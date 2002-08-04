Syariat Islam dan UUD 1945

Terlepas dari bagaimana hasil perjuangan kedua fraksi itu nanti, ada hal yang luput dari pembahasan selama ini, yaitu apa implikasi masuknya tujuh kata itu terhadap hasil amandemen UUD 1945 secara keseluruhan?
Penulis berpendapat bahwa masuknya tujuh kata tersebut akan semakin membuat amandemen UUD 1945 sebagai konstitusi yang “tambal sulam”, dikarenakan terganggunya korelasi antara satu pasal islami dengan pasal lainnya yang sekuler.
Amandemen UUD 1945 tidak hanya berkenaan dengan pasal 29 UUD 1945. Beberapa tema penting telah berhasil dibahas’ seperti masalah pembatasan jabatan presiden (amandemen pertama), hak asasi manusia (amandemen kedua), dan reformasi struktur dan institusi politik (amandemen ketiga).
Namun ada beberapa tema penting yang sedang dibahas dan berpotensi menimbulkan deadlock, seperti komposisi MPR (Pasal 2 Ayat 1), bank sentral (Pasal 23D), agama (Pasal 29 Ayat 1 dan 2), serta pendidikan (Pasal 31 Ayat 3).
Diamnya Partai Islam
Pertanyaan yang paling utama adalah: apakah partai-partai Islam juga memperjuangkan masuknya syariat Islam dalam pasal-pasal lainnya? Partai Islam, yang tetap bertahan dimasukkannya tujuh kata dalam Pasal 29, telah menerima amandemen pertama, kedua, dan ketiga, meskipun tidak berdasarkan syariat Islam.
Sebagai contoh, ketika MPR memasukkan pasal-pasal mengenai hak asasi manusia, tidak terdengar adanya partai-partai Islam yang merujuk pada syariat Islam atau paling tidak mengambil inspirasi dari the Universal Islamic Declaration of Human Rights yang dikeluarkan the Islamic Council for Europe pada tahun 1981.
Pada tahun 1990 anggota OKI (Organisation of the Islamic Conference) juga mengeluarkan Cairo Declaration yang menjadi dasar bagi dunia Islam dalam Konferensi Hak Asasi Manusia, United Nations Conference, tahun 1993 di Vienna, Austria.
Membaca dua deklarasi di atas dan amandemen kedua UUD 1945 tentang hak asasi manusia, kita bisa merasakan betapa partai-partai Islam tidak menghembuskan aroma syariat Islam dalam masalah ini.
Syariat Islam juga tidak disebut-sebut ketika anggota MPR membahas soal pembatasan jabatan presiden. Siapapun yang membuka literatur fiqh siyasah dan sejarah Islam akan menemui fakta bahwa hampir seluruh khalifah dalam Islam berkuasa tanpa pembatasan masa jabatan.
Para khalifah itu turun dari jabatannya bukan karena laporan pertanggungjawabannya ditolak atau kalah dalam pemilu. Mereka jatuh karena dikudeta, dibunuh, atau wafat karena sebab-sebab alami. Sesuai dengan semangat syariat Islam, seharusnya partai-partai Islam mengusulkan agar pembatasan masa jabatan presiden ditiadakan–sebuah usulan yang akan bertentangan dengan semangat reformasi.
Dalam masalah kedaulatan rakyat (amandemen ketiga) juga tidak terdengar keberatan partai-partai Islam. Yang terdengar justru keberatan dari kubu Amin Aryoso (PDIP) karena amandemen ketiga dianggap telah secara tidak langsung membubarkan MPR.
Dalam syariat Islam, sesungguhnya kedaulatan itu berada di tangan Allah; bukan berada di tangan rakyat. Partai-partai Islam rupanya tidak mempersoalkan masalah kedaulatan Tuhan ini dalam pembahasan di MPR.
Begitu pula halnya dengan pemilihan presiden dan wakil presiden secara langsung. Partai-partai Islam tidak menyuarakan bagaimana syariat Islam mengatur hal ini. Apakah pemilihan langsung tersebut sejalan dengan syariat Islam? Apakah pemilihan langsung tersebut sejalan dengan praktek pemilihan khalifah dalam sejarah khulafa al-rasyidin, dinasti Abbasiyah dan dinasti Umayyah?
Partai Islam juga tidak mengambil rujukan dari syariat Islam tentang Bank Sentral. Bagaimana sebenarnya posisi Bank Sentral dalam teori tata negara Islam? Apakah tidak sebaiknya partai-partai Islam meminta Bank Indonesia diubah menjadi Bank Islam Indonesia dengan mengacu pada konsep moneter dan sistem non-riba dalam Islam?
Pertanyaan yang sama juga bisa kita ajukan berkenaan dengan komposisi MPR, Mahkamah Konstitusi, perdebatan sistem presidensil atau parlementer, dan perdebatan bentuk negara apakah negara kesatuan atau federalisme. Bagaimana sebenarnya pandangan syariat Islam dalam masalah-masalah tersebut?
Ketertinggalan Konsep
Mengapa partai-partai Islam hanya ngotot bertahan dengan perubahan pasal 29 dan pada saat yang sama tidak berusaha memasukkan syariat Islam secara langsung pada pasal-pasal lainnya? Ada beberapa penjelasan yang bisa diberikan.
Pertama, partai-partai Islam lebih mentitikberatkan pada perjuangan historis Pasal 29 yang berkaitan erat dengan Piagam Jakarta. Yang mereka kejar adalah kemenangan nostalgia, bukan masuknya syariat Islam secara menyeluruh ke dalam UUD 1945.
Kedua, tidak bersuaranya partai-partai Islam akan penegakan syariat Islam dalam tema-tema selain tujuh kata diduga kuat juga disebabkan telah usangnya konsep-konsep syariat Islam dalam hal tersebut.
Buku-buku fikih siyasah standar seperti karya al-Mawardi, Ibn Taimiyah, Abdurrahman Taj, Ahmad Syalabi, dan Abdul Wahab Khalaf tidak menyinggung soal-soal yang kini diperdebatkan oleh para pemikir hukum tata negara kontemporer. Fikih siyasah masih merujuk pada konsep dan praktek yang diterapkan ribuan tahun yang lalu.
Ketiga, partai-partai Islam hanya berkonsentrasi pada masuknya syariat Islam secara formal. Seakan-akan, dengan masuknya tujuh kata dalam Pasal 29 maka dengan sendirinya pasal-pasal lain dalam UUD 1945 akan menjadi islami.
Justru kalau pasal 29 berhasil diamandemen maka akan terlihat ketidakharmonisan dengan pasal-pasal lainnya. Satu pasal akan berbau Islam sedangkan pasal lainnya berbau sekuler. Dengan kata lain, bajunya adalah Islam, namun isi badannya sekuler.
Jikalau demikian halnya, sudah waktunya partai-partai Islam memperjuangkan nilai-nilai Islam secara substantif ketimbang hanya mengejar penerapan syariat Islam secara formal belaka. Tidak perlu syariat Islam formal dimasukkan dalam Pasal 29 dan pasal-pasal lainnya.
Sebagai catatan akhir, sejarah akan mencatat bahwa dua partai Islam yang masih bertahan dengan masuknya syariat Islam dalam UUD 1945 adalah partai-partai yang menolak pembentukan Pansus Buloggate II.
Bagaimana mungkin mereka menolak pansus dan kemudian juga meminta ditegakkan syariat Islam.? Tidakkah mengusut tuntas kasus Buloggate II juga bagian dari pengamalan syariat Islam secara substantif?
