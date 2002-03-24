Perdebatan mengenai peluang penerapan syariat (hukum Islam) di Indonesia, melalui Piagam Jakarta, tampaknya merupakan polemik yang tak pernah berkesudahan sejak sidang BPUPKI/PPKI pada tahun 1945. Pada masa pasca Orde Baru, tema ini muncul kembali melalui perdebatan tentang perlunya amandemen pasal 29 UUD 1945 yang bergulir pada Sidang Tahunan MPR dalam dua tahun terakhir ini.
Dua fraksi partai Islam yaitu Fraksi Partai Persatuan Pembangunan (F-PPP) dan Fraksi Partai Bulan Bintang (F-PBB) dalam pemandangan umum mereka bersikeras untuk memasukkan kembali Piagam Jakarta dalam Batang Tubuh UUD 1945, khususnya pasal 29.
Mereka menegaskan dengan ditambahkannya tujuh kata seperti dalam Piagam Jakarta itu tidak berarti akan terbentuknya negara Islam. Sementara itu, di saat yang sama, sebagian kelompok umat Islam di luar parlemen melakukan aksi turun ke jalan menuntut diberlakukannya syariat Islam (baca: bukan negara Islam?) di Indonesia. Bahkan Aceh sudah mulai menerapkan syariat Islam di wilayahnya.
Pertanyaan yang muncul; Apakah mungkin memberlakukan syariat Islam tanpa negara Islam? Bukankah penerapan syariat Islam dengan sendirinya merupakan pembuka jalan masuk (akses) menuju negara Islam?
Teori Negara Islam
Hampir tidak ada kesepakatan bulat di kalangan pemikir politik Muslim modern tentang apa sesungguhnya yang terkandung dalam konsep negara Islam. Kenyataan ini sangat mudah terlihat dengan begitu beragamnya sistem negara dan pemerintahan di dunia ini yang mengklaim dirinya sebagai negara Islam.
Namun begitu, secara teoritis, dewasa ini sudah ada berbagai upaya untuk mencoba merumuskan sebuah konsep formal mengenai apa yang dimaksud dengan Negara Islam. Paling tidak telah ada kesepakatan minimal bahwa suatu negara disebut sebagai Negara Islam jika memberlakukan hukum Islam. Dengan lain perkataan, pelaksanaan hukum Islam merupakan prasyarat formal dan utama bagi eksisnya suatu Negara Islam.
Suha Taji-Farouki (1996) dalam artikelnya yang berjudul “Islamic State Theories and Contemporary Realities” menyebutkan bahwa ada dua jenis teori tentang Negara Islam. Walaupun kedua teori itu tidak satu kata dalam hal apakah negara merupakan bagian penting dan integral dari syariat atau hanya sekedar merupakan alat merealisasikan syariat, dua-duanya sama-sama menekankan signifikansi posisi syariat dalam negara. Sebab, bagi kedua teori tersebut, penerapan syariat merupakan komponen primer Negara Islam.
Begitupun, Rashid Rida, seorang ulama terkemuka di awal abad ke-20, yang dianggap paling bertanggung jawab dalam merumuskan konsep Negara Islam modern, menyatakan bahwa premis pokok dari konsep Negara Islam adalah bahwa syariat merupakan sumber hukum tertinggi.
Dalam pandangannya, syariat mesti membutuhkan bantuan kekuasaan untuk tujuan implementasinya, dan adalah mustahil untuk menerapkan hukum Islam tanpa kehadiran Negara Islam. Dengan demikian, dapat dikatakan bahwa penerapan hukum Islam merupakan satu-satunya kriteria utama yang amat menentukan (the single most decisive criterion) untuk membedakan antara suatu negara Islam dengan negara non-Islam.
5 Level Penerapan Syariat
Adanya keterkaitan yang amat erat antara kekuasaan negara di satu sisi dengan syariat di sisi lain sebetulnya lebih karena karakteristik syariat itu sendiri yang diyakini sebagai seperangkat norma dan nilai yang total dan komprehensif mengenai kehidupan manusia hingga yang paling detail. Dalam kaitannya dengan pelaksanaan syariat Islam oleh negara, totalitas atau the comprehensiveness syariat itu, dengan mengadopsi Price (1999), dapat dipilah menjadi lima level penerapan hukum Islam sebagai berikut:
- Masalah-masalah hukum kekeluargaan, seperti perkawinan, perceraian dan kewarisan.
- Urusan-urusan ekonomi dan keuangan, seperti perbankan Islam dan zakat.
- Praktek-praktek (ritual) keagamaan, seperti kewajiban mengenakan jilbab bagi wanita Muslim; ataupun pelarangan resmi hal-hal yang bertentangan dengan ajaran Islam seperti alkohol dan perjudian.
- Penerapan hukum pidana Islam, terutama bertalian dengan jenis-jenis sanksi yang dijatuhkan bagi pelanggar.
- Penggunaan Islam sebagai dasar negara dan sistem pemerintahan.
Penting dicatat bahwa lima level penerapan hukum Islam di atas disusun secara hirarkis mulai dari yang terendah hingga yang paling tinggi bobotnya. Maka, tuntutan untuk menerapkan semua lima level hukum Islam di atas dengan sendirinya mengimplikasikan tuntutan langsung pembentukan Negara Islam.
Mungkin cukup masuk akal pula jika dikatakan bahwa semakin tinggi level tuntutan penerapan hukum Islam, maka semakin dekat menuju perwujudan gagasan Negara Islam. Sebaliknya, semakin rendah level tuntutan maka semakin rendah pula tingkat komitmen untuk mewujudkan Negara Islam (Salim, 2000).
Tidak Lebih dari Level 2
Sistem Hukum Nasional Indonesia dewasa ini paling tidak telah menerbitkan tujuh buah kategori peraturan perundang-undangan yang mengakomodasi materi hukum Islam di dalamnya, yaitu (1) UU no. 1 tahun 1974 tentang Perkawinan, (2) PP no. 28 tahun 1977 tentang Perwakafan, (3) UU no. 7 tahun 1989 tentang Peradilan Agama, (4) UU no. 7 tahun 1992 jo UU no 10/1998 dan UU no 23/1999 tentang Sistem Perbankan Nasional yang mengizinkan beroperasinya Bank Syariah, (5) Inpres no. 1 tahun 1991 tentang Kompilasi Hukum Islam, (6) UU no. 17 tahun 1999 tentang Penyelenggaraan Haji, dan (7) UU no. 38 tahun 1999 tentang Pengelolaan Zakat.
Walaupun jenis kedua UU yang disebutkan terakhir ini dapat ditempatkan pada level tiga dari lima level penerapan hukum Islam yang sudah disebutkan di atas, tidak ada satupun ketentuan atau pasal di dalamnya yang mewajibkan ibadah haji ataupun kewajiban mengeluarkan zakat bagi mereka yang telah mampu melaksanakannya.
Kehadiran kedua UU tersebut tak lebih merupakan manual petunjuk bagi pemerintah untuk menjamin penyelenggaraan dan memfasilitasi dengan sebaik-baiknya pelaksanaan ibadah haji dan zakat oleh umat Islam sendiri. Ini berarti bahwa jika dilihat dalam perspektif lima level penerapan syariat, maka penerapan hukum Islam di Indonesia sesungguhnya tidak melewati lebih dari level dua.
Lebih jauh, kenyataan ini pun dengan jelas menunjukkan bahwa sekalipun tanpa kehadiran Piagam Jakarta, beberapa jenis materi hukum Islam tertentu sudah terakomodasi dalam peraturan perundang-undangan nasional. Lalu, pertanyaan yang timbul, mengapa mesti butuh Piagam Jakarta, jika bukan bermaksud untuk menaikkan ke level yang lebih tinggi dari level dua penerapan hukum Islam di Indonesia?
Mencermati aspirasi penerapan syariat Islam yang berkembang dewasa ini, seperti yang berlangsung di dalam gedung DPR/MPR pada Sidang Tahunan tahun 2000 lalu dan bulan Nopember 2001 ataupun yang terdengar dari seruan dan tuntutan sementara kalangan umat Islam, maka pertanyaan kita, sampai pada tingkat atau level berapa mereka menghendaki penerapan hukum Islam oleh negara?
Jika penegasan yang mereka sampaikan bahwa pemberlakuan syariat Islam tidak serta merta merupakan pembentukan Negara Islam dapat dijadikan ukuran atau patokan, maka sekurang-kurangnya dapat diprediksikan bahwa mereka akan berusaha memperjuangkan penerapan hukum Islam di Indonesia maksimal hingga pada level empat.
Namun, pertanyaan yang masih cukup mengganjal, jika mereka berhasil, secara konstitusional tentunya, memperjuangkan pemberlakuan hukum Islam hingga ke level empat itu, misalnya, mampukah mereka menyumbat rapat-rapat aspirasi untuk mendirikan Negara Islam?
Bukankah tinggal satu level atau selangkah lagi Negara Islam akan terwujud? Pertanyaan ini tentu saja tidak mungkin terjawab sekarang, dan karena itulah menjadi sangat wajar bila aspirasi memasukkan kembali Piagam Jakarta ke dalam UUD 1945 tidak akan pernah memperoleh penerimaan secara luas.
