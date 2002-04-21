KUHP dan Syariat Islam

Hal yang menarik adalah RUU KUHP ini bersifat khas Indonesia di mana pasal-pasalnya digali sekaligus dari hukum agama, hukum adat dan hukum pidana barat. Lebih tegas lagi Professor Gani menjelaskan bahwa hukum pidana dalam Syariat Islam dapat memberikan kontribusinya dalam RUU KUHP tersebut.
Selama ini isu penegakkan Syariat Islam menjadi topik yang kontroversial di kalangan para ahli hukum positif dan, lebih- lebih lagi, para ahli hukum Islam. Sebagian pihak menganggap Syariat Islam belum berlaku di Indonesia, padahal kenyataannya sebagian unsur hukum Islam (paling tidak telah tercantum dalam UU Zakat, UU Peradilan Agama dan Kompilasi Hukum Islam) telah berlaku.
Rupa-rupanya yang dimaksud oleh kalangan ini adalah Syariat Islam yang berkenaan dengan aturan pidana. Menteri Yusril Ihza Mahendra –dari partai Islam yang menginginkan perubahan pasal 29 UUD 1945– dan Dirjen A. Gani Abdullah –Guru Besar IAIN Bandung– telah mengakomodir kehendak tersebut. Tanpa mengurangi rasa hormat terhadap ide tersebut, tulisan ini hendak menjelaskan kemusykilan yang dapat muncul dan apa yang sebaiknya dilakukan oleh pemerintah dalam masalah ini.
Kemusykilan
Qanunisasi atau pengundangan hukum Islam di negeri ini, paling tidak, dapat terbentur empat hal. Pertama, diperlukan transfer “bahasa” Syariat Islam, yang terdapat dalam al-Qur’an, Hadis dan kitab-kitab fiqh, ke dalam bahasa undang-undang.
Ini bukan pekerjaan yang mudah mengingat bahasa merupakan bagian dari budaya tertentu dan corak bahasa hukum atau bahasa Undang-Undang berbeda dengan bahasa kitab kuning. Hal ini membutuhkan kerja sama yang luar biasa dari pakar hukum umum dan pakar hukum Islam untuk menyamakan ‘bahasa’ mereka. Sebagai contoh, kata ‘subversi’ dan ‘hirabah’ atau ‘bughat’ tidak bisa disamakan begitu saja tanpa melewati proses ‘tansfer bahasa’.
Kedua, bukan saja bahasa yang merupakan produk budaya, tetapi hukum juga bagian dari budaya tertentu. Setting sosial hukum Islam saat Nabi bermukim di Madinah lima belas abad yang lampau dan suasana sosial, budaya, ekonomi bahkan politik saat para a’immatul mazahib (para imam mazhab) hidup jelas berbeda dengan suasana Indonesia saat ini.
Membuat sebuah pasal yang diambil mentah-mentah dari sebuah aturan hukum ratusan bahkan ribuan tahun yang lalu dapat berbenturan dengan dinamika dan kenyataan sosial kemasyarakatan. Contohnya, konsep aqillah dalam pidana Islam sangat dipengaruhi struktur keluarga dan klan jazirah arab sehingga denda dalam tindak pidana bukan saja ditanggung oleh terpidana tetapi juga oleh keluarga atau sukunya. Aturan denda dalam fiqh Islam yang masih menyebutkan ganti rugi dalam bentuk onta, misalnya, akan musykil diterapkan untuk konteks Indonesia.
Ketiga, andaikata terjadi benturan konsep antara pidana Islam dan pidana barat. maka konsep mana yang akan diterima oleh pemerintah dan DPR? Ketika terjadi sebuah pembunuhan tidak disengaja, dalam konsep pidana barat, negara akan bertindak mewakili korban dalam menuntut pembunuh tersebut.
Walaupun, seandainya keluarga korban sudah memaafkan si pembunuh, negara akan tetap membawa kasus tersebut ke pengadilan. Dalam pidana Islam, penerimaan maaf dari keluarga korban ini dapat menggugurkan tuntutan pidana. Begitupula tindak pidana pencurian, menurut Imam Syafi’i, dapat gugur jikalau sang pencuri bertobat dan mengembalikan harta curiannya, selama kasusnya belum sampai ke meja hakim.
Pengembalian 40 Miliar dalam kasus buloggate II saat kasusnya masih di kejaksaan dapat menggugurkan proses hukum selanjutnya, jikalau pidana Islam diterapkan dalam kasus ini. Di samping itu, menurut Imam Abu Hanifah, Ats-Tsauri, Ahmad, dan Ishaq, hukuman atas tindak pidana pencurian itu bersifat pilihan: potong tangan atau mengembalikan (mengganti) barang yang dicuri kepada pemiliknya (lihat Tafsir Fakh al-Razi, juz XI, h. 228), atau menurut ulama lain menafkahkannya di jalan Allah (lihat Tafsir Ruh al-Ma’ani, Juz VI, h. 135).
Contoh-contoh ini menunjukkan bahwa unsur tobat dan maaf mendapat porsi yang cukup luas dalam pidana Islam. Tentu saja hal ini tidak berlaku dalam pidana barat.
Keempat, lazim diketahui bahwa fiqh Islam dipahami secara berbeda-beda dikalangan mazhab-mazhab yang ada (Hanafi, Syafi’i, Maliki, Hanbali, Zahiri, Ja’fari dan lainnya). Bahkan perbedaan pendapat bukan saja terjadi antar mazhab tetapi dapat juga terjadi di dalam lingkungan satu mazhab (katakanlah, antara sesama murid Imam Abu Hanifah). Persoalannya, mazhab mana yang akan dipilih oleh pemerintah sebagai bahan RUU KUHP?
Jalan Keluar
Kemusykilan yang dipaparkan di atas dapat diselesaikan apabila pemerintah (dan DPR) berani melakukan hal-hal di bawah ini. Pertama, RUU KUHP disusun secara lintas mazhab. Menteri Yusril dan Dirjen Gani tidak perlu terikat pada satu mazhab tertentu.
Keduanya harus berani memilih opini dari mazhab yang lebih maslahat dan lebih sesuai untuk suasana Indonesia, meskipun pendapat atau fatwa tersebut tidak populer, minoritas ataupun dianggap kurang kuat dalilnya dibanding opini mazhab lain, yang sayangnya kurang pas dengan suasana Indonesia.
Pendapat Imam Syafi’i soal gugurnya tindak pidana pencurian di atas boleh jadi harus ditinggalkan karena tidak sejalan dengan misi pemberantasan KKN dan pemerintah dapat memilih mazhab lain dalam kasus ini. Untuk itu Depkeh harus dapat memilih pakar hukum Islam yang tidak hanya ahli perbandingan mazhab tetapi juga bersikap moderat dan liberal agar Depkeh mendapat masukan yang pas soal ini.
Kedua, pemerintah sebaiknya berani melakukan re-interpretasi terhadap ketentuan pidana Islam yang diakomodir dalam RUU KUHP. Tindak pidana pencurian yang diancam hukum potong tangan dalam Islam dapat diakomodir setelah dilakukan re-interpretasi terhadap kata ‘potong’ (al-qat’u) dan kata ‘tangan’ (al-yad).
Ada sebagian ulama yang memandang bahwa al-qat’u tidak hanya bermakna menghilangkan, tetapi juga bermakna mencegah (al-man’u). Sedangkan kata al-yad sering ditakwil oleh para ahli teologi Islam dengan makna ‘kekuasaan’. Jadi, pemerintah dapat saja mengumumkan bahwa RUU KUHP telah mengakomodir ketentuan ayat al-Qur’an “faqta’u aydiyahuma” dengan melakukan re-interpretasi terlebih dahulu.
Ketiga, pemerintah harus berani meninggalkan ketentuan hukum Islam yang sudah tidak sesuai lagi dengan peradaban modern. Dalam pidana Islam, perempuan yang menjadi saksi bernilai setengah dibanding lelaki. Nilai dua kesaksian perempuan sama dengan nilai kesaksian seorang lelaki.
Ketentuan ini dapat ditinggalkan dengan alasan di saat turunnya ayat tersebut perempuan masih dalam keadaan marjinal dan tidak berpendidikan. Sekarang banyak perempuan yang bahkan dapat menjadi saksi ahli akibat luasnya kesempatan pendidikan yang mereka terima. Ini artinya pidana Islam dapat diakomodir dalam RUU KUHP (ataupun RUU KUHAP) sejauh tidak bertentangan dengan prinsip-prinsip pidana umum dan hak asasi manusia.
Keempat, bicara soal hak asasi manusia, pidana Islam sering mendapat kritik akibat masih diterapkannya ketentuan rajam (melempar dengan batu sampai terpidana meninggal) dan jilid (cambuk). Dalam hukum Islam belakangan ini diusulkan adanya perubahan orientasi jinayat. Dahulu, pemidanaan dalam Islam dimaksudkan sebagai unsur pembalasan dan penebusan dosa. Inilah yang melatarbelakangi lahirnya teori jawabir.
Namun, telah muncul teori baru yang menyatakan bahwa tujuan jinayat itu adalah untuk menimbulkan rasa ngeri bagi orang lain agar tidak berani melakukan tindak pidana. Teori yang belakangan ini dikenal dengan teori zawajir (Ibrahim Hosen, 1997).
Jadi, bagi penganut teori jawabir, hukuman potong tangan dan qishash itu diterapkan apa adanya sesuai bunyi nash, sedangkan penganut teori zawajir berpendapat bahwa hukuman tersebut bisa saja diganti dengan hukuman lain, semisal hukuman penjara, asalkan efek yang ditimbulkan mampu membuat orang lain jera untuk melakukan tindak pidana.
Teori zawajir ini ternyata sejalan dengan teori behavioral prevention. Artinya, hukuman pidana harus dilihat sebagai cara agar yang bersangkutan tidak lagi berada dalam kapasitas untuk melakukan tindak pidana (incapacitation theory) dan pemidanaan dilakukan untuk memudahkan dilakukannya pembinaan, yang bertujuan untuk merahibilitasi si terpidana sehingga ia dapat merubah kepribadiannya menjadi orang baik yang taat pada aturan (rehabilitation theory).
Teori ini merupakan pengembangan dari deterrence theory yang beraharp efek pencegahan dapat timbul sebelum pidana dilakukan (before the fact inhabition), misalnya melalui ancaman, contoh keteladanan dan sebagainya; dan intimidation theory yang memandang bahwa pemidanaan itu merupakan sarana untuk mengintimidasi mental si terpidana. Pemerintah dapat saja memilih untuk mempertimbangkan teori zawajir (bukan jawabir) dalam pidana Islam yang ternyata cocok dengan teori-teori pidana modern.
Andaikata pemerintah (dan juga DPR) menyadari kemusykilan yang dipaparkan dalam tulisan ini dan berani melakukan langkah-langkah yang diusulkan, maka RUU KUHP nanti bukan saja bercorak khas Indonesia, tetapi juga berwajah humanis, liberal dan pluralis.
