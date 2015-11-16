IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-46.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Al-‘ajabu kullu al-‘ajabi min-man yahrabu min-ma la-infikaka lahu ‘anhu, wa yathlubu ma la baqa’a lahu ma’ahu. Fa-innaha la ta’ma al-absharu, wa lakin ta’ma al-qulub al-lati fi al-shuduri.
Terjemahan: Sungguh amat mengherankan orang-orang yang lari dari Tuhan yang tak mungkin ia lekang daripada-Nya, sementara pada saat yang sama sibuk mencari sesuatu yang tak dia tak akan abadi bersamanya. Sesungguhnya yang buta bukanlah mata, tetapi hati yang ada di dada.
Mari kita pahami kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Manusia kerap memiliki perangai yang aneh. Dia kerap lebih mementingkan kepuasan jangka pendek, ketimbang kepuasan jangka pendek. Dia lebih menyukai hal-hal yang mendatangkan keuntungan yang cepat, ketimbang hal-hal yang mendatangkan keuntungan jangka panjang. Pada manusia selalu ada kelemahan intrinsik: yaitu penglihatan jangka pendek, “short-sightedness”.
Kecenderungan ini yang oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah disebut sebagai kebutaan hati. Gejala kebutaan ini terlihat pada kecenderungan kita untuk memburu hal-hal yang tak abadi, seraya mengabaikan Tuhan, sumber keabadian.
Ciri khas orang beriman, salah satunya, ialah kemampuan untuk menunda kepuasan jangka pendek, pada masa sekarang, demi meraih kepuasan di masa depan yang lebih bejangka panjang. Dia mampu melihat sesuatu yang jauh di depan, ketimbang terpenjara dalam kemasa-kinian. Masa kini adalah tubuh kita, sementara masa depan adalah roh dan jiwa kita. Seseorang yang lebih mementingkan kepentingan tubuh, ia cenderunga melihat hal-hal di masa kini. Dia tak mampu melihat masa depan yang jauh.
Sementara mereka yang peduli dengan rohani dan jiwanya, mampu melihat kepentingan-kepentingan yang besar di masa depan yang panjang. Seorang beriman ialah dia yang peduli kepada rohani dan jiwanya, tidak terpenjara semata-mata oleh “tubuh” kemasa-kiniannya. Wa la al-akhiratu khairun laka min al-ula, demikian disebutkan dalam Quran. Dan akhirat (masa depan) lebih baik dari dunia (masa kini).
Dengan kata lain, ciri khas seorang beriman adalah kemampaun menunda kepuasan jangka pendek demi meraih kepuasan yang lebih besar di masa depan. Inilah terjemahan praktis dari iman kepada sesuatu yang gaib, alias Tuhan. Beriman kepada sesuatu yang gaib maknanya ialah seseorang mampu melepaskan diri dari penjara dunia materi yang tak abadi, seraya mengikatkan diri pada sesuatu yang abadi, yaitu Tuhan. Materialisme bertentangan dengan iman kepada sesuatu yang gaib, berlawanan dengan etos seorang beragama.
Pengertian khusus. Syekh Abu al-Hasan al-Syadzili, pendiri tarekat Syadziliyyah (tarekat yang diikuti oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah), berkata: Ada tiga bentuk kebutaan hati. Yang pertama ialah membiarkan tubugh kita melakukan maksiat atau pembangkangan terhadap Tuhan. Yang kedua ialah berharap terlalu banyak kepada sesuatu selain Tuhan. Dan ketiga: berpura-pura tampak taat kepada Tuhan di hadapan manusia (al-tasannu’ bi-tha’ati l-Lah).
Dengan kata lain, kebutaan hati adalah sikap kita mengabaikan Tuhan Yang Abadi dan membiarkan diri terjebak dalam jeratan hal-hal yang tak abadi.
Ini bukan berarti bahwa kita tak boleh memberikan perhatian kepada kehidupan di dunia ini. Sama sekali tidak. Yang dimaksudkan oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah di sini bukan larangan untuk melakukan ikhtiar duniawi, atau melaksanakan tugas-tugas duniawi untuk menegakkan kehidupan pribadi dan keluarga kita. Yang dimaksudkan ialah: meskipun kita terjun dalam kehidupan duniawi, tetapi kita tidak tenggelam di sana, hingga kita melupakan sesuatu yang abadi.
Pengertian yang bisa kita petik di sini ialah: manusia boleh saja sibuk dalam aktivitas duniawi, tetapi tetap tak boleh lengah, lupa pada sesuatu yang lebih penting, yaitu kehidupan kelak di akhirat. Seorang yang menghayati semangat laku mistik atau tasawwuf mampu mengatasi penjara waktu kini sehingga bisa melihat hal-hal yang jauh di masa depan.
Seorang sufi ialah dia yang memiliki pemandangan yang jauh ke depan, bukan orang dengan penglihatan jangka pendek, penglihatan yang serba instan, mendadak, ad hoc.[]
