Menilik Metode Qiyas Syafi’i

IslamLib – Al-Qur`an terus dikunjungi oleh umat manusia untuk dibaca dan ditafsirkan. Menafsirkan al-Qur`an berarti upaya untuk menjelaskan dan mengungkapkan maksud dan kandungan al-Qur`an. Proses pembacaan dan penafsiran yang lama berlangsung telah menghasilkan beratus-ratus kitab tafsir sejak masa lampau hingga sekarang.
Banyak kitab tafsir dengan corak dan ragamnya yang berbeda itu, di samping sebagai bukti prihal ketidakberhinggaan kerja penafsiran, juga di dalam kerangka untuk membunyikan aksara al-Qur`an dalam tataran masyarakat yang terus berubah.
Sekian banyak metodologi telah disusun untuk menafsirkan al-Qur`an dimaksud. Dalam lanskap itu, Imam Syafi’i dipandang sebagai orang pertama yang memancangkan fondasi metodologi pembacan teks melalui masterpiece-nya, al-Risalah.
Bangunan ushul fikih Syafi’i kemudian mencapai fase kematangannya dari para pengikut Syafi’i, di antaranya adalah al-Subki dengan bukunya Jam’u al-Jawami’. Di situ al-Subki berbicara sangat detail tentang teori lafzd.
Dari kalangan madzhab Maliki, al-Syathibi menyusun sebuah buku monumental yang bertitel al-Muwafaqat fiy ushul al-Syari’ah. Dalam buku tersebut, al-Syathibi banyak mengelaborasi konsep maqashid al-syari’ah.
Kitab-kitab ushul fikih itu berdiri demikian kokoh dan mapan sehingga mayoritas para ahli ushul belakangan tidak bisa keluar dari jeratan metodologi al-salaf al-shalih. Ushul fikih purba begitu dimanja dan disakralkan oleh para pembacanya.
Akan tetapi, dalam perkembangan kontemporer, kitab-kitab ushul fikih lama itu diduga keras sedang mengidap sejumlah persoalan yang kronis. Pertama, ushul fikih Syafi’i beraroma Arab-sentris. Arabisme merupakan ideologi yang lekat dalam tembok ushul fikih lama.
Kedua, kaidah yang banyak dilansir oleh kitab ushul fikih Syafi’iyah “al-‘ibrah bi ‘umum al-lafdz la bi khushush al-sabab” terkesan terlalu memberhalakan teks dan mengabaikan konteks. Pembahasan tentang lafdz (kata) dengan porsi yang demikian luas merupakan indikasi kuat betapa ushul fikih lama sangat menekankan teks dan nyaris menafikan konteks.
Pendeknya, ushul fikih konvensional lebih menitikberatkan pada lafdz (kata) dan bukan pada maqashid (ideal moral).
Ketiga, menyangkut konsep qiyas (analogi) yang terutama diusung oleh Syafi’ i.. Per definisi, qiyas dikatakan sebagai menganalogikan sesuatu yang belum jelas ketentuan hukumnya (furu’) dengan yang sudah jelas hukumnya dalam al-Qur`an dan al-Sunnah (ashal) karena ada kesamaan illat.
Model qiyas seperti ini bermasalah setidaknya karena dua hal berikut. [a] bahwa tidak ada dua peristiwa yang persis sama, sehingga hukum keduanya bisa diparalelkan. Persamaan illat yang menjadi alasan pengoperasian qiyas sesungguhnya merupakan tindakan simplifikasi. [b] menyangkut hal-hal yang bersifat sosial, qiyas Syafi’i tampak mengabaikan konteks yang melandasi kehadiran hukum ashal. Betapa, pengetahuan terhadap konteks hukum ashal tidak pernah menjadi rukun dari qiyas.
Kelemahan epistemologis ini, saya kira, merupakan utang intelektual yang mesti ditebus oleh ushul fikih (qiyas) model Syafi’i ini. Apa yang dilakukan oleh pemikir-pemikir muslim kontemporer dengan kerangka dan metodologi barunya, seperti Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid, Arkoun, Adonis, Hasan Turabi, Masdar F. Mas’udi, dan lain-lain kiranya untuk melengkapi
kekurangan-kekurangan tadi. Mengubah ushul fikih lama tentu saja teramat absah dari sudut akademis-intelektual, karena ia seutuhnya merupakan kreasi para ulama. Ushul fikih memiliki status epistemologis yang relatif, tidak mutlak.
