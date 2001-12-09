Masdar F. Mas’udi: “Zakat Bukan Money Laundering”

Ajakan Presiden Megawati Soekarnoputri untuk mengelola zakat secara nasional ditanggapi Masdar F. Mas’udi secara dingin. Menurutnya, kendati ajakan itu baik, ia tetap mengindikasikan pemisahan antara zakat dan pajak, dua konsep yang selama ini dicobasatukan oleh Masdar. Masdar melihat selama pajak dan zakat masih dipisah-pisah, persoalan kemiskinan dan pemerataan tak akan pernah bisa diselesaikan. “tawaran Ibu Mega pada haikatnya masih menempatkan zakat sebagai subordinat dari pajak. Yang terjadi sekarang, agama ditundukkan oleh negara,” katanya kepada Burhanuddin dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu. Berikut petikannya.
Apa yang dimaksud dengan zakat dan kaitannya dengan puasa? Mengapa kebanyakan orang membayar zakat pada bulan ramadhan?
Puasa adalah suatu ajaran untuk mensucikan diri dengan cara mengendalikan nafsu makan, minum dan seks dari terbitnya fajar hingga tenggelamnya matahari. Sementara zakat terkait dengan pensucian juga, namun pensucian zakat diarahkan pada harta dan kehidupan bermasyarakat. Dan memberi arti zakat sebagai pensucian harta ini harus hati-hati, karena sedang musim orang-orang yang melakukan cuci uang (money laundring).
Jangan-jangan zakat nanti diartikan money laundring. Kayaknya ada juga orang-orang yang memahami seperti itu. Uang yang diperoleh dengan cara tidak sah dan halal, entah dari korupsi atau apa, kemudian dizakati dengan maksud agar uang hasil korupsi tersebut menjadi suci.
Tapi yang dimaksud zakat sebagai mekanisme pensucian dan pertumbuhan tersebut berkaitan erat dengan proses kehidupan bermasyarakat yang dipenuhi dengan daki-daki kehidupan, termasuk korupsi tadi yang paling mengotori kehidupan masyarakat. KKN-lah bahasa populernya. Bagaimana nalarnya zakat bisa menjadi proses pensucian kehidupan bermasyarakat?
Saya meyakini dan memahami bahwa zakat adalah mekanisme spiritualisasi bermasyarakat melalui pintu masuk yang paling material. Pintu masuk yang paling material dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara adalah pajak karena tidak ada negara yang bisa hidup dengan mengabaikan pajak sebagai basis material lembaga kekuasaan.
Tidak ada pemerintahan yang bisa berjalan efektif tanpa dukungan pajak rakyat. Oleh karena itu, Islam mensucikan kehidupan berbangsa, bermasyarakat dan berpolitik melalui pajak ini. Mengapa perlu disucikan melalui pajak? Karena dalam sejarah itu kan pajak sebagai sumber utama paling dominan keuangan negara.
Pada tahap pertama, pajak banyak dipakai untuk kepentingan penguasa atau raja-raja, terutama untuk kemewahan diri dan keluarga besarnya serta kekuasaannya. Karena pada saat itu raja dan rakyatnya sendiri mendefinisikan pajak sebagai upeti atau persembahan kepada raja. Maka pengggunaannya juga terserah raja. Upeti tersebut menandai seberapa besar loyalitas rakyat kepada rajanya. Imbalan atas upeti yang telah diberikan rakyat adalah adanya hak hidup tadi.
Kemudian kehidupan modern ini merevisi pandangan di atas. Melalui revolusi sosial, entah Magnacarta di Inggris, Revolusi Perancis maupun Amerika, mereka menolak pemaknaan pajak sebagai upeti yang kemudian berkembang pemaknaan baru bahwa pajak adalah kontraprestasi, imbal jasa atau jizyah —dalam bahasa al-Qur’an— antara rakyat dengan penguasanya.
Artinya rakyat dipungut pajak, tapi penguasa dan negara harus membalas jasa berupa layanan umum dan jaminan keamanan. Ini membawa perubahan besar karena dengan cara ini rakyat berhak menuntut kepada negara agar membalas setimpal atas pajak yang telah dibayarkan.
Dalam hal inilah, perlu lembaga rakyat karena tidak mungkin semua rakyat menuntut, maka muncullah pemilu parlemen. Bagimana uang rakyat dibelanjakan, jelas membutuhkan persetujuan dari parlemen. Untuk itulah, lahir Rancangan Anggaran Belanja Negara. Perkembangan ini lebih baik ketimbang pajak diartikan sebagai upeti.
Namun karena konsep dasarnya adalah jizyah, ada kesepakatan bawah sadar bahwa imbalan yang diberikan kepada rakyat tergantung seberapa besar pajak yang diberikan rakyat kepada negara. Rakyat yang tidak mampu membayar pajak yang tunggu dulu, atau nanti saja menunggu ashabah-nya.
Pajak sebagai jizyah menjadikan negara sebagai pelayan kaum kapitalis besar saja karena merekalah yang memungkinkan untuk membayar pajak lebih besar. Dulu Indonesia sering mengumumkan 200 pembayar pajak terbesar. Implisit ini pertanda bagi orang-orang kecil agar tidak macem-macem.
200 pembayar pajak inilah yang perlu dimanjakan negara. Kalau mereka butuh kredit, diberikanlah pinjaman bunga secara mudah. Kalau mereka butuh tanah untuk perluasan industri, maka digusurlah tanah tersebut. Kan penggusuran tanah-tanah rakyat selalu memakai aparat negara dan lain-lain.
Ini semua terjadi karena logika yang dipakai adalah semakin besar pajak yang diberikan, maka semakin besar pelayanan yang diberikan negara kepada orang tersebut. Inilah yang sering dikritik Marx bahwa negara telah menjadikan dirinya sebagai pelayan dari kepentingan kaum borjuasi.
Islam sendiri menawarkan apa?
Islam menawarkan konsep pajak sebagai zakat, bukan sebagai upeti maupun jizyah. Islam mengamanatkan pentingnya pajak yang diberikan untuk rakyat kecil. Pada masa pajak diartikan sebagai upeti, yang menikmati uang negara adalah penguasanya. Pada masa pajak diartikan jizyah, yang menikmati uang negara adalah penguasa dan pengusahanya.
Lihat saja, saat krisis saat ini, orang-orang kaya entah itu penguasa maupun pengusaha, seperti tidak mengalami krisis sama sekali. Mereka bermewah-mewahan luar bisaa. Uangnya tak terhingga. Dalam konteks pajak sebagai zakat, negara harus melayani rakyat. Pengertian rakyat di sini adalah asnaf delapan tersebut.
Rakyat di sini beda dengan pengertian rakyat dalam UUD 1945 pasal 33; bumi, laut, air dan kekayaan di dalamnya dimanfaatkan sebesar-besarnya untuk kepentingan rakyat. Ternyata yang menikmati Bob Hasan, Keluarga Cendana dan lain-lain. Rakyat yang saya maksud di sini harus dimulai dari yang paling kecil yang dalam konteks zakat adalah fakir miskin.
Tapi intinya segala hal yang dibayarkan melalui pajak harus dimanfaatkan untuk sebesar-besar kemaslahatan rakyat. Kalau pajak tersebut digunakan untuk membiayai tentara, maka tentara tersebut harus yang manusiawi kepada rakyatnya, bukannya malah menembaki rakyat. Kalau pajak tersebut digunakan untuk membiayai birokrasi, maka birokrasi tersebut harus maksimal melayani masyarakat bukannya malah menyunat uang rakyat. Ia harus melayani tanpa pandang bulu. Dan lain-lain.
Kalau zakat dan pajak berjalan sendiri-sendiri, bukankah ini membuktikan telah terjadi sekularisasi dalam agama kita?
Implikasinya memang hubungan agama dan negara harus jelas. Selama ini hubungan agama dan negara diartikan setara. Karena agama dimaknai sebagai organized religion. Jadi kekuasaan agama dan politik harus setara. Dalam hubungan institusional sekarang kan bisa jadi agama ada di atas, negara ada di bawah atau sebaliknya. “Berikan kepada kaisar apa yang menjadi haknya, berikan kepada Tuhan apa yang menjadi haknya” itu sebenarnya dipahami secara keliru untuk mendukung konsep sekularisme.
Menurut saya, apa yang dikatakan Aisyah ketika hampir semua kerajaan memahami konsep pajak sebagai persembahan kepada rajanya itu sama dengan kemauan Nabi. Nabi pernah mengatakan bahwa pajak itu diperuntukkan kepada Allah, tapi dia nggak bisa mengingkari langsung kenyataan saat itu bahwa yang pajak dimaknai upeti.
Jika mengingkari ia seperti berhadapan dengan tembok, menyangkal realitas. Tapi, asumsi bahwa rajalah yang berhak menarik pajak kan karena rakyat yang numpang di buminya raja. Raja dianggap personifikasi dari kekuasaan Tuhan dibumi sehingga memiliki legitimasi untuk mengatur yang lain. Lihat saja konsep kekuasaan raja di Jawa Khalififatullah fi ardhi, dan gelar-gelar lain. Karenanya, rakyat harus tahu diri dan membayar upeti atau royalti kepada penguasa.
Islam memiliki konsep lain, bahwa bumi ini milik Allah, maka kalau membayar upeti atau royalti atas rejeki yang manusia terima seharusnya ditujukan kepada Allah. Siapa yang memungut ya jelas adalah penguasa (amil). Agama dan negara hubungannya seperti ruh dan badan, bukan seperti dua badan yang setara. Agama adalah ruh yang memberi spirit moral dan etik.
Oleh karena itu, agama dan negara memang tidak sama, tapi tidak bisa terpisah. Sama analoginya seperti ruh dan badan kan tidak sama, bukan seperti dua sisi mata uang yang kedudukannya setara. Adapun ruh dan badan tidak setara. Antara tujuan dan cara, atau antara sistem nilai dan lembaga itu kan tidak terpisah.
Apa perbedaan mendasar antara zakat dengan jizyah?
Konsep dasarnya begini, jizyah dibayarkan tanpa makna spiritualitas. Hitungannya sangat rasional atau bagian dari kontraprestasi. Namun ketika seseorang membayar pajak sebagai zakat, maka ada makna spiritualitas dan transendensi.
Saya bayar shadaqatun lillah. Ingat, transendensi ini bisa diakses oleh siapapun terutama yang beriman, bukan yang berislam saja. Jadi, ada iman dalam pembayaran pajak sebagai zakat. Orang kristen, katolik dan lain-lain juga bisa memaknai pajak dalam kerangka iman kalau masing-masing bisa mentransendensikan makna pajak tadi.
Ini penting untuk melakukan pembongkaran makna uang negara. Uang negara yang didapat dari pajak yang diartikan sebagai zakat tersebut merupakan titipan Allah yang harus ditunaikan kepada yang berhak. Saat ini, masih banyak pejabat-pejabat yang mengidap sisa-sisa pemahaman lama bahwa uang negara itu upeti buat mereka. Mereka melakukan personalisasi kekuasaan terhadap aset-aset negara. Ini salah sekali.
Kalau pajak diartikan sebagai zakat, berarti nanti ada diversifikasi zakat, karena pajak kan sangat beragam?
Ya, betul. karena apa yang dikatakan oleh ajaran Islam tentang obyek zakat (onta, perdagangan, pertanian, emas dan lain-lain) berikut sasaran zakat itu kan produk Rasul. Jadi Tuhan mempersilahkan kreativitas Rasul untuk berbicara yang tentu saja tidak bisa dilepaskan dengan konteks budaya Arab saat itu. Padahal, pada masa itu kehidupan sangat agraris dan dunia perdagangan yang ada pun sangat nomaden. Jadi, primadona zakat adalah onta.
Karena itu, perlu rekontekstualisasi obyek dan sasaran zakat. Semua bentuk dan jenis kekayaaan bisa dipajaki yang penting ada keadilan dan fairness. Di dalam al-Qur’an dikatakan huz min amwalihim shadaqah yang berarti “Ambillah harta mereka sebagai sedekah” Di sini disebut amwal di mana kekayaan tergantung perkembangan dalam dunia ekonomi. Pada zaman rasul mungkin onta. Sekarang pada masa modern onta bukan lagi primadona, tapi bisa berupa bilyet, giro, cek dan lain-lain, termasuk profesi itu bisa dizakati.
Termasuk sasaran zakat yang berupa delapan asnaf dalam al-Qur’an itu juga harus direinterpretasi. Dari delapan asnaf tersebut, yang betul-betul punya hak sebagai mustahiq zakat, bila diurut dari yang paling kecil adalah fakir, miskin, gharim, dan ibnu sabil. Ibnu sabil dalam pengertian sekarang ya pengungsi itu sendiri. Bayangkan di Indonesia ini ada tiga juta rakyat yang menjadi pengungsi di tanah airnya sendiri.
Mereka tidak bisa mencari mata kehidupan. Sementara di sisi lain, pejabatnya seenaknya sendiri menggunakan uang rakyat. Digunakan untuk Sidang Tahunanlah, studi banding ke luar negeri dan lain-lain. Tidak ada sensitivitas sama sekali.
Bila konsep zakat ditransedensikan berarti para pengelola pajak harus bertanggung jawab kepada dua otoritas sekaligus: pemerintah dan agama?
Benar, bila pajak dimaknai sebagai zakat, maka pengelola zakat, yakni pemerintah jelas mengemban dua pertanggungjawaban sekaligus: social and political accountability dan spiritual accountability. Pemerintah tidak bisa main-main lagi dengan uang negara yang berasal dari pajak tadi. Bila penyelewengan uang negara terjadi, mungkin dia bisa lolos dari lembaga peradilan atau akuntan publik. Tapi, jelas ia tidak bisa lolos dari pengadilan Tuhan karena uang negara tadi menjadi hak rakyat.
Bagaimana komentar Anda soal pernyataan Megawati untuk mengelola zakat secara nasional?
Pada intinya, skema apa pun yang ditawarkan tetap saja pajak dan zakat dimaknai secara berbeda. Termasuk tawaran Ibu Mega tadi juga pada haikatnya masih menempatkan zakat sebagai subordinat dari pajak. Pajak tetap saja tanpa makna spiritualisasi.
Yang terjadi sekarang kan agama ditundukkan oleh negara, contohnya ya itu tadi, zakat dipisahkan dari pajak. Potensi zakat seharusnya tidak hanya berjumlah 7 trilyun seperti laporan Republika beberapa hari lalu. 7 trilyun itu kan baru potensi, seharusnya ya 300-an trilyun lebih itu jumlah pembayar pajak sebagai zakat sebagaimana terlihat dalam APBN kita.
