Menuju Fikih Baru

IslamLib – “Nahwa Fiqh Jadid” (Menuju Fiqh Baru) ditulis oleh Jamal al-Banna, adik kandung Hasan al-Banna. Dua bersaudara ini mengambil jalan hidup yang berbeda, meski keduanya tokoh besar dalam dunia muslim modern.
Hasan, menjadi pendakwah yang sukses dan berhasil mendirikan organisasi besar dan amat popular di dunia Islam: “Al-Ikhwan al-Muslimun”. Sementara Jamal menjadi aktifis progresif yang bekerja untuk memperjuangkan hak-hak pekerja.
Boleh jadi pergulatannya dengan organisasi sosial buruh/pekerja ini mengilhami diri Jamal untuk tampil dan bergerak melancarkan kritik atas basis teologi yang mendasari mindset, perspektif dan dinamika social, budaya dan politik masyarakatnya.
Kritik-kritik tajam disampaikannya melalui buku-buku dan tulisan-tulisannya yang subur di media publik. Ia menjadi pemikir sekaligus penulis produktif dengan pikiran-pikirannya yang berani, sangat kritikal, dan sangat vocal.
Banyak orang menyebut dia sebagai pemikir muslim liberal, sekular, humanis dan feminis. Salah seorang cendikiawan, Hashim Sholeh, bahkan memosisikan Jamal Al-Banna sebagai “râ’id da’wah al-ihyâ’ al-Islâmî”, pelopor kebangkitan Islam.
Perjuangan Jamal untuk pembebasan dan kebebasan masyarakat tersebut tak pernah surut, meski gempuran dan stigmatisasi terhadapnya datang dari segala penjuru dunia Islam, sampai ia wafat, 30 Januari 2013, pada usia 93.
Jamal al-Banna telah menulis puluhan buku hingga mencapai jumlah lebih dari seratus buku. Beberapa di antaranya adalah: “Al-Awdah ila al-Qur’an”, “Ruh al-Islam”, “al-Da’wah al-Islamiyyah al-Muashirah ma Laha wa ma ‘Alayha”, “Mas’uliyyat Fasyl al-Dawlah al-Islamiyyah”, (buku yang dibredel oleh lembaga riset Universitas al-Azhar, Kairo), “al-‘Amal al-Islâmi li Irsa’i Siyadat al-Sya’b”, “Al-Ushul al-Fikriyyah li al-Dawlah al-Islamiyyah”, “Al-Mar’ah al-Muslimah bayna Taharir al-Qur’an wa Taqyiid al-Fuqaha”,“Al-Ta’addudiyyah fi al-Mujtama’ al-Islamy” (Pluralitas dalam Masyarakat Islam), “Al-Ashlani al-‘Azhimani : Al-Kitab wa al-Sunnah”, “Kalla li Fuqaha al-Taqlid, Kalla li Ad’iya al-Tanwir” (Tidak! terhadap Para Ahli Fiqh Konservatif. Tidak!, terhadap para Kaum Pencerahan),“Hurriyah al-I’tiqad”, “Nahwa Fiqh Jadid” (3 Jilid) dan lain-lain.
Hampir, jika tidak seluruhnya, karya-karya Jamal al-Banna ini berisi kritik-kritik dan gugatan-gugatan terhadap pikiran-pikiran keagamaan konservatif, tradisionalis dan fundamentalistik.
Pada malam yang penuh berkah ini, kita akan mengaji bukunya yang paling populer : “Nahwa Fiqh Jadid”, Menuju Fiqh Baru. Buku ini ditulis Jamal pada tahun 1995, untuk buku pertama yang memuat tema : ‘Munthaliqat wa Mafahim” dan “Fahm al-Khithab al-Qur’ani”. Kemudian 1997 untuk buku kedua yang membicarakan khusus tentang “al-Sunnah fi al-Fiqh al-Jadid”. Saat itu ia berusia 70 tahun.
Dan buku ketiga, 1999, tentang “Maqashid al-Syari’ah”. Karya ini dianggap puncak akhir karir pemikirannya dan dipandang banyak pihak sebagai karya paling cemerlang Jamal. Ia dianggap sebagai “Masterpiece” Jamal al-Banna. Buku ini seperti menghimpun hampir seluruh pemikiran Jamal yang berserakan di berbagai karyanya.
Dalam karya Jamal “Nahwa Fiqh Jadid” I (1995), kita melihat dengan jelas pikiran-pikiran Jamal al-Banna yang progresif, membebaskan dan dekonstruktif. Ia mengkritik dengan sangat tajam pikiran-pikiran para ahli fiqh klasik yang sangat konservatif dan tekstualis.
Jamal juga mengkritisi gagasan pembaruan para pemikir baru, semacam Arkoun, Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid, Sahrur dan lain-lain. Kritik Jamal terhadap sejumlah tokoh pemikir ini tidak ditujukan terhadap motif mereka, melainkan terhadap jalan (metode) nya.
Dari sisi motif Jamal dan para pemikir tersebut, sama-sama kecewa dan prihatin atas realitas kehidupan kaum muslimin yang belum saja bangkit untuk mewujudkan Islam sebagai agama kemanusiaan.
Kaum muslimin masih tetap terbelakang. Konstruksi nalar relegious mereka masih terperangkap dalam bangunan intelektual Islam abad pertengahan yang terus dimapankan dengan seluruh mekanismenya konvensionalnya.
Untuk kepentingan itu, mereka tidak hanya melakukan proses sosialisasi massif, terutama melalui institusi-institusi pendidikan, ideologisasi dan sakralisasi atas teks-teks fiqh dan para tokohnya, melainkan juga membangun aliansi dengan politik kekuasaan/ Negara. Produk-produk fiqh pada gilirannya menjadi sacral, anti kritik dan sebagainya. Demikian pula para tokohnya (Rijal al-Din).
Al-Bara-ah al-Ashliyyah (Kebebasan) Jamal mengambil basis pikiran utamanya dari sebuah doktrin atau kaedah “Al-Bara’ah al-Ashliyyah”. Kebebasan adalah asal, dasar. Ini dikemukakannya pada bab pertama buku pertama “Nahwa Fiqh Jadid”.
Doktrin ini bukan hanya berkaitan dengan urusan halal dan haram, sebagaimana sering dipakai dalam kajian fiqh, melainkan dengan seluruh kehidupan umat manusia.
Manusia, sebagaimana disebutkan al-Qur’an adalah makhluk yang paling terhormat dan unggul sejak awal diciptakan Tuhan. Tuhan memberi keistimewaan itu melalui akal, suatu potensi kemanusiaan yang tidak diberikan kepada ciptaan-Nya yang lain. Dengan potensi itu kehidupan di dunia diserahkan kepadanya.
Manusia menjadi khalifah Tuhan (pemimpin) di muka bumi. Manusia, dengan akal itu, bebas menentukan sendiri arah kehidupannya di muka bumi ini. Dengan akal itu pula manusia dapat mengetahui/mengenal Tuhan dan memahami apa yang baik dan apa yang buruk. Pengetahuan manusia terhadap adanya Tuhan dan kepatuhan kepada-Nya tak memerlukan bantuan/pertolongan siapapun.
Jamal menyebut kisah “Hay bin Yaqazhan”, karya klasik Ibnu Thufail. Kisah ini menggambarkan tentang manusia yang sanggup menemukan Tuhan hanya melalui akalnya, tanpa diperlukan bantuan ahli agama.
Tetapi agama sejalan dan tidak bertentangan dengan akal. Kajian ini pada masa klasik menjadi titik perdebatan sengit dalam Teologi. Pada masa lalu dalam sejarah Islam, perbincangan ini ditemukan dalam tema-tema “Wahyu dan Akal”, atau “Aql dan Naql”. Uraian mengenainya terlalu panjang untuk dikemukakan di sini. Kita tinggalkan dulu perdebatan mengenai dimensi ini.
Terhadap basis akal intelektual ini, gagasan Jamal bukan tanpa landasan teologisnya yang bersumber dari Al-Qur’an dan Sunnah Nabi. Ia menyebutkan sejumlah teks agama untuk mendukung pikiran dasar ini. “Kebebasan adalah Fitrah”, dan “Islam adalah agama Fitrah”, katanya.
“Fithrah Allah Allati Fathara al-Nas ‘alaiha”. Kebebasan adalah cetak biru Tuhan atas setiap manusia. Dengan kata lain : setiap manusia dilahirkan dalam kondisi bersih, asli, bebas. Konstruksi sosial di luar dirinyalah yang membuatnya jadi berwarna warni.
