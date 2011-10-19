Al-Jabiri dan Ilmu-Ilmu Rasional

Sejak wafatnya Muhammad Abid al-Jabiri, Senin, 3 Mei lalu, saya terus merenung tentang apa sumbangan terpenting intelektual Maroko itu bagi studi Islam. Saya memiliki dan membaca hampir semua buku karangannya. Boleh dipastikan, sebagian besar bukunya menjadi bahan rujukan utama saya ketika menulis makalah ataupun mengajar.
Tapi tetap saja sulit menjawab pertanyaan: apa sih yang istimewa dari al-Jabiri. Saya coba kembali merenung dan mencerna ulang, apa yang saya dapat dari al-Jabiri dan kurang saya dapatkan dari pemikir Arab kontemporer lain semisal Hassan Hanafi, Muhammad Arkoun, Khalil Abdul Karim, dan lain-lain. Setelah menimbang-nimbang, inilah beberapa kesan saya terhadap karya-karya al-Jabiri.
Pertama, dari sebuah obituari yang dimuat sebuah media Arab, saya baru tahu kalau al-Jabiri punya latar belakang ilmu eksakta sebelum masuk ke ilmu-ilmu sosial di bangku kuliah. Di sekolah menengah, dia bahkan tergolong pintar dalam ilmu matematika dan pernah diutus ke Swiss untuk melanjutkan studi. Namun suatu ketika ia terkagum pada kitab al-Muqaddimah Ibnu Khaldun sehingga menarik minatnya untuk merambah studi khazanah intelektual Islam klasik secara serius.
Dari sedikit info ini, saya baru mengerti mengapa dia bisa menulis dengan sistematika yang sangat mengagumkan. Tidak loncat-loncat seperti Hassan Hanafi atau terlalu bermain-main bahasa dan istilah seperti Muhammad Arkoun.
Permisalan al-Jabiri dalam soal sistematika dan kerapihan dalam menyusun argumen, setara dengan Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd dan Muhammad Syahrur. Nama yang belakangan ini adalah intelektual Suriah yang juga bukan jebolan pesantren, tapi alumni teknik elektro yang mampu menulis buku yang mengagumkan tentang studi Alquran (al-Kitab wa al-Quran).
Saya pun jadi bertanya, adakah hubungan antara latar belakang ilmu eksakta itu dengan kerapihan dalam menyusun argumen dan mensistematika pembahasan. Mungkin saja. Tapi bukan itu betul yang penting. Yang menakjubkan, mereka ini bukan jebolan sekolah menengah agama seperti pesantren di Indonesia, tapi mereka mampu melahirkan studi-studi yang inovatif, tidak konservatif, dan menakjubkan tentang khazanah intelektualisme Islam.
Ini sesuatu yang langka di Indonesia, karena biasanya jebolan non-pesantren sini justru menjelma sebagai intelektual Islam yang jauh lebih kolot dari jebolan pesantren.
Kedua, membaca al-Jabiri terasa sangat membantu dalam mengarungi khazalah intelektualisme Islam klasik yang mahaluas. Tidak gampang membolak-balik kitab klasik Islam dalam beragai disiplin ilmu, misalnya dalam bidang sejarah, teologi, ataupun etika.
Selain terbentur keterbatasan sumber, aspek bahasa, kebingunan soal konteks penulisan, aspek-aspek teknis lainnya pun bisa menguras energi yang tak sedikit. Banyak intelektual Arab kontemporer yang mampu memainkan peran intermediasi ini bagi peminat studi Islam klasik hari ini. Namun saya melihat hanya al-Jabiri yang secara kronologis dan begitu sistematis mampu meringkaskan itu semua dalam berbagai karyanya.
Jika kita ingin mengetahui hampir semua ide tertulis tentang pemikiran politik Islam, baik dari sumber Arab ataupun Persia secara runtut, kita tinggal merujuk saja ke al-`Aqlu al-Siyasi al-`Arabi (Nalar Politik Arab). Jika hendak memahami semua gagasan yang ditinggalkan intelektual klasik Islam tentang etika, khatamkan saja al-`Aqlu al-Akhlaqi al-`Arabi (Nalar Etis Arab).
Jika berminat mendalami aspek epistimologis atau apa dasar-dasar pembentukan khazanah klasik Islam itu, tinggal baca saja dua karyanya sebelum itu, Takwin al-`Aql al-`Arabi (Formasi Nalar Arab) dan Bunyat al-`Aql al-`Arabi (Struktur Nalar Arab). Karena begitu pentingnya karya-karya ini, saya berpendapat bahwa tidaklah lengkap studi seseorang tentang pemikiran politik atau etika Islam tanpa melahap atau paling tidak melek terhadap kedua karya ini terlebih dahulu.
Ketiga, yang menonjol dari al-Jabiri dibanding pemikir Arab lainnya adalah usaha yang sungguh-sungguh untuk merasionalisasi hampir semua bidang studi ilmu keislaman. Kalaupun ia tidak mampu merasionalisasi semua aspek doktriner dari Islam, paling tidak kita dibuat paham tentang konteks dari doktrin itu, atau mengapa pemikiran atau doktrin tertentu muncul dan untuk apa.
Al-Jabiri berupaya keras untuk menunjukkan apa yang sosiologis, yang politis, dan yang historis di balik sesuatu yang dibalut sakralitas dan berlindung di balik selubung agama. Jika di Indonesia kita mengenal istilah “preman berjubah”, cobalah tugaskan al-Jabiri untuk menjelaskannya.
Saya yakin, dia akan mampu menyingkap jubah itu, lalu menunjukkan secara detil bahwa jubah itu tak lain hanya kedok untuk menutupi aksi-aksi premanisme. Penjelasan dan data-data serta konteks sosial kemunculan aksi-aksi premanisme itu, dan mengapa pula memakai jubah bukan kostum lainnya, akan betul-betul dibuat meyakinkan di tangan al-Jabiri.
Memang upaya seperti ini bukanlah khas al-Jabiri, namun juga dilakukan oleh intlektual Arab kontemporer lain seperti Mahmud Qumni, Mahmud Ismail, atau Khalil Abdul Karim. Tapi pada al-Jabiri-lah asumsi-asumsi metodologis dan bangunan teori yang dibuatnya mampu ditopang oleh argumen dan data-data yang menakjubkan dan meyakinkan.
Ambillah contoh soal konsep al-Jabiri tentang aqidah, qabilah, ghanimah, yang lantas dijadikannya kerangka untuk menjelaskan gagasan dan dinamika politik Islam sejak masa nabi sampai masa kini. Ketiganya dibahas dengan rinci, umpamanya bagaimana aqidah dibentuk, mengapa qabilah penting, dan apa peran ghanimah dalam menggerakkan dinamika politik Islam. Aqidah di sini adalah aspek ideologisnya; qabilahmerupakan aspek sosiologisnya; dan ghanimah adalah aspek ekonomisnya.
Keempat, orang sering bertanya, mengapa ilmu-ilmu keislaman berputar-putar dan tidak beranjak dari situ-situ saja dan hampir tidak banyak inovasi dan gagasan baru yang muncul. Untuk menjawab soal ini, bacalah Takwin al-`Aql al-`Arabi dan Bunyat al-`Aql al-`Arabi.
Di situ, al-Jabiri mengulas tiga bentuk nalar yang berfungsi dalam pembentukan dan reproduksi keilmuan Islam dan berkontestasi untuk mendapatkan tempat di bumi Islam. Nalar bayani yang begitu dominan di dunia Islam adalah penjelas utamanya. Juara kedua ditempati nalar irfani, dan yang paling sial adalah nalar burhani.
Nalar bayani adalah sebentuk epistimologi yang menjadikan teks tertulis seperti Quran, hadis, pendapat atau fatwa ulama, sebagai basis utama untuk membentuk pengetahuan. Teks yang hidup, masih terus vital, dan tak jarang dianggap sakral itu kemudian dibayankan atau dijelaskan secara tidak berkesudahan sehingga muncullah ilmu seolah-olah. Ilmu muncul karenarestatement atau lewat pengungkapan ulang apa yang sudah dikatakan dan dijelaskan di dalam teks masa lampau.
Hampir tidak ada yang terlalu baru di masa kini berbanding masa lampau. Inilah yang disebut al-Jabiri sebagai aktivitas memberanakkan kata-kata (istitsmar al-alfadz). Jadi yang terjadi di dunia Islam sesungguhnya bukanlah bertambahnya ilmu agama, tapi menggunungnya kata-kata yang dirumuskan ulang dari kata-kata yang sudah ada sebelumnya tanpa proses kreatif dan penalaran yang memadai. Inilah yang mengukuhkan aspek legalisme dan eksoterisme Islam.
Juara dua yang mendominasi alam intelektual dunia Islam adalah nalar irfani. Pengetahuan yang didapat lewat intuisi atau zdauq dan mukasyafah inilah yang menempati tingkat keabsahan kedua sebagai anak kandung ilmu pengetahuan Islam.
Dalam bentuk aktivisme, nalar irfani menjelma dalam bentuk istiqashah, tarekat (baik yang muktabarah maupun ghaira muktabarah), zikir lokal, interlokal, maupun nasional, dan berbagai bentuk pencarian aspek esoterisme Islam lainnya. Aspek yang popular dari nalar irfani akan menghasilkan zikir, ratapan, tobat nasional, munajat-munajat, dan training ESQ. Sementara aspek yang filosofis dari nalar ini menghasilkan khazanah mistisisme Islam yang spekulatif seperti ditunjukkan al-Ghazali, Jalaluddin Rumi, maupun Ibnu Arabi.
Yang sial adalah nalar burhani. Nalar ini tidak terlalu berhasil membumi di dunia Islam kecuali di masa keemasannya. Ia minggat ke Eropa setelah menguatnya neo-Hanbalisme di dunia Islam, dan tak pernah balik sampai kini. Nalar ilmiah inilah yang redup dan tak kunjung bersinar di dunia Islam. Sudah sejak lama ia tidak mendapat tempat yang layak di ranah-ranah pendidikan dan kebudayaan Islam, bahkan sampai kini. Di sektor ekonomi-politik pun, nalar ini tak menjadi acuan.
Al-Jabiri tampak berupaya keras untuk menyalakan kembali pelita nalar ini lewat kajian ulangnya terhadap karya-karya intelektual klasik Islam seperti Ibnu Rusyd (bidang filsafat), Ibnu Khaldun (bidang sejarah), maupu as-Syathibi (bidang hukum/fikih). Ia punya impian besar agar peradaban Islam dibangun atas fondasi rasionalitas ilmu pengetahuan, bukan legalisme dan formalisme hukum agama dan non-agama, ataupun racauan mistikus mabuk.
Justru karena itulah dia dituduh sebagai fanatis Ibnu Rusyd dan mengidap sindrom egosentrisme sektoral dalam menelaah khazanah intelektualisme Islam. Dalam buku Hiwar al-Masyriq wa al-Maghrib (Polemik Intelektual Timur Arab dan Barat Arab), dia dianggap kurang fair karena menganggap khazanah intelektualisme Islam di kawasan Maghribi lebih rasional dari kompatriotnya di kawasan timur Arab.
Al-Jabiri dianggap kurang apresiatif terhadap Ibnu Sina, al-Farabi, al-Ghazali, dan pencapaian-pencapaian intelektualisme kawasan Arab sebelah timur, dan hanya memuji-muji Ibnu Rusyd, Ibnu Khaldun, as-Syathibi, dan bahkan Ibnu Hazm yang dikenal sebagai seorang legalis-formalis.
Terlepas dari polemik di atas, obsesi al-Jabiri untuk menghidupkan ilmu-ilmu rasional Islam (ihya `ulum al-`aql) pantas disambut dan dilanjutkan lebih giat lagi. Sudah nyata di dunia Islam bahwa proyek menghidupan ilmu-ilmu agama (ihya `ulum ad-din) al-Ghazali yang bersifat bayani dan irfani sudah sukses gilang-gemilang dan begitu hegemonik.
Hegemoninya itu mendominasi hampir semua sektor pendidikan dan kebudayaan masyarakat Islam, sehingga umat Islam sulit untuk keluar sejengkal pun dari pantauan radar keduanya. Al-Jabiri dalam hal ini juga merekomendasikan kita untuk menjadi anshar Ibnu Rusyd daripada Ibnu Hanbal dan al-Ghazali.
Umat Islam sudah terlalu banyak mengonsumsi ilmu-ilmu yang dihafalkan dan diwariskan secara turun-temurun. Juga terlalu banyak menghabiskan waktu untuk menyingkap rahasia dan hikmah ilahiah di alam raya. Sudah pada tempatnya untuk memberikan porsi lebih banyak kepada aktivitas penalaran agar ciri khas manusia sebagai “makhluk yang bertindak berdasarkan ide”—sebagaimana dikatakan filsuf Ibnu Bajah—dapat teralisasi.
Jika tidak, isi otak umat Islam tak akan lebih dari susunan huruf dan biji tasbih tanpa ditemukannya bukti bahwa otak itu pernah bekerja sebagaimana mestinya. Sebuah harapan yang gampang diucapkan, tapi tidak mudah diwujudkan, bukan?!
