Banyak yang berpendapat bahwa pintu ijtihad telah tertutup. Para intelektual Islam yang concern dengan ijtihad mencoba untuk membuka kembali pintu ini. Tapi terkadang usaha ini mendapat respon yang kurang positif dari sebagian kalangan Islam yang berpendapat bahwa ijtihad tentang Islam telah dianggap “selesai” berkat pemikiran ulama abad pertengahan. Mereka menganggap bahwa semua persoalan yang menyangkut tentang Islam sudah lengkap dirumuskan oleh ulama-ulama besar zaman itu.
Namun tanpa mengurangi rasa hormat terhadap ulama-ulama yang telah berhasil di zamannya, perlu kiranya kita menyegarkan kembali pintu ijtihad, membukanya lebih lebar dan menjaganya agar pintu yang telah terbuka itu tak ditutup kembali oleh tangan-tangan konservatif. Bagaimana pun zaman akan selalu berputar.
Dan saatnya bagi siapapun yang mempunyai perhatian bagi kemajuan Islam untuk tidak hanya membukanya tetapi juga menggunakannya untuk memasuki dunia yang lebih maju. Menggunakannya untuk menjawab persoalan umat yang semakin menggunung.
Kekuatan anti-ijtihad, yang biasanya dibawa oleh kalangan konservatif, puritan dan fundamntalistik, sebenarnya telah hadir dan menjadi penghalang kemajuan pada setiap fase zaman. Sejarah bercerita, kalangan ini sudah muncul semenjak awal kemunculan Islam.
Namun kita harus yakin, karena kenyataan telah menunjukan, bahwa sikap seperti itu akan menemukan kegagalan. Alasannya, karena mereka sedang berhadapan dengan kekuatan hukum alam dan sejarah yang tak bisa dilawan: perubahan, satu hal yang oleh Alquran, sebagaimana diungkapkan Muhammad Iqbal, disebut sebagai tanda-tanda kekuasaan Allah.
Perseteruan kekuatan progresif vis a vis anti-ijtihad juga sudah muncul sedari awal. Kisah Umar bin Khattab, sebagai ikon kekuatan progresif, vis a vis Bilal dan kawan-kawan, sebagai ikon konservatisme kiranya perlu diungkapkan untuk menyirami semangat ijtihad, sekaligus menunjukan kekuatan ijtihad sebagai satu hal yang dikehendaki zaman. Juga dikehendaki Tuhan.
Alkisah Khalifah Umar mendapat berita perihal ditaklukannya Syam, Irak, dan Persia oleh pasukan Islam. Ketiga daerah itu sangat kaya. Umar segera menghadapi masalah rumit berkaitan dengan pembagian pampasan perang.
Singkat cerita, atas kebijaksanaannya, Umar membagi-bagikan rampasan perang yang merupakan barang-barang bergerak seperti kuda, emas, budak dan lain sebaginya pada para pasukan setelah mengambil seperlimanya. Perihal tanah-tanah pertanian yang begitu luas dan subur, Umar menyitanya. Tanah-tanah itu dijadikan milik negara dan tidak dibagi-bagika pada bala tentara.
Tanah itu tetap berada dalam tangan pemilik aslinya. Sebagai gantinya, Umar memungut pajak atas tanah-tanah tersebut. Uang dari hasil pajak itulah yang kemudian digunakan oleh Umar untuk mencukupi segala pembiayaan didaerah setempat pasca penaklukan. Termasuk didalamnya menggaji para tentara yang bertugas di sana.
Keputusan ini sangat kontroversial dan membuat Madinah gonjang-ganjing. Banyak para sahabat seniaor saat itu tidak setuju. Umar disebut-sebut telah mengingkari Kitab suci, menghianati Alquran. Umar, menurut para sahabat yang tidak setuju padanya itu, telah menghianati titah Tuhan dalam surat al-Anfal: 41, perihal pembagian pampasan perang. Umar juga mengingkari tradisi Nabi, karena masih segar dalam ingatan para sahabat saat-saat ketika Nabi membagikan tanah Khayibar setelah ditaklukan.
Umar tetap teguh dalam pandangan genialnya. Ia berfikir bahwa kemaslahatan lebih utama ketimbang makna tekstual kitab suci. Bilal, muazin sekaligus sahabat kesayangan Rasul, Abdurahman bin Auf dan Zubair bin Awwam mati-matian menentang Umar.
Argumen mereka mirip dengan argumentasi ulama anti-ijtihad jaman sekarang dalam menanggapi setiap usaha ijtihad yang muncul: Umar melanggar kitab Allah; pergi dari kitab Allah dan Sunnah rasul. Namun untungnya, orang seperti Bilal dan kawan-kawan tak sempat membuat fatwa mati bagi Umar.
Perdebatan semakin memanas dan hampir menjurus pada permusuhan. Argumentasi Umar tak kunjung membuat hati Bilal terbuka. Dan malah membuat Bilal semakin gila-gilaan menentang Umar. Dalam kesedihan dan sesak dada, Umar menengadahkan tangan dan berdoa: O Tuhan, lindungilah aku dari Bilal dan kawan-kawan.
Terhadap tuduhan bahwa dirinya telah keluar dari Alquran Sunnah, Khalifah itu dengan tenang menjawab: betul dirinya telah keluar dari Alquran, tetapi justru untuk kembali pada Alquran. Lantas sejarah membuktikan, Ali bin Abi Thalib dan Utsman beserta seluruh penduduk Mediah merestui hasil Ijtihadnya itu.
Semoga kisah itu menyegarkan kembali pintu ijtihad dan orang-orang yang hendak memasukinya. Karena hanya dengan ijtihadlah kita bisa kembali memutar roda dinamisme menuju kemajuan Islam yang sudah lebih dari 500 tahun mati. Masa lalu Islam adalah masa lalu yang dinamis dan senantiasa progresif.
Bayangkan saja, sebagai ilustrasi betapa dinamisnya Islam masa lalu, Muhammad Iqbal, dalam bukunya Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam mengemukakan sebuah data yang mencengangakan: menurutnya, menggutip hasil penelitian Prof. Horten, antara tahun 800 sampai 1100 tak kurang dari seratus sistem teologi muncul dalam Islam.
Betapa kayanya. Padahal kebanyakan kita hanya mengetahuinya beberapa saja. Dinamisme itu hilang seiring dengan dilarangnya berijtihad oleh para ulama menyusul jatuhnya Bagdad ke tangan bangsa Tartar pada abad 13. Keadaan umat Islam yang gonjang-ganjing menyebabkan para ulama konserfatif saat itu merasa perlunya stabilitas dan ketertiban.
Dan itu hanya bisa dicapai oleh keseragaman. Karena alasan itulah lantas pintu ijtihad di tutup. Umat Islam sekarang membutuhkan satu hal untuk kembali memutar dinamisme dan kembali menggapai kemajuan. Iqbal menyebutnya The principle of movement, kita menyebutnya ijtihad.
Namun sayang, sampai sekarangpun, apa yang diidealkan itu tak kunjung menjelma. Bahkan kalau kita boleh jujur, sebagian dari ulama kita masih ketakutan membuka kemungkinan ijtihad bagi siapapun. Pintu ijtihad yang terbuka jadinya hanya menjadi retorika semata, tanpa pernah ada dalam kenyataan. Bahkan secara teoritispun, kalau kita mengacu pada pendapat sebagian besar ulama, kebebasan berijtihad dan berpikir sebenarnya masih dikerangkeng.
Sebagian besar ulama kita hanya membolehkan ijtihad pada apa yang disebut oleh mereka sebagai ijtihad muntasib/ mazhab dan ijtihad fatwa/tarjih. Ijtihad muntasib adalah model ijtihad dimana seorang diharuskan mengacu pada mazhab pemikiran tertentu dalam hal metodologis. Ia tidak dibolehkan menggunakan metode berfikirnya sendiri dalam memecahkan sebuah masalah.
Sementara ijtihad fatwa adalah ijtihad seseorang dalam memecahkan masalah dalam kasus-kasus tertentu saja. Sepenuhnya ia harus mengacu pada mazhab pemikiran yang ada. Ia hanya berhak mentarjih, atau menentukan pendapat mana, diantara pendapat-pendapat yang ada yang paling relevan untuk memecahkan masalah.
Sementara ijtihad Mustaqil muthlaq, model ijtihad di mana seseorang bisa menentukan dan membuat sendiri metode pemecahan sebuah masalah secara bebas, sekaligus memecahkan masalahnya dengan bebas, dinyatakan terterutup.
Alasannya karena metode mazhab-mazhab yang ada telah sempurna. Kalaupun kesempatan itu sedikit terbuka, kita akan berhadapan dengan segudang persyaratan yang hampir mustahil dilakuakan oleh manusia. Ini jelas sangat bermasalah. Bukankah metode-metode yang diciptakan para imam terdahulu juga hasil ijtihad. Dan Karena itu tak ada yang sempurna.
Metodologi juga niscaya mengalami perubahan dan perbaikan. Terlebih kemajuan metodologi ilmu pengetahun yang berkembang di Barat saat ini begitu pesat. Seharusnya hal itu bisa menambah kekayaan metodologi bagi umat islam dalam menyelesaikan sebuah masalah.
Tertutupnya jenis ijtihad seperti ini menunjukan bahwa secara esensial kebebasan berfikir dan berijtihad belum juga hadir di rumah kita. Saya kira, sikap sebagian besar ulama kita itu sama sekali tak beralasan. Atau, kalaupun mereka mempunyai alasan, satu-satunya alasan adalah mitologi dan khayalan.
Sebuah mitos bahwa masa lalu, masanya para imam mazhab, adalah masa yang serba ideal. Masa sempurna. Sebuah masa yang tak bisa ditandingi oleh kita, orang yang hidup setelahnya. Masa sekarang tak lebih dari masa kejahilan.
Keyakinan seperti inilah yang harus dihilangkan. Sebenarnya sepuluh abad silam, ketika umat Islam sedang menuju jurang kehancuran, Imam Zarkasyi telah merintis pengikisan mitos ini. Ia mengungkapkan satu hal yang menyegarkan: pendapat bahwa ulama sekarang lebih susah melakukan ijtihad sama sekali tak beralasan.
Justru ulama yang hadir kemudian mempunyai kemungkinan dan kemudahan lebih besar untuk berijtihad dibanding para pendahulunya. Bukankah para pendahulu kita telah menyediakan segudang kekayaan intelektual yang seharusnya memudahkan kita.
Kita punya lebih banyak bahan untuk menafsirkan, bahkan lebih dari yang kita butuhkan. Karena itu, tak ada alasan lagi untuk menutup-nutupi kebebasan orang untuk berfikir dan berijtihad dibalik tudung khayal dan mitos masa lalu. Wallahua’lam bissawab.
