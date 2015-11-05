IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-39.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Ukhruj min awsafi basyariyyatika ‘an kulli wasfin munaqidin li’ubudiyyatika, li-takuna li nida’ al-Haqqi mujiban, wa min hadratihi qariban.
Terjemahan: Keluarlah dirimu dari sifat-sifat kemanusiaanmu, dari sifat-sifat yang berlawanan dengan kedudukanmu sebagai seorang hamba Tuhan. Agar dengan demikian engkau bisa mendengar dan merespon panggilan Kebenaran, dan dekat kepadanya.
Mari kita hayati kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Manusia berada dalam suatu situasi dan kedudukan yang tak boleh ia lupakan: kedudukan sebagai hamba. Inilah yang disebut dengan kedudukan ‘ubudiyyah. Kedudukan ini mengandung sejumlah konsekuensi. Salah satu konsekuensi terpenting ialah seseorang harus berusaha keras melawan kecenderungan-kecenderungan buruk dalam dirinya yang berlawanan dengan posisi ‘ubudiyyah itu.
Dalam diri manusia ada suatu karakter yang oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah disebut dengan sifat-sifat basyariyyah, yaitu sifat manusia sebagai tubuh dan jasad yang memiliki kehendak dan hasrat yang jika tak dikendalikan bisa merusak. Misalnya: sifat basyariyyah atau kejasadan manusia meniscayakan dia untuk makan, minum, dan melakukan kegiatan seksual. Jika hasrat semacam ini tidak dikontrol, dilepaskan begitu saja, tentu dia bisa merusak manusia bersangkutan.
Salah satu watak basyariyyah manusia yang lain ialah sifat-sifat seperti kesombongan, kedengkian, keirian, dsb. Sifat-sifat ini jelas berlawanan dengan kedudukan manusia sebagai hamba. Sifat sombong, misalnya, jika dibiarkan tanpa di-cek dan dikontrol, bisa membuat manusia merasa besar kepala, memandang dirinya seperti Tuhan, dan mengambil alih wewenang-Nya. Dengan sikap seperti ini, dia sudah meninggalkan kedudukannya sebagai seorang hamba. Ini sudah sering kita lihat dalam sejarah kekuasaan manusia: seorang penguasa despot bertindak layaknya seorang Tuhan.
Sifat sombong hanyalah layak untuk Tuhan saja. Ini bukan berarti bahwa Tuhan akan berlaku sombong dan sewenang-wenang dengan melanggar hukum moral. Bukan. Ajaran tentang sifat sombong yang hanya milik Tuhan ini sebetulnya hendak mengajari manusia bahwa sebagai seorang hamba, sifat semacam itu tidak cocok. Sifat yang cocok dengan kehambaan manusia ialah kerendah-hatian, “humility”.
Dengan kata lain, sifat basyariyyah dan ‘ubudiyyah tidak saling cocok satu dengan yang lain. Sementara sifat basyariyyah membuat manusia cenderung menuruti hasrat-hasrat buruk dalam diri manusia, kedudukan ‘ubudiyyah atau kehambaan manusia justru menuntutnya untuk bertindak sebaliknya: yaitu bertindak benar sesuai dengan hukum kebenaran yang bersumber dari Tuhan.
Karena itulah, manusai harus bisa melepaskan pelan-pelan dari sifat-sifat basyariyyah itu, dan menghiasi diri dengan sifat-sifat insaniyyah, yaitu kemanusiaan. Dengan karakter basyariyyah-nya, manusia sebetulnya tidak berbeda jauh dengan binatang. Hanya dengan sifat insaniyyah atau kemanusiaan lah manusia memisahkan diri dari binatang, menjadi makhluk yang bermoral, menjadi ciptaan yang dalam dirinya ada “cahaya tawajjuh”, cahaya fitrah yang menuntunnya kepda Yang Maha Benar.
Pengertian khusus. Dua ciri dasar watak basyariyyah manusia yang sekaligus menjadi kelemahan pokoknya bisa dikembalikan ke dua hal pokok. Yang pertama ialah sifat-sifat kebinatangan (akhlaq al-baha’im) seperti hasrat untuk makan, minum, dan mencintai hal-hal keduniaan yang lain. Yang kedua adalah sifat-sifat setan, seperti sikap sombong, menolak mengakui kebenaran (al-bathar), sikap kasar kepada orang lain (al-fazazah), kikir, jumawa, dsb.
Sifat-sifat itu biasanya disebut sebagai cacat dan kelemahan dalam jiwa manusia (‘uyub al-nafs). Sifat-sifat ini, jika tidak dihalau jauh-jauh dari rohani dan jiwa manusia, akibat yang akan timbul ialah: manusia itu akan melupakan kedudukannya sebagai seorang hamba, dan gagal naik ke tingkatan yang lebih tinggi, yaitu menjadi insan atau manusia yang mengandung roh ketuhanan dalam dirinya. Dia akan mandeg sekedar hanya menjadi “basyar” atau manusia-tubuh, bukan manusia-rohani. Manusia-tubuh tak beda jauh dengan binatang pada umumnya.
Pelajaran yang bisa kita petik dari sini ialah: Kita harus terus-menerus bisa menghayati kedudukan kita sebagai hamba. Kedudukan ‘ubudiyyah yang melekat pada kita. Dengan menghayati kedudukan ini, dengan dengan sungguh-sungguh merefleksikannya, kita akan bisa terbebas dari kondisi basyariyyah, menuju kepada kondisi insaniyyah; dari level tubuh dan jasad belaka, menjadi roh yang memancarkan kebenaran Tuhan.[]
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
Rattling nice style and design and good subject matter, absolutely nothing else we need : D.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
Just what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
I just want to say I am just very new to blogs and really loved you’re blog site. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You absolutely have beneficial article content. Cheers for sharing with us your webpage.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I want assembling useful info, this post has got me even more info! .
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
Unquestionably imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the simplest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while other folks consider concerns that they just do not understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
Utterly written subject material, Really enjoyed looking through.
I see something genuinely interesting about your blog so I saved to fav.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It’s
the little changes that will make the most crucial changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
of course like your website but you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
It’s perfect time to make a couple of plans for the future and it’s a chance
to be at liberty. I have learn this post of course, if I may I desire to suggest you some
interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this informative article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Hi my friend! I wish to point out that this post is amazing,
great written and have approximately all significant infos.
I would personally like to discover more posts like this .
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Spot on with this write-up, I truly suppose this web site wants much more consideration. I’ll most likely be once more to read rather more, thanks for that info.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
As soon as I discovered this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
It?¦s truly a great and helpful piece of info. I?¦m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
My brother suggested I may like this blog. He was once totally right.
This post actually made my day. You can not believe simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think about if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this site could undeniably be one of the very best in its field. Wonderful blog!
Some genuinely wonderful content on this web site, thanks for contribution. “An alcoholic is someone you don’t like who drinks as much as you do.” by Dylan Thomas.
Great article, exactly what I wanted to find.
Great post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Kudos!