Kriteria Pemimpin dalam Perspektif Fikih

Terlepas dari itu semua, bagaimana sebenarnya fikih memandang kesehatan fisik seorang pemimpin? Jawaban yang bersifat normatif yang dipegangi para ulama sedari dulu hingga sekarang adalah pandangan al-Mawardi dalam al-Ahkam al-Sulthaniyyah wa al-Walayat al-Diniyyah. Kitab ini memang menjadi rujukan penting dalam hal hukum tata negara dan kepemimpinan dalam Islam.
Hal tersebut dimaklumi, karena tidak ada buku yang selengkap dan sedetail buku tersebut tatkala membahas sistem ketatanegaraan dalam Islam. Al-Mawardi menulis, bahwa syarat-syarat seorang pemimpin adalah adil, mempunyai kompetensi ijtihad, sempurna dan sehat panca-indra, tidak cacat secara fisik, mempunyai visi kemaslahatan sosial, tegas dan berani, serta mempunyai garis keturunan dari suku Quraisy.
Bagaimana ulama pasca-al-Mawardi memandang persyaratan tersebut? Setahu penulis hampir sebagian besar ulama menerima pandangan tersebut secarataken for granted. Buktinya, para profesor saya di Universitas al-Azhar dalam mata kuliah al-Nudzum al-Islamiyah (sistem pemerintahan Islam) mengadopsi pendapat al-Mawardi secara utuh sebagai blue print persyaratan kepemimpinan dalam Islam. Dari saking pentingnya, mata kuliah tersebut diajarkan setiap tahun hampir di seluruh jurusan, termasuk jurusan akidah-filsafat.
Tapi belakangan mulai gencar kritikan terhadap persyaratan terakhir, yaitu perihal mempunyai garis keturunan dari suku Quraisy. Khalil Abdul Karim dalam Quraisy min al-Qabilah ila al-Dawlah al-Markaziyyah menemukan satu titik problematis dari kecenderungan umum konstruk nalar kearaban yaitu hegemoni Quraisy yang begitu kentara sejak pra-Islam hingga dalam bentang sejarah keislaman yang cukup lama, mungkin sampai detik ini.
Bahkan Nashr Hamid Abu Zayd menemukan pemikiran Imam Syafi’ie adalah karakteristik Quraisy yang amat politis. Pemikiran keagamaan mempunyai kesesuaian dengan kepentingan kekuasaan pada zamannya: kepentingan suku Quraisy.
Bila salah satu persyaratan seorang pemimpin tersebut sudah mulai disoroti secara tajam, maka syarat-syarat yang lain pun semestinya bisa ditinjau secara kritis pula. Apalagi ditengarai kitab yang ditulis al-Mawardi sangat politis, sehingga amat dimungkinkan terdapat kepentingan politik di dalamnya.
Untuk menegaskan pendapat tersebut, bisa dilihat dari salah satu pendapat al-Mawardi, bahwa kepala negara diangkat atau dipilih oleh ahl al-halli wa al-‘aqdidan penyerahan mandat dari kepala negara sebelumnya. Ini juga bisa dicermati sebagai permainan politik kaum Quraisy untuk mempertahankan komunitasnya sebagai kelompok penguasa, sehingga peralihan kekuasaan diregulasi sedemikian rupa untuk kepentingan mereka.
Lalu pertanyaannya, apakah persyaratan kesehatan panca-indra dan tidak cacat mempunyai muatan politis? Jawabannya: bisa “ya” dan bisa pula “tidak”. Faktanya sejumlah dunia Islam setidaknya masih memberikan apresiasi terhadap orang-orang yang tidak sempurna secara fisik (buta) untuk menduduki posisi strategis.
Di Mesir, Thaha Husein, sastrawan dan pemikir muslim, pernah menjadi Menteri Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan. Begitu pula, Abdullah bin Baz, mufti kerajaan Arab Saudi juga tidak sempurna panca-indra. Bahkan sejumlah dekan di Universitas al-Azhar adalah orang-orang yang tidak bisa melihat (buta).
Dengan demikian, sesungguhnya terdapat apresiasi yang sangat tinggi terhadap orang-orang yang panca-indranya tidak sempurna. Bahkan mereka menduduki tempat-tempat strategis di pelbagai jabatan yang memungkinkan mereka memberikan dedikasi yang setinggi-tingginya.
Namun persoalannya, bagaimana dengan posisi kepala negara? Sejauh pengamatan saya, bahwa kecenderungan umum para ulama fikih adalah “mengiyakan” pandangan al-Mawardi, bahwa kesehatan fisik menjadi syarat seorang kepala negara. Hal tersebut melihat pada nalar kemaslahatan umum.
Seorang kepala negara adalah tokoh panutan yang seluruh ucapan dan tindakannya akan dijadikan teladan oleh masyarakat. Karena itu, kesempurnaan fisik menjadi penting agar kebijakan dan keputusan yang diambil mencerminkan kepentingan umum.
Di sini kaidah fikih yang bisa digunakan adalah menghindari kemungkinan-kemungkinan buruk yang akan muncul dari ketidaksempurnaan panca-indra seorang pemimpin (dar al-mafasid muqaddam ‘ala jalb al-mashalih). Kepala negara mewakili kepentingan masyarakat banyak, karenanya untuk kemaslahatan masyarakat yang lebih besar, maka kesempurnaan fisik seorang pemimpin menjadi penting.
Terlepas itu semua, sebenarnya ada hal penting dari persyaratan seorang kepala negara, sebagaimana disampaikan al-Mawardi di atas, yaitu menyangkut kompetensi dan visi seorang pemimpin. Seorang kepala negara, sebagaimana digariskan fikih adalah seorang yang adil dan betul-betul mempunyai keahlian dalam kepemimpinan.
Seorang pemimpin diandaikan seorang kreator dan mampu mengambil keputusan yang berdimensi pencerahan dan pembebasan. Karena itu, kemahiran seorang kepala negara harus di atas rata-rata, karena ia nantinya akan menjadi panutan masyarakat. Di samping itu, yang tak kalah pentingnya, bahwa seorang pemimpin harus mempunyai visi kerakyatan serta tegas dan berani dalam membela hak-hak rakyat.
Hemat saya, kompetensi dan visi kerakyatan bisa dimasukkan dalam katagori persyaratan maksimal (al-hadd al-a’la) seorang kepala negara. Seorang kepala negara sejatinya harus membuat kontrak sosial (‘aqdun ijtima’iyyun) yang jelas dengan rakyat, sehingga tatkala menjadi pemimpin betul-betul mewakili dan membawa aspirasi rakyat untuk kemaslahatan bersama.
Seorang pemimpin tak boleh melihat rakyat seperti “sapi perahan” dan “binatang gembala”, melainkan sebagai pihak yang harus dilindungi dan diprioritaskan di atas kepentingan pribadi dan kelompoknya. Untuk itu, persyaratan kompetensi dan keberpihakan pada kepentingan rakyat jauh lebih penting daripada kesehatan fisik.
Sedangkan kesehatan fisik menjadi persyaratan minimal (al-hadd al-adna), terutama dalam rangka menghindari kemungkinan-kemungkinan buruk dari ketidaksempurnaan fisik (panca-indra). Di sini, tentu saja pemimpin yang sempurna secara fisik akan mempunyai nilai lebih bila dibandingkan pemimpin yang tidak sempurna secara fisik.
Dengan demikian, persyaratan yang direkomendasikan fikih adalah seorang pemimpin yang sempurna secara leadership, adildan mempunyai visi kerakyatan, serta akan lebih afdhal bila sempurna secara fisik.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I?¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
The very heart of your writing while appearing reasonable at first, did not really work very well with me personally after some time. Somewhere within the sentences you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately only for a while. I still have a problem with your leaps in logic and you would do well to help fill in those breaks. In the event you can accomplish that, I could surely end up being impressed.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for posting.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Throughout the great design of things you get a B+ just for hard work. Exactly where you misplaced me was in all the specifics. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And it could not be more true right here. Having said that, permit me tell you just what exactly did give good results. Your authoring is certainly highly engaging and this is possibly the reason why I am making the effort in order to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, whilst I can easily notice the jumps in reason you make, I am not really certain of how you appear to unite your details that produce the final result. For right now I will, no doubt yield to your position but trust in the future you actually connect the dots better.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hey very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I like this web site so much, bookmarked.
I am really loving the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds
me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
After going over several of the articles on your own web site,
I seriously just like your strategy for writing
a blog. I added it to my bookmark website list and will also be checking back anytime soon.
Please visit my website too and inform me how you feel.
I love your writing style truly enjoying this website .
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a
blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures
and we are looking to exchange strategies with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i’m satisfied to convey that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to do not omit this website and provides it a look regularly.
Great weblog here! Also your website a lot up fast!
What host are you currently the utilization of? Can I have
your associate hyperlink on your own host? I
wish my website loaded as quickly as yours lol
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written significantly better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous
roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this article to him.
Fairly certain he’ll possess a great read. Be grateful for sharing!
What¦s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist different users like its aided me. Good job.
I consider something truly special in this web site.
I always was interested in this subject and still am, regards for posting.
Enjoyed examining this, very good stuff, thanks. “If it was an overnight success, it was one long, hard, sleepless night.” by Dicky Barrett.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to
get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100%
positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Terrific post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Kudos!
Fantastic web site. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you in your effort!
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll definitely
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this
website.
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
Appreciating the dedication you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really something which I think I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely vast for me. I’m looking ahead to your subsequent submit, I will try to get the dangle of it!
My spouse and i also stumbled over here from a different web
page and thought I should check things out. I enjoy things i see so i am just following you.
Look ahead to looking at your internet page repeatedly.
If some one desires to be updated with most up-to-date technologies afterward he must be
head to see this webpage and also be up to date everyday.
It’s an amazing piece of writing in support of each of the online viewers;
they may take benefit from this I am certain.
Nice post. I was once checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information particularly the last section :
) I maintain such info a whole lot. I had
been seeking this certain info to get a very long time. Thanks and good luck.
I am sure this component of writing has touched every one of the internet people, its really really good post on building up new webpage.
I was able to find good information from your content.
In my opinion that is certainly one of several most vital information for me personally.
And i am glad studying your article. But wanna statement on some basic issues, The website taste is ideal, the articles is really excellent :
D. Just right task, cheers