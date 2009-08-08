Pencerahan Berjamaah Ikhwan al-Shafa

IslamLib – Ada anggapan bahwa dalam Islam filsafat tidak memiliki dasar institusional. Filsafat misalnya, tidak punya ruang yang cukup dalam kurikulum pendidikan. Dalam sejarah Islam, pun kebanyakan para filosofnya mempelajari filsafat secara otodidak. Hanya ada sedikit komunitas intelektual yang saling berhubungan satu sama lain. Fenomena ini menunjukkan adanya kelemahan yang fatal bagi pemikiran filosofis di dalam Islam.
Demikian kurang lebih pendapat Antony Black. Namun untunglah, katanya lebih lanjut, terdapat iklim kebebasan intelektual di dunia Islam, khususnya Baghdad dan beberapa tempat lain, terutama karena sebagian penguasanya menyokong aktivitas intelektual (Black, hal. 126).
Ikhwanus Shafa mungkin bentuk perkecualian dari pendapat Black. Menurut Ed. G. Brown, “Filsafat yang sudah sekarat dan tengelam oleh hegemoni Turki, fanatisme Hanbali, dan meningkatnya kekuatan Asy’ari, kini kembali bernyawa dan menemukan daya ungkapnya dengan kemunculan kalangan ensiklopedis yang dikenal dengan sebutan Ikhwanus Shafa” (Awa, hal. 374).
Komunitas bawah tanah ini diyakini cukup memberi warna dalam aktivitas berfilsafat di dunia Islam abad pertengahan. Bahkan, aktivitas mereka dianggap sebagai suatu proyek nan ambisius (masyrû’ mitsâli) yang berdiri kokoh di atas landasan ilmu, filsafat, serta teologi Muktazilah. Karena itu, mereka pun tak jarang disebut sebagai kaum Neo-Muktazilah karena upaya mereka untuk menghidupkan kembali etos keilmuan pendahulunya itu.
Mereka seakan-akan tidak terlalu gentar akan celaan khalayak dan intaian kaum Hanbalian. Berlatarbelakang Bashrah dan beberapa kawasan lainnya, ide-ide mereka berhasil diidentifikasi lewat 52 pasal risalah filsafat yang mereka tinggalkan: Rasâil Ikhwân as-Shafâ’. Gerakan mereka untuk mempertahankan semangat berfilsafat dan pemikiran rasional di masa rapuhnya Dinasti Abbasiyah abad IVH/XM cukup massif.
Karena itu, kebanyakan penelaah Rasâil berkesimpulan bahwa tujuan Ikhwanus Shafa tidak semata-mata demi memenuhi kebutuhan intelektual dan spiritual. Penelaahan sederhana terhadap Rasâil menunjukkan adanya beberapa tendensi politik, terutama dalam gagasan-gagasan sosial kemasyarakatan mereka.
Besar kemungkinan, risalah mereka tidak ditulis oleh satu orang. Beberapa tokoh disebut ikut menyumbang tulisan. Mereka yang pernah disebut-sebut antara lain Ahmad bin Abdullah, Abu Sulaiman Muhammad bin Nashr al-Busti alias al-Maqdisi, Zaid ibn Rifa’ah, dan Abu al-Hasan Ali bin Harun al-Zanjany.Râsail sendiri dibagi menjadi empat bagian.
14 risalah bicara tentang matematika, yang mencakup geometri, astronomi, musik, geografi, estetika, modal dan logika. 17 risalah tentang fisika dan ilmu alam, yang mencakup genealogi, mineralogi, botani, hidup-mati senang-sakitnya alam, keterbatasan manusia, dan kemampuan kesadaran.
10 risalah tentang ilmu jiwa, mencakup metafisika Phytagoreanisme dan kebangkitan alam. Dan 11 risalah lain tentang ilmu-ilmu ketuhanan, meliputi kepercayaan dan keyakinan, hubungan alam dengan Allah, akidah mereka, kenabian dan keadaannya, tindakan rohani, bentuk konstitusi politik, kekuasaan Allah, soal magic dan azimat.
Sistem Organisasi. Sistem kenggotaan Ikhwanus Shafa disusun dalam bentuk tangga piramida. Dalam tangga piramida tersebut, para anggota ditentukan tingkatan keanggotannya mulai dari level terbawah sampai yang terpucuk. Faktor umur menentukan posisi di piramida. Mereka yang berumur 15-30 tahun akan menempati tangga terbawah dengan sebutan Murid.
Di atasnya, yang berkisaran 30-40 tahun, dihuni oleh kelompok pengajar (Muallim). Di atas muallim terdapat Mursyid atau mentor yang berumur antara 40-50 tahun. Puncak piramida ditempati oleh kelompok yang dianggap punya tingkat spiritual yang tinggi (Washil) atau orang-orang yang senantiasa dekat kepada Allah.
Justikasi pemeringakatan itu mereka dasarkan dari ayat-ayat Alquran. Untuk kalangan murid 30, mereka menggunakan ayat 59 surat an-Nur, “Bilamana bocah-bocah kalian sudah mengalami mimpi basah…” Sementara peringkat muallim dijustifikasi oleh ayat 22 surat Yusuf: “Tatkala (ia) mencapai masa kematangan, kami anugerahkan kepadanya hukum dan pengetahuan.”
Untuk tingkat mursyid, justifikasinya diambil dari surat al-Ahqaf ayat 15: “Di saat sampai masa kematangan, tatkala berumur empat puluh tahun, maka ia (Ibrahim) berkata..” Untuk peringat yang teratas, pembenarnya adalah ayat 27-28 surat al-Fajr: “Wahai jiwa-jiwa yang tenang, kembalilah kepada Tuhanmu dengan rela-pasrah. Bergabunglah ke jajaran hamba-Ku, masuklah ke surga-Ku.”
Walau menggunakan sistem keaggotaan yang berjenjang, ketat, dan tak jarang dianggap tertutup, Ikhwanus Shafa tetap dapat menunjukkan sejaran filsafat sebagai sebuah gerakan orang ramai di dalam sejarah Islam. Antony Black meneyebutkan bahwa Ikhwanus Shafa telah berjuang keras menyebarkan gagasan mereka kepada rakyat kebanyakan.
Ini berbeda dengan para filsuf lain yang tidak melakukan upaya semacam itu. Mereka yang terakhir ini sering—baik untuk menghidari kesalahpahaman maupun hukuman—sengaja menulis ide-ide mereka dengan cara tertentu, sehingga hanya segelintir orang saja yang dapat memahami pemikiran mereka. Mereka cukup puas melihat rakyat sudah menjadi saleh karena mengikuti hukum agama (Black, hal 136).
Ikhwanus Shafa tidak demikian. Justru risalah-risalah filsafat mereka ini ditulis untuk bahan ajar bagi kalangan menengah ke bawah dalam tangga piramida yang mereka tetapkan (Ma’sum, hal. 73). Namun begitu, filsafat mereka tidak berubah menjadi obrolan kakilima. Sementara untuk kalangan menengah ke atas, mereka menulis al-Risâlah al-Jâmiah, yang dianggap lebih kompleks, berisi, dan terstruktur rapi. Namun sesungguhnya target pasar propaganda Ikhwanus Shafa tetaplah kalangan muda.
Ini terkait dengan pandangan mereka yang percaya bahwa jiwa tunas-tunas muda itu bagaikan kertas kosong yang belum tercoreng. Mereka siap menerima pengetahuan baru, belum fanatik, dan siap menyambut dunia baru. Kalangan tua-renta (al-masyâyikh al-harimah), bagi mereka sudah tak bisa diharap untuk berubah. Sejak dini mereka telah terbiasa dengan pandangan-pandangan keliru, kebiasaan buruk, dan perilaku kasar. Karena itu, “lebih tepat menyasar kalangan muda, terutama yang masih lapang dada, menyukai humaniora, dan pemula dalam telaah wacana”.
Untuk memperluas basis massa gerakan, Ikhwanus Shafa juga giat mencari pengikut maupun simpatisan. Menurut Arthur Sa’adev, propaganda Ismailiyyah (yang ia maksud secara spesifik adalah Ikhwanus Shafa) menarik bagi 3 lapisan masyarakat. Bagi kalangan yang tersisih, janji dan harapan mereka akan keadilan sangat memikat.
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours these days, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely price enough for me. In my opinion, if
all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you
probably did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as
yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hey very nice blog!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
and appearance. I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari.
Outstanding Blog!
Awesome post.
May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover someone who genuinely knows what they are talking about over the internet.
You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and
make it important. More and more people need to read this and understand this side of
your story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular because you surely possess the gift.
Admiring the time and effort you put into
your blog and detailed information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that
isn’t the same old rehashed information. Fantastic
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say wonderful
blog!
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know a lot approximately this, such as you
wrote the e book in it or something. I think that you simply can do
with some percent to drive the message house a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post
is amazing, great written and come with almost all significant infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
These are truly enormous ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Actually when someone doesn’t be aware of after
that its up to other people that they will help,
so here it happens.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a really good article…
but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never seem to get anything done.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
you make running a blog look easy. The entire look of your site is wonderful, as
smartly as the content!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write
again soon!
This article is really a good one it helps new web users,
who are wishing for blogging.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s
to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers
to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind creating a
post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome web log!
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as I found this post at this site.
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting
article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web
will be a lot more useful than ever before.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added
I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Many thanks!
Hi, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up
to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please
keep up the gratifying work.
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this information together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and
posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
These are really enormous ideas in about blogging. You have touched some fastidious points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s
time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to
this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info.
I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting this website on a
regular basis, if so then you will definitely get
good experience.
you are really a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed
a magnificent activity on this subject!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we
communicate?
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will always bookmark your blog and will often come back later in life.
I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have
a nice evening!
Appreciating the dedication you put into your site
and in depth information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Great
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds
to my Google account.
Why users still make use of to read news papers
when in this technological world all is existing on net?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to
safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?