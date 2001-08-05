Azyumardi Azra: “Penerapan Syariat Bisa Kontraproduktif”

Syariat Islam yang diterapkan secara terburu-buru hanya akan memunculkan paradoks dan konflik di antara kaum muslim dan juga masyarakat Indonesia secara umum. Pemaksaan penerapannya, tanpa mempertimbangkan visibilitas dan viabilitasnya hanya akan menjadikan syariat Islam kontraproduktif bagi masyarakat. Demikianlah sebagian inti dari ungkapan-ungkapan Rektor IAIN Jakarta, Prof. Dr. Azyumardi Azra ketika diwawancarai Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Berikut petikannya:
Kita akan memfokuskan pada masalah legislasi atau bagaimana syari’at Islam dijadikan sebagai hukum positif atau UU resmi. Apakah mungkin syariat islam dilegislasikan di Indonesia?
Terima kasih. Kalau kita bicara secara umum, saya kira kalau soal kemungkinan, itu mungkin saja. Tapi kan persoalannya yang perlu kita lihat juga adalah visibilitas dan viabilitasnya.
Maksudnya?
Visibilitasnya kalau kita lihat, hukum apapun termasuk hukum syariat, itu kan berlakunya di dalam masyarakat. Jadi kita juga harus memperhitungkan kenyataan masyarakat yang ada, bukan hanya kenyataan masyarakat bahwa Indonesia itu sebagian besar orang Islam, tetapi juga ada kelompok-kelompok lain yang non-muslim.
Dan bahkan kondisi di antara kaum muslim itu sendiri. Saya kira, kita harus mengakui bahwa umat Islam di Indonesia bukanlah realitas monolit, tapi adalah realitas yang beragam. Banyak golongannya, pemahaman keislamannya, tingkat kecintaannya, keterikatannya, dan pengetahuannya yang berbeda-beda.
Apa akibatnya terhadap pelaksanaan syariat Islam?
Akibatnya adalah, ini merupakan sebuah realitas sosiologis yang memang akan mempengaruhi visibilitas dan viabilitas syariat Islam itu sendiri ketika diterapkan. Artinya, tadi saya katakan lapisan masyarakat Indonesia, masyarakat muslim yang berbeda-beda tingkat pemahaman, kecintaan, dan keterikatannya pada Islam, kemudian diterapkan syariat Islam, saya khawatir ini akan menimbulkan persoalan viabilitas.
Viabilitas itu artinya hukum Islam tersebut tidak bisa bertahan, bahkan mungkin juga bisa menjadi kontraproduktif ketika lapisan masyarakat muslim yang pemahaman dan keterikatannya terhadap Islam berbeda tadi kemudian tidak sebagaimana yang diharapkan.
Nah, inilah yang saya kira harus dipikirkan secara dingin, bahwa realitas seperti itu perlu dipertimbangkan betul. Karena tanpa itu, saya pikir, hukum Islam tidak memiliki viabilitas, karena mungkin nanti hanya diikuti oleh sebagian orang, tapi apakah sebagian orang Islam lain bisa mengikuti itu, apakah harus dipaksa?
Nah, kalau seandainya syariat Islam diundangkan di Indonesia, bagaimana mengatasi perbedaan-perbedaan mazhab fikih?
Ya, saya kira itu juga yang perlu diperhitungkan, karena harus kita akui bahwa di dalam soal fikih, khususnya mengenai hudud, terdapat perbedaan yang dari dulu sampai sekarang belum teratasi. Jadi, ada masalah secara internal di dalam fikih itu sendiri.
Katakanlah misalnya soal hudud, atau lebih spesifik lagi soal hukum rajam. Ada kalangan ulama misalnya Mahmud Syaltut berpendapat, hukum rajam adalah hukuman maksimal. Padahal kalau hukum rajam itu menjadi hukum yang maksimal, maka salah satu filsafat hukum yang merupakan inti dari filsafat hukum adalah menghindari semaksimal mungkin hukum yang maksimal.
Karena kalau hukuman maksimal dijatuhkan maka fungsi aspek edukatif dari hukum itu menjadi hilang. Itu satu contoh yang saya kira perlu dipertimbangkan.
Yang kedua, juga ada pendapat dari sebagian ulama yang mengatakan dalam hal seperti itu, sebagian dari hukum hudud itu merupakan wewenang atau ta’zir dari pemerintah, dari kekuasaan.
Apakah syariat Islam, terutama yang berkaitan dengan hudud, bisa dilaksanakan secara “swasta” oleh umat Islam, seperti dalam kasus Ambon?
Ya nggak bisa. Karena di dalam fikih sendiri dikatakan bahwa pelaksanaan hukum Islam harus dilakukan oleh negara, dalam hal ini oleh hakim yang menerima otoritas (tauliyah) dari kepala negara. Jadi, dalam fikih klasik maupun fikih siyasah, yang melaksanakan hukum Islam itu adalah khalifah.
Kalau dalam masa sekarang adalah presiden. Nah, presiden RI, sejak zaman Soekarno dulu itu kan sudah disepakati secara taqrir dan secara diam oleh seluruh umat Islam di Indonesia bahwa presiden kita itu adalah waliyyul amri, sebagaimana yang diputuskan oleh ulama NU pada tahun 1954.
Kenapa dalam pelaksanaan syariat Islam, soal hudud itu yang menjadi perhatian penting?
Di zaman sekarang ini, ketika secara umum di masyarakat kita terjadi kekacauan, terjadi disorientasi sosial, dan kemudian juga hukum kurang ditegakkan oleh aparat keamanan, maka pada saat itu orang berpikir tentang sebuah alternatif.
Jadi pelaksanaan syariat Islam itu impian akan alternatif tentang keadilan?
Ya, jadi semacam sublimasi dan juga dijadikan semacam eliksir. Eliksir itu artinya obat yang dianggap akan menyelesaikan semuanya. Padahal, sekali lagi, kalau kita lihat dari filsafat hukum Islam, hukum itu tidak akan berjalan baik kecuali memang masyarakatnya sudah siap dan secara internal setiap pribadi maupun masyarakat itu mempunyai kesiapan psikologis dan kesiapan dalam bidang keagamaan.
Ada yang berpendapat bahwa para ulama sendiri yang “takut” terhadap pelaksanaan syariat. Bagaimana tanggapan Anda?
Saya kira ada benarnya, seperti para pemikir, para ulama yang tadi saya sebutkan, karena mereka mengetahui kerumitan-kerumitan yang terjadi di dalam soal fikih itu sendiri.
Mungkin bukan takut, tapi mengkhawatirkan karena tahu banyak argumen. Begitu?
Ya. Karena tahu banyak argumen di situ, tahu banyak perbedaan mazhab, dan kemudian juga pada saat yang sama mereka tahu juga realitas sosiologis masyarakat, sehingga kemudian mereka melihat bahwa sebetulnya persoalannya tidak sesederhana itu.
Sekali lagi saya mengatakan, orang cenderung mengidentifikasikan syariat Islam dengan hudud, hukum-hukum yang sering disebut orang sebagai hukum yang agak keras; potong tangan, hukum rajam, dan sebagainya.
Tapi orang lupa bahwa sesungguhnya hukum Islam jauh lebih luas dari itu. Jadi secara aktual, sebagian besar hukum Islam dilaksanakan secara damai. Misalnya hukum dalam bidang mu’amalah, ibadah, dan sebagainya.
Bagaimana akibat dari penerapan syariat Islam terhadap hak-hak minoritas?
Secara internal harus dibicarakan dan dirumuskan dulu perbedaan-perbedaan pandangan di antara orang Islam, khususnya ahli fikih tentang penafsiran yang berbeda, khususnya soal hudud. Baru kemudian setelah itu tentang hak-hak minoritas.
Saya kira, memang harus dirumuskan secara lebih rinci dan lebih detail, karena argumen para pendukung penegakan syariat Islam itu hanya mengatakan bahwa syariat ini hanya berlaku bagi umat Islam dan tidak berlaku untuk non-muslim. Saya kira, tidak cukup hanya dengan pernyataan umum seperti itu.
Soal rahmatan lil’alamin itu kan memang sangat luas. Jadi saya kira di dalam soal penerapan syariat tentu saja kita harus mempertimbangkan, baik untuk orang Islam sendiri ataupun untuk non-muslim, agar fungsi ataupun tujuan Islam sebagai rahmatan lil’alamin betul-betul tidak terkurangi dengan pelaksanaan syariat.
Sebab kalau orang Islam sendiri, misalnya, karena berbagai alasan dia belum siap, kemudian dipaksakan, islam bisa kehilangan fungsinya sebagai rahmatan lil’alamin, bahkan kemungkinan menjadi beban bagi dia. Padahal di dalam Islam ada prinsip la ikraha fi al-din, jadi orang itu tidak boleh dipaksa.
Dan bahkan juga di dalam perdebatan-perdebatan dalam kalam; seseorang itu boleh terkena hukuman kalau dia menjalankan sesuatu dengan bebas dan sukarela. Jadi kalau misalnya dia melaksanakan syariat Islam karena terpaksa, saya kira taklifnya (kewajibannya) juga tidak diberikan justifikasi yang seratus persen.
Islam kan cakupannya luas. Bukan hanya soal hukum, tapi juga soal moral. Namun mengapa aspek hukuman lebih banyak mendapatkan perhatian?
Hal itu karena ada persepsi yang menurut saya tidak terlalu pas, apalagi di zaman yang tidak menentu seperti sekarang ini, maka kemudian terjadi idealisasi terhadap syariah. Padahal syariah itu sendiri, dan bahkan kehidupan keagamaan secara umum sangat tergantung kepada faktor-faktor lain.
Tetapi ketika orang kehilangan orientasi, mengalami dislokasi, hukum tidak tegak, dan sebagainya, maka terjadi idealisasi terhadap syariat. Seolah-olah syariat itu bisa menyelesaikan semua masalah. Padahal persoalan-persoalan internal di dalam syariat itu sendiri masih banyak, belum terselesaikan.
Bagaimana kemudian kalau masalah internal ini belum diselesaikan, sementara itu juga ada keinginan kuat untuk menerapkan, apakah ini tidak akan menimbulkan masalah-masalah berikutnya.
Di Indonesia isu syariat Islam tampaknya masih berupa retorika, belum serius membicarakan mengenai isinya apa?
Ya, jadi itulah yang juga pernah saya tulis di sebuah kolom. Misalnya saja kalau memang para pendukung, para pemikir penegakan syariat Islam di Indonesia itu serius, maka seharusnya pertama-tama mereka menyelesaikan dulu persoalan-persoalan internal yang ada di dalam fikih atau di dalam syariah itu sendiri.
Yang kedua misalnya juga menyelesaikan bagaimana terjadinya konflik, konflik di antara hukum syariat di satu pihak, dengan hukum positif di pihak lain, dan bahkan juga dengan hukum adat; hukum lokal itu juga bisa terjadi ketidaksesuaian.
Ada yang berpendapat bahwa pelaksanaan syariat tidak cocok dengan kondisi sekarang karena budaya dan latar sosialnya berbeda dengan zaman Nabi dulu?
Inilah salah satu argumen yang sering kita dengar bahwa penerapan hukum syariat atau fikih ini terutama dalam bidang hudud, secara sosiologis dan historis tidak terlalu pas, berbeda. Karena kondisi sosiologis masyarakat muslim sekarang ini berbeda dengan kondisi masyarakat muslim pada masa nabi dulu. Karena itu, diperlukan terobosan-terobosan baru di dalam merumuskan kembali aspek-aspek pemikiran fikhiyyah, terutama dalam kaitannya dengan persoalan hudud tadi.
Menurut Anda, apa kekurangan dan kelebihan pelaksanaan syariat Islam bila kita melihat negara-negara Islam yang sudah pernah mencoba menerapkannya?
Saya kira, salah satu yang muncul adalah pemaksaan sebagai ekses dari penerapan syariat itu. Bahkan terhadap sebagian kaum muslim sendiri. Jadi kita harus akui, ada juga kalangan muslim yang belum siap untuk menerima hal seperti itu. Hal ini adalah kenyataan sosiologis. Dan di sini, fungsi dan peranan dakwah.
Tapi kalau bicara soal ekses, kita juga pernah dengar laporan, misalnya di wilayah tertentu yang berusaha menerapkan syariat Islam, misalnya perempuan harus mengenakan jilbab, dan itu tidak ada masalah buat kaum muslimah.
Namun, eksesnya yang muncul adalah perempuan non muslim juga diharuskan memakai jilbab karena sulit membedakan apakah dia muslim atau bukan. Kemudian dia terpaksa mengenakan jilbab, dan untuk menjelaskan jati dirinya dia memakai salib di dadanya.
Nah, ketika dia memakai jilbab dan memakai salib, menimbulkan masalah baru, dia dianggap melecehkan. Jadi ini satu masalah yang tadi saya singgung juga.
Syariat selalu diklaim hanya diberlakukan untuk orang Islam, tidak untuk orang non muslim. Tapi sebagaimana saya katakan tadi, kalau kita memang ingin menegakkan hal seperti itu, itu harus jelas, harus dirinci. Kalau tidak akan muncul ekses seperti yang saya contohkan tadi.
Banyak segi-segi dalam syariat Islam yang pelaksanaannya tidak fair. Misalnya ada rancangan Perda yang melarang perempuan keluar rumah setelah jam 22.00. Tanggapan Anda?
Saya kira memang asumsinya, khususnya mengenai rancangan Perda di Sumatera Barat itu, menggambarkan asumsi-asumsi yang menurut saya keliru mengenai syariat dan juga mengenai masyarakat. Atau bahkan mengenai tindakan kejahatan itu sendiri.
Di sini seolah-olah pelaku kejahatan adalah perempuan, atau perempuan menjadi sumber dari berbagai tindakan kriminal. Padahal kita tahu bahwa sebagian besar pelaku kriminalitas itu adalah laki-laki. Jadi kenapa harus dibedakan.
I believe other website proprietors should take this website as an example , very clean and wonderful user genial style.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with
Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Kudos!
As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
F*ckin¦ amazing issues here. I¦m very satisfied to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I just want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogging and site-building and truly loved this web-site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have perfect articles. Appreciate it for sharing with us your website.
I wanted to compose you the very small note to help thank you very much over again relating to the pleasing guidelines you’ve discussed at this time. It is simply particularly generous with people like you to make unreservedly what a number of people could possibly have distributed for an e-book in order to make some bucks for themselves, particularly since you could possibly have tried it if you ever desired. These advice as well served to be the good way to comprehend other individuals have the identical eagerness like mine to see good deal more concerning this issue. I’m certain there are a lot more fun situations ahead for those who scan your site.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
I got good info from your blog
You have brought up a very fantastic points, regards for the post.
I’m really impressed together with your writing abilities and also with the structure in your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
It really is truly a nice and useful component
of information. I’m happy which you shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us informed this way. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for every other informative website. The place else may I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect method? I have a undertaking that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one today..
Superb, what a weblog it is! This web site gives
valuable data to us, keep it up.
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
I think this is one of the most vital information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I saw a lot of website but I believe this one contains something special in it in it
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most indisputably will make sure to do not forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.
I’m not sure the place you’re getting your information, however good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thank you for wonderful information I was in search of this info for my mission.
hello!,I love your writing so so much! percentage we be in contact more about your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to peer you.
excellent post.Never knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this website , likewise I think the pattern contains superb features.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that
would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
What’s up, its good article regarding media print, we all be aware of media is a enormous source of data.
Hi there just wanted to provide a brief heads up.
The text within your content are most often running away from the screen in Opera.
I’m unsure if it is a formatting issue or something connected with browser compatibility having
said that i figured I’d post to let you know. The design and magnificence
look wonderful though! Hope you obtain the issue solved soon. Kudos
Excellent post. I’m dealing with many of these issues at the
same time..
Hey there! I really wanted to ask should you ever possess any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and that
i finished up losing few weeks of perseverance because of no back.
Do you have any methods to control hackers?
Hello excellent blog! Does running a blog like this take a large amount of work?
I’ve very little expertise in computer programming but I
was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, should you have any
ideas or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off topic but I simply had to ask.
Thanks!
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site :).
Once I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there any manner you’ll be able to remove me from that service? Thanks!
magnificent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists with this sector don’t understand
this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you possess a huge readers’ base already!
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster.
The web site loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you
have done a great task on this subject!
obviously like your web-site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I’ll definitely come again again.
obviously like your web site however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll surely come again again.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Woh I like your posts, saved to fav! .
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a amusement account it.
Look complicated to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we be in contact?
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great website.
Do you mind should i quote a few of your respective posts as long as I provide credit and sources straight
back to your website? My website is incorporated in the very same section of interest
as yours and my users would genuinely make use of some of the information you provide here.
Please inform me if it alright along. Thanks a great deal!
Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your
blog and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your
blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your
feeds and even I success you access constantly quickly.
Currently it sounds like Movable Type is the top blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hello there, I came across your site via Google whilst searching for a similar matter, your site
got here up, it seems great. I have got bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google,
and located that it’s truly informative. I am just planning to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate once you proceed this in future. Many people is going to
be benefited from the writing. Cheers!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong
none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a variety of websites
for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Excellent web site. Plenty of helpful info here. I¦m sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks to your sweat!
Great items from you, man. I actually have understand your stuff previous
to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired
here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which where you might be saying it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still care for to stay it smart.
I are unable to wait to learn a lot more by you.
That is really a tremendous website.
Hi there, I found your blog via Google while looking for a similar matter, your web site came up, it seems to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Quality articles or reviews will be the main to become a
focus for the users to visit the website, that’s what this website is providing.
I’d need to test with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a put up that will make folks think. Also, thanks for permitting me to remark!
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!
Awsome site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Continue the amazing effort.
Howdy very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to find a lot of helpful info right
here in the submit, we want develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
We have been a small grouping of volunteers and starting a whole new scheme
inside our community. Your site offered us with valuable
information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will probably be grateful to you personally.
I don’t even know how I wound up here, having said that i thought this post was great.
I don’t know your identiity but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this
board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give something again and aid others like you aided me.
For hottest information you have to visit web and on the web I found this website as a best web site for most up-to-date updates.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this
onto a co-worker who has been doing a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it for
him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for
the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the
time to discuss this issue here on your website.
It is actually a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme on this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. Plenty of times it’s difficult to
acquire that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and looks.
I have to admit you have done a excellent job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast in my opinion on Firefox.
Outstanding Blog!
Every weekend i used to visit this website, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, since
this this website conations truly pleasant funny information too.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
go to see this webpage on regular basis to take updated from most recent reports.
Paragraph writing is also a fun, in the event you be acquainted with
following that it is possible to write or even it can be complicated
to write.
I absolutely love your website.. Good colors
& theme. Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create
my own personal blog and want to know in which you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Thanks a lot!
I couldn’t stay away from commenting. Well written!
Someone essentially assist to make critically articles I would state.
This is the first time I frequented your website
page and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual publish amazing.
Magnificent activity!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this weblog
on regular basis to take updated from most up-to-date gossip.