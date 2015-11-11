Hadis Shahih Belum Tentu Diamalkan

IslamLib – Jamak diketahui bahwa hadis merupakan sumber hukum kedua setelah al-Qur’an. Hukum-hukum yang tidak ditemukan jawabannya di dalam al-Qur’an, bisa dirujuk ke dalam hadis Nabi untuk menemukan solusinya. Hadis berati sebuah gambaran masa lalu Nabi Muhammad SAW. Di sana kita bisa menemukan apa saja yang terkait dengan Nabi, baik ucapan, prilaku, dan masalah apa saja yang pernah dibahas dan dihadapinya bersama para sahabatnya. Gambaran masa lalu Nabi tersebut bisa sampai kepada kita hari ini, melalui riwayat atau dokumentasi yang dilakukan oleh sahabat, thabi’in, dan seterusnya.
Dalam beberapa hal, hadis sebenarnya hampir sama dengan sirah maupun sejarah. Ia sama-sama mengisahkan masa lalu. Namun hadis memiliki persyaratan yang agak ketat dibandingkan sejarah dalam hal penerimaan informasi. Ahli hadis terbilang sangat selektif memilah-milah khabar yang akan disampaikannya. Sebuah informasi dikatakan valid bila disampaikan oleh informan yang kredibel dan dipercaya (tsiqah dan ‘adalah). Metode penerimaan informasi ini diistilahkan naqd al-sanad (kritik jalur periwayatan).
Setiap perawi (informan) yang terdapat dalam sanad (silsilah periwayatan) dikaji satu per satu sampai mantap di dalam hati bahwa informasi tersebut memanglah benar. Saking selektifnya, kritikus hadis biasanya menelusuri biografi informan, guru dan muridnya, kemudian bagaimana pandangan tokoh mengenai informan tersebut, apakah positif atau negatif. Bila kesimpulannya positif, maka hadis itu bisa dikatakan shahih dan informasi yang disampaikannya betul-betul berasal dari Nabi SAW. Jika sebaliknya, hasilnya negatif, berati informasi yang diberitakannya dhaif (lemah).
Al-Suyuthi dalam buku ilmu hadisnya, Tadrib al-Rawi, mengatakan yang dimaksud dengan istilah hadis shahih di sini ialah shahih al-isnad. Kebenarannya baru pada tahap kevalidan sanad. Belum tentu hadis yang disampaikan oleh informan yang kredibel, isi hadisnya (matan hadis) bisa langsung diterima. Laiknya sebuah berita, meskipun berita disampaikan oleh orang yang paling kita percaya, tetapi belum tentu kita mangakui kebenaran isi atau substansi berita yang disampaikannya. Sebab bisa jadi, kandungan beritanya bertentangan dengan akal sehat, fakta sejarah, ambigu, dan faktor lainnya.
Untuk itu ulama hadis mengembangkan metode kritik isi hadis (naqd al-matan al-hadits) guna mengkoreksi dan menguji kebenaran informasi yang disampaikan perawi. Di antara parameter yang digunakan dalam kritik matan ialah kesesuain hadis dengan al-Qur’an, fakta sejarah dan ilmiah, akal sehat, serta kaidah kebahasaan. Aisyah, istri Nabi Muhammad SAW, dianggap sebagai tokoh pertama yang melakukan kritik matan hadis. Badruddin al-Zarkasyi mendokumentasikan dengan sangat baik kritikan Aisyah terhadap sahabat-sahabat lain terkait hadis yang disampaikannya. Kritikan ini dimuat dalam karyanya, al-Ijabah li-Iradad ma istidarakathu ‘Aisyah ‘Ala al-Shahabah.
Salah satu hadis yang dikritisi Aisyah ialah hadis tentang meratapi mayat. Menurut keterangan Umar ibn Khatab, sesungguhnya mayat akan disiksa karena tangisan keluarga atasnya (HR. Al-Bukhari). Riwayat ini ditentang oleh Aisyah, menurutnya hal ini bertentangan dengan al-Qur’an. Dalam al-Qur’an disebutkan bahwa seseorang tidak akan memikul dosa orang lain (QS: al-Najm, ayat 38). Aisyah menambahkan, “Saya tidak menuduh Umar sebagai pendusta, tetapi bisa jadi beliau keliru atau salah paham terhadap apa yang disampaikan Nabi SAW.”
Adalah sebuah kewajaran bila ada kesalahpahaman dalam penerimaan informasi, sekalipun disampaikan oleh orang yang terpercaya. Perihal seperti ini juga terjadi dalam hadis Nabi. Oleh sebab itu, hadis yang dinilai shahih belum tentu bisa langsung diamalkan. Matan atau isi hadis perlu diuji dulu dengan metode kritik matan.
Pertanyaan berikutnya, apakah mesti jika hadis shahih, baik secara sanad dan matan langsung diamalkan begitu saja? Tidak, sebab masih ada proses selanjutnya, yaitu bagaimana cara memahaminya (thuruq fahm al-hadits). Ranah pemahaman hadis ini sebenarnya adalah wilayah ahli fikih (fuqaha).Andil mereka dalam kajian pemahaman hadis sangatlah besar.
Langkah pertama untuk memahami hadis ialah memilah hadis apakah termasuk wilayah tasyri’ atau non-tasyri’. Hanya hadis-hadis tasyri’iyah yang memiliki potensi hukum, sedangkan non-tasyri’ tidak mengandung potensi hukum alias tidak wajib untuk diamalkan. Dalam bahasa lain, ketika membaca hadis juga harus dipilah mana yang agama dan mana yang budaya. Sebab bagaimanapun, hadis juga tidak terlepas dari pengaruh budaya dan struktrur masyarakat Arab pada waktu itu.
Oleh sebab itu, ketika orang Indonesia membaca hadis, seharusnya nuansa Arab yang terdapat dalam hadis dipinggirkan terlebih dahulu dan dikontekstualkan dengan budaya kita. Misalnya hadis-hadis tentang pakaian Nabi. Dalam banyak riwayat, Nabi ditampilkan sebagai sosok yang memakai jubah. Jubah sejatinya adalah bagian dari budaya Arab, ia bukanlah bagian dari agama. Karena faktanya, yang memakai jubah bukan hanya orang Islam, tetapi non-muslim di Arab pun juga menggunakannya. Melalui hal ini, dapat dipahami tidak ada anjuran khusus dari Nabi untuk menggunakan jubah. Bagi orang Indonesia tentu memakai batik lebih baik ketimbang pakai jubah.
Agar lebih spesifik, al-Qarafi memetakan posisi Nabi dalam tiga posisi; nabi sebagai pemimpin, hakim, dan sebagai pembawa syari’at. Pemilahan Posisi Nabi ini sangat penting diperhatikan ketika membaca hadis. Putusan-putusan politik Nabi, belum tentu relevan dengan kondisi saat ini.
Seperti keputusan Nabi tentang ihya al-mawat (menghidupkan lahan mati), “Barang orang yang menghidupkan lahan mati (ihya al-mawat), berati tanah itu menjadi hak miliknya (HR: Ahmad, al-Tirmirdzi, dan lain-lain). Hadis ini tentu sangat politis, ketika memutuskan ini Nabi diposisikan sebagai kepala negara. Dengan demikian, hadis shahih ini tidak serta merta diterapkan untuk konteks saat ini. Karena ada perbedaan antara aturan pemerintah saat ini dengan masa Nabi dulu.
Begitu pula dengan hadis pengobatan, seperti bekam dan berobat dengan tanaman-tanaman yang ada di Arab. Hadis-hadis shahih tentang ini, belum tentu dapat diamalkan di Indonesia. Terlebih lagi, ia tidak memiliki potensi hukum (tasyri’iyah). Ibn Qayyim mengatakan, efektifitas pengobatan sangat terkait dengan domisili orang yang sakit. Belum tentu obat-obat yang yang berasal dari tanaman Arab cocok untuk orang-orang Indonesia. Apalagi masing-masing budaya dan tradisi mempunyai karakter pengobatan masing-masing.
Jadi, ada banyak tahapan yang harus dilakukan untuk mengatakan hadis ini layak untuk diamalkan. Tidak cukup hanya dengan membaca kesimpulan hadis ini shahih, lantas terburu-buru mengamalkannya tanpa memahaminya terlebih dahulu.[]
