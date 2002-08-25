Dalam tradisi filsafat Islam, wahyu bahkan bertindak sebagai sumber pengetahuan (Bakar, 1997). Pengetahuan manusia yang diperoleh melalui wahyu memiliki status yang spesifik, karena seorang penerima pengetahuan melalui wahyu adalah orang yang memiliki otoritas keagamaan tinggi yang sering diistilahkan dengan Nabi.
Sementara manusia biasa menerima keberadaan wahyu sebagai rukun iman yang harus dipercayai secara taken for granted, para filosof berusaha untuk mendudukkan wahyu sebagai realitas keilmuan yang bisa dikaji secara teoretis. Atas dasar asumsi inilah, tulisan ini bermaksud mengkaji dimensi-dimensi filsafat dalam wahyu.
Dalam filsafat ilmu terdapat dua aliran yang sering dianggap sebagai cara yang dikotomik dalam memperoleh pengetahuan: rasionalisme di satu sisi, dan empirisisme di sisi yang lain. Aliran pertama lebih menekankan pada dominasi akal dalam memperoleh pengetahuan, sementara yang kedua lebih mengakui pengalaman sebagai sumber otentik pengetahuan (Bahm, 1990).
Kedua aliran ini, dengan sendirinya, secara ekstrim tidak mengakui realitas lain di luar akal dan pengalaman atau fakta. Wahyu sebagai sebuah realitas di luar realitas itu, dengan demikian, tidak diakui sebagai sumber pengetahuan.
Islam sebagai sebuah agama yang menekankan keseimbangan, tidak memihak atau menolak salah satu aliran itu secara ekstrim. Bahkan, Islam menawarkan satu konsep epistemologi moderat yang sering disebut oleh Kuntowijoyo (1997) sebagai epistemologi relasional.
Konsep ini, jelas Kunto, bermaksud menggabungkan akal, pengalaman dan wahyu dalam satu hubungan dialektik yang tidak pernah putus. Wahyu sebagai respon ilahiyah terhadap persoalan kemanusiaan, lahir dalam satu kondisi historitas tertentu (Zaid, 2001). Tesis ini juga dengan sangat optimis dipegang oleh Thaha Hussein yang membagi wahyu kepada dua dimensi: the first massage di satu sisi, dan the second massage, di sisi lain.
Semua penjelasan ini mengemukakan bahwa wahyu tidak berdiri sendiri dalam mengatasi persoalan kemanusiaan. Intervensi akal menjadi hal yang tidak bisa dihindari dalam menerjemahkan “kemauan” wahyu yang seringkali -atau bahkan selalu- turun dengan rumusan-rumusan bahasa langit. Intervensi akal kemanusiaan inilah yang menghubungkan wahyu dengan fakta dan realitas historis yang dihadapi.
Peristiwa Tahkim yang mengakhiri peperangan kelompok Ali dan Mu’awiyah, yang kemudian diselewengkan oleh Muawiyah sebagai bentuk penyerahan kekuasaan oleh Ali kepadanya, menjadi satu bukti historis bahwa wahyu sangat terbuka terhadap interpretasi kemanusiaan, bahkan ketika interpretasi itu menyesatkan. Itulah al-Qur’an, kata Ali, yang hanya bisa bicara ketika manusia menafsirkannya.
Al-Farabi ketika menjelaskan tentang wahyu menuliskan bahwa ketika seorang Nabi menerima wahyu, setidaknya ada tiga jenis intelek yang dilibatkan: Pertama, intelek aktif, yakni satu entitas kosmik yang bertindak sebagai perantara transenden antara Tuhan dan manusia.
Kedua, adalah intelek perolehan (al-‘aql al-mustafad) yang diperoleh Nabi hanya jika jiwanya bersatu dengan intelek aktif. Dalam persenyawaan ini, tulis Osman Bakar, intelek perolehan menerima pengetahuan transenden dari intelek aktif. Ketiga, adalah intelek pasif (al-aql al-munfail) yang merupakan kondisi intelek penerimaan wahyu secara umum.
Wahyu yang diterima oleh para Nabi, menurut Abdul Kalam Azad, bukanlah sesuatu yang baru, melainkan pesan-pesan yang pernah diberikan kepada para Nabi pendahulunya. Muhammad, tulis Azad, tidak datang dengan pesan-pesan baru, melainkan dengan pesan-pesan yang sama seperti yang pernah diterima oleh Nabi Adam, Nuh, Ya’kub, Ismail, Yusuf, Sulaiman, Daud, Musa, Isa dan Nabi-nabi lain yang diutus di seantero dunia ini.
Meskipun ada di antara Nabi-nabi itu yang disebutkan dalam al-Qur’an dan tidak, tetapi pesan yang mereka bawa adalah sama, yakni kepercayaan kepada Tuhan dan melakukan kebaikan (ma’ruf) serta menghindari kemungkaran (munkar) dan agama adalah jalan yang tepat untuk menuju semuanya.
Tesis Azad ini, mengingatkan kepada konsep kekekalan ide dalam filsafat. Bahwa konsep-konsep filosofis yang pernah digagas oleh Aristoteles misalnya, memberikan pengaruh yang cukup kuat dalam tradisi pemikiran umat Islam.
Para filosof Muslim yang menganggap Aristoteles sebagai “guru pertama” (al-mu’allim al-awwal) menunjukkan pengaruhnya yang besar kepada jalan pikiran para filosof Muslim (Nurcholish, 2000: 226). Kuatnya pengaruh Aristoteles dalam tradisi pemikiran filosof muslim itu makin tegas ketika, Al-Farabi dikukuhkan sebagai “guru kedua” (al-mu’allim al-tsani) setelah Aristoteles.
Dengan demikian, wahyu sebagai guidance bagi umat beragama dalam kehidupannya harus selalu terbuka terhadap intervensi kemanusiaan dan penjelasan akal. Tradisi hermeneutika sebenarnya lahir untuk menjembatani manusia membongkar dimensi-dimensi filosofis yang terkandung dalam wahyu.
Wahyu tidak tertutup bagi penjelasan-penjelasan filosofis yang memihak manusia, justru akan menjadi persoalan ketika penjelasan filosofis wahyu memenangkan kehendak Tuhan dengan mengabaikan kepentingan kemanusiaan.
Walaupun wahyu sering disepadankan dengan agama, dan akal disepandankan dengan filsafat, bukan berarti tidak ada kemungkinan untuk mempertemukannya. Dalam hal ini, al-Farabi bahkan meyakini bahwa agama adalah tiruan dari filsafat.
Ketika seseorang memperoleh pengetahuan tentang wujud atau memetik pelajaran darinya, jika dia memahami sendiri gagasan-gagasan tentang wujud itu dengan inteleknya, dan pembenaran atas gagasan tersebut dilakukan dengan bantuan demonstrasi tertentu, maka ilmu yang tersusun dari pengetahuan-pengetahuan ini disebut dengan filsafat.
Tetapi jika gagasan-gagasan itu diketahui dengan membayangkannya lewat kemiripan-kemiripan yang merupakan tiruan dari mereka, dan pembenaran atas apa yang dibayangkan atas mereka disebabkan oleh metode-metode persuasif, maka pengetahuan yang dihasilkannya
disebut dengan agama.
Tantangan menyelaraskan penafsiran wahyu dengan dinamika zaman yang makin mekanistis ini, jelas menuntut satu penelusuran serius terhadap dimensi-dimensi filosofis dalam wahyu. Penelusuran inilah yang akan mengantarkan umat Islam memandang adil terhadap wahyu: menjadikan wahyu sebagai pedoman kehidupan beragama, sekaligus sebagai sumber inspirasi pembangunan keilmuan dan peradaban Islam yang saat ini tengah dirindukan kembali kejayaannya.
