Home » Kajian » Fikih » KUHP dan Syariat Islam
kuhp

KUHP dan Syariat Islam

Nadirsyah Hosen 21/04/2002 501 Views

1.67/5 (3)

Ide pelaksanaan Syariat Islam kini memperoleh momentum yang luar biasa. Direktur Jenderal Peraturan Perundang-undangan dan Departemen Kehakiman, Prof. Dr. Abdul Gani Abdullah, mengabarkan bahwa Depkeh sedang dalam tahap akhir menyelesaikan naskah RUU KUHP.

Hal yang menarik adalah RUU KUHP ini bersifat khas Indonesia di mana pasal-pasalnya digali sekaligus dari hukum agama, hukum adat dan hukum pidana barat. Lebih tegas lagi Professor Gani menjelaskan bahwa hukum pidana dalam Syariat Islam dapat memberikan kontribusinya dalam RUU KUHP tersebut.

Selama ini isu penegakkan Syariat Islam menjadi topik yang kontroversial di kalangan para ahli hukum positif dan, lebih- lebih lagi, para ahli hukum Islam. Sebagian pihak menganggap Syariat Islam belum berlaku di Indonesia, padahal kenyataannya sebagian unsur hukum Islam (paling tidak telah tercantum dalam UU Zakat, UU Peradilan Agama dan Kompilasi Hukum Islam) telah berlaku.

Rupa-rupanya yang dimaksud oleh kalangan ini adalah Syariat Islam yang berkenaan dengan aturan pidana. Menteri Yusril Ihza Mahendra –dari partai Islam yang menginginkan perubahan pasal 29 UUD 1945– dan Dirjen A. Gani Abdullah –Guru Besar IAIN Bandung– telah mengakomodir kehendak tersebut. Tanpa mengurangi rasa hormat terhadap ide tersebut, tulisan ini hendak menjelaskan kemusykilan yang dapat muncul dan apa yang sebaiknya dilakukan oleh pemerintah dalam masalah ini.

Kemusykilan

Qanunisasi atau pengundangan hukum Islam di negeri ini, paling tidak, dapat terbentur empat hal. Pertama, diperlukan transfer “bahasa” Syariat Islam, yang terdapat dalam al-Qur’an, Hadis dan kitab-kitab fiqh, ke dalam bahasa undang-undang.

Ini bukan pekerjaan yang mudah mengingat bahasa merupakan bagian dari budaya tertentu dan corak bahasa hukum atau bahasa Undang-Undang berbeda dengan bahasa kitab kuning. Hal ini membutuhkan kerja sama yang luar biasa dari pakar hukum umum dan pakar hukum Islam untuk menyamakan ‘bahasa’ mereka. Sebagai contoh, kata ‘subversi’ dan ‘hirabah’ atau ‘bughat’ tidak bisa disamakan begitu saja tanpa melewati proses ‘tansfer bahasa’.

Kedua, bukan saja bahasa yang merupakan produk budaya, tetapi hukum juga bagian dari budaya tertentu. Setting sosial hukum Islam saat Nabi bermukim di Madinah lima belas abad yang lampau dan suasana sosial, budaya, ekonomi bahkan politik saat para a’immatul mazahib (para imam mazhab) hidup jelas berbeda dengan suasana Indonesia saat ini.

Membuat sebuah pasal yang diambil mentah-mentah dari sebuah aturan hukum ratusan bahkan ribuan tahun yang lalu dapat berbenturan dengan dinamika dan kenyataan sosial kemasyarakatan. Contohnya, konsep aqillah dalam pidana Islam sangat dipengaruhi struktur keluarga dan klan jazirah arab sehingga denda dalam tindak pidana bukan saja ditanggung oleh terpidana tetapi juga oleh keluarga atau sukunya. Aturan denda dalam fiqh Islam yang masih menyebutkan ganti rugi dalam bentuk onta, misalnya, akan musykil diterapkan untuk konteks Indonesia.

Ketiga, andaikata terjadi benturan konsep antara pidana Islam dan pidana barat. maka konsep mana yang akan diterima oleh pemerintah dan DPR? Ketika terjadi sebuah pembunuhan tidak disengaja, dalam konsep pidana barat, negara akan bertindak mewakili korban dalam menuntut pembunuh tersebut.

Walaupun, seandainya keluarga korban sudah memaafkan si pembunuh, negara akan tetap membawa kasus tersebut ke pengadilan. Dalam pidana Islam, penerimaan maaf dari keluarga korban ini dapat menggugurkan tuntutan pidana. Begitupula tindak pidana pencurian, menurut Imam Syafi’i, dapat gugur jikalau sang pencuri bertobat dan mengembalikan harta curiannya, selama kasusnya belum sampai ke meja hakim.

Pengembalian 40 Miliar dalam kasus buloggate II saat kasusnya masih di kejaksaan dapat menggugurkan proses hukum selanjutnya, jikalau pidana Islam diterapkan dalam kasus ini. Di samping itu, menurut Imam Abu Hanifah, Ats-Tsauri, Ahmad, dan Ishaq, hukuman atas tindak pidana pencurian itu bersifat pilihan: potong tangan atau mengembalikan (mengganti) barang yang dicuri kepada pemiliknya (lihat Tafsir Fakh al-Razi, juz XI, h. 228), atau menurut ulama lain menafkahkannya di jalan Allah (lihat Tafsir Ruh al-Ma’ani, Juz VI, h. 135).

Contoh-contoh ini menunjukkan bahwa unsur tobat dan maaf mendapat porsi yang cukup luas dalam pidana Islam. Tentu saja hal ini tidak berlaku dalam pidana barat.

Keempat, lazim diketahui bahwa fiqh Islam dipahami secara berbeda-beda dikalangan mazhab-mazhab yang ada (Hanafi, Syafi’i, Maliki, Hanbali, Zahiri, Ja’fari dan lainnya). Bahkan perbedaan pendapat bukan saja terjadi antar mazhab tetapi dapat juga terjadi di dalam lingkungan satu mazhab (katakanlah, antara sesama murid Imam Abu Hanifah). Persoalannya, mazhab mana yang akan dipilih oleh pemerintah sebagai bahan RUU KUHP?

Jalan Keluar

Kemusykilan yang dipaparkan di atas dapat diselesaikan apabila pemerintah (dan DPR) berani melakukan hal-hal di bawah ini. Pertama, RUU KUHP disusun secara lintas mazhab. Menteri Yusril dan Dirjen Gani tidak perlu terikat pada satu mazhab tertentu.

Keduanya harus berani memilih opini dari mazhab yang lebih maslahat dan lebih sesuai untuk suasana Indonesia, meskipun pendapat atau fatwa tersebut tidak populer, minoritas ataupun dianggap kurang kuat dalilnya dibanding opini mazhab lain, yang sayangnya kurang pas dengan suasana Indonesia.

Pendapat Imam Syafi’i soal gugurnya tindak pidana pencurian di atas boleh jadi harus ditinggalkan karena tidak sejalan dengan misi pemberantasan KKN dan pemerintah dapat memilih mazhab lain dalam kasus ini. Untuk itu Depkeh harus dapat memilih pakar hukum Islam yang tidak hanya ahli perbandingan mazhab tetapi juga bersikap moderat dan liberal agar Depkeh mendapat masukan yang pas soal ini.

Kedua, pemerintah sebaiknya berani melakukan re-interpretasi terhadap ketentuan pidana Islam yang diakomodir dalam RUU KUHP. Tindak pidana pencurian yang diancam hukum potong tangan dalam Islam dapat diakomodir setelah dilakukan re-interpretasi terhadap kata ‘potong’ (al-qat’u) dan kata ‘tangan’ (al-yad).

Ada sebagian ulama yang memandang bahwa al-qat’u tidak hanya bermakna menghilangkan, tetapi juga bermakna mencegah (al-man’u). Sedangkan kata al-yad sering ditakwil oleh para ahli teologi Islam dengan makna ‘kekuasaan’. Jadi, pemerintah dapat saja mengumumkan bahwa RUU KUHP telah mengakomodir ketentuan ayat al-Qur’an “faqta’u aydiyahuma” dengan melakukan re-interpretasi terlebih dahulu.

Ketiga, pemerintah harus berani meninggalkan ketentuan hukum Islam yang sudah tidak sesuai lagi dengan peradaban modern. Dalam pidana Islam, perempuan yang menjadi saksi bernilai setengah dibanding lelaki. Nilai dua kesaksian perempuan sama dengan nilai kesaksian seorang lelaki.

Ketentuan ini dapat ditinggalkan dengan alasan di saat turunnya ayat tersebut perempuan masih dalam keadaan marjinal dan tidak berpendidikan. Sekarang banyak perempuan yang bahkan dapat menjadi saksi ahli akibat luasnya kesempatan pendidikan yang mereka terima. Ini artinya pidana Islam dapat diakomodir dalam RUU KUHP (ataupun RUU KUHAP) sejauh tidak bertentangan dengan prinsip-prinsip pidana umum dan hak asasi manusia.

Keempat, bicara soal hak asasi manusia, pidana Islam sering mendapat kritik akibat masih diterapkannya ketentuan rajam (melempar dengan batu sampai terpidana meninggal) dan jilid (cambuk). Dalam hukum Islam belakangan ini diusulkan adanya perubahan orientasi jinayat. Dahulu, pemidanaan dalam Islam dimaksudkan sebagai unsur pembalasan dan penebusan dosa. Inilah yang melatarbelakangi lahirnya teori jawabir.

Namun, telah muncul teori baru yang menyatakan bahwa tujuan jinayat itu adalah untuk menimbulkan rasa ngeri bagi orang lain agar tidak berani melakukan tindak pidana. Teori yang belakangan ini dikenal dengan teori zawajir (Ibrahim Hosen, 1997).

Jadi, bagi penganut teori jawabir, hukuman potong tangan dan qishash itu diterapkan apa adanya sesuai bunyi nash, sedangkan penganut teori zawajir berpendapat bahwa hukuman tersebut bisa saja diganti dengan hukuman lain, semisal hukuman penjara, asalkan efek yang ditimbulkan mampu membuat orang lain jera untuk melakukan tindak pidana.

Teori zawajir ini ternyata sejalan dengan teori behavioral prevention. Artinya, hukuman pidana harus dilihat sebagai cara agar yang bersangkutan tidak lagi berada dalam kapasitas untuk melakukan tindak pidana (incapacitation theory) dan pemidanaan dilakukan untuk memudahkan dilakukannya pembinaan, yang bertujuan untuk merahibilitasi si terpidana sehingga ia dapat merubah kepribadiannya menjadi orang baik yang taat pada aturan (rehabilitation theory).

Teori ini merupakan pengembangan dari deterrence theory yang beraharp efek pencegahan dapat timbul sebelum pidana dilakukan (before the fact inhabition), misalnya melalui ancaman, contoh keteladanan dan sebagainya; dan intimidation theory yang memandang bahwa pemidanaan itu merupakan sarana untuk mengintimidasi mental si terpidana. Pemerintah dapat saja memilih untuk mempertimbangkan teori zawajir (bukan jawabir) dalam pidana Islam yang ternyata cocok dengan teori-teori pidana modern.

Andaikata pemerintah (dan juga DPR) menyadari kemusykilan yang dipaparkan dalam tulisan ini dan berani melakukan langkah-langkah yang diusulkan, maka RUU KUHP nanti bukan saja bercorak khas Indonesia, tetapi juga berwajah humanis, liberal dan pluralis.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

107 comments

  1. best quote life insurance
    15/12/2016 at 7:19 pm

    Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  2. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 3:53 am

    Hey very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

  3. LazaroKFarve
    16/12/2016 at 6:57 am

    I’ll immediately grasp your rss feed because i can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you may have any? Please permit me understand to be able that
    I may subscribe. Thanks.

  4. http://subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 8:39 am

    I was reading through some of your content on this website and I believe this site is rattling informative ! Keep on posting.

  5. ways to make money from home
    16/12/2016 at 2:08 pm

    I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?

  6. memu download
    17/12/2016 at 8:03 am

    Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  7. video seo company
    18/12/2016 at 4:16 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  8. http://www.motupatlu-games.in
    19/12/2016 at 12:11 am

    I too conceive therefore, perfectly indited post! .

  9. best android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 3:57 am

    Nice post. I study one thing more difficult on different blogs everyday. It’s going to always be stimulating to read content from other writers and observe a bit of something from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link in your net blog. Thanks for sharing.

  10. עורך דין גירושין מומלץ
    19/12/2016 at 7:43 am

    Outstanding post, I think blog owners should larn a lot from this web blog its real user pleasant.

  11. las colinas golf
    19/12/2016 at 11:32 am

    Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!

  12. invention idea
    21/12/2016 at 4:30 am

    I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again

  13. http://dor.pl/inwestments/mieszkania-na-sprzedaz-warszawa-bemowo-wyszukiwarka
    21/12/2016 at 5:53 pm

    I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before.

  14. http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com
    23/12/2016 at 10:22 pm

    Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  15. watch online suicide squad
    25/12/2016 at 12:04 am

    Really nice pattern and excellent subject material, nothing else we need : D.

  16. compare house insurance
    27/12/2016 at 9:35 pm

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  17. YuonneCRibas
    27/12/2016 at 10:23 pm

    Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

  18. abogados accidentes de auto
    28/12/2016 at 5:33 am

    Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative decision outstanding post! .

  19. reverse commissions review
    28/12/2016 at 10:01 am

    Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

  20. infinity bracelet gold
    28/12/2016 at 10:37 pm

    This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

  21. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:21 am

    Hey very interesting blog!

  22. https://penzu.com/p/a798ade6
    29/12/2016 at 3:33 am

    Hello, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in web explorer, would test this?K IE still is the market chief and a good component of other people will omit your excellent writing due to this problem.

  23. buy dark beats
    29/12/2016 at 8:24 pm

    Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing without having side effect , other people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks

  24. putlocker
    30/12/2016 at 4:44 am

    Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to trade solutions with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.

  25. govt jobs in india 2017
    31/12/2016 at 11:52 pm

    Some genuinely good content on this web site, appreciate it for contribution. “Such evil deeds could religion prompt.” by Lucretius.

  26. free beat
    01/01/2017 at 4:51 am

    Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one?¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.

  27. Hester
    01/01/2017 at 6:13 pm

    Hola! I’ve been following your site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead
    and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas!
    Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!

  28. BethRSchmaus
    01/01/2017 at 6:50 pm

    Undeniably believe that that you stated.
    Your favourite reason appeared to be around the
    internet the easiest thing to remember of. I say for you, I certainly get irked whilst people think
    of worries they plainly will not realize about. You managed
    going to the nail upon the most notable and also defined out the full thing without
    having need unwanted effect , people could require a signal.

    Will likely be again to obtain more. Thanks

  29. DamianPSawka
    02/01/2017 at 4:26 am

    Hi, i do believe that we saw you visited my site so i
    stumbled on return the favor.I’m seeking to find points to improve my site!I suppose its ok to
    work with a few of your ideas!!

  30. ElouiseUSean
    03/01/2017 at 10:05 am

    I needed to thank you for this wonderful read!!
    I absolutely loved every tiny amount of it. I’ve got you bookmarked
    to look into new stuff you post

  31. 2010 dodge avenger pcm
    03/01/2017 at 10:40 am

    You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I find this
    topic to be really one thing that I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complex and extremely wide for me. I’m having a look ahead to your subsequent
    submit, I will attempt to get the cling of it!

  32. seo
    03/01/2017 at 3:08 pm

    I am now not positive where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time studying more or working out more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  33. EddyFThelmon
    03/01/2017 at 8:22 pm

    Hi to all, the contents present at this site are genuinely amazing
    for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.

  34. free download for pc
    04/01/2017 at 4:01 pm

    Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects? Thanks for your time!

  35. games for laptop
    04/01/2017 at 8:58 pm

    Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  36. TiannaEKinas
    04/01/2017 at 10:44 pm

    Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
    ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.

  37. url
    05/01/2017 at 1:16 am

    Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  38. free download for pc
    05/01/2017 at 5:35 am

    I got what you mean , appreciate it for posting.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google. “It is a very hard undertaking to seek to please everybody.” by Publilius Syrus.

  39. where to buy
    05/01/2017 at 4:02 pm

    Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care

  40. jav online
    06/01/2017 at 7:02 am

    I have learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you put to create this sort of great informative site.

  41. RivaETobon
    06/01/2017 at 11:37 am

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts on fikih.
    Regards

  42. LouieUGianni
    07/01/2017 at 4:39 am

    I am really impressed along with your writing skills as well
    as with the layout on your blog. Could this be a paid theme or
    would you modify it yourself? In any event maintain the excellent quality writing, it’s rare
    to see a nice blog similar to this one today.

  43. GinoZKocab
    07/01/2017 at 10:03 am

    Its as if you learn my mind! You appear to understand so much approximately
    this, such as you wrote the e book inside it or something that is.

    I really believe that you simply can use some % to force your message house somewhat, but
    other than that, which is excellent blog. A great read.
    I’ll certainly be back.

  44. EnaPHascup
    07/01/2017 at 1:49 pm

    Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.

    The clarity in your post is simply nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

  45. herbata lapacho
    10/01/2017 at 12:09 am

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!

  46. AmosBMunar
    10/01/2017 at 8:58 am

    Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give
    a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?

    Thanks for your time!

  47. hotels in cali colombia
    10/01/2017 at 7:17 pm

    excellent submit, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!

  48. JenPMusielak
    11/01/2017 at 1:20 am

    Hey there I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
    would just like to say cheers for a tremendous post
    and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I
    have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
    will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the
    fantastic work.

  49. AliSNasson
    11/01/2017 at 10:00 am

    I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.

    It really is lovely price enough for me personally.
    In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made perfect content material as it
    is likely you did, the web will likely be much more helpful than ever before.

  50. patasentertainment.com
    11/01/2017 at 12:40 pm

    Every weekend i used to go to see this site, as i want enjoyment, since this
    this web site conations actually pleasant funny data too.

  51. hoteles baratos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 7:22 pm

    I cling on to listening to the news bulletin lecture about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?

  52. KingJFipps
    11/01/2017 at 7:27 pm

    Wow, superb weblog format! How long have you ever been blogging for?
    you made blogging glance easy. The entire glance of your
    site is excellent, let alone the content!

  53. kawa smakowa
    12/01/2017 at 1:01 am

    I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…

  54. akcesoria dla rybek
    12/01/2017 at 3:40 am

    I do not even understand how I finished up right here, however I assumed this publish was once great. I do not realize who you might be however definitely you’re going to a famous blogger in case you are not already 😉 Cheers!

  55. StasiaQIsner
    12/01/2017 at 6:50 am

    After groing through some the blog articles on your site, I honestly
    appreciate your manner of blogging. I added it to
    my bookmark website list and you will be checking back soon. Please go to my
    website too and inform me your opinion.

  56. skanowanie zdjec cena
    12/01/2017 at 7:34 am

    Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

  57. kaiserSl
    12/01/2017 at 11:43 am

    You made several fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found nearly all people will consent with your blog.
    kaiserSl

  58. MitchJSivert
    13/01/2017 at 3:13 am

    It really is truly a nice and useful piece of information. I am just satisfied which you shared this helpful info with us.

    Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  59. CleoUDildine
    13/01/2017 at 1:14 pm

    Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better!
    Experiencing this post reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He continually kept speaking about this. I am going to send this
    post to him. Fairly certain he will possess a great read.
    I appreciate you sharing!

  60. Redovisning göteborg
    13/01/2017 at 7:57 pm

    I always was concerned in this topic and still am, appreciate it for putting up.

  61. audio book format
    14/01/2017 at 5:31 am

    Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your
    post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style look great though! Hope you get the
    problem solved soon. Many thanks

  62. secrets network marketing
    14/01/2017 at 2:40 pm

    WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for motivation exercises

  63. JudithMTarka
    14/01/2017 at 5:36 pm

    I really like your site.. very good colors & theme.
    Did you make this amazing site yourself or would you
    employ someone to make it happen for yourself? Plz answer back as I’m planning to
    design my own blog and would want to figure out where
    u got this from. appreciate it

  64. http://worldtimeinc.net
    15/01/2017 at 5:14 am

    Thanks to my father who shared with me regarding this webpage, this
    webpage is really remarkable.

  65. JaredGWeikle
    15/01/2017 at 8:34 am

    Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly,
    this site is truly fastidious and the people are really
    sharing pleasant thoughts.

  66. KashaYGaucin
    15/01/2017 at 3:50 pm

    I much like the helpful info you provide for your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and have a look at again here frequently.

    I am quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right below!

    Best of luck for the next!

  67. www.johndouglas.ru
    15/01/2017 at 4:13 pm

    Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and
    found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch
    out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
    Many people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

  68. Lonna
    16/01/2017 at 4:02 am

    Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the
    web the easiest thing to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get irked even as other
    people think about concerns that they plainly don’t understand about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and
    also defined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

  69. Maximo
    16/01/2017 at 8:06 am

    I wanted to thank you for this good read!!

    I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it. I have you book-marked to
    check out new things you post…

  70. FeltonZAnene
    16/01/2017 at 9:23 am

    Howdy! I realize this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask.
    Does managing a well-established website such as yours require a lot of work?

    I’m brand new to blogging but I do write in my journal daily.

    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my
    experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
    Thankyou!

  71. aliada.cl
    16/01/2017 at 4:12 pm

    I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles every day along with a
    mug of coffee.

  72. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 9:12 pm

    I like this web site so much, bookmarked.

  73. EmilioBPfeil
    17/01/2017 at 12:18 am

    Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Are you aware learning
    to make your web site mobile friendly? My site looks
    weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying
    to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct
    this issue. For those who have any recommendations, please share.
    Cheers!

  74. GEICO insurance huntsville al
    17/01/2017 at 1:33 am

    I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  75. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 2:04 am

    Wow, marvelous weblog layout! How lengthy have you
    ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The full look of your website is excellent, let alone the content material!

  76. KaraDLundahl
    17/01/2017 at 2:45 am

    Things i usually do not realize is if truth be told how you will be not really far more smartly-favored than you could be today.
    You will be so intelligent. You understand thus considerably with regards to this matter, made me in my view believe it from numerous varied
    angles. Its like women and men are certainly not interested until it’s
    something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own personal stuffs outstanding.
    At all times maintain it!

  77. insurance RATINGs for cars
    17/01/2017 at 5:55 am

    Thanks, I have recently been looking for information about this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  78. DonnieUBason
    17/01/2017 at 9:41 am

    There exists definately a good deal to find out about this issue.
    I really like all the points you might have made.

  79. android games for pc download
    17/01/2017 at 10:02 am

    You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!

  80. HerbIStorman
    17/01/2017 at 12:29 pm

    Hello colleagues, how is everything, and what you wish for to
    say on the topic of this article, in my view its actually
    remarkable designed for me.

  81. sustaining home business
    17/01/2017 at 5:46 pm

    I feel that is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
    And i’m happy studying your article. However wanna observation on few general things, The web site taste is wonderful, the articles is in point of fact
    nice : D. Just right process, cheers

  82. car insurance by zip code
    17/01/2017 at 6:25 pm

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  83. RyanXTipre
    17/01/2017 at 6:57 pm

    I used to be more than happy to uncover this site.
    I wish to to many thanks to your time for this particularly fantastic read!!

    I definitely loved every bit of it and that i do you
    have book-marked to look at new stuff in your site.

  84. life insurance quotes comparison
    17/01/2017 at 10:30 pm

    I really like your writing style, good information, regards for putting up : D.

  85. abogados de accidentes en houston
    17/01/2017 at 11:52 pm

    I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Cheers

  86. AbbeyUSearcy
    18/01/2017 at 3:39 am

    Aw, this was an extremely good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce
    a good article but what can I say I hesitate a
    lot and never manage to get anything done.

  87. WendyHMozo
    18/01/2017 at 6:14 am

    Neat blog! Will be your theme custom made or have you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog
    stand out. Please let me know the place you got your design. Thanks a whole lot

  88. for sexual pleasure
    18/01/2017 at 6:34 am

    Wow, this paragraph is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going
    to let know her.

  89. Charles
    18/01/2017 at 10:30 am

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
    the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

  90. RockyCBadger
    18/01/2017 at 11:43 am

    Wow! In the end I got a blog from which I can truly get useful information regarding my study and knowledge.

  91. financial planning services
    18/01/2017 at 12:24 pm

    Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much
    about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
    I feel that you simply could do with a few % to power the message home a bit, but instead of that,
    that is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

  92. sales arena
    18/01/2017 at 1:22 pm

    Hello, I read your new stuff daily. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep up
    the good work!

  93. LianeXAler
    18/01/2017 at 2:05 pm

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
    my blog that automatically tweet my newest
    twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like
    this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  94. credit based society
    18/01/2017 at 8:09 pm

    Hi Dear, are you truly visiting this website daily, if so afterward you will without doubt obtain fastidious knowledge.

  95. oil prices derry
    19/01/2017 at 4:36 am

    Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff previous to and you are simply too excellent. I actually like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you’re saying and the way by which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you continue to take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a terrific site.

  96. Emily
    19/01/2017 at 6:19 am

    Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment,
    as this this website conations truly fastidious funny data too.

  97. Christiane
    19/01/2017 at 9:16 am

    Wow, this post is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing
    such things, so I am going to convey her.

  98. Lucy
    19/01/2017 at 3:43 pm

    Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I like to write
    a little comment to support you.

  99. gervaisgroup.com
    19/01/2017 at 7:17 pm

    Hello to every , as I am actually eager of reading this web site’s post to
    be updated daily. It contains pleasant stuff.

  100. www.chargerforums.com
    19/01/2017 at 9:30 pm

    It’s very trouble-free to find out any matter on web as compared to books,
    as I found this paragraph at this web site.

  101. seo hero
    19/01/2017 at 11:51 pm

    Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Lubbock Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent job!

  102. dudugagu.com
    20/01/2017 at 10:07 am

    Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to
    be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they just don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole
    thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

  103. sales arena
    20/01/2017 at 7:31 pm

    Wow! Finally I got a website from where I know how to really take valuable facts regarding my study and knowledge.

  104. suitable advisor
    21/01/2017 at 1:20 am

    It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info.
    I’m happy that you shared this helpful info with us.
    Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  105. Alexis Seneca
    22/01/2017 at 4:06 pm

    I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?

  106. Stan Mendoca
    22/01/2017 at 9:08 pm

    There’s noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in features also.

  107. products registered exclusively
    23/01/2017 at 1:06 am

    My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out.
    I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a second time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib