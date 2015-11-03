IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-37.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Tasyawwufuka ila ma bathana fika min al-’uyub khairun min tasyawwufika ila ma hujiba ‘anka min al-ghuyub.
Terjemahan: Kegigihanmu untuk meneliti aib dan kelemahan yang tersembunyi dalam dirimu jauh lebih baik daripada kegigihanmu untuk mengetahui pengetahun-pengetahuan rahasia yang tersembunyi darimu.
Mari kita telaah kebijaksanaan yang “asyik” dari Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: pengertian umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Perjalanan menuju kepada kebenaran yang sejati, menuju kepada Tuhan, menuju kepada ma’rifat, sejatinya dimulai dari langkah yang amat sederhana, yaitu melakukan penelitian atas kelemahan-kelemahan dan aib yang mengendap dalam diri kita. Meskipun manusia memiliki cahaya “tawajjuh”, cahaya fitrah yang menuntunnya kepada jalan kebenaran seperti kita bahasa dalam bagian sebelumnya, tetapi manusia juga memiliki kelemahan bawaan.
Manusia adalah anak cucu Adam. Kita semua, sebagai keturuan Adam, mewarisi kelemahan Adam yang membuatnya terlontar dari Firdaus, tempat keabadian dan kedamaian itu. Kelemahan Adam yang kita warisi hingga sekarang ialah kecenderungan untuk mudah lengah, mudah tergoda, mudah tergelincir, mudah melakukan kekeliruan.
Dalam setiap individu, selalu akan kita temukan kelemahan yang “endemik” ini. Fitrah manusia adalah fitrah kebaikan, tetapi fitrah itu mudah terkorupsi oleh kelemahan manusia tersebut. Oleh karena itu, permulaan untuk melakukan perjalanan mistik adalah kesediaan untuk meneliti terus kelemahan dan aib itu. Dengan kata lain, langkah awal untuk menjadi seorang sufi adalah otokritik: menelaah dan mengkritik diri sendiri.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah bahkan menegaskan: kesediaan untuk menelaah kelemahan-kelemahan diri sendiri itu jauh lebih baik daripada rahasia-rahasia ketuhanan yang hendak diburu oleh seorang sufi. Sebab, ilmu tentang kesejatian hidup, tentang rahasia ketuhanan, tentang ma’rifat, sebetulnya merupakan hasil dari langkah awal itu, yakni otokritik. Tanpa langkah awal tersebut, tahap ma’rifat itu tak akan kita capai.
Apa yang dikemukakan oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini bisa kita terapkan sebagai sebuah kebijaksanaan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari pula. Keberhasilan seseorang dalam mencapai kebahagiaan hidup dimulai dari langkah-langkah kecil seperti kesediaan melihat kelemaan diri sendiri. Dengan melihat kelemahan itu, kita siap melangkah ke tangga berikutnya: yaitu memperbaiki diri, self-reformation.
Kecenderungan yang “alamiah” pada manusia biasanya ialah “self-denial”, menolak mengakui kesalahan, dan melemparkan kesalahan pada orang lain. Manusia memang selalu memiliki kecenderungan untuk lebih mudah melihat kekurangan pada orang lain, seraya mengabaikan kelemahan pada dirinya sendiri.
Ini bisa kita jelaskan dari sudut psikologis. Menyadari bahwa seseorang melakukan kesalahan menimbulkan rasa sakit pada dirinya. Kesadaran bahwa seseorang melakukan kekeliruan adalah seperti sebuah “tamparan kejiwaan” yang menimbulkan ketidaknyamanan dalam batinnya. Sebagaimana manusia dengan refleks alamiah mencoba menghindari tamparan fisik yang menimbulkan ketidaknyamanan pada tubuhnya, begitu pula ia dengan otomatis ingin menghindari ketidaknyamanan batin dengan melemparkan kesalahan keluar dari dirinya. Inilah asal-usul dari sikap “self-denial” (menolak mengakui berbuat salah) itu.
Untuk sementara, menolak mengakui kesalahan pada diri sendiri mungkin menimbulkan perasaan nyaman dan aman. Tetapi itu perasaan palsu. Sebab manakala sikap ini secara akut diderita oleh seseorang, dia akan menghadapi kenyataan pahit di ujung perjalanan: yaitu ledakan kesalahan demi kesalahan yang tak pernah diakuinya pada tahap-tahap sebelumnya. Seperti sebuah bisul yang lama-lama tak tertahankan dan akhirnya pecah juga.
Untuk menghindarkan ledakan di ujung ini, tak ada cara lain kecuali seseorang mencicil perbaikan dengan mengakui kesalahan secara pelan-pelan, dan memperbaiki kesalahan itu dengan pelan-pelan pula. Dengan tindakan seperti ini, kita akan hidup secara benar, baik, dan tepat. Dengan hidup secara baik, kita akan menikmati sebuah kebahagiaan. Sebab tak ada yang mengganggu dan menimbulkan kesengsaraan pada batin manusia melebihi perbuatan yang salah.
Pengertian khusus. Kelemahan dan cacat manusia itu bermacam-macam. Ada kelemahan jiwa (‘uyub al-nafs). Ada kelemahan hati (‘uyub al-qalb). Dan ada kelemahan roh (‘uyub al-ruh). Kelemahan jiwa tergambar dalam kecenderungan manusia untuk bisa lalai karena kegandrungan yang berlebihan pada hasrat-hasrat jasmani: makan, minum, seks, rumah yang mewah, dsb.
Hasrat-hasrat ini tidak merupakan “dosa” pada dirinya. Dalam kadar yang wajar, hasrat ini justru penting untuk menegakkan wujud manusia sebagai badan dan wadag. Tetapi, dalam dosis yang tak terkontrol, hasrat-hasrat itu bisa destruktif. Dan karena itu, manusia harus siap melakukan “self-monitoring” untuk mengendalikan kadar hasrat itu agar tidak “mbedhal” atau lari tunggang-langgang.
Kelemahan hati terlihat dalam keinginan akan hal-hal yang agak abstrak setelah hasrat “elementer” yang pertama seperti makan-minum-seks terpenuhi. Mislanya, hasrat akan kekuasaan, pengakuan, perasaan tinggi hati dan sombong karena kekuasaan yang ada pada seseorang, dengki, dsb. Perasaan-perasaan semacam ini jelas bisa berdampak destruktif pada manusia.
Sementara roh kita juga memiliki kelemahan pula, seperti keinginan untuk “tampak saleh dan relijius” di mata orang lain, hasrat untuk medapatkan “kemuliaan spiritual” (karamat) dari Tuhan, dsb. Termasuk dalam kelemahan roh adalah menyembah Tuhan dengan pamrih mendapatkan sorga dan bidadari yang cantik.
Pamrih “rohaniah” semacam ini bagi orang umum mungkin bukan suatu kelemahan yang serius. Tetapi bagi orang-orang yang telah naik kelas dan mencapai maqam al-‘arifin, orang-orang yang mengetahui rahasia ketuhanan, hasrat rohaniah seperti itu bisa juga destruktif, merusak.
Apa yang bisa kita petik dari sini? Manusia dikepung oleh kemungkinan salah dari segala segi: salah dalam tindakan fisik, salah dalam tindakan jiwa, salah dalam tindakan hati, dan salah dalam tindakan roh. Karena itu, setiap saat manusia harus dalam keadaan “alert”, waspada, dan mau mengakui kekeliruan jika toh akhirnya ia melakukannya. Bukan menolak dan melemparnya kepada orang lain.
Inilah langkah awal menuju kepada perjalanan mistik yang disebut dengan “tashfiyat al-nufus” pembersihan jiwa.[]
