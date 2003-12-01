Menimbang Fikih Lintas Agama

Munculnya wacana fikih lintas agama saat ini pada dasarnya berada di tengah “iklim” yang cukup paradoks. Di satu sisi, ada semacam gejala yang tidak main-main yang dipertunjukkan sebagian kalangan untuk mempromosikan syariat Islam pada tingkat formal, yaitu menjadikan hukum Islam sebagai satu-satunya regulasi dan undang-undang yang mengikat secara legal.
Sementara itu, di sisi lain, ada fenomena umum yang masih memperlakukan fikih secara konservatif dan tradisional, meskipun tidak terang-terangan mengagendakan syariat Islam pada tataran formal.
Kedua corak fikih semacam ini, dalam kenyataannya, mencerminkan bahwa pola pikir yang menghinggapi kesadaran umat Islam masih amat kental warnasyari’ah-minded-nya. Dalam ungkapan lain, dunia fikih masih didominasi oleh kecenderungan tekstualisme (“otoritarianisme teks” dalam bahasa Nasr Hamid) yang sangat kuat. Karena itu, tidak mengherankan bila belum ada wawasan baru untuk merambah isu-isu kontemporer yang lebih mendesak, seperti isu perdamaian dan toleransi antaragama.
Sudah saatnya sekarang fikih memberdayakan diri dengan mengusung agenda-agenda yang lebih menjanjikan dan prospektif di masa mendatang. Wacana fikih lintas agama menjadi signifikan di sini, karena tawarannya yang menukik langsung pada kenyataan bahwa selama ini fikih sering dijadikan alat legitimasi bagi tindak kekerasan atas nama agama.
Kasus-kasus seperti misinterpretasi atas konsep jihad telah menimbulkan dampak yang tak kecil bagi pengabsahan agama sebagai sarana kekerasan terhadap kelompok-kelompok lain yang tak seagama. Jika kita membuka kepustakaan fikih klasik, konsep-konsep jihad yang diperkenalkan di situ masih sarat dengan nuansa kekerasan, dan hal ini tak jarang digunakan oleh sebagian orang yang melakukan kekerasan untuk menjustifikasi diri dengan mengatasnamakan agama.
Fikih lintas agama berangkat dari asumsi bahwa keberadaan fikih sebagai salah satu produk wacana keislaman tidak terlepas dari dimensi teologis, yaitu persoalan akidah dan keimanan. Artinya, fikih juga berurusan dengan keyakinan religius, karena dalam realitas sosialnya, kaum muslim tidak bisa menyangkal keberadaan orang-orang lain yang tidak seagama dengan mereka. Untuk itu, diperlukanlah seperangkat aturan agar hubungan antara umat muslim dengan kalangan nonmuslim itu terfasilitasi sebaik mungkin.
Sejak awal, hubungan antaragama tergolong masalah sensitif yang tidak mudah diselesaikan kecuali dengan adanya kesediaan dua belah pihak untuk saling mengerti dan memahami. Di negeri-negeri muslim yang baru menjalankan eksperimentasi demokrasi, umumnya kelompok-kelompok nonmuslim seringkali dipandang sebelah mata dan belum mendapat perlakuan yang sewajarnya.
Mereka masih dipandang sebagai “warga kelas dua”, meskipun secara simbolik eksistensi mereka diakui. Memang, masih ada semacam ganjalan di kalangan umat muslim untuk menerima kehadiran mereka sepenuh hati. Dan ini biasanya menyangkut keyakinan teologis yang seolah-olah taken for granted: bahwa orang-orang nonmuslim adalah orang-orang musyrik yang menyimpang dari keimanan monoteis yang digariskan Allah dan Nabi-Nya.
Keyakinan semacam ini merembes pada penafsiran hukum atas ayat-ayat Alquran yang membicarakan status orang-orang nonmuslim. Para fukaha hampir seluruhnya sepakat bahwa ada beberapa poin hukum fikih yang tidak dapat dikompromikan dengan kalangan nonmuslim, seperti kasus nikah antaragama dan harta warisan bagi keluarga yang tak seagama.
Dalam hal ini, nonmuslim tidak diperbolehkan berhubungan dengan umat muslim karena perbedaan agama tadi. Sementara itu, ada pula beberapa masa’il fiqhiyyah di mana baik umat muslim maupun non-muslim diperlakukan sejajar dan mendapat perlakuan hukum yang sama, seperti persoalan zakat dan kewajiban menaati penguasa (uli al-amr).
Tentu saja, dalam menangani persoalan sesensitif ini, para fukaha tidak main “pukul rata”. Mereka juga menetapkan kategori-kategori tertentu yang memilah antara kaum nonmuslim yang ahlul kitab maupun nonmuslim yang sepenuhnya musyrik.
Akan tetapi, kategorisasi ini belum cukup memadai untuk mewadahi pluralitas dan menjamin hubungan yang efektif dan egaliter antara kaum muslim dan nonmuslim sendiri. Ini dilatarbelakangi oleh dua alasan mendasar. Pertama, kategori apakah seorang nonmuslim musyrik atau bukan yang dibuat para fukaha masih didominasi oleh asumsi teologi skolastik yang melihat keimanan atau akidah orang-orang nonmuslim, tak terkecuali kelompok ahlul kitab, sebagai bentuk penyimpangan (deviasi) dari kebenaran Islam, dan karena itu perlu “diluruskan”.
Kedua, kategorisasi semacam ini telah mengabaikan munculnya komunitas-komunitas keberagamaan yang lebih kompleks dan beragam daripada sekadar pembedaan antara ahlul kitab (Yahudi-Nasrani) dan musyrik yang dibuat para fukaha abad pertengahan.
Karena itu, sudah menjadi keniscayaan jika fikih mesti melakukan tafsiran ulang atas sumber-sumber normatif yang melahirkan ambivalensi di kalangan umat muslim dalam menyikapi orang-orang nonmuslim, sekaligus mengangkat pesan universal Islam yang pada dasarnya senada dengan kebenaran yang diyakini oleh agama-agama lain di luar Islam.
Upaya ini sangat bergantung pada kepedulian fukaha untuk mencari solusi alternatif agar fikih juga bisa berbicara banyak dan berperanan dalam menciptakan hubungan antaragama yang harmonis dan toleran.
Para fukaha yang lebih memilih merujuk pada ayat-ayat Alquran yang berisi seruan untuk memerangi orang-orang yang kafir (ayat al-qital), tanpa memperhatikan asbab an-nuzul dan setting sosial-historisnya, akan terjebak untuk membenarkan klaim eksklusif yang tidak memberi ruang gerak bagi nonmuslim.
Agenda pluralisme agama tidak akan mengalami kemajuan berarti dengan fikih eksklusif semacam ini. Berbeda ihwalnya jika para fukaha mau membuka mata terhadap realitas kemajemukan. Mereka akan mampu mencairkan asumsi teologis yang sedemikian kental itu sehingga menghasilkan pembacaan hukum yang membela kepentingan dan kemaslahatan orang-orang nonmuslim. Ayat-ayat “pluralisme” yang banyak kita jumpai dalam Alquran (seperti QS.2: 62; QS.2:143; QS.3:67 dan lain sebagainya) lalu mendapat tempat dalam setiap perbincangan fikih.
Fikih lintas agama memiliki ancangan kuat agar fikih yang ada saat ini tidak melulu berkutat pada hal-hal yang bersifat individual-privat atau ‘ibadah mahdlah saja, melainkan juga menyentuh ranah publik, termasuk di dalamnya menyangkut hubungan “transinstitusional” antara satu agama dengan agama lainnya.
Dalam konteks keindonesiaan, wacana ini akan membantu mengatasi merebaknya heterofobia di tengah masyarakat kita, khususnya ketakutan sebagian kalangan Islam terhadap segala hal yang berbau Barat (yang diidentikkan dengan Kristen) belakangan ini.
Momentum ini, menurut hemat saya, sangat tepat untuk menunjukkan bahwa dialog antaragama juga perlu dilakukan secara komprehensif pada level praktis yang terkait dengan persoalan hidup sehari-hari. Dengan demikian, untuk menyentak kesadaran umat muslim akan realitas pluralisme, kita tidak perlu muluk-muluk.
Kita cukup mengangkat persoalan-persoalan yang kelihatannya “sepele” namun punya implikasi besar bagi hubungan antaragama, misalnya hukum mengucapkan salam kepada nonmuslim pada saat Natal.
Dengan kata lain, narasi besar pluralisme agama mesti diterjemahkan secara konkret ke dalam kehidupan yang “membumi”. Fikih lintas agama akan menyumbang peranan penting jika ia bisa menunjukkan kepada khalayak bahwa hukum Islam dapat menjadi perekat sosial, dan bukan pemicu disintegrasi.
