Tiga Dalil Syariat Islam

Klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam ini selalu diulang-ulang dalam berbagai kesempatan. Implikasinya adalah syariat islam seakan-akan tidak membutuhkan teori atau ilmu non-syariah. Semua problematika ekonomi, politik, social, budaya, dan hukum bisa dipecahkan oleh syariat Islam yang telah diturunkan Allah lima belas abad yang lampau. Untuk itu sudah selayaknya dilakukan tinjauan ulang terhadap klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam.
Tiga Dalil
Klaim kesempurnaan di atas biasanya didasarkan pada tiga dalil. Pertama, dalam al-Maidah ayat 3 Allah telah menyatakan, “Pada hari ini telah Kusempurnakan untuk kamu agamamu, dan telah Ku-cukupkan kepadamu nikmat-Ku, dan telah Ku-ridai Islam itu jadi agama bagimu”.
Kalimat ini sebenarnya hanyalah penggalan ayat yang sebelumnya berbicara mengenai keharaman makanan tertentu dan larangan mengundi nasib dan larangan untuk takut kepada orang kafir. Itulah sebabnya konteks ayat itu menimbulkan pertanyaan akan kata “sempurna”: apakah kesempurnaan itu berkaitan dengan larangan-larangan di atas atau berkaitan dengan keseluruhan syariat Islam?
Dari sudut peristiwa turunnya ayat, potongan ayat di atas turun di hari Arafah saat Nabi Muhammad menunaikan haji. Itulah sebabnya sebagian ahli tafsir membacanya dalam konteks selesainya aturan Allah mengenai ibadah mulai dari sholat sampai dengan haji.
Sebagian ahli tafsir menganggap potongan ayat ini turun saat fathu makkah. Sehingga dikaitkan dengan larangan sebelumnya untuk takut kepada kaum kafir, penggalan ayat “kesempurnaan” ini dibaca dengan makna, “Sungguh pada hari ini telah Aku tundukkan musuh-musuh kalian.”
Di samping itu, sejumlah ulama memandang bahwa kesempurnaan yang dimaksud dalam ayat ini terbatas pada aturan halal dan haram. Mereka tidak menganggap bahwa pada hari diturunkannya ayat itu syariat Islam telah sempurna karena ternyata setelah ayat tersebut masih ada ayat Qur’an lain yang turun seperti ayat yang berbicara tentang riba dan kalalah.
Kedua, klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam juga didasarkan pada al-Nahl ayat 89, “Dan Kami turunkan kepadamu al-Kitab (al Qur’an) untuk menjelaskan segala sesuatu”. Menurut Mahmud Syaltut, ketika al-Quran memperkenalkan dirinya sebagai tibyanan likulli syay’i, bukan maksudnya menegaskan bahwa ia mengandung segala sesuatu, tetapi bahwa dalam al-Quran terdapat segala pokok petunjuk menyangkut kebahagiaan hidup duniawi dan ukhrawi. Jadi, cukup tidak berdasar kiranya kalau ayat ini diajukan sebagai bukti bahwa syariat Islam mencakup seluruh hal.
Ketiga, dalam al-An’am ayat 38 disebutkan, “Tiadalah Kami alpakan sesuatu pun di dalam al-Kitab”. Sejumlah ahli tafsir menjelaskan bahwa al-Quran tidak meninggalkan sedikit pun dan atau lengah dalam memberikan keterangan mengenai segala sesuatu yang berhubungan dengan tujuan-tujuan pokok al-Quran, yaitu masalah-masalah akidah, syari’ah dan akhlak, bukan sebagai apa yang dimengerti oleh sebagian ulama bahwa ia mencakup segala macam ilmu pengetahuan.
Sebagian ahli tafsir lainnya menganggap kata “al-Kitab” di atas bukan merujuk pada al-Qur’an, tetapi pada lauh al-mahfuz. Sehingga segala sesuatu terdapat di dalam lauh al-mahfuz, bukan di dalam al-Qur’an.
Dari pembahasan di atas dapat disimpulkan bahwa secara umum al-Qur’an, sebagai sumber utama, hanya memberikan pokok-pokok masalah syariat, bukan menjelaskan semua hal secara menyeluruh dan sempurna.
Proporsional
Disamping tiga dalil di atas yang sering dipahami secara literal dan sepotong-sepotong, kalangan yang mengklaim kesmepurnaan syariat Islam juga sering alpa bahwa ayat hukum dan Hadis hukum jumlahnya sangat terbatas. Di antara yang jumlahnya terbatas itu hanya sedikit saja yang berkekuatan qath’i al-dalalah. Dan hanya itulah yang masuk kategori syariat.
Kalau kita buka kitab fiqh, maka hanya sekitar dua puluh persen yang berisikan syariat, selebihnya merupakan opini, pemahaman, interpretasi atau penerapan (tathbiq) yang kita sebut dengan fiqh. Fiqh ini isinya jauh lebih luas ketimbang syariat. Disadari atau tidak ketika syariat Islam diklaim meliputi segala sesuatu, mereka merancukan antara syariat dan fiqh.
Sebagai contoh, kewajiban mendirikan Negara Islam tidak terdapat dalam ayat hukum dan Hadis hukum secara jelas, langsung dan tegas serta berkekuatan qath’i al-dalalah. Klaim kewajiban itu lahir dari pemahaman ataupun interpretasi yang telah berlangsung sepanjang sejarah Islam. Menolak kewajiban mendirikan Negara Islam tidaklah berarti menolak syariat Islam.
Klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam juga menimbulkan paradoks. Jika benar segala sesuatu telah terdapat dalam syariat Islam, maka bagaimana kita meletakkan ijtihad dalam masalah ini? Ijtihad justru diperlukan karena syariat Islam tidaklah “sempurna”.
Masih banyak problematika ummat yang tidak diatur secara tegas, pasti dan jelas dalam al-Qur’an dan Hadis. Disinilah perlunya kreativitas ummat untuk memanfaatkan potensi akalnya. Celakanya banyak kalangan yang tidak bisa membedakan antara penafsiran para ulama salaf dan khalaf dalam kitab fiqh, kitab syarh Hadis dan kitab tafsir dengan kesucian kitab suci. Mereka menganggap penafsiran dan pemahaman itu juga termasuk kategori syariat yang tidak bisa dikotak-katik.
Selama klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam tidak didudukkan secara proporsional, maka ummat Islam akan cenderung menolak semua ijtihad baru atau semua teori-teori baru. Setiap terobosan baru akan dianggap mengotak-atik ajaran yang sudah sempurna. Kalau sudah sempurna, untuk apa lagi ada pembaharuan? Untuk itu marilah kita letakkan secara lebih proporsional klaim kesempurnaan syariat Islam tersebut.
Syariat Islam sesungguhnya hanya mengatur hal-hal yang pokok semata (ushuliyah) dan selebihnya adalah penafsiran, termasuk penafsiran yang lebih kontekstual, humanis, plural, dan liberal.
