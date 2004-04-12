Menilik Model Ijma’ Kontemporer

Bahkan, di kalangan Sunni, otoritas final untuk penafsiran keagamaan diletakkan pada konsensus (ijma‘) atau putusan kolektif masyarakat muslim. Implikasinya, konsensus memainkan peran penting dalam perkembangan Islam dan memberi andil yang signifikan terhadap penafsirannya.
Tetapi, dalam konsep tradisional, hanya ‘ulama’ yang memiliki peran dalam mencapai konsensus. Masyarakat pada umumnya tidak begitu diperhitungkan. Dengan demikian, ijma‘ lebih bersifat elitis. Selain itu, masih dalam konsepsi klasik, ijma‘ berorientasi ke belakang: dalam kesepakatan ulama di masa-masa silam.
Bahkan, di kalangan mazhab Islam tertentu, ijma‘ dibatasi pada konsensus para sahabat Nabi. Ijma‘ apapun yang datang setelah itu tidak memiliki nilai mengikat, terlebih lagi jika ia merativikasi doktrin yang bertentangan dengan tradisi salaf.
Gagasan ijma‘ yang agak luas dikemukakan al-Syafi‘i dan belakangan oleh al-Ghazali. Bagi keduanya, ijma‘ adalah kesepakatan kaum Muslimin secara menyeluruh. Gagasan ini jelas bersifat utopis, karena tidak ada kesepakatan umat Islam yang bulat atau menyeluruh sepanjang sejarah Islam. Yang ada hanyalah kesepakatan mayoritas, bahkan di tingkat lokal.
Pada periode modern, pemikir-pemikir Muslim mengembangkan konsep ijma‘dengan berbagai kemungkinan baru yang selaras dengan kondisi modern. Muhammad Iqbal, misalnya, mengungkapkan gagasannya tentang ijma‘sebagai transfer kekuasaan ijtihad dari individu yang mewakili mazhab-mazhab yang terorganisasi ke dalam bentuk “institusi legislatif permanen” atau majelis perwakilan rakyat.
Dengan mentransfer ijtihad kepada lembaga legislatif, yang bisa saja beranggotakan Muslim awam atau bahkan nonmuslim, Iqbal tentu saja tidak memberikan kualifikasi apapun untuk pelaksanaan ijtihad, kecuali memiliki wawasan yang tajam dalam masalah hukum.
Tetapi, untuk menghindari kemungkinan terjadinya salah tafsir terhadap sumber-sumber Islam, Iqbal menyetujui masuknya ulama ke dalam majelis untuk membantu dan memimpin perbincangan-perbincangan bebas tentang masalah yang bertalian dengan Islam.
Melanjutkan alur pemikiran Iqbal, sarjana pemikir neo-modernis asal pakistan, Fazlur Rahman mengungkapkan kemungkinan baru ijma‘ dalam masyarakat kontemporer. Baginya, ijtihad yang dihasilkan individu atau kelompok kerja akan mengkristal ke dalam ijma‘ setelah melalui interaksi ide yang ketat.
Dengan demikian, ijma’ – yang merupakan konsensus mayoritas masyarakat – lebih bersifat dinamis, berorientasi ke depan, dan tidak monolitik. Golongan minoritas yang merasa ijtihad-nya lebih mendekati kebenaran, terbuka sepenuhnya untuk meyakinkan masyarakat akan kebenaran gagasannya.
Apabila masyarakat telah menerima gagasan minoritas secara mayoritas, opini itu membentuk ijma‘ baru dan menggantikan ijma‘ lama. Aktivitas untuk menggalang konsensus masyarakat ini, menurut Rahman, dirujuk al-Quran dengan terma syura.
Pada level negara, ijma‘ masyarakat akan ditempa atau dirumuskan ke dalam bentuk hukum dan perundang-undangan oleh lembaga legislatif, yang disebut Rahman sebagai lembaga syura-ijma‘. Dalam pandangan Rahman, majelis ini dipilih oleh rakyat tanpa kualifikasi teknis apapun.
Dalam masalah-masalah pelik, majelis dapat meminta advis kepada para ahli. Undang-undang atau hukun yang ditetapkan majelis bisa saja benar atau keliru. Tetapi, sepanjang hukum tersebut mencerminkan kehendak masyarakat, ia tetap bersifat islami dan demokratis karena merepresentasikan ijma‘ masyarakat.
Selain itu, ada kemungkinan untuk mengubah konsensus tersebut, karena secara potensial selalu terdapat kemungkinan bagi pandangan minoritas untuk menjadi mayoritas melalui proses perdebatan.
Rahman bahkan mengelaborasi konsepnya tentang lembaga syura-ijma‘ ini ke dalam suatu majelis internasional yang beranggotakan majelis legislatif negeri-negeri Muslim. Tugasnya adalah memberi advis yang selanjutnya akan dirumuskan ke dalam undang-undang oleh majelis nasional negeri-negeri Muslim berdasarkan sinaran perbedaan regional dan situasi sosial masing-masing negeri.
Survei singkat di atas memperlihatkan bahwa ijma‘ bisa memberikan pijakan yang efektif untuk menerima kekuasaan mayoritas (majority rule). Sejalan dengan ini, Louay M. Safi juga mengemukakan bahwa legitimasi negara tergantung pada sampai sejauh mana organisasi dan kekuasaan negara merefleksikan kehendak masyarakat, karena – seperti ditegaskan para yuris klasik – legitimasi institusi negara tidak terambil dari sumber-sumber tekstual, tetapi didasarkan terutama pada prinsip ijma‘.
Dengan kata lain, ijma‘ bisa memberi kemungkinan legitimasi demokrasi bagi kaum Muslimin dan menawarkan format institusi dan prosedur untuk menjalankannya.
Mekanisme ijma‘ yang telah diuraikan juga memberikan kemungkinan deliberasi dan perdebatan publik, sehingga berbagai sudut pandang yang berkembang dan dikembangkan secara individual ataupun kolektif mendapat kesempatan untuk didengar sebelum masyarakat akhirnya secara konsensus atau mayoritas memilih yang dianggap laik.
Ketika putusan mayoritas tercapai, seluruh anggota masyarakat – baik Muslim ataupun non Muslim – harus berupaya mengejawantahkannya ke dalam praktik. Penggagas, pengikut atau yang menyetujui pandangan minoritas juga harus menerima keputusan mayoritas dan berupaya mengimplementasikannya sebagai suatu konsensus.
Mekanisme ijma’ semacam ini menggagaskan keterlibatan seluruh anggota masyarakat, termasuk bukan muslim, dalam proses pengambilan keputusan. Tidak ada yang aneh dalam hal ini.
Hasan al-Banna, dalam risalah Nahwa an-Nur (1936), mensinyalir ada orang menganggap bahwa dengan menjadikan Islam sebagai landasan kehidupan, maka hal ini berarti minoritas nonmuslim tidak dapat hidup di lingkungan umat Islam dan persatuan di antara berbagai unsur masyarakat tidak mungkin tercapai.
Menurut al-Banna, anggapan semacam itu berseberangan dengan prinsip persamaan dan pengakuan Islam terhadap minoritas nonmuslim. Agama Islam, menurutnya, mengkuduskan kesatuan kemanusiaan umum (al-wahdah al-insaniyyah al-‘ammah), kesatuan keagamaan umum (al-wahdah al-diniyyah al-‘ammah), dan kesatuan keagamaan khusus umat Islam (al-wahdah al-diniyyah al-khassah). Implementasi prinsip-prinsip ini, menurut al-Banna, tidak akan menimbulkan perpecahan, malahan menjadikan persatuan berdimensi sakral dan religius.
Senada dengan itu, Fazlur Rahman menekankan sikap anti-eksklusivisme Islam sehubungan dengan komunitas-komunitas keagamaan lainnya, berdasarkan sejumlah ayat al-Quran (2:62 dan 5:69), yang – menurut tafsiran Rahman – mengungkapkan siapa pun yang percaya kepada monoteisme dan hari akhirat, serta melakukan perbuatan baik akan selamat. Dalam negara modern, seluruh warga negara harus dipandang setara satu sama lain, tanpa diskriminasi antara sesama warga, baik Muslim atau bukan Muslim.
Pandangan-pandangan kesarjanaan Muslim yang dikemukakan di atas dengan jelas menyepakati kesetaraan warga negara – baik Muslim atau nonmuslim – serta persamaan hak dan kewajibannya, termasuk dalam proses pencapaian konsensus. Karena itu, ketika suatu ijma‘ mengkristal atau berhasil dicapai dalam komunitas tersebut, berdasarkan prinsip mayoritas, ia mengikat seluruh anggotanya tanpa kecuali.
Sebagaimana disinggung di atas, konsensus atau ijma‘ masyarakat inilah yang kemudian diundangkan oleh lembaga perwakilan rakyat di tingkat lokal atau nasional. Majelis semacam ini –yang dibentuk misalnya lewat pemilihan umum– tentunya merupakan representasi masyarakat yang menerjemahkan kepentingan masyarakat ke dalam kebijakan-kebijakan yang koheren dan konsisten (preference representation).
Tetapi, sebagai himpunan orang terpilih, majelis ini juga bisa mempengaruhi preferensi publik (preference formation), jika suatu masalah dinilai laik untuk dirumuskan ke dalam kebijakan. Untuk pembentukan preferensi ini, deliberasi, advokasi, pengajuan rancangan undang-undang, serta cara-cara lainnya yang melibatkan masyarakat, penting dilakukan majelis. Aktivitas semacam inilah yang dimaknai Rahman dengan istilah syura.
Salah satu cara yang dapat ditempuh untuk membentuk konsensus masyarakat atau untuk menakar kesepakatan masyarakat mengenai suatu hal adalah melalui referendum. Ijma‘, berdasarkan alur logika yang telah dikemukakan, jelas bisa mengambil bentuk referendum. Partisipasi masyarakat yang luas dalam penentuan suatu kebijakan sangat bisa diharapkan dalam implementasiijma’-referendum ini
Pada level regional atau internasional, konvensi-konvensi yang telah dirativikasi suatu negara muslim juga merupakan bentuk lain dari perluasan konsep ijma’. Dengan merativikasi konvensi semacam itu, negara muslim tersebut terikat kesepakatan atau ber-ijma‘ untuk melaksanakannya.
