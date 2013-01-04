Pandangan Anak-Anak tentang Tuhan

IslamLib – Pernahkah kita menyempatkan diri untuk mencari tahu, merenungkan atau sampai mempertimbangkan Tuhan-nya anak-anak?
Seringkali kita tidak adil terhadap anak-anak, entah secara sadar ataupun tak sadar. Kita terlalu menyepelekan mereka. Kita sering memilih untuk bersikap otoriter, ketimbang demokratis, terhadap anak-anak. Terlebih dalam perkara teologis.
Bahkan, untuk sekadar mendengar pendapat mereka tentang Tuhan, kita mungkin tak punya waktu atau bahkan menganggapnya sebagai sesuatu yang konyol. Kita memilih hanya bercanda dan bersenda gurau dengan mereka. Tak pernah duduk bersama, saling membuka pikiran dan berdiskusi soal Tuhan.
Ironisnya, yang justru sering kita lakukan adalah mendoktrin anak-anak terkait perkara teologis, sebagaimana juga kita lakukan pada mereka dalam soal agama. Kita ‘memaksa’ mereka untuk percaya pada Tuhan yang kita yakini.
Sehingga, iman yang terbentuk dalam batin mereka adalah iman warisan yang turun-temurun sejak nenek moyang dahulu, seperti juga agama. Sehingga, terbentuklah kualitas iman sebagai sebuah tradisi, bukan keyakinan.
Akibatnya, iman—juga agama— yang terbentuk sifatnya kaku, keras, jumud, tertutup, tidak toleran, dan seterusnya. Sebuah iman yang tak bisa kita pertanggungjawabkan saat dewasa, karena ia hadir sebagai warisan dan dianut lebih sebagai sebuah tradisi.
Padahal, jika sejenak kita berpikir dan menyadari, sebenarnya Tuhan-nya anak-anak adalah pemahaman tentang Tuhan yang lebih mengena. Pasalnya, dalam imajinasi dan pikiran anak-anak, Tuhan benar-benar diimajinasikan sebagai Dzat Yang Maha Sempurna; Dzat Yang Maha Baik, Dzat Yang Maha Pemaaf, Dzat Yang Bersahabat, dan seterusnya.
Mungkin manusia dewasa memang lebih berpengalaman dalam mengetahui teori-teori ketuhanan serta lebih sistematis dalam mencoba memahami Tuhan. Bahkan, mungkin kita memiliki pengetahuan (knowledge) dan pemahaman tentang Tuhan yang jauh lebih baik ketimbang anak-anak. Singkatnya, kita lebih rasional dan logis dalam memahami Tuhan.
Adapun anak-anak cenderung mendekati Tuhan dengan imajinasinya masing-masing, yang sering kali dekat dengan sosok yang diidamkannya sebagai sosok sempurna; dari bayangan tentang Tuhan sebagai raja super besar yang duduk di singgasana langit hingga imajinasi tentang Tuhan sebagai sosok super hero terhebat melebihi sosok super hero yang dilihatnya di televisi atau komik.
Singkatnya, basis pemahaman ketuhanan anak-anak adalah imajinasinya. Namun, seperti kata Albert Einstein, bukankah imajinasi itu lebih hebat dan berdaya dari pengetahuan (knowledge), termasuk dalam perkara memahami Tuhan?
Ironisnya, dalam peradaban manusia, imajinasi terlanjur berkonotasi rendah, bahkan negatif. Padahal, dalam perspektif filosofis, imajinasi bertentangan dengan konotasi yang berkembang selama ini. Imajinasi menempati posisi dan memiliki peranan penting serta strategis dalam epistemologi.
Dalam khazanah spiritualitas Islam, yang meyakini adanya tiga tingkat pemikiran manusia, posisi imajinasi berada di tingkatan kedua, yakni di bawah spiritualitas-rohani dan di atas rasionalitas-logis. Bahkan, Henry Corbin (filosof eksistensialis Prancis) ketika menjelaskan tentang imajinasi menyebutnya sebagai rasio yang terspiritualitaskan atau spiritualitas yang terasionalisasikan.
Dalam ranah imajinasi, kategori rasional-logis sudah tak sepenuhnya berlaku. Ia melampaui itu. Ia tak lagi terikat pada wadak (dimensi ruang dan waktu) dan gambaran yang dipakainya pun tak lagi sama dan sebanding dengan citra-citra (bendawi) alam dunia.
Metafor-metafor menjadi sangat dominan di sini. Polanya bisa saja antah berantah alias tak runtun (kohern). Singkatnya, ia justru telah meninggalkan rasio-logis dan bergerak mendekat pada spiritualitas. Karenanya, kita akan lebih banyak menemui kesamaannya dengan spiritualitas ketimbang rasionalitas.
Adapun Tuhan merupakan dzat transenden. Dia mustahil terkonsepkan dan terbahasakan. Sehingga, konsep dan bahasa yang menjadi ciri dasar dari rasionalitas dan basis dari teologi itu, mustahil akan pernah bisa mendapat pemahaman utuh tentang Tuhan. Rasio hanya mampu mendekati dan meraba-raba saja tentang siapa Dia. Namun, ia tak pernah bisa sampai pada-Nya.
Bahkan, sering kali, justru sederet konsep dan bahasa teologis yang rumit itu semakin mempersulit kita dalam mengenal Tuhan, dan akibatnya tetap membuat kita jauh dari pengenalan dengan-Nya. Juga, konsep dan bahasa itulah yang membuat kita saling beda, berdebat, hingga sentimen kepada siapa saja yang berbeda pandangan dengan kita soal Tuhan.
Sedangkan imajinasi sudah bukan lagi tentang konsep dan bahasa. Ia sudah memakai simbol dan metafor. Ia sudah lebih punya kesamaan dan lebih dekat dengan spiritualitas. Karenanya, sebagaimana spiritualitas, ia lebih mampu mencapai Tuhan.
Bahkan, para penempuh jalan spiritualitas (sufi) -misalnya, salah satu yang paling terkenal, Jalaluddin Rumi (sufi besar asal Persia)- menggunakan ‘bahasa’ imajinasi -yakni metafor dan simbol, seperti syair, puisi, irama, dll- untuk mengabarkan dan menjelaskan pengalaman religiusnya dengan Tuhan.
Dalam ranah imajinasi, Tuhan bukan lagi hadir untuk diperdebatkan, dengan sederet teori, konsep dan bahasa. Dalam imajinasi, bahkan Tuhan dipahami dan diimani secara sederhana. Namun, justru kerumitan teori ‘lah yang membuat kita merasa Tuhan begitu jauh dan tak hadir di tengah-tengah kita.
Sebaliknya, kesederhanaan imajinasi justru menjadikan Tuhan begitu dekat dan benar-benar terasa hadir di tengah, bahkan dalam diri hamba-Nya. Sehingga, Dia bukan justru membuat kita saling debat, sentimen, apalagi bertengkar karena-Nya.
Tapi, Dia justru menentramkan batin kita, membuat kita bergandengan tangan dengan sesama serta membuat hidup ini begitu indah. Itulah Tuhan-nya anak-anak. Tuhan yang berbasiskan imajinasi, bukan rasionalitas. Dan, karenanya, justru pada anak-anak ‘lah kita harus bertanya, belajar dan berdiskusi soal Tuhan. Sebab, mereka lebih dekat pada Tuhan, ketimbang kita.
Akhirnya, mungkin karena itulah, dalam novel filsafatnya yang fenomenal berjudul “Dunia Sophie”, Jostein Gaarder justru menjadikan gadis kecil bernama Sophie Amundsen sebagai tokoh utama. Gaarder membahas beragam misteri filosofis tentang manusia, alam dan tentu saja Tuhan, dalam ranah anak-anak (yakni imajinasi), bukan orang dewasa (yakni rasionalitas-logis).
Dan, justru karena itulah novelnya itu menjadi novel filsafat tersukses dan terlaris di dunia yang telah diterjemahkan ke 53 bahasa dan terjual jutaan eksemplar. Melalui novel itu, kita bisa memahami perkara-perkara filosofis yang rumit (seputar alam, manusia dan Tuhan) justru karena Gaarder menjelaskannya dengan perspektif dan bahasa anak-anak yang imajinatif dan simpel, bukan dengan kerumitan konsep dan bahasa rasional-logis ala orang-orang dewasa.
Maka, jika saat ini kurikulum 2013 masih digodok, jangan lupa untuk mempertimbangkan dan memberi porsi besar bagi imajinasi anak di sekolah-sekolah kita.
