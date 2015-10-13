Menteri Lukman dan Taksonomi Hukum Islam

IslamLib – Apakah pelaksanaan syariat Islam di sebuah negara nasional modern seperti Indonesia bisa bertententangan dengan konstitusi negara?
Pertanyaan ini mengemuka dalam diskusi di Haus am Dom di Frankfurt, Sabtu, 10/10, lalu. Saya hadir sebagai “discuttant” dalam diskusi itu, bersama Menag Lukman Saifuddin, Franz Magnis-Suseno, dan sejumlah pembicara lain dari Indonesia dan Jerman. Tema besar diskusi sore itu: Islam, Fundamentalisme dan Islamophobia. Diskusi ini adalah bagian dari rangkaian acara Frankfurter Buchmesse (Pameran Buku Frankfurt) yang berlangsung 14-18 Oktober 2015.
Makalah saya pada diskusi itu bisa dibaca di halaman ini: Indonesia, Pluralism and Islamophobia.
Yang menarik adalah gagasan yang dikemukakan oleh Menag Lukman saat menanggapi pertanyaan seorang peserta Jerman. Apakah pelaksanaan syariat secara potensial bisa berlawanan dengan konstitusi? Kenapa sejumlah keputusan dan peraturan, baik di tingkat daerah atau pusat, yang diilhami oleh syariat Islam dan jelas-jelas berlawanan dengan konstitusi negara tidak dibatalkan oleh pemerintah?
Ini jelas pertanyaan yang tak mudah bagi Menteri Lukman. Saya tahu, kedudukan sebagai pejabat negara kadang mengharuskan seseorang untuk mengambil “posisi diplomatis”. Saya menunggu-nuggu bagaimana Menteri Lukman menjawab pertanyaan yang tak mudah ini. Bagi seorang Muslim liberal seperti saya, jawaban atas pertanyaan semacam ini tentu jelas. Tetapi bagi seorang menteri yang harus ada pada posisi “centrist”, situasinya lain.
Saya cukup terkesima dengan “cara melingkar” yang ditempuh oleh menteri Lukman untuk menjawab pertanyaan ini. Dia menjawab dengan mengemukakan sebuah taksonomi atau pembagian syariat Islam atas tiga jenis. Yaitu: (1) syariat yang berisi nilai-nilai universal, seperti keadilan, kesetaraan, dll., (2), syariat yang “relevan” untuk dan hanya dipercayai oleh umat Islam saja, dan (3) syariat yang memang agak sulit dilaksanakan dalam konteks negara modern.
Menteri Lukman tidak memberi penjelasan detil. Buat saya, ini bukan soal yang serius. Taksonomi itu, di mata saya, merupakan gagasan yang pada dirinya sendiri sangat menarik. Pembagian syariat atas ketiga jenis itu membuka ruang bagi reinterpretasi atas hukum Islam: mana hukum Islam yang masuk dalam kategori kedua dan ketiga. Syariat jenis pertama tak terlalu menjadi soal, sebab semua golongan, baik Muslim atau tidak, bisa menerimanya.
Meskipun Menteri Lukman tidak memberikan penjelasan yang detil mengenai taksonominya itu, kita sudah bisa menebak-nebak kira-kira hukum Islam mana yang masuk dalam masing-masing “genre” itu. Keharusan memakai jilbab (bagi yang berpendapat demikian), tentu hanya relevan bagi umat Islam. Artinya: masuk kategori pertama. Oleh karena itu, tak “fair” jika ada hukum publik yang mewajibkan syariat ini kepada semua warga negera, termasuk warga bukan Muslim.
Sementara itu, hukum Islam yang disebut “hudud” (hukum pidana Islam) seperti potong tangan, qisas (hukum mata balas mata), rajam dan hukum-hukum badan yang lain masuk dalam jenis agak sulit diterapkan dalam negara modern, jika tak mau mengatakan tak mungkin. Sebab rasa keadilan modern sudah tak bisa menerimanya lagi.
Soal hukum hudud, sore itu saya mengingatkan audiens kepada gagasan Tariq Ramadan, pemikir Muslim asal Swiss. Nama ini, di kalangan masyarakat Eropa, terutama di Perancis, cukup kontroversial. Dia dianggap mempraktekkan “double speak,” bericara dengan dua bahasa yang berbeda. Di depan publik umum, dia berbicara dengan bahasa yang menyenangkan masyarakat Eropa. Tetapi di depan audiens Muslim, dia berbicara dengan nada lain.
Lepas dari kontroversi soal Tariq Ramadan, di mata saya, dia adalah contoh seorang Muslim “liberal” (meski dia pasti tak suka sebutan ini dilekatkan padanya) yang lahir dalam konteks Eropa dan berpikir mengenai Islam dalam kerangka masyarakat dan budaya Eropa yang sudah berubah. Dia seorang Muslim yang taat, sekaligus membuka diri pada perubahan-perubahan yang ada di dunia sekarang. Suatu kombinasi yang ideal.
Pada 2005, Tariq Ramadan pernah mengemukakan gagasan “hudnah” atau moratorium/pemberhentian sementara pelaksanaan hukuman badan (corporal punishment) di dunia Islam. Alasannya: situasi sosial-politik di negeri-negeri Muslim yang masih dikuasai oleh penguasa-penguasa otoriter tak kondusif untuk pelaksanaan hukum hudud ini. Di negeri-negeri Muslim di mana sistem peradilannya masih belum independen, hukum ini juga sangat berbahaya jika diterapkan.
Saya sendiri kurang sepakat dengan gagasan Tariq Ramadan ini. Bagi saya, hukuman hudud yang dikenal dalam Islam sudah tak bisa lagi diterapkan saat ini. Sama dengan hukum perbudakan. Meskipun hukum ini ada di Quran dan dibahas dengan sangat ekstensif di literatur fiqh Islam klasik, dia tak bisa lagi diterapkan saat ini. Sebab lembaga perbudakan (juga hukuman badan) sudah tak bisa lagi diterima oleh rasa keadilan masyarakat modern.
Tetapi gagasan seperti dikemukakan oleh Menteri Lukman atau Tariq Ramadan itu tetap menarik dan layak diapresiasi. Gagasan ini sekurang-kurangnya menandakan bahwa ada kemungkinan untuk berpikir lain yang tak dogmatik berhadapan dengan hukum Islam.
Gagasan kedua sosok penting dalam dunia Islam ini (yang satu menteri di negeri dengan mayoritas Islam, yang satu seorang pemikir Muslim garda depan) membuka ruang diskusi dan penafsiran yang lentur terhadap hukum Islam. Keduanya mangajak kita untuk memahami hukum Islam bukan sebagai “an island unto itself”, sebagai hukum yang dipisahkan dari kenyataan-kenyataan sosial di sekitar yang sudah berubah.
Gagasan Menteri Lukman, menurut saya, penting sekali sebab, di luar sana, ada banyak kalangan Islam yang berpikir tentang hukum Islam secara dogmatik. Mereka mengatakan bahwa oleh karena ini hukum Tuhan, maka tak ada pilihan lain kecuali harus dilaksanakan apa adanya, suka atau tidak suka. Sikap dogmatik semacam ini sangat tidak menguntungkan bagi umat Islam sekarang.
Saat ini kita tampaknya sudah melihat apa yang dalam teori hukum Islam klasik disebut dengan ijma’ sukuti, kesepakatan diam-diam bahwa ada bagian-bagian dari hukum Islam yang dalam konteks saat ini sangat problematis, bahkan sulit diterapkan lagi. Prof. Fazlur Rahman, guru Nurcholish Madjid dan Syafii Maarif di University of Chicago itu, sudah pernah mengatakan ini sejak tahu 70an.
Pada tahun 70an, ketika gagasan itu dikemukakan oleh Rahman, banyak resistensi terhadapnya dari umat Islam, baik di negeri asalnya sendiri, Pakistan, maupun negeri-negeri lain. Tetapi, sebagimana bangsa manapun, umat Islam mengalami “evolusi kesadaran”. Saat ini, gagasan Rahman itu sudah mulai banyak diterima oleh sebagian besar kalangan di dunia Islam. Saya bahkan berani menyebut bahwa telah muncul konsensus diam-diam atas gagasan Rahman itu.
Pemikiran kedua sosok Muslim di atas, bagi saya, mengindikasikan bahwa telah terjadi konsensus tersebut, meskipun umat Islam tak akan mengatakannya dengan terus terang. Buat saya, pernyataan terus terang tak terlalu penting. Sebab, seperti dikatakan dalam peribahasa Arab: lisan al-hal afshahu min lisan al-maqal. Bahasa tindakan lebih fasih berbicara ketimbang bahasa mulut.
What we do speaks louder that our mouth![]
