Kautsar Azhari Noer: “Kita Butuh Fikih Bercorak Pluralistik”

Sebagai negara yang pluralis, baik dari sudut etnis, bahasa, budaya, dan agama, Indonesia jelas membutuhkan rumusan fikih yang mempunyai visi dan wawasan yang pluralis. Untuk menanggapi kenyataan ini, baru-baru ini, Yayasan Paramadina sebuah lembaga yang dimotori Dr. Nurcholish Madjid dan berkecimpung dalam kajian keagamaan dan sosial, sedangmengembangkan dan merumuskan gagasan tentang fikih lintas agama yang dirampungkan dalam bentuk buku yang berjudul “Fiqih Lintas Agama”. Inilah buku pertama yang secara spesifik membahas soal fikih hubungan antar umat beragama di Indonesia.
Untuk mengetahui lebih detail tentang “Fikih Lintas Agama” tersebut, Nong Darol Mahmada dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu mewawancarai Prof. Dr. Kautsar Azhari Noer, Dosen Pascasarjana Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Jakarta, yang juga menjadi salah seorang tim perumus gagasan “fikih lintas agama” ini pada Kamis (17/10/03) lalu. Berikut petikannya.
Pak Kautsar, Anda dan kawan-kawan di Paramadina menggagas konsep fikih yang bernama “fikih lintas agama”. Apa yang dimaksud “fikih lintas agama” itu?
“Fikih lintas agama” yang sedang digagas, bukan berarti semacam klinik fikih yang lintas agama Islam, Kristen, Yahudi, Hindu, atau apapun. Yang dimaksud adalah fikih Islam yang khusus membahas tentang hubungan antaragama.
Di dalam konsep fikih ini dibahas tema-tema yang terkait langsung dengan hubungan antaragama. Misalnya dibahas soal perkawinan antaragama, doa bersama, mengucapkan salam kepada nonmuslim, menghadiri dan mengucapkan selamat Natal, dan persoalan-persoalan yang terkait langsung dengan hubungan umat Islam dengan umat agama-agama lain.
Apa pentingnya membahas tema-tema tersebut untuk konteks Indonesia sekarang?
Tema-tema itu tidak datang dengan sendirinya. Kita mengambilnya dari realitas sosial yang terjadi di masyarakat kita sehari-hari. Kita sering menyaksikan –misalnya– para pejabat menghadiri peringatan Natal dan mengucapkan selamat Natal.
Pembawa acara di televisi pun umumnya tak sungkan mengucapkan selamat Natal. Kita secara ringan saja mengucapkan salam kepada nonmuslim, atau ada juga yang melakukan perkawinan beda agama.
Nah, semua itu merupakan persoalan-persoalan yang real di masyarakat. Tapi sayangnya, belum ada fikih yang membicarakan persoalan tersebut secara agak tuntas. Kalaupun fikihnya ditemukan, dia hanya berbentuk fikih klasik yang belum tentu mampu memberi jawaban atas persoalan-persoalan kekinian yang real di masyarakat yang bercorak pluralistis. Makanya kita butuh fikih baru.
Saya melihat, fikih lama yang menurut saya cenderung eksklusif itu, tidak cocok lagi menanggapi tantangan-tantangan masyarakat kini, yang anggota-anggotanya sudah memiliki kesadaran akan pentinganya pluralisme.
Jadi, kalau ada teologi pluralis, kita juga butuh fikih pluralis. Fikih yang eksklusif tidak akan cocok dengan teologi pluralis. Fikih yang cenderung eksklusif hanya cocok untuk teologi yang eksklusif. Jadi, memang ada pasangannya masing-masing.
Tadi Anda menyebut fikih klasik sudah membahas sebagian dari tema-tema fikih lintas agama, tapi visinya masih eksklusif. Bisa Anda lebih jelaskan lagi?
Hm, memang untuk sebagaian sudah ada (pembahasannya). Misalnya, soal kawin beda agama. Dalam soal itu, sudah ada dua pendapat. Pendapat yang mayoritas dan sangat populer memang mengharamkan nikah beda agama. Meski begitu, bukan berarti tidak ada pendapat yang membolehkan. Hanya saja, yang dominan kan yang mengharamkan. Itu satu contoh.
Nah, ada persoalan-persoalan lain seperti soal doa bersama, yang juga perlu dibahas. Saya tidak tahu, apakah pada zaman Nabi dulu, doa bersama punya preseden atau tidak. Sekarang, praktik itu sering dilakukan orang. Kalau kita lihat, yang melakukan itu justru tokoh-tokoh dari semua agama. Itu persoalan real. Perlu ada jawaban konkret.
Nah, apa yang baru dari produk fikih ini yang Anda rumuskan ini? Dan pendekatan apa yang Anda pakai untuk merumuskannya?
Dikatakan baru seratus persen, tentu tidak. Untuk soal pendekatan, kita selalu berpegang pada watak asli Islam sebagai agama yang menjunjung tinggi kedamaian. Watak asli Islam itu kan lebih mengutamakan kemaslahatan.
Maka dari itu, untuk menetapkan sebuah produk hukum, yang harus diperhitungkan adalah: apakah produknya akan membawa kemaslahatan atau tidak. Jadi, ketetapan sebuah produk hukum selalu ditentukan oleh tujuan syariat. Itu metode atau pendekatan yang selalu kita pertimbangkan sebagai prinsip.
Inilah yang membuat kita membolehkan do’a bersama atau mengucap salam kepada nonmuslim misalnya. Kalau dihitung-hitung, hal itu kan untuk kemaslahatan juga. Itu bisa mempererat persahabatan dan keakraban, selain untuk saling menghargai.
Dalam memproduk hukum fikih, tentu kita butuh dalil. Apakah ada dalil-dalil untuk kasus-kasus itu?
Tentu harus ada. Setiap muslim tentu berpedoman pada dalil Alqur’an dan Hadis. Hanya saja, pada titik ini kita perlu garisbawahi. Penafsiran tiap orang atas Alqur’an dan Hadis bisa berbeda-beda. Contohnya, penafsiran dan penyikapan terhadap dalil tekstual nikah beda agama.
Kalimat “walmuhshanât minalladzîna û’tul kitâb” (QS.5:5) misalnya ditafsirkan secara berbeda-beda. Selain dalil tekstual, kita juga berhadapan dengan dalil historis. Nabi sendiri menikah dengan seorang perempuan Kristen bernama Mariah Koptik (dari Mesir).
Beliau juga sempat menikah dengan seorang perempuan Yahudi bernama Shafiyyah binti Huyay. Jadi, inilah perumpamaan dalil-dalil yang kita gunakan untuk menyikapi kasus nikah beda agama.
Tadi Anda sempat menyebut soal pertimbangan maslahat dalam menelorkan produk fikih. Bagaimana bila pertimbangan maslahat tadi bertentangan dengan teks-teks yang termuat dalam Alqur’an?
Ayat Alqur’an yang bersifat kontekstual seperti jatah harta rampasan perang di antara umat Islam, dalam Alqur’an diatur dengan sangat jelas. Tapi Umar bin Khattab tidak menggunakan ayat itu. Dalam kasus pemberian jatah rampasan perang di Khaibat tersebut, para tentara dan panglima perang waktu itu tidak menggunakan ayat Al-Anfâl. Jadi, ada kesan Umar melawan ayat Alqur’an.
Di dalam kasus itu, konteks yang menjadi pertimbangan Umar adalah soal kemaslahatan. Pada masa itu, para tentara sudah cukup kaya raya, sementara banyak orang miskin yang lebih membutuhkannya. Jadi, pertimbangannya kala itu: lebih baik harta itu dibagikan kepada orang miskin. Pertimbangannya adalah soal kemaslahatan.
Artinya, sekalipun pertimbangan maslahat bersifat relatif, kandungan teks pun bisa jadi relatif juga?
Saya tidak mengatakan (kandungan) teks itu relatif. Tapi teks harus dipahami secara kontekstual (di dalam konteks tertentu). Dalam berbagai diskusi, kita sepakat akan kemestian membedakan antara tujuan dengan cara yang dikandung oleh teks-teks agama. Tujuan tidak boleh diubah, sementara cara boleh.
Prinsip-prinsip keadilan, persamaan dan kemaslahatan, misalnya, tidak boleh diubah. Tapi apakah para tentara itu –dalam konteks ayat Al-Anfâl– mendapat jatah harta rampasan perang atau tidak, itu menyangkut soal cara saja. Itu salah satu contoh.
Masih ada contoh lain yang perlu dikemukakan juga. Dalam Alqur’an surat 9:60 diterangkan bahwa para muallaf (orang yang baru masuk Islam, Red) itu mendapat bagian dari harta zakat. Umar justru tidak memberikan jatah mereka, karena konteksnya yang sudah berbeda.
Di sini kita melihat, bukan berarti suatu ayat berubah, tapi cara memahami ayat yang mengalami pergeseran ke arah yang lebih kontekstual karena perbedaan konteks.
Nah, wilayah mana saja yang jadi concern fikih lintas agama: apakah hanya pada wilayah muamalah atau juga merambah wilayah ibadah?
Konsep fikih lintas agama yang kita garap ini bukan hanya membahas soal muamalah, tapi juga menyangkut persoalan ibadah. Misalnya bahasan soal doa bersama. Doa bersama itu dalam teknisnya bisa banyak bentuk.
Misalnya, semua peserta yang berbeda-beda agamanya berdoa dengan dipimpin oleh seorang pendoa dan dibuatkan teksnya sedemikian rupa sehingga orang mudah mengamininya. Ada juga bentuk doa bersama antara agama.
Artinya dalam suatu pertemuan itu, masing-masing kelompok agama berdoa menurut agamanya masing-masing. Yang muslim berdoa dengan cara Islam, sementara yang nonmuslim dengan cara mereka pula.
Sekalipun yang dibahas soal ibadah, tapi fikih lintas agama ini nampaknya membatasi diri pada persoalan ibadah yang terkait langsung dengan hubungan antar agama yang juga wilayah muamalah. Benar begitu?
Ya. Contohnya ritual doa bersama itu tadi. Saya tidak tahu, apakah menghadiri perayaan Natal bagi kalangan muslim yang diundang untuk itu termasuk dalam bidang ibadah atau muamalah. Tapi, mungkin di situ ada dimensi ritual ibadahnya, sekaligus dimensi muamalah. Kita sering melihat kasus seperti itu terjadi. Pejabat-pejabat kita tak keberatan untuk menghadiri perayaan Waisak, Natal, Nyepi dan hari-hari besar agama lainnya.
Nah, di sini kita perlu tegaskan; sekalipun membahas soal ibadah, kita tetap tidak akan mengubah atau menukar tata cara salat –misalnya– atau ibadah lainnya. Sebagai seorang muslim, salat dan puasa tetap akan dijalankan seperti yang kita pahami; sebagaimana yang diajarkan Alqur’an dan praktik Nabi. Itu tidak akan diotak-atik. Kalau itu diubah, keislaman kita bisa menjadi hilang.
Intinya, ini semacam upaya untuk membangun hubungan harmonis antara kalangan muslim dengan nonmuslim?
Ya. Di dalam bukunya nanti akan ada judul kecil begini: “Membangun masyarakat inklusif dan pluralis.” Jadi orientasinya jelas: membangun masyarakat yang mendambakan kedamaian. Dan memang, fikih yang kita rumuskan ini merupakan produk fikih yang, kalau bisa, menjawab tantangan pluralitas yang ada.
Sebab, realitas masyarakat kita memang sangat plural; terdiri dari beragam etnis, budaya dan agama. Karena itu, kita tergerak untuk membuat rumusan fikih yang bercorak pluralistis, sekaligus tidak bertentangan dengan tuntunan Alqur’an dan Sunnah.
Intinya, bagaimana Islam membuat peraturan-peraturan –baik dalam soal ibadah, maupun muamalah– dalam kaitannya dengan hubungan Islam dengan agama lain. Ini memang tantangan pluralisme yang tidak mudah untuk ditanggapi.
Dari sisi produknya, mungkin akan banyak pihak yang tidak setuju. Tapi, semangat yang ingin diperjuangkan, saya kira akan sangat penting nilainya.
