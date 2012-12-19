IslamLib – Masyarakat Indonesia memiliki kebiasaan atau tradisi saling mengucapkan selamat atas perayaan agama yang dilakukan oleh setiap umat beragama. Sikap saling mengapresiasi seperti itu sudah lama dipraktekkan umat beragama di Indonesia.
Umat Islam mengucapkan selamat natal terhadap rekan-rekannya yang beragama Kristen. Begitu juga sebaliknya, umat Kristiani mengucapkan selamat ‘idul fitri terhadap koleganya yang beragama Islam.
Sering disaksikan, sejumlah tokoh agama saling berkirim SMS menyatakan selamat ketika hari perayaan agama masing-masing berlangsung. Fenomena ini tak mudah didapatkan di negeri-negeri muslim lain. Bahkan, negeri-negeri muslim lain itu harus belajar pada umat Islam Indonesia atas toleransinya yang tinggi terhadap umat agama lain.
Memang, ada fatwa dari sebagian ulama Indonesia yang mengharamkan umat Islam mengucapkan selamat natal kepada umat Kristiani. Salah satu argumennya adalah; pertama, bahwa hal itu tidak pernah diteladankan Nabi Muhammad. Dengan demikian, ia dapat digolongkan kepada bid’ah yang sesat.
Disebutlah (konon) sebuah hadits, “kullu bid’atin zhalalah wa kullu zhalalatin fi al-nar” [semua bid’ah adalah sesat dan setiap kesesatan adalah neraka]. Ditambahkan pula, umat Islam dilarang menciptakan hal-hal baru, termasuk mentradisikan pengucapan selamat natal kepada umat Kristiani.
Kedua, pengucapan selamat natal oleh umat Islam dipandang sebagai sikap turut membenarkan keyakinan umat Kristiani. Padahal, demikian para ulama itu berargumen, pembenaran itu adalah terlarang sehingga seharusnya umat Islam tidak melakukan itu. Ia dinilai menggoncangkan iman karena masih membuka kemungkinan tentang adanya kebenaran di luar Islam.
Para ulama kerap mengingatkan agar umat Islam tidak melakukan tindakan yang mengesankan adanya pembenaran terhadap paham yang tidak sejalan dengan Islam. Dikutip sebuah ayat al-Qur’an, inna al-din `inda Allah al-Islam, yang kemudian diterjemahkan bahwa agama yang benar di sisi Allah adalah Islam, yaitu agama yang dibawa Nabi Muhammad.
Para ulama tersebut seakan menutup pintu perihal nilai-nilai universal yang menjadi roh dan titik temu semua agama-agama. Padahal, seperti sering saya tulis, “al-islam” dalam ayat itu tak menunjuk pada nama agama yang dibawa Nabi Muhammad.
Namun, sebagaimana lazimnya sebuah fatwa yang tidak mengikat, tidak seluruh umat Islam mengikuti fatwa ulama tersebut dan menjadikannya sebagai pegangan. Buktinya sebagian umat Islam masih melakukannya dan mempertahankan kebiasaannya itu.
Menurut saya, pengharaman mengucapkan natal bagi umat Islam perlu ditinjau ulang dengan alasan berikut: Pertama, memberikan ucapan selamat natal kepada kaum Kristiani tidak paralel dan identik dengan pengakuan akan kebenaran semua keyakinan pengikut Nabi Isa.
Ucapan selamat perlu diletakkan sebagai kelaziman sosial dan bukan keharusan teologis. Sebagai kelaziman sosial, ia tak bisa dikategorikan sebagai bid’ah. Dalam bidang mu’amalah-duniawiyah dibolehkan melakukan inovasi.
Sejauh terkait dengan urusan sosial kemasyarakatan, tidak ada yang disebut bid’ah. Nabi Muhammad bersabda, “antum a’lamu minni bi umur dunyakum” [kalian lebih mengetahui tentang perkara-perkara duniawiyah kalian].
Dalam konteks tertentu, mengucapkan selamat natal bisa maslahat, misalnya sebagai upaya merajut dan mengukuhkan harmoni dan kesetiakawanan sosial antar umat beragama di Indonesia. Setiap umat beragama harus saling menghargai dan mengapresiasi umat agama lain, termasuk dengan cara mengucapkan selamat kalau perayaan agama masing-masing tiba.
Memang tampak simbolis, tapi simbolisasi seperti ini potensial mengurangi konflik dan ketegangan di antara mereka. Dengan demikian, mengucapkan selamat natal bisa ditradisikan.
Kedua, dalam al-Qur’an (Surat Maryam [19]:33) disebutkan bahwa Nabi Isa al-Masih pernah berkata, “wa al-salam ‘alayya yauma wulidtu wa yauma amutu wa yauma ub’atsu hayya” [salam sejahtera untukku pada hari kelahirankku, wafatku, dan kebangkitanku].
Dalam mengomentari ayat ini, al-Qurthubi mengatakan, ucapan salam (selamat) itu datang dari Allah, sebagaimana juga dilakukan buat Nabi Yahya. Ini berarti, Allah pun mengucapkan selamat atas kelahiran Isa, apalagi umat Islam sebagai hamba-Nya. (Al-Qurthubi, al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Qur’an, Jilid VI, hlm. 96)
Ucapan selamat bukan hanya diberikan kepada Nabi Isa. Al-Qur’an mengucapkan selamat buat nabi-nabi lain. Untuk Nabi Nuh, al-Qur’an (surat al-Shaffat [37]: 79) menyebutkan, “Salam ‘ala Nuh fi al-‘Alamin” (salam kesejahteraan dilimpahkan buat Nuh di seluruh alam); untuk Nabi Ibrahim (QS, al-Shaffat [37]: 109), “Salamun ‘ala Ibrahim” (salam kesejahteraan buat Ibrahim);
untuk Nabi Musa dan Nabi Harun (QS, al-Shaffat [37]: 120), “salamun ‘ala Musa wa Harun” (salam kesejahteraan buat Musa dan Harun); untuk Nabi Ilyasin (QS, al-Shaffat [37]: 130), “salamun ‘ala Ilyasin” (salam kesejahteraan buat Nabi Ilyasin”.
Bukan hanya kepada beberapa nabi itu, al-Qur’an (Surat al-Shaffat [37]: 181) juga mengucapkan salam buat seluruh Rasul, “salamun ‘ala al-mursalin” semoga salam kesejahteraan dilimpahkan buat semua rasul).
Dengan demikian, bagi umat Islam sendiri, merayakan natal sesungguhnya merayakan hari kelahiran seorang utusan Tuhan yang harus diimani, Isa al-Masih, yang diduga jatuh pada tanggal 25 Desember.
Sebagai implikasi dari keberimanan itu, semestinya umat Islam juga dibolehkan merayakan hari kelahiran Isa dan hari kelahiran para nabi lain sebelum Muhammad SAW. Sebab, Isa bukan hanya milik umat Kristiani secara komunal melainkan juga semua orang yang mengimaninya.
Tokoh-tokoh besar seperti Nabi Ibrahim, Musa, Isa al-Masih dan Muhammad SAW bukan kepunyaan kelompok tertentu saja. Para tokoh itu bisa menjadi teladan dan inspirasi bagi siapa pun.
Jika merayakan natal bagi umat Islam dibolehkan, maka apalagi hanya sekedar mengucapkan selamat natal kepada umat Kristen. Mengucapkan selamat natal tak hanya diberikan kepada umat Kristiani, melainkan juga kepada orang-orang yang mengimani kenabian Isa al-Masih, termasuk umat Islam.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is very user friendly! .
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re no longer really a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly in relation to this subject, made me individually imagine it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested until it?¦s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. At all times deal with it up!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!
Hello. remarkable job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
My wife and i have been absolutely more than happy that Louis managed to do his inquiry using the ideas he discovered out of the web site. It is now and again perplexing to just possibly be releasing thoughts which usually men and women may have been selling. And we all do understand we have got you to thank for that. The most important explanations you have made, the easy web site menu, the friendships you will aid to engender – it’s many exceptional, and it’s assisting our son and our family feel that this matter is enjoyable, which is certainly tremendously vital. Thank you for the whole thing!
Sweet web site, super style and design, rattling clean and utilize friendly.
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible.
It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork.
you have done a excellent process in this matter!
I really like forgathering utile info, this post has got me even more info! .
I¦ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me understand so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very glad to see your post. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I’m really loving the theme/style of your weblog.
Do you ever encounter any internet browser compatibility issues?
A few my blog readers have complained about my blog not operating correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any solutions to aid fix this problem?
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article along with
the rest of the website is extremely good.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
Thank you for some other wonderful post. The place else could anybody get that type of information in such
a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week,
and I am on the search for such information.
I like this website very much, Its a really nice post to read and get info .
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
a bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming
yet again to see further news.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to
get there! Cheers
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Definitely imagine that that you simply stated.
Your favorite justification appeared to be in the net the easiest thing to take
into account of. I only say to you personally, I definitely get annoyed even as other folks think about concerns they plainly
don’t recognise about. You managed going to the nail upon the
best and also outlined out the full thing with out side-effects ,
folks could go on a signal. Will likely be back to
obtain more. Thanks
Some truly interesting info , well written and loosely user friendly.
I am just genuinely pleased to glance at this webpage posts which includes plenty of useful facts,
many thanks for providing these sorts of statistics.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Would you be keen on exchanging hyperlinks?
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Hi, yes this post is really nice and I have learned lot of things
from it concerning blogging. thanks.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and precise effort to make a very good article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and by no means seem to get something done.
I am pleased that I found this weblog, exactly the right information that I was looking for! .
Hi mates, its impressive article concerning teachingand
fully defined, keep it up all the time.
I am aware this website gives quality based articles and other information,
could there be some other website which presents these sorts of stuff in quality?
Thanks for finally talking about >Mengucapkan Selamat Natal | IslamLib <Loved it!
I feel the admin on this site is really
spending so much time in support of his site, as here every stuff is quality based material.
Very efficiently written post. It will be beneficial to everyone who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Hello, i feel which i noticed you visited my website so i got here to return the favor?.I’m wanting to to get things
to improve my website!I guess its ok to make use of some
of your concepts!!
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing these
familiarity, thus it’s fastidious to read this webpage, and I used to
pay a visit this weblog all the time.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you should write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t
speak about these subjects. To the next! Kind regards!!
I am not real good with English but I line up this rattling leisurely to interpret.
Very Interesting Information! Thank You For Thi Information!
I seriously love your site.. Great colors & theme. Did you build this
website yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own website and would like
to know where you got this from or exactly what
the theme is named. Kudos!
needless to say just like your web-site however you have to look into the spelling on several of your posts.
A number seem to be rife with spelling problems and I find
it very troublesome to tell the facts however I’ll surely come again again.
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page, and post is in fact fruitful designed
for me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.
It is actually a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent concept
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I handle such information a lot. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thanks and good luck.
It’s perfect a chance to develop plans for future years and it’s time to be at
liberty. I’ve look at this post of course, if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or
tips. Perhaps you could write next articles discussing this article.
I want to read more aspects of it!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).
Fabulous, what a blog it is! This website provides useful information to us, keep it up.
I was more than happy to find this internet-site.I needed to thanks on your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying each little little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Currently it appears like WordPress is the top blogging platform
out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using
on your blog?
I am perpetually thought about this, thanks for putting up.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up extremely fast!
What host are you using? May I buy your affiliate backlink to your host?
If only my site loaded as quickly as yours lol
Bit of writing writing is yet another fun, should you know then you
are able to write otherwise it can be complex to publish.
Article writing is also a fun, in the event you be informed about following that it is possible
to write otherwise it is actually complex to write.
This paragraph will help the net viewers for creating new site or possibly a
weblog from commence to end.
Hey there! Someone within my Facebook group shared this website along with us thus i got to have a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the data. I’m book-marking and are tweeting this to my followers!
Outstanding blog and excellent design.
F*ckin¦ remarkable things here. I¦m very satisfied to see your article. Thanks a lot and i’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi, i feel that we noticed you visited my weblog so i got here to return the want?.I’m seeking to find issues
to improve my website!I assume its good enough to apply a few of your ideas!!
I was just looking for this information for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this type of informative sites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.
F*ckin¦ awesome things here. I am very happy to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your website rather a lot up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host? I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Well I really liked studying it. This tip procured by you is very practical for good planning.
You are a very intelligent person!
I love looking through a write-up that can make people think.
Also, thanks a lot for permitting me to comment!
whoah this weblog is great i love reading your articles.
Stay up the great work! You understand, many persons are searching around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
When some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she needs
to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained right
here.
I visit daily some webpages and sites to read through articles or reviews,
except this website presents quality based content.
Fine way of describing, and pleasant post to get information concerning my presentation focus, which i am going to present in university.
Good article. I absolutely appreciate this
site. Thanks!
I that can match looking through a post that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make significantly posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular put up
amazing. Fantastic task!
If some one desires to be updated with latest technologies then he should
be visit this internet site and be updated everyday.
Firstly I wish to say terrific blog! I needed a
fast question that I’d love to ask should you not mind.
I used to be interested to find out the way
you center yourself and clear your face before writing.
I have had difficulty clearing my mind to get my ideas around.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just may seem like the first ten to fifteen minutes tend to be wasted just
considering where to start. Any suggestions or hints?
Kudos!
Good post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
bit further. Thanks!
I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I certainly enjoyed every
bit of it. I have you bookmarked to check out new things you post…
I am aware this if off topic but I’m thinking about starting my own blog and was
curious what all is required to obtain setup? I’m assuming possessing a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not too internet smart so I’m not 100% positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly
appreciated. Thanks
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable familiarity on the topic of
unpredicted feelings.
Wonderful blog! Do you possess any tips for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to begin my own website soon but I’m a bit lost
on everything. Could you advise beginning with a totally free platform like WordPress or take a paid option? There are numerous options out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any recommendations? Bless you!
Currently it sounds like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform
available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your
blog?
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am
waiting for your further post thank you once again.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet users, its really
really fastidious piece of writing on building up new web site.
hi!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we keep in touch more about your article on AOL?
I require an expert in this space to solve my problem.
May be that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
There is visibly a lot to realize about this. I feel you made some good points in features also.
naturally much like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few
of your posts. Several seem to be rife with spelling issues and that i find it very bothersome to inform
the truth nonetheless I will certainly come
again again.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web page on a regular basis, if so then you will
without doubt take good experience.
I gotta favorite this website it seems handy very beneficial
Heya i’m the very first time here. I found this board and i also think it is truly useful & it helped me
out a lot. I hope to present something back
and aid others just like you helped me.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a
sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it
pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know
this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Fastidious answer back in return of this question with firm arguments and telling the
whole thing concerning that.
Hey fantastic blog! Does running a blog similar to this require
a great deal of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic however I simply had to ask.
Many thanks!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot!
No matter if some one searches for his necessary
thing, thus he/she needs to be available that
in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be again incessantly in order to investigate cross-check new posts.
Keep all the articles coming. I love reading your posts.All the best.
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your website by accident,
and I am shocked why this accident didn’t took
place earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hello there! This article could not be written any better!
Reading through this article reminds me of
my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this.
I will send this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, as i wish for enjoyment, for
the reason that this this site conations genuinely fastidious funny information too.
Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding anything entirely, however this
paragraph presents nice understanding yet.
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard in favor of his web page,
since here every data is quality based material.
betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com are lovable if you like a a lot more gothic look- I bought them and felt that in person they just weren’t me- I just like the just one better.
Hi, of course this paragraph is actually pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it regarding
blogging. thanks.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on kristen. Regards
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding
it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come again again.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp
a lot about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.
I feel that you can do with a few percent to force the message home
a little bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
Hi! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The
account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit
acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright
clear concept
It’s an remarkable post for all the internet visitors; they will take advantage
from it I am sure.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately
this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you can do with a few percent to pressure
the message house a little bit, however instead of that, that
is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies therefore he must be
go to see this site and be up to date every day.
May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover someone that genuinely understands what they are talking about on the net.
You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people need to read this and understand this side of the
story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular since you surely have the gift.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
If some one wishes to be updated with most up-to-date technologies after that he
must be go to see this website and be up to date all the time.
Excellent site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it
to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thanks for your effort!
you’ve an incredible blog here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Hi there very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m glad to seek out numerous useful info right here within the put up, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .