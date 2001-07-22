Masdar F. Mas’udi: “Keadilan Dulu, Baru Potong Tangan”

Tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam sedang mencuat di pelbagai daerah. Misalnya saja di Padang, Makasar, Aceh dan lainnya. Bahkan baru-baru ini di Ambon dan Aceh, hukum rajam sudah diberlakukan untuk menghukum orang yang berzina. Beberapa organisasi keagamaan seperti Front Pembela Islam (FPI) di Jakarta dan Gerakan Pemuda Ka’bah di Yogyakarta rutin merazia dan menutup tempat-tempat yang mereka anggap ‘maksiat’.
Semua ini berlangsung dalam semangat pelaksanaan syari’at Islam. Berikut ini adalah wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) denganMasdar F. Mas’udi, Direktur P3M (Pusat Pengembangan Pesantren dan Masyarakat) dan Wakil Katib Syuriah PBNU, Jakarta.
Atas nama otonomi daerah, tuntutan syariat Islam muncul di berbagai daerah. Masalah ini harus didiskusikan karena menyangkut kepentingan banyak orang. Saya mau bertanya secara lebih umum dulu. Sebetulnya apa sih yang disebut syariat Islam itu?
Ya memang ini banyak kerancuan juga. Ada beberapa terminologi dalam Islam yang sedikit agak tumpang tindih. Ada syariat Islam, ada hukum Islam, ada fiqih, ada hal-hal lain. Nah, syariat ini kan sebenarnya tatanan. Syariat itu adalah tatanan atau jalan menuju sebuah tujuan. Jadi syari’at itu artinya jalan. Tujuan ‘jalan’ itu dirumuskan dalam aqidah. Nah, syariat itu adalah jalan menuju sebuah tujuan yang diidealkan.
Di dalam konsep Islam tentang kehidupan bermasyarakat, yang menjadi tujuannya adalah ‘adalah, keadilan. Maka syariat secara sosial adalah segala tatanan kehidupan bermasyarakat, apakah ekonomi, politik, dan sebagainya, yang menuju kepada terciptanya masyarakat yang adil.
Maka dalam hal ini benar yang dikatakan oleh Imam ‘Izzuddin: Fa-ainama tujadu al-‘adalah fa tsamma syar’ullah, di mana ada jaminan keadilan, dalam sistem apapun, sistem tatanan apapun, yang dapat menjamin keadilan, di sanalah terdapat syariat Allah.
Bagaimana menjelaskan kata-kata Imam ‘Izzuddin dalam konteks kita sekarang ini?
Syariat Islam adalah syariat yang bukan sekedar diderivasi, diturunkan, dari teks-teks Islam. Syariat adalah syariat yang menjamin keadilan. Itulah yang sebenarnya harus kita wujudkan. Nah, kalau kita bicara soal syariat yang adil, syariat yang menjunjung tinggi keadilan maka sebetulnya tidak perlu ada rasa mendominasi atau didominasi.
Menurut saya, yang harus disiapkan oleh umat Islam yang sangat berhasrat untuk menerapkan syariat islam, pertama-tama, adalah ikut melakukan proses transformasi tatanan bangsa ini, baik kehidupan politik, ekonomi, atau sosialnya, menuju sebuah tatanan yang lebih menjamin keadilan, lebih menjamin hak-hak seluruh warga negara. Baru sesudah itu, kita berbicara tentang sanksi-sanksi bagi orang yang melanggar. Jadi ada syariat-syariat yang positif dulu, syariat yang mengubah tatanan, sebelum syariat yang negatif.
Bagaimana Anda menanggapi tuntutan syariat Islam yang sekarang ramai disuarakan di pelbagai daerah, misalnya Aceh, Makasar dan Padang?
Saya kira tuntutan umat Islam untuk menerapkan syariat yang mereka yakini dari ajaran agamanya itu merupakan aspirasi yang sah-sah saja. Lebih-lebih jika kita lihat secara teologis. Masalahnya adalah apabila syariat yang mereka tuntut untuk diterapkan itu harus berlaku dalam sebuah komunitas atau masyarakat, bangsa, atau sistem ketatanegaraan yang bersifat sekuler, plural dan majemuk, di mana penduduk bangsa itu tidak 100 % memeluk agama Islam, seperti Indonesia.
Saya kira problemnya di sini. Kalau masyarakatnya homogen, hanya Muslim saja, mungkin tidak ada masalah, meskipun juga tidak ada jaminan. Karena di dalam masyarakat yang 100 % muslim pun masih ada persoalan menyangkut soal mazhab: mazhab mana yang mau dianut. Karena syariat harus dipahami dalam konteks mazhab-mazhab tertentu.
Lebih-lebih kalau masyarakatnya adalah masyarakat yang heterogen secara agama. Itu lebih rumit lagi, karena akan ada dominasi atau hegemoni dari sistem normatif tertentu yang asing bagi kelompok masyarakat yang tidak menganut dan meyakininya. Nah, inilah problem yang sepertinya tidak begitu dipahami dengan baik oleh komunitas Muslim.
Menurut Anda, kalau kita mencoba memahami tuntutan itu, apa sebenarnya argumen teman-teman Muslim yang mengajukan tuntutan ini?
Argumen yang pertama adalah argumen teologis, bahwa mereka sebagai Muslim punya tanggung jawab keagamaan untuk menegakkan syariat atau ajaran agamanya. Sekali lagi, sejauh hal ini dikaitkan dengan hak mereka sebagai muslim, saya kira memang tidak ada masalah. Cuma persoalannya, sekali lagi saya katakan, ini menyangkut orang lain yang berbeda keyakinan.
Oleh karena itu, hal ini tidak bisa dilihat secara hitam putih, boleh-tidak boleh, bisa-tidak bisa. Sesungguhnya masih bisa kita lihat secara lebih elegan dari kaca mata yang lebih rinci. Misalnya, di dalam Islam, syariat itu kan ada beberapa level. Ada syariat yang lebih bersifat prinsipal, bersifat prinsip-prinsip fundamental, ada yang lebih bersifat teknis atau partikular.
Maksudnya?
Misalnya syariat yang bersifat fundamental. Kalau kita pahami syariat sebgai sebuah ajaran, maka ada sebuah ajaran di dalam Islam yang mengatakan bahwa: Kayla yakuna dulatan bainal aghniya-i minkum. Setiap Muslim, bahkan saya kira semua orang yang punya rasa keadilan, harus mengusahakan sebuah sistem, tatanan, khususnya tatanan ekonomi yang dapat menjamin supaya kekayaan itu di-share secara lebih adil di antara warga masyarakat. Jangan sampai ada proses penumpukan aset pada kelompok tertentu. Itu kan ajaran Islam. Nah, ajaran ini kan universal.
Masalahnya kalau kita lihat sekilas, tampaknya yang dituntut oleh sebagian orang itu adalah sesuatu yang sangat sederhana. Misalnya, kalau syariat Islam dilaksanakan, orang yang tidak salat pada hari Jum’at disuruh salat, disuruh ke masjid, dan sebagainya. Bagaimana pendapat Anda?
Kita mesti bedakan, mana syariat yang bersifat fundamental, lintas kelompok, lintas keyakinan, dan mana syariat yang bersifat partikular. Syariat partikular itu syariat yang dikenakan dan relevan hanya kepada Muslim sebagai Muslim, misalnya salat Jum’at tadi itu, atau menutup aurat dengan jilbab, atau tidak buka warung pada hari puasa. Nah, ini kan syariat-syariat yang bersifat partikular dan berlaku khusus untuk komunitas Muslim.
Menurut Anda, bagaimana kalau seandainya umat Islam meminta bantuan tangan negara untuk menegakkan syariat yang partikular itu?
Syariat partikular itu misalnya salat. Orang harus menjalankan salat. Untuk menjalankan salat, termasuk salat Jum’at, umat Islam meminta tangan negara untuk turun tangan. Ini berarti harus ada polisi yang mengawasi orang untuk menjalankan salat Jum’at. Kalau tidak salat, polisi akan menangkapnya.
Saya kira ini problemnya rumit. Pertama salat itu, atau ibadah-ibadah dan ajaran-ajaran yang bersifat partikular, lebih bertumpu kepada kesadaran dan keikhlasan, kekhusyukan. Apabila hal itu dijalankan bukan atas dasar kesadaran, melainkan atas dasar paksaan dari luar, ini tidak ada maknanya. Jadi tidak berguna untuk memaksa.
Jadi ibadah itu dilaksanakan secara formal saja, tanpa dilandasi kesadaran?
Ya, hanya ritual saja. Tidak ada gunanya, menggunakan tangan luar itu.
Jadi sebaiknya bagaimana mengantisipasi hal-hal seperti tadi itu? Bagaimana cara mendorong umat Islam melaksanakan syariat yang partikular?
Ini menjadi tanggung jawab para agamawan sendiri untuk menyadarkan umatnya. Kalau untuk salat, untuk mengenakan jilbab, polisi harus turun tangan, lalu tugas agamawan itu apa? Kalau sejak awal orang harus menutup aurat karena ada polisi yang mendendanya, menilangnya, ini kan berarti tugas agamawan nggak ada lagi. Dan ini dilaksanakan bukan atas dasar kesadaran.
Kenapa syariat-syariat yang partikular ini lebih menarik dan lebih banyak ditonjolkan di dalam permukaan, ketimbang yang tadi Anda sebut sebagai yang prinsipal itu?
Saya kira karena ada kecenderungan untuk menempatkan agama dan memandangnya pertama-tama sebagai identitas. Ini yang sebenarnya terjadi. Ketika agama dipahami sebagai identitas yang formal agar orang disebut Muslim maka untuk penegakan syariat pun umat Islam lebih memilih dan memprioritaskan syariat-syariat yang bersifat formal, misalnya hukum jinayat atau pidana, yaitu hukum potong tangan, rajam dan sebagainya.
Dari sudut proses tasyri’ atau sejarah penetapan syari’at, hukuman-hukuman seperti ini bukan merupakan agenda prioritas. Syariat-syariat yang sifatnya lebih fundamental harus diletakkan terlebih dahulu. Penetapan syariat Islam sebenarnya ada fase-fasenya; mana yang harus didahulukan dan mana yang harus diterapkan kemudian. Jadi hal ini jangan dijungkirbalikkan. Dan hukuman-hukuman seperti ini bukan merupakan agenda prioritas dalam penetapan syariat Islam.
Jadi penerapan syari’at Islam yang partikular bukan prioritas?
Ya, artinya kalau kita lihat sejarahnya, itu datangnya belakangan. Misalnya hukum jinayat potong tangan terhadap orang yang mencuri. Syariat Islam menetapkan bahwa sebelum hukum potong tangan diterapkan pada zaman itu, pada masa Rasulullah, sebenarnya sudah ada proses tasyri’ yang berimplikasi pada persiapan sosial.
Maksudnya adalah bahwa sebelum ada syariat yang menghukum keras pencuri itu, masyarakat disiapkan sedemikian rupa supaya jangan sampai ada orang yang mati kelaparan. Jadi kemiskinan itu diatasi lebih dahulu.
Jadi masalah ekonominya harus diselesaikan dulu?
Ya. Kalau secara ekonomi, katakanlah, tidak ada lagi orang yang mati karena kemiskinan, itu baru kita bicara tentang hukuman keras untuk orang yang melanggar hak orang lain.
Jadi kalau masyarakat itu masih timpang, belum ideal perjalanannya, maka tidak tepat menunut pelaksanaan syariat Islam?
Sebetulnya tidak perlu dikatakan ideal, tapi harus ada persiapan sosial yang memadai, yang minimal, bahwa sudah tidak ada lagi orang yang melakukan pelanggaran kejahatan hanya karena dia terpaksa oleh kemiskinannya. Baru sesudah ada jaminan masyarakat terbebas dari kemiskinan, dari kehidupan di bawah garis kemiskinan, kemudian ada orang yang melakukan pencurian, pelanggaran terhadap hak milik orang lain –dan ini pasti motifnya khan memperkaya diri—maka disinilah dia patut dihukum keras.
Sekarang ini, kalau syariat Islam diterapkan pada saat ketimpangan sosial ekonomi begitu tajam, pada saat banyak orang melakukan pencurian karena keterdesakan ekonomi, lalu kita terapkan hukum potong tangan, saya kira yang akan terjadi adalah akan begitu banyak orang yang tangannya buntung.
Hukum potong tangan juga ditunda pelaksanaannya di zaman Khalifah Umar?
Ya. Terhadap rakyat miskin yang melakukan pencurian memang kemudian sama sekali tidak dikenakan hukum potong tangan. Jadi, siapkan dulu landasan sosialnya untuk menerapkan syariat Islam yang bersifat punishment (hukuman) tadi itu. Jadi laksanakan dulu syariat yang mendorong proses perubahan sosial menuju tatanan yang lebih adil, yang lebih sejahtera di mana orang-orang miskin dijamin oleh negara, baru sesudah kita bicara soal syariat yang memberikan hukuman.
Artinya, seandainya syarat sosial itu telah memadai di negeri kita, maka kita bisa mulai berbicara mengenai pelaksanaan syariat secara keseluruhan?
Ya, syariat-syariat Islam seperti potong tangan dan rajam itu mahkotanya, penutupnya, pamungkasnya. Misalnya kita bicara soal bughat, soal orang yang melakukan makar terhadap kekuasaan yang sah. Sebelum kita ciptakan tatanan masyarakat yang lebih demokratis di mana kebebasan berpendapat, kebebasan kritik, dijamin, kemudian kita terapkan ajaran tentang bughat, ya semua orang bisa dipotong lehernya, atau demokrasi tidak bisa hidup.
Tetapi kalau kita sudah bangun sebuah tatanan sosial politik di mana kebebasan untuk mengemukakan pendapat, partisipasi dalam penentuan sistem politik dijamin, kok kemudian ada orang yang melakukan makar terhadap sistem yang mereka ciptakan sendiri secara demokratis, nah ini patut dihukum keras.
Tadi anda sempat mengatakan bahwa pelaksanan syariat Islam di Indonesia akan mengalami masalah karena kemajemukan masyarakatnya. Tidak semua rakyat Indonesia menganut agama Islam. Apakah pelaksanaan syariat Islam itu bertentangan dengan semangat toleransi yang menjadi ajaran Islam?
Syariat Islam, lagi-lagi saya ingin tegaskan kembali, ada yang bersifat inklusif, merangkul kepentingan seluruh masyarakat, apapun agamanya. Misalnya, syariat Islam yang mengatakan bahwa harus diusahakan supaya ada tatanan yang menjamin aset atau kekayaan itu di-share, dibagi, secara adil, diratakan. Ada redistribusi kekayaan. Saya kira ini juga syariat Islam, karena ada ayatnya yang sangat jelas sekali.
Tapi itu kan ajaran yang semua orang setuju, apa pun agamanya, tidak harus dikatakan bahwa itu syariat Islam?
Ya, orang Islam bisa saja mengatakan bahwa ini syariat agama saya. Bahwa orang lain juga mengatakan ini syariat agama saya, silakan. Oleh karena itu mari kita ketemu di sini, dan masing-masing boleh memperjuangkan tatanan yang adil berdasarkan motivasi keimanan masing-masing.
Jadi sebagai orang Islam, saya akan memperjuangkan tatanan yang adil berdasarkan ajaran agama saya, dan karena itu saya mendapatkan reward ukhrawi (pahala akhirat). Orang Kristen atau agama lain akan menciptakan, atau berusaha menciptakan tatanan yang adil berdasarkan agama mereka.
Jadi harus kita pilah dulu, mana syariat agama yang sebenarnya kita bisa bertemu antar agama, mana syariat agama, dalam hal ini agama Islam, yang tidak dimiliki oleh agama lain. Nah, ini harus dibedakan dulu. Jadi tidak bisa digeneralisir. Pandangan bahwa syariat Islam tidak bisa tegak di bumi indonesia, itu juga terlalu di- generalisir.
Jadi, bagian yang mana yang relevan untuk kita terapkan di Indonesia ini?
Itulah yang harus kita cari, prinsip-prinsip syariat yang memang merangkul kepentingan seluruh bangsa ini tanpa memandang perbedaan agama. Misalnya soal jaminan negara bagi orang miskin yang tidak mampu. Ini juga syariat Islam. Nah, itu yang pertama, syariat yang inklusif, syariat yang ditemukan juga atau dibenarkan oleh moralitas seluruh agama, bahkan moralitas umat manusia secara keseluruhan.
Yang kedua, ada syariat yang memang bersifat partikular, yang hanya ditemukan dalam agama tertentu, misalnya hukum potong tangan atau lainnya seperti yang sudah singgung tadi. Ini kan syariat Islam dan tidak ditemukan di dalam ajaran atau tata hukum agama lain. Sebenarnya, syariat yang seperti ini tidak mustahil juga dimasukkan di dalam masyarakat negeri ini, tetapi harus melalui proses dan prosedur berlaku di negeri ini.
Dan harus disepakati oleh umat yang lain?
Ya, jadi misalnya begini. Karena saking ngerinya melihat pencuri yang dibunuh karena pencurian yang sedikit saja, tiba-tiba masyarakat Indonesia berpikir: hukuman maksimal bagi orang yang mencuri adalah potong tangan, tidak lebih dari itu. Jangan sampai dibunuh, dibakar. Ternyata kemudian kita sepakat semua itu menjadi hukum nasional kita, meskipun asal usulnya dari syariat Islam, ya oke saja.
Jadi kesimpulan diskusi kita ini apa?
Kesimpulannya, ada ajaran agama yang bersifat private (pribadi), partikular, ada yang bersifat universal. Nah, agama yang bersifat universal itulah yang harus kita promosikan. Dan inilah yang pasti akan memperkaya dan ikut membantu proses pendewasaan dan juga proses pematangan tatanan yang lebih adil. Nah, syariat-syariat lain atau ajaran-ajaran agama yang bersifat partikular, biarlah urusan kelompok masing-masing agama dulu.
