Arief Budiman: “Islam Di Sini Terlalu Fikih”

Ajaran Islam sebenarnya adalah keadilan. Begitu kata Dr. Arief Budiman, sosiolog dari University of Melbourne Australia, ketika berbicara tentang Islam. Namun ketika masuk ke Indonesia, agama ini menjadi fikih, menjadi teks dan fikih, yang diajarkan adalah halal dan haram. Pengalaman dia di Melbourne pun seperti itu, “saya kesel melihat tiap Bulan Ramadan kalau buka puasa bersama, yang diajarin adalah hanya masalah halal dan haram.”
Menurut mantan dosen Universitas Satya Wacana Salatiga ini, kalau kita melihat sejarah sosiologisnya Nabi Muhammad, Islam sebenarnya melawan kapitalisme. Hanya kapitalisme di sini seakan-akan digambarkan sebagai berhala. Nah, ajaran-ajaran awal seperti ini kurang dikembangkan. Islam di sini terlalu fikih, terlalu hukum, terlalu sibuk ngurusin syariat, Tuhan, dan sebagainya. “Tuhan nggak usah diurus,” katanya mengutip Gus Dur.
Masih banyak masalah dan komentar tentang Islam dan agama yang dia ungkapkan kepada Burhanuddin Muhtadi dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Berikut wawancara lengkapnya yang dilakukan di Kantor redaksi di Jl. Utan Kayu 68H Jakarta (9/11-2001).
Bagaimana Anda membaca dan memahami “makna” agama dalam hidup Anda?
Kalau saya membaca agama itu selalu berbicara dalam dataran umum, poli-interpretasi (banyak penafsiran), interpretable, lalu agama itu diinterpretasikan oleh orang dan oleh karenanya kontekstualisasi agama sangat penting. Karena nabi-nabi berbicara untuk zamannya.
Saya sangat terpesona dengan tulisan Ahmad Wahib dalam Pergolakan Pemikiran Islam, yang pernah menjelaskan bahwa Alqur’an harus dilihat konteksnya. Kalau kita tahu konteksnya maka kita tahu pesannya. Misalnya Alqur’an memperbolehkan seseorang laki-laki menikah dengan empat perempuan sekaligus.
Kalau kita tidak melihat konteksnya maka kita akan langsung menikah dengan lebih dari satu perempuan. Tapi kalau kita mengerti konteksnya, kata Wahib, Islam saat itu sedang berperang. Dan banyak laki-laki yang terbunuh. Waktu itu, banyak janda-janda yang kehilangan suami.
Ketika Nabi Muhammad beristri banyak itu bukan dalam konteks melayani nafsu atau berahi atau syahwat atau dorongan nafsu, tapi lebih karena melayani kebutuahan ekonomi dan psikolofgis janda-janda syuhada. Dalam keadaan sekarang kalau kata-kata itu ditransfer literer, itu bisa menjebak karena sekarang perempuan bisa hidup tanpa bantuan laki-laki. Itu semua ayat-ayat Alquran berlaku konteksnya dan kita cari intinya. Yang kita transfer adalah apinya bukan abunya.
Yang berbahaya bila pemeluk agama mengklaim penafsirannya yang paling benar dari agama. Seringkali saya bertemu dengan orang yang mengatakan bahwa penafsirannya sesuai dengan Alquran. Padahal ketika ia mengatakan demikian ia telah memberi interpretasi.
Harus dilihat konteksnya. Fanatisme beragama datangnya dari hal ini karena orang tak melihat konteksnya. Ahmad Wahib juga mencontohkan kafir. Kita harus memerangi orang kafir, membunuh orang kafir, saya nggak tahu persisnya apa. Lalu, dia kan dibesarkan di Gereja Realino. Baik sekali orang-orang di sana. Menurut dia, rasanya kok nggak mungkin orang seperti itu –yang menurut definisi Islam adalah orang kafir karena bukan Islam—tidak masuk surga. Nggak mungkin orang yang begitu baik masuk neraka.
Kalau nggak masuk surga berarti Tuhan nggak adil. Dia jadi bertanya; apa sih itu kafir. Nah, ternyata di jaman Nabi nggak ada orang Kristen; Kafir itu orang yang memang jahat dan biadab. Jadi yang dimaksud kafir dalam konteks itu lain dengan yang sekarang. Sekarang banyak orang beragama lain, dan banyak orang baik-baik di luar Islam. Dulu kan orang Barbar yang diambil dan disuruh masuk Islam. Jadi kafir pun harus dikontekskan. Dengan begitu kita bisa mengerti apa yang disebut dengan kafir itu.
Sikap ekstrrimisme agama salah satu penyebabnya adalah penafsiran literer. Menurut Anda, apakah ada faktor lain yang menyebabkan sikap ekstrim itu misalnya faktor sosiologis atau politis?
Ya, faktor kepetingan atau interest. Artinya, semua orang menerjemahkannya di dalam konteks kepentingannya. Karena itu kita jangan terlalu fanatik dengan interpretasi kita, karena ada faktor kepentingan pada diri kita. Jadi misalnya saya mengatakan, agama seharusnya tidak sektarian, tapi kepentingan saya adalah lebih kepada supaya Indonesia damai.
Mungkin maksud sebenarnya tidak begitu, ada yang mengatakan bahwa yang kafir harus dibunuh, nah itu mungkin kepentingan dia ingin punya posisi. Jadi saya kira yang penting adalah bukan mengklaim bahwa interpretasinya adalah yang paling murni, tapi menyadari bahwa interpretasi dia ada kepentingannya, dan itu teks sama konteks harus dibedakan.
Teks itu di luar jangkauan manusia, tapi begitu ia dijangkau oleh manusia maka ia menjadi konteks. “Kon”-nya harus diperhatikan, yaitu antara lain adalah interest kita, kepentingan kita, dalam membuat teks itu berbunyi.
Menurut Anda, apakah kepentingan yang diselubungi agama itu akibatnya jauh lebih berbahaya ketimbang misalnya diselubungi oleh faktor lain?
Ya, itu lebih berbahaya, seperti ideologi juga. Agama itu kan total penyerahannya, sehingga kalau kepentingan sudah dilatarbelakangi agama akan menjadi sangat berbahaya, karena orang menjadi tidak berpikir lagi. Dalam hal ini agama dan ideologi sama. Ideologi bisa menjadi agama kalau dia sudah nggak bisa dikritik.
Ada beberapa agama yang selalu mengklaim kebenaran dan keselamatan (claim of truth and salvation). Apakah tidak ada tabrakan dengan agama yang punya klaim seperti itu juga?
Setiap agama selalu cenderung untuk membenarkan dirinya. Tapi klaim itu sebetulnya tidak menimbulkan perang agama, hanya dialog pendapat. Nah, ketika masuk ke wilayah organisasi, maka klaim itu dianggap sebagai pembenaran untuk menghancurkan agama lain, yang sebenarnya persaingannya pada level perebutan resources.
Kalau klaim itu hanya pada level doktrin agama saja ya nggak akan apa-apa. Tapi dia menjadi sangat jahat; ada goloknya, ada pentungannya sesudah pada persaingan: “kenapa dia mendapat banyak pengikut, dan saya kekurangan”.
Dan itu yang terjadi akhir-akhir ini di Indonesia seperti kasus Ambon, Maluku Utara, Poso, yang akibatnya sampai ke wilayah Jawa, Madura, bahkan sampai ke luar Indonesia?
Ya, karena solidaritas oganisasi. Lebih baik memang agama diindividualkan. Karena kalau sudah organisasi, ia menjadi komunal. Kalau individual kan istilahnya, “anda percaya atau nggak itu urusan anda,” dan saya bisa mencoba mempengaruhi, tapi hanya pada level wacana intelektual. Begitu masuk organisasi, wacananya sudah wacana perebutan sumber daya.
Tadi Anda mengatakan bahwa lebih baik agama itu diindividulkan saja. Kaitannya dengan ruang publik, apakah ruang publik itu harus netral dari pengaruh agama atau kelompok tertentu, ataukah dibiarkan pengaruh itu masuk dan kemudian meremoralisasi ruang publik?
Idealnya adalah harus netral. Ruang publik harus netral, semua agama itu menjadi nilai. Jadi misinya adalah nilai, tanpa masuk ke ruang publik. Ia menjadi pribadi. Paling yang masuk ke ruang publik adalah organisasi seremonialnya saja. Jadi ada gereja, masjid, tapi itu teknis juga.
Tapi apakah bisa dicegah? Karena konflik itu lebih banyak karena kepentingan kelas, resources. Tapi kalau suatu saat agama menjadi sesuatu yang sangat early untuk menolong, maka ia akan dipakai. Kita bilang “nggak boleh ruang publik dipakai”, tapi nggak bisa dicegah. Orang selalu memakai itu juga.
Sekarang ini sedang tren pemikiran dan gagasan teologi pembebasan misalnya Hassan Hanafie, Asghar Ali Engineer atau pemikiran Islam Liberal dan Islam Post-tradisionalisme di kalangan kaum muda Islam. Bagaimana Anda melihat tren ini?
Sangat penting saya kira, supaya Islam dibaca dalam bentuk yang lain. Dan ini saya kira yang harus disebarkan. Saya pernah membaca sebuah artikel sejarah Nabi Muhammad tapi dilihat secara lain sekali. Jadi ketika dia masuk ke dalam Mekkah dibawa sama pamannya, yang muncul pada waktu itu adalah komersialisasi, kapitalisme perdagangan.
Semua orang menjadi materialistik sekali, hanya memikirkan dirinya sendiri. Nabi Muhammad sebenarnya bereaksi terhadap hal tersebut. Jadi ketika dia melawan, itu bukan soal patung-patung di Ka’bah. Tapi sebenarnya yang dia lawan adalah berhala dari kapitalisme. Mesti dilihat kondisi sosial apa yang terjadi saat itu.
Bisa Anda lebih jelaskan lagi?
Ya. Karena dia marah sekali melihat orang kapitalis, hanya memikirkan uang, tidak pernah merasa kasihan. Kalau dilihat ajaran-ajaran itu, reaksinya sebenarnya lebih kepada keserakahan kapitalis waktu itu. Jadi Mekkah mengalami transformasi besar-besaran karena adanya perdagangan jarak jauh, di mana pedagang-pedagang Arab masuk ke daerah lain dan menjadi sangat materialistik.
Kalau dilihat itu, ajaran Islam sebenarnya adalah keadilan. Namun ketika masuk ke Indonesia menjadi fikih, menjadi teks dan fikih, yang diajarkan adalah halal dan haram. Di Melbourne juga, saya kesel melihat tiap Bulan Ramadan kalau buka puasa bersama yang diajarin adalah hanya masalah halal dan haram.
Dan kalau kita melihat zakat fitrah itu, tidak bisa kita menggunakan harta kita tanpa disucikan oleh zakat fitrah. Itu menunjukkan aspirasi sosialistik yang sangat besar. Lalu kalau dilihat sejarah sosiologisnya dari Nabi Muhammad, ternyata dia melawan kapitalisme, menurut saya, cuma seakan-akan digambarkan sebagai berhala.
Dalam bacaan sekarang, seakan-akan Islam lawan non-Islam, jadi pokoknya yang bukan Islam dibasmi. Padahal bukan itu, kalau misalnya dilihat dari segi lain. Nah ajaran-ajaran seperti ini kurang dikembangkan. Islam di sini terlalu fikih, terlalu hukum, terlalu sibuk ngurusin syariat, Tuhan, dan sebagainya.
“Tuhan nggak usah diurus,” kata Gus Dur. Dan itu bagus sekali dikembangkan. Karena orang menganggap kalau Islam ngurusi kemiskinan sepertinya bukan agama. Lebih benar kalau Islam ngurusin Kristen. Jadi ada discourse yang salah, dan itu belum dibenarkan. Paling tidak ada discourse yang lain, supaya orang bisa memilih.
