Daya Hidup Isu Syariat dalam Politik

Bagi mereka, konstitusionalisasi syariat merupakan agenda yang belum dianggap final, walau pada ST MPR 2002 mereka gagal memasukkan “tujuh kata” (dengan kewajiban melaksanakan syariat Islam bagi pemeluknya) dalam amandemen pasal 29 UUD.
Mengapa partai Islam selalu menjajakan isu syariat kepada publik? Faktor apa yang mendorong partai Islam untuk menghidupkan isu tersebut? Bukankah dalam Pemilu 1999 terbukti bahwa isu itu tidak laku di tengah masyarakat dengan fakta bahwa dukungan suara pada gabungan partai Islam tidak mencapai lebih dari 15 persen suara?
Bahkan, hasil survei Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) pada November 2003 menyatakan bahwa sentimen syariat Islam yang biasa dimainkan partai Islam tak bakal meraih dukungan suara yang kuat. Menurut LSI, jika Pemilu 2004 dilakukan pada hari responden ditanya, tiga partai Islam (PPP, PBB, dan PKS) hanya mampu meraup 14 persen suara.
Ada beberapa penjelasan untuk memahami alasan partai Islam mengusung isu syariat. Pertama, banyak pihak yang menganggap bahwa upaya partai Islam itu adalah dalam rangka politisasi agama demi keuntungan politik yang sama sekali tak berhubungan dengan kepentingan agama.
Tapi, anggapan itu biasanya dibantah partai Islam dengan mengajukan argumen bahwa terdapat sebagian muslim di Indonesia yang memang memiliki aspirasi, kalau bukan obsesi, untuk menerapkan syariat di Indonesia.
Sebagai partai politik yang berfungsi menyalurkan aspirasi konstituennya, keberadaan partai-partai Islam tersebut adalah untuk mengartikulasikan kehendak sebagian masyarakat muslim itu. Jadi, tanpa aspirasi syariat Islam, eksistensi partai-partai Islam hampir kehilangan signifikansi dan relevansinya. Lagipula, isu syariat Islam sesungguhnya mencerminkan keunikan atau ciri khas partai Islam.
Kedua, disadari atau tidak bahwa segmen pemilih yang dibidiknya tidak berjumlah besar, tampaknya, partai-partai Islam lebih berorientasi mengisi ceruk kosong yang sempit. Dengan orientasi seperti itu, lagi-lagi partai Islam jatuh dalam anggapan bahwa keberadaannya tak lain hanyalah untuk melakukan politisasi agama.
Partai-partai Islam tentu saja tidak suka terhadap anggapan semacam itu. Mereka sering mengajukan argumen bahwa di alam demokrasi, semua kelompok masyarakat, sekalipun kecil, memiliki hak yang sama untuk menyuarakan pendapat serta pandangan masing-masing untuk diuji di hadapan publik.
Agen Proses Islamisasi
Meski masuk akal, dua penjelasan tersebut masih belum memberikan pemahaman yang utuh mengenai kesetiaan abadi partai Islam memperjuangkan syariat Islam. Suatu penjelasan yang cukup komprehensif diperlukan untuk membaca fenomena tersebut.
Dalam hal ini, penjelasan historis mungkin bisa mewakili. Beberapa ahli sejarah Indonesia (Benda, Ricklefs, dan Azra) menyatakan bahwa sejarah Indonesia modern adalah sejarah yang menyaksikan berlangsungnya Islamisasi yang lebih dalam dan berkesinambungan.
Atas dasar itu, partai Islam merupakan agen struktural Islamisasi. Perjalanan partai Islam dari masa ke masa mengalami pasang surut. Di bawah rezim Orde Baru, partai Islam tak mampu menjalankan tugasnya sebagai agen Islamisasi secara baik.
Pada masa itu, seperti yang dikatakan Boland (1982), Departemen Agama mengambil alih peran partai Islam memperjuangkan syariat Islam dari dalam tubuh birokrasi. Kini, sejak rezim Soeharto tumbang pada 1998, partai Islam bangkit memainkan kembali peran konvensionalnya sebagai agen struktural Islamisasi di jalur konstitusi serta legislasi.
Partai-partai Islam yang ada sedikit banyak merupakan hasil reinkarnasi dan transformasi partai-partai Islam yang pernah muncul pada masa-masa awal panggung politik Indonesia. Agenda dan strategi mereka dalam mencapai tujuan politik pelaksanaan syariat Islam sedikit berbeda.
Partai-partai Islam pasca-Orde Baru kini sudah meninggalkan wacana Piagam Jakarta untuk dimasukkan kembali ke dalam Pembukaan UUD 1945. Mereka sepakat bersama partai-partai lain untuk tetap mempertahankan bunyi serta tidak mengamandemen isi pembukaan itu.
Tapi, partai-partai Islam dalam hal ini masih memegang teguh klaim bahwa Pembukaan UUD 1945 yang ada adalah Pembukaan UUD yang dipayungi Dekrit Presiden 5 Juli 1959 yang menegaskan bahwa Piagam Jakarta menjiwai dan merupakan rangkaian kesatuan dengan UUD.
Karena itu, perjuangan mereka dalam ST MPR lalu bukanlah soal Piagam Jakarta, tapi agar status konstitusional pelaksanaan syariat mendapatkan tempat dalam Batang Tubuh UUD (pasal 29). Status konstitusional tersebut menjadi kebutuhan karena hanya dengan cara itu tersedia payung formal untuk terus melakukan Islamisasi dari atas. Tampaknya, partai Islam sadar betul bahwa proyek Islamisasi hukum di Indonesia akan sulit berhasil secara gemilang tanpa sebuah payung konstitusional yang secara eksplisit menaunginya.
Bagi partai Islam, kegagalan mereka melakukan perubahan pasal 29 UUD dalam ST MPR 2002 bukan merupakan akhir segalanya. Bahkan, bila kita jeli mengamati jalannya ST MPR 2002, partai Islam sesungguhnya meraih keberhasilan maju satu langkah menuju Islamisasi yang lebih jauh.
Hal itu terbukti dengan diterimanya gagasan partai Islam untuk memasukkan “meningkatkan iman dan takwa”, bukan “mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa”, sebagai tujuan utama pendidikan dalam pasal 31 UUD. RUU Sisdiknas yang sarat muatan religius itu juga disahkan karena secara konstitusional ia adalah refleksi bunyi pasal 31 UUD tentang pendidikan yang menjadi payungnya. Tentu tidak dapat dipungkiri, pendidikan agama merupakan salah satu media penting untuk Islamisasi.
The Living Agenda
Islamisasi bagi partai Islam adalah agenda yang terus hidup (the living agenda). Itulah yang menjadi alasan utama isu syariat Islam tak pernah ditinggalkan partai Islam. Penolakan atas voting dan penarikan diri sejumlah partai Islam dalam pengambilan keputusan terhadap amandemen pasal 29 pada ST MPR lalu merupakan indikasi bahwa perjuangan konstitusionalisasi syariat Islam adalah misi yang belum tuntas.
Terlepas dari benar tidaknya bahwa muara semua program Islamisasi tersebut adalah negara Islam, yang jelas, hampir seluruh sektor kehidupan publik di Indonesia kini mengalami sentuhan Islamisasi. Sayangnya, semua itu masih bersifat simbolis, ornamental, dan di atas permukaan belaka. Perilaku sehari-hari sebagian besar penduduk negeri ini, tampaknya, masih jauh dari mencerminkan nilai-nilai Islam yang sejati.
