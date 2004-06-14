Kawan, surat Anda tentang peran orientalis dalam pengkajian Islam sangat baik. Poin yang perlu ditambahkan kepada ulasan Anda adalah: jika umat Islam merasa keberatan dengan studi-studi orang barat atas “dunia timur”, maka ada baiknya orang Islam melakukan “orientalisme terbalik”, yakni timur melakukan kajian atas barat.
Dengan demikian akan terjadi proses belajar yang saling memperkaya antara wetan dan kulon. Hassan Hanafi telah memulai hal itu melalui studinya yang masih agak mentah dan dangkal, “Pengantar atas Oksidentalisme”.
Saya sendiri menikmati kajian orang barat atas Islam dan dunia timur secara luas. Memang kajian mereka jauh lebih menarik, memikat, dan thought provoking.
Saya bertaruh, hingga sepuluh tahun mendatang, saya tidak yakin adakah penulis muslim yang bisa menulis buku populer dengan gaya yang memikat, tetapi dengan erudisi intelektual yang mendalam, seperti yang diperlihatkan oleh Karen Arsmstrong, History of God. Membaca buku ini sama nikmatnya dengan buku membaca Abu Hayyan al-Tauhidi, Al-Imta’ wa al-Mu’anasah.
Kapan penulis modern Islam bisa menulis seperti kedua orang itu: tak usah mengutuk orang lain?
Contoh karya orientalisme yang memukau dan enak dibaca adalah buku Diana L. Eck, Encountering God, suatu kajian yang penuh dengan simpati tetapi juga kritis atas pandangan ketuhanan dalam tradisi Hinduisme dilihat dari sudut pandang teologi Kristiani.
Buku ini sedap sekali dibaca, dan sekali lagi saya bertaruh, belum tentu dalam waktu satu dekade mendatang ada seorang penulis muslim yang bisa melakukan studi teologi sebaik dan dan sememikat seperti dilakukan oleh Eck.
Kajian-kajian Sachiko Murata atau William C. Chittick dalam bidang mistik Islam, masyaallah, kok bisa orang-orang di “luar” Islam mengkaji mistik sebaik itu, bahkan dengan mutu yang susah ditandingi oleh orang Islam sendiri.
Buku yang membuat saya jengkel karena menyebarkan “kecurigaan” yang berlebihan pada kaum orientalis serta kaum intelektual Muslim di dunia Islam adalah karangan Dr. Muhammad al-Bahy yang berjudul, al-Fikr al-Islamy wa Shilatuhu bi al-Isti’mar al-Jadid (al-Gharby).
Buku ini telah diterjemahkan oleh Penerbit Dewan Dakwah dan kerap dipakai oleh Daud Rasyid untuk menyerang Cak Nur, atau K.H. Syukron Makmun untuk menyerang Gus Dur dengan tuduhan yang “klise” di mana-mana, yaitu bahwa mereka yang sering disebut sebagai “pembaharu Islam” sejatinya hanya antek orientalis.
Salam
Ulil Abshar-Abdalla
