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with useful info to work on. You have
performed an impressive job and our whole community will
be grateful to you.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles
daily along with a mug of coffee.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information.
I am satisfied that you just shared this
helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
This post is genuinely a good one it assists new the
web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.
Thanks for another excellent post. The place else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal means of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
recommendations?
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep
up the amazing work.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may I want to counsel you few
attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you could
write next articles relating to this article. I want to read
even more issues approximately it!
Very good blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely
overwhelmed .. Any ideas? Thanks a lot!
Great article. I am facing some of these issues as well..
Hi there, I found your site by way of Google at the same time as
looking for a related matter, your web site got here up, it appears to be like great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog via Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who continue this in future.
A lot of people might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I wanted to thank you for this good read!! I certainly enjoyed every bit of it.
I have got you book marked to look at new stuff you post…
I’d have to test with you here. Which isn’t one thing I normally do! I get pleasure from studying a submit that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Precisely what I was looking for, thanks for putting up.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
Wonderful website. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your sweat!
Merely wanna admit that this is handy, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Some genuinely nice and useful information on this web site, besides I think the pattern has got good features.
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established
blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but
I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or
suggestions? Appreciate it
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I to find
It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to offer something back and help others like you aided me.
Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I have read
stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess
I will just bookmark this site.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different page and
thought I might check things out. I like what I see so i am
just following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I’m very satisfied to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
Awesome site. Do you have a Pinterest?
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of wonderful info , bookmarked (:.