Imam Ghazali Said: “Makin Banyak Godaan, Makin Tinggi Puasanya”

Idealnya, moment puasa di bulan Ramadan bisa menurunkan tingkat konsumerisme umat Islam. Tapi kenyataannya, pengeluaran keluarga untuk kebutuhan sehari-hari di bulan suci ini yang bersifat konsumtif jauh melebihi bulan lainnya. Inilah salah satu bentuk ironi puasa. Padahal, substansi puasa adalah menahan diri dari nafsu konsumerisme yang meruah.
Demikian sekilas perbincangan Novriantoni dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) dengan KH. Imam Ghazali Said, MA pengasuh Pesantren Mahasiswa An-Nur Wonocolo Surabaya, dan dosen Fakultas Adab IAIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya yang meraih master bidang metodologi pengajaran bahasa Arab dari Khourtoum International University Sudan, dalam wawancara pada hari Kamis, 23 Oktober 2003. Berikut petikannya.
Pak Kyai, bulan ini seluruh umat Islam melaksanakan puasa Ramadan. Sebenarnya, apa sih makna puasa menurut Anda?
Pembahasan tentang puasa bisa didekati dari tiga pendekatan. Pertama, dari haqîqah lughâwiyyah (secara etimologis), puasa bermakna mengekang diri (al-imsâk) atau mengekang dalam artian umum. Mengekang apa saja. Orang yang mengekang diri untuk tidak tidur malam hari, bisa disebut puasa dari tidur. Tidak ngomong bisa disebut puasa bicara, dan seterusnya.
Kedua, dari haqîqah syar’iyyah (secara defenisi syariat) sebagaimana yang dirumuskan kalangan ahli fikih: yaitu mengekang diri dari makan, minum, dan hal-hal yang membatalkan puasa, sejak dari terbit fajar sampai tenggelamnya matahari. Ketiga, dari haqîqah ‘urfiyyah, atau secara kebiasaan. Pada titik ini, puasa tidak dikaitkan dengan agama, tapi disebut kebiasaan orang saja.
Artinya, ada unsur budaya dalam poin ketiga ini?
Ya, ada unsur budaya. Di sini, puasa yang bertujuan agar tingkat konsumsi kita akan kebutuhan-kebutuhan fisik menurun, bisa jadi dijumpai meningkat. Di bulan puasa, kebutuhan berbelanja terkadang malah meningkat tajam.
Di beberapa negara, tren konsumerisme memang menurun (di bulan puasa). Ini artinya, secara kebiasaan dan kenyataan, puasa yang kita jalankan pada bulan Ramadan, masih sebatas tidak makan dan tidak minum di siang hari saja. Ketika malam, kebutuhannya justru meningkat tajam.
Kelihatannya, ini menjadi ironi puasa itu sendiri!
Ya, inilah ironi puasa. Mestinya, puasa mengekang tingkat konsumerisme yang meruah itu. Dengan berpuasa, tingkat konsumerisme kita menjadi turun. Itulah puasa yang kena substansinya.
Tapi kenyataan yang kita lihat, puasa secara tradisi, yang dilakoni banyak dari kita, hanya terjadi di siang hari. Malam hari justru terjadi aksi balas dendam. Puasa yang kita jalankan sekarang, justru bukan pada level haqîqah syar‘iyyah, tapi haqîqah ‘urfiyyah.
Apakah puasa dalam pengertian haqiqah ‘urfiyyah juga menunjukkan kalau ibadah ini bukan hanya ritual yang khas Islam?
O, iya. Makanya, dalam Alqur’an disebutkan kamâ kutiba ‘alalladzîna min qablikum (sebagaimana orang-orang sebelum kamu berpuasa, Red). Di Indonesia soal puasa, rata-rata orang melakukannya, minimal di awal dan ujung.
Paparan Anda tadi mengandaikan adanya puasa tradisional dengan puasa sebagai kewajiban agama. Bagaimana membedakannya?
Sebetulnya, kalau kita perhatikan teori besarnya, orang bisa terkaget akan proposisi demikian. Sebetulnya, agama juga budaya. Budaya per defenisi biasanya dimaknai sebagai karsa dan karya manusia. Cipta karsa manusia.
Pada intinya, gerak kita untuk salat itu juga merupakan upaya yang manusiawi. Hanya saja, ritual semacam itu didasarkan oleh wahyu. Itu sebetulnya yang membuat susah membedakan antara unsur yang budaya dari agama dan yang bukan budaya. Begitu kira-kira perspektif yang ekstrim.
Nah, kaitannya dengan puasa, andaikan tidak ada perintah agama pun, ritual itu akan tetap dilakukan manusia. Misalnya, orang yang ingin penyakitnya berkurang, sebelum dioperasi biasanya berpuasa terlebih dahulu.
Artinya agama cuma membenarkan?
Ya, agama membenarkan karena dia bernilai positif dan pada hakikatnya cocok dengan budaya. Jadi, saya ingin mengatakan bahwa agama pada hakikatnya tidak bertentangan dengan budaya.
Dalam Hadis Qudsi disebut-sebut bahwa ritual puasa adalah “milik Tuhan”, dan Tuhan sendiri yang akan memberi ganjaran. Apa pengertian hadis ini?
Dalam hadis qudsi itu disebutkan, kullu ‘amalibni âdam lahu illâs shiyâm, fainnahu lî wa’anâ ajzî bihi (setiap amalan manusia adalah [bermanfaat] bagi dirinya, kecuali puasa. Dia [bermanfaat] untuk-Ku dan Aku yang akan memberi ganjarannya).
Maksudnya, di situlah letak pentingnya puasa. Betapa dia dinisbatkan pada Allah, sementara ibadah lainnya dinisbatkan pada mahluk. Ini artinya, betapa tinggi nilai puasa itu di mata Allah. Itu bahasa metaforisnya.
Pak Kyai, dalam berpuasa selain memiliki makna individual untuk dirinya pribadi, ibadah ini juga memiliki makna sosial. Menurut Anda, di mana letak pentingnya dalam konteks sosial ini?
Iya, dalam puasa juga tersirat nilai solidaritas sosial. Seorang yang berpuasa dan merasa dirinya lapar, mestinya juga berempati dengan orang lain yang juga lapar. Dan lapar itu tidak enak dan tidak nyaman. Maka dari itu, orang yang berpuasa, mestinya mengeluarkan orang lain dari jurang kelaparan. Itu yang pertama.
Kedua, puasa itu sulit dideteksi. Ibadah lain mudah diketahui orang. Mungkin ada orang yang berpuasa, tapi tetap bersemangat, tidak akan diketahui orang lain kalau dia sedang berpuasa kecuali bila dia memberi tahu orang itu.
Artinya, ibadah ini bersifat sangat pribadi?
Ya. Maka dari itu, puasa mestinya jauh dari unsur riyâ atau keinginaan untuk dilihat dan dipuji orang lain.
Tapi, belum lagi puasa dimulai, sudah banyak tuntutan agar kita menjaga nuansa Ramadan dengan misalnya tempat hiburan ditutup dan lain-lain. Bagaimana tanggapan Anda?
Menurut saya, yang menuntut itu perlu dihormati juga. Itu hak mereka. Hanya saja, bagi saya tuntutan itu terlalu formal. Jadi perjuangannya sangat formalistis, tidak melihat esensi puasa. Menurut saya, biarkan saja orang-orang itu bebas. Kita juga bebas berpuasa.
Justru puasa akan menjadi berarti kalau godaannya banyak. Semakin banyak godaan puasa, semangkin tinggi nilainya. Kalau dibabat semua itu namanya tidak puasa. Yang melakukan puasa tapi merusak tempat-tempat hiburan misalnya, justu bisa disebut sebagai orang yang tidak berpuasa.
Untuk menciptakan suasana yang nyaman dalam berpuasa, nuansa Ramadan sering disulap serba Islam. Sehatkah fenomena ini menurut Anda?
Menurut saya, itu adalah tindakan mereka yang tidak mampu menangkap esensi puasa, tapi formalnya saja. Pada bagian formalnya, orang harus serba terlihat Islami. Makanya membaca Alqur’an dikeras-keraskan.
Puasa membuat orang lain, dengan kegiatan mereka masing-masing menjadi terlarang. Padahal, kalau sudah bulan puasa, masjid-masjid akan semarak dengan bacaan Alqur’an, bahkan dengan suara yang keras-keras. Bagi saya, perilaku itu juga tidak baik dan ikut mengganggu orang lain. Negeri kita ini kan bukan dihuni muslim saja.
