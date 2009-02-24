MUI dan Fatwa Pengharaman Merokok

IslamLib – Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI) mengeluarkan fatwa kontroversial. Melalui Ijtima` Ulama Komisi Fatwa MUI ke III, 24-25 Januari 2009, di Sumatera Barat, ditetapkan bahwa merokok adalah haram bagi anak-anak, ibu hamil, dan dilakukan di tempat-tempat umum.
Sebagai bentuk keteladanan, diharamkan bagi pengurus MUI untuk merokok dalam kondisi yang bagaimanapun. Alasan pengharaman ini karena merokok termasuk perbuatan mencelakakan diri sendiri. Merokok lebih banyak mudaratnya ketimbang manfaatnya (itsmuhu akbaru min naf`ihi).
Dengan fatwa ini, para ulama dan kiai pesantren terlibat dalam pro dan kontra. Beberapa guru besar agama Islam dan ulama termasuk pengurus MUI daerah menolak pengharaman itu. Bahkan, Institute For Social and Economic Studies (ISES) Indonesia menyelenggarakan pertemuan tandingan yang diikuti para ulama kontra fatwa MUI, para buruh perusahaan rokok, dan petani tembakau, di Padang Panjang.
Mereka meminta pencabutan fatwa MUI tersebut, karena dikhawatirkan akan menghancurkan ekonomi masyarakat yang menyandarkan hidupnya pada bisnis tembakau ini. (detikNews, 25/01/2009 ).
Dalam konteks itu, saya kira beberapa hal berikut perlu diketahui dan menjadi bahan renungan. Pertama, keharaman rokok tak ditunjuk langsung oleh Alquran dan Hadits, melainkan merupakan hasil produk penalaran para pengurus MUI, sehingga bisa benar atau keliru. Dengan demikian, keharaman rokok tak sama dengan keharaman khamr.
Jika haramnya meminum khamr bersifat manshushah (ditunjuk langsung oleh teks Alquran), maka keharaman merokok bersifat mustanbathah (hasil ijtihad para ulama). Menurut para ulama ushul fikih, kata haram biasanya digunakan untuk jenis larangan yang tegas disebut Alquran dan Hadits. Sementara larangan yang tak tegas, tak disebut haram melainkan makruh tahrim.
Kedua, yang menjadi causa hukum (`illat al-hukm)nya, demikian menurut ulama MUI, adalah karena merokok termasuk perbuatan yang mencelakakan diri sendiri. Rokok mengandung zat yang merusak tubuh. Dengan menggunakan mekanisme masalikul `illat dalam metode qiyas ushul fikih, alasan mencelakan diri sendiri tak memenuhi syarat dan kualifikasi sebagai illat al-hukm. Ia terlalu umum (ghair mundhabith).
Sebab, sekiranya mencelakan diri sendiri ditetapkan sebagai causa hukum, maka semua barang yang potensial menghancurkan tubuh bisa diharamkan. Gula yang dikonsumsi dalam waktu lama bisa menimbulkan diabetes. Begitu juga makanan lain yang mengandung kolesterol tinggi bisa diharamkan karena akan menyebabkan timbulnya beragam penyakit.
Karena itu, diperlukan keahlian sekaligus kehati-hatian dalam menentukan alasan hukum pengharaman sebuah tindakan. Para ahli ushul fikih sepakat bahwa causa hukum sebuah perkara, di samping ditetapkan nash Alquran dan Hadits, juga diputuskan oleh ulama yang telah memenuhi kualifikasi seorang mujtahid.
Ketiga, merumuskan hukum (istinbath al-hukm) dan menerapkan hukum (tathbiq al-hukm) adalah dua subyek yang berbeda. Jika perumusan hukum membutuhkan perlengkapan teknis-intelektual untuk menganalisa dalil-dalil normatif dalam Islam, maka menerapkan hukum memerlukan analisis sosial-ekonomi-politik; apakah sebuah fatwa potensial menggulung sumber daya ekonomi masyarakat atau tidak, misalnya.
Dari sini jelas bahwa mengharamkan rokok ketika kondisi perekonomian masyarakat lagi sekarat tak cukup bijaksana.
Banyak orang yang setuju perihal pelarangan rokok. Namun, yang mereka tolak adalah fatwa pelarangan itu dikeluarkan disaat masyarakat dilanda krisis. Kita tahu, kondisi makro ekonomi Indonesia ambruk sebagai akibat lanjutan dari krisis yang berlangsung di hulu, Amerika Serikat. Begitu juga, sektor riil masih belum pulih ketika diterjang badai krisis tahun 1997.
Dengan alasan-alasan itu, saya berharap para pengurus MUI meninjau ulang fatwa pengaharaman merokok. MUI perlu memeriksa kembali argumen pelarangannya yang belum kukuh sambil mencari momentum yang tepat untuk graduasi pembatasan merokok.
