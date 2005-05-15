Djohan Effendi: “Bahasa Bukan Bagian Inti dari Ibadah”

Kasus salat dwibahasa yang diprakarsai dan dipraktekkan Ustaz Mochammad Yusman Roy dan para pengikutnya di Malang, rupanya berbuntut panjang. Tidak puas sekadar memvonis sesat, beberapa ulama rupanya juga tak kuasa untuk tidak mengkriminalisasi diri dan ajaran Ustaz Roy.
Pasal karet 156 (a) KUHP tentang penodaan agama dimanfaatkan sebagai landasan untuk memproses Ustadz Roy secara hukum. Tapi bagaimana sesungguhnya sudut padang fikih dalam melihat kasus Ustadz Roy, dan bagaimana pula harus menyikapi perbedaan penafsiran dan aplikasi ajaran agama dalam sebuah negara yang demokratis?
Novriantoni dari JIL berbincang-bincang dengan Dr. Djohan Effendi, cendekiawan muslim yang kini menjabat sebagai Ketua Umum Indonesian Conference on Religion and Peace (ICRP). Berikut petikan perbincangan Rabu (11/5) lalu itu.
Pak Djohan, bagaimana tinjauan fikih tentang salat dengan bahasa non-Arab?
Sebetulnya ini bukan soal baru, dan polemiknya sudah ada sejak zaman klasik. Paling tidak, yang sudah tercatat adalah pendapat Abu Hanifah (wafat tahun 150 H) yang membolehkan salat dengan bahasa non-Arab. Pendapat seperti itu tercantum dalam kitab-kitab fikih klasik.
Tapi saya kira, karena kuatnya pengaruh arabisasi, maka keislaman dan kearaban itu selalu dianggap menyatu. Tapi sesungguhnya polemik ini bukan khas Islam. Dulu, soal bahasa apa yang absah digunakan dalam liturgi juga menjadi persoalan Gereja Katolik. Dulunya, bahasa ibadah mereka dibatasi pada bahasa Latin yang tidak banyak dipahami orang. Tapi kemudian, itu direformasi.
Umat Islam selalu berhujjah tentang perlunya keaslian ajaran Islam, utamanya dalam aspek ibadah seperti salat. Apakah logika ini bisa terus dipertahankan?
Itu karena mereka berpegang secara harfiah pada hadis nabi yang berbunyi, “Salatlah kamu sebagaimana engkau lihat aku salat!” Mereka lupa, meski ada hadis seperti itu, di dalam salat pun tetap saja terdapat perbedaan-perbedaan tatacara.
Dulu pernah terjadi kontroversi di kalangan Persis tentang pendapat baru yang mengatakan bahwa setelah ruku’ kita mesti mendekapkan tangan di atas perut. Polemik terjadi antara majalah Al-Risalah Persis Bandung dengan majalah Al-Muslimun Bangil.
Bayangkan saja, empat belas abad kemudian setelah wafatnya Nabi saja, masih juga terjadi penemuan tentang tatacara salat, walau soalnya terlihat remeh-temeh. Artinya soal itu sesungguhnya juga belum selesai.
Karena itu praktek salat itu bermacam-macam, apalagi kalau kita melihat langsung berbagai macam cara orang salat di Mekkah. Lalu bagaimana menyikapi soal ini? Apakah Nabi memang salat dengan cara yang bermacam-macam? Padahal, semuanya merasa sudah salat sesuai dengan contoh Nabi.
Tapi itu ‘kan dalam aspek yang remeh-temeh. Sementara dalam soal bahasa, Nabi sudah pasti salat dengan bahasa Arab?
Itu karena Nabi memang diutus di tanah Arab. Andaikata dia diutus di tanah Jawa, sudah pasti dia akan salat dengan bahasa Jawa. Jadi faktor bahasa hanyalah faktor budaya dan bukan bagian inti dari ibadah.
Inti salat adalah bagaimana orang bisa berkomunikasi dengan Tuhan secara mesra. Dan itu biasanya diungkapkan dalam bentuk bahasa yang merupakan ungkapan hati. Inti dari ibadah sebetulnya hati.
Jadi Ustadz Roy sebetulnya sedang menafsirkan makna subtantif dari salat, yaitu bagaimana berkomuinikasi dengan Tuhan secara lebih intim?
Mungkin. Tapi tentu ada hal-hal yang sifatnya umum dan universal untuk semua orang di dalam salat. Tetapi dalam kasus Ustradz Roy, sesungguhnya dia tidak mengubah cara salat, tapi menambahnya dengan terjemahan Indonesia agar orang mengerti apa yang sesungguhnya dia komunikasikan dengan Tuhan dalam salat.
Saya sendiri kalau berdoa selalu dengan bahasa Indonesia. Kalau kita bicara tentang salat, sesungguhnya di sana ada tiga belas rukun. Ketiga belas rukun itu bisa dikategorikan dalam tiga rukun umum.
Pertama, rukun menyangkut aspek qalbi atau niat. Kedua, rukun fi’li atau perbuatan, seperti mengangkat tangan dalam takbir dan lainnya. Dan ketiga, rukun qauli seperti takbir, bacaan al-Fatihah, tasyahhud, dan lain-lain.
Makanya, dengan landasan itu ada yang mengatakan bahwa kalau dalam ruku’ atau sujud, kalau kita tidak ngomong apa-apa, juga tidak masalah. Karena itu ada yang membolehkan kita menggunakan bahasa sendiri di dalam ruku’ atau sujud. Tapi menurut saya, Ustadz Roy sesungguhnya juga tidak mengubah itu.
