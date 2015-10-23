IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-30.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
La tastaghrib wuqu’ al-akdar ma dumta fi hadzihi al-dar, fi innaha ma abrazat illa ma huwa mustahiqqun wasfaha, wa wajibun na’tuha.
Terjemahan: Jangan merasa aneh jika engkau menjumpai “kekotoran” selama engkau masih hidup di dunia ini. Sebab dia hanyalah menampakkan hal-hal yang memang layak disifati dengan kekotoran itu, hal-hal yang memang seharusnya digambarkan demikian.
Mari kita telaah kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: pengertian umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Dalam kehidupan manusia, sering dijumpai hal-hal yang “membingungkan”, sesuatu yang oleh Ibn Ataillah digambarkan dengan “akdar”, kotoran, sesuatu yang membuat sedih, galau, dan gelisah. Selama kita masih berada dalam jasad dan tubuh, selama itu pula kita akan mengalami hal-hal semacam ini.
Dengan kata lain, konsekuensi hidup dengan dan dalam wadag atau jasad adalah kita akan mengalami kegelisahan, kesakitan, penderitaan, kegalauan. Semuanya itu akan selalu datang dan pergi. Saat pengalaman-pengalaman itu datang, janganlah kita merasa heran, bingung, atau bahkan mencerca Tuhan.
Hidup manusia memang melalui tahap-tahap yang menarik. Yang pertama adalah tahap “sorga” alamiah. Tahap ini dialami oleh bayi yang masih ada di dalam rahim ibunya.
Bayi di dalam rahim tidak pernah hirau dengan keramaian dunia, sebab dia “menyepi” dan terisolasi di dalam gua ketenangan, yaitu rahim ibunya. Seluruh kebutuhan nurtisinya terpenuhi. Seorang bayi tak mengalami kesedihan dan penderitaan karena dia tidak menyadari alam di sekitarnya. Dia masih pada tahap alamiah dan menyatu dengan alam.
Tahap kedua adalah saat ia lahir dan keluar dari “gua khalwat” di dalam rahim ibunya, dan bayi itu kemudian berada di tengah-tengah alam, di tengah-tengah keluarga dan komunitas. Pelan-pelan dia mulai menyadari lingkungan di sekitarnya, mulai mengerti apa yang terjadi di sekelilingnya.
Saat dia mengerti itulah, pelan-pelan dia akan mengalami penderitaan, tetapi juga sekaligus kegembiraan. “Firdaus alamiah” yang membahagiakan saat ia masih ada di dalam rahim ibunya sekarang sudah tak ada. Dia seperti Adam yang terjatuh dari “ketenangan” dan kebahagiaan di Taman Eden (Firdaus), dan harus bekerja keras di bumi.
Kehidupan di “bumi”, di tengah-tengah masyarakat itu berlainan sama sekali dengan kehidupan di dalam rahim ibu. Di dalam rahim ibu, yang ada adalah “biological tranquility”, ketenangan biologis-alamiah, tanpa gangguan apapun.
Di dalam masyarakat manusia, dia mulai mengalami peristiwa yang menggembirakan dan menyedihkan. Sebab, kehidupan di dunia ini, kata Syekh Ibn Ajibah, adalah “dar ahwal, wa manzil furqah wa intiqal.” Dunia adalah tempat terjadinya segala penderitaan, perpisahan, perpindahan. Semuanya itu memang menggelisahkan.
Tetapi, jika seseorang bisa menyikapi perubahan-perubahan dalam hidup itu dengan tenang, dengan waspada, dengan sikap rela dan “sumeleh” (menyerahkan diri), dia tak akan terganggu dengan semua itu. Dia akan seperti Buddha yang dengan tenang mengalami meditasi dan ketenangan walau di tengah keramaian.
Kuncinya adalah: Jangan merasa galau, gelisah, dan heran.
Pengertian khusus. Tuhan kerapkali menampakkan diri dengan cara yang tak terduga-duga. Dia menampakkan diri secara indah dalam pengalaman-pengalaman indah yang kita alami dalam kehidupan ini. Dia juga menampakkan diri dalam pengalaman-pengalaman sedih yang kita derita. Dia menampakkan diri dalam setiap gejala dan peristiwa yang kita alami. Yang menggalaukan kita dan yang menggembirakan kita –keduanya adalah bagian dari apa yang oleh Syekh Ibn Ajibah disebut “tajalliyat al-Haqq”, penampakan Yang Maha Benar.
Yang Maha Benar menampakkan diri dengan dua cara: melalui sifat “jamal” atau keindahan-Nya, dan melalui sifat “jalal” atau keagungan-Nya. Saat kita mengalami pengalaman yang menyenangkan, Tuhan sedang menampakkan diri melaui sifat keindahan-Nya. Ketika kita mengalami penderitaan, Tuhan menampakkan diri kapada kita lewat sifat keagungan-Nya.
Bagi seorang yang bijak, yang ‘arif, seorang yang telah tahu hakikat hidup, dua pengalaman itu sama saja bagi dirinya. Baik saat gembira atau menderita, dia akan bersikap tenang, “stoic”, tak terganggu oleh perubahan-perubahan dalam pengalamannya itu. Sebab ia tahu, semuanya itu berasal dari sumber yang sama: Tuhan.
Dia akan menerima penderitaan dengan senyum. Tetapi dia juga aka mengalami kebahagiaan dengan sikap semenjana, tidak meluap-lupa. Dia tenang seperti air kolam di pagi hari, sebelum ada angin menghembus, sebelum ada anak-anak yang bermain berkecipak di sana. Dia, dalam keadaan apapun, bersikap tenang seperti Buddha yang dalam keadaan meditasi.
Pelajaran yang bisa kita petik dari sini adalah: Kita harus bisa mengembangkan sikap “self control”, bisa menguasai diri, tidak hanyut dalam perasaan sesaat, baik perasaan gembira atau menderita. Kemampuan mengontrol diri ini yang akan membebaskan kita dari penderitaan hidup, dan bisa kembali ke “kebahagiaan awal” saat kita berada di dalam rahim ibu kita.[]
Really instructive and fantastic body structure of written content, now that’s user genial (:.
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, thankyou. “It is in justice that the ordering of society is centered.” by Aristotle.
I like this weblog so much, saved to fav.
What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this web site, and your views are good in support of new people.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really pleassant to read all at one place.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this web site. He was once entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
Hey I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb work.
If some one wants expert view concerning blogging
after that i advise him/her to visit this web site, Keep up the good job.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for providing this information.
http://www.tykoonre.com/rrgee9280f6/
We carry shirt sizes S, M, XL, XXL, XXXL, 4XL & 5XL for all animal shirts
you see on our website.
The proceeds of selling your older car can go to the
operations of the charity like giving food or clothing to the family that
they supported. The turbo 4-banger in the Volkswagon GTI Mk5
is fairly unique among such engines in that it produces huge amounts of torque at a
relatively low number of RPMs. The damage varies from vehicle
to vehicle but can be as small as light hail damage which is
barely visible through to damage caused by falling
trees.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ngaji hikam. Regards
What’s up, this weekend is fastidious for me, as this moment i
am reading this wonderful educational post here at my residence.
Currently it sounds like Movable Type is the best blogging platform
available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this blog to obtain most up-to-date updates,
thus where can i do it please help out.
Every single ready to put on FlirtyDivaTees® Saying T-Shirt is
Produced TO ORDER, select your colour (see
drop down bar)
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d
without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for
bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my
Facebook group. Talk soon!
cheap NFL jerseys
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know
a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home
a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Hi there I am so excited I found your web site, I really found you
by accident, while I was researching on Aol
for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to
say many thanks for a fantastic post and a
all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I
dont have time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I
have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the
excellent jo.
I precisely wanted to say thanks once again. I do not know the things I would’ve handled in the absence of those thoughts shared by you over such concern. Entirely was the fearsome condition for me personally, however , coming across the very skilled tactic you processed it forced me to cry for happiness. Now i am thankful for your assistance and even pray you are aware of a powerful job you were providing educating some other people with the aid of your websites. Probably you’ve never met all of us.
Hey very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at
options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
wholesale NFL jerseys
Hello just wanted to give you a fast heads up. The
words inside your post are running away from the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this sounds like a formatting issue or something
to do with browser compatibility however i figured I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look wonderful though!
I do hope you receive the problem solved soon. Thanks a lot
Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice in favor of new visitors.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all people you
actually understand what you are speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my website =).
We will have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us
Awesome! Its truly amazing article, I have got much clear idea about from
this piece of writing.
I was very happy to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for
your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new
information in your web site.
This actually answered my drawback, thanks!
fantastic points altogether, you just gained a logo
new reader. What may you recommend about your submit that you simply made some days before?
Any sure?
I will immediately grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Custom-made jewelry employ cartoon designs,
flower styles, leaf types, as well as basic and also non secular symbols.
She was sweet, caring and kind as usual; when she finished the conversation saying she loved me,
a needle of conviction poked at my rock-hard heart. The truth is that students are more
inquisitive and adept at finding routes around gateway prevention systems.
Trojan virus is the most common way for installing the porn dialers to
any computer that is online. This article looks at some of their more questionable activities.
Your hidden information is held in the stream or Alternate Data Streams.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am
genuinely pleassant to read everthing at one place.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually one thing that I think I might never understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I’m looking forward in your subsequent post, I¦ll attempt to get the hang of it!
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
That is really attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for extra of your
fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social
networks
Will you mind should i quote a couple of the posts as long as I provide credit and
sources returning to your site? My blog is within the exact same niche as yours and my users would
really take advantage of some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if the ok along with you.
Cheers!
Wow, this article is good, my younger sister is analyzing such things,
so I am going to inform her.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this web
page is truly pleasant and the users are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was once a leisure account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we keep in touch?
This piece of writing provides clear idea to opt for the latest visitors of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging and site-building.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to generate a great article but what can I say
I hesitate a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to
see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
This article is genuinely a nice one it assists
new the net visitors, who are wishing for blogging.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly
benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested
feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing
from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the excellent work!
Howdy! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new posts.
Hi to every , since I am really eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It contains fastidious stuff.
Excellent site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your sweat!
Just what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up.
Aw, this was a very nice post. In concept I wish to put in writing like this moreover – taking time and actual effort to make a very good article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and in no way appear to get one thing done.
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Thanks!
Excellent post. I am working with most of these issues
as well..
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth used to be a leisure account it. Glance complicated to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually
realize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally
discuss with my web site =). We may have a
link trade agreement among us
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ngaji hikam. Regards
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I really wanted to construct a brief remark to say thanks to you for all of the pleasant tricks you are sharing at this website. My time consuming internet lookup has finally been recognized with reputable strategies to write about with my pals. I ‘d declare that most of us readers actually are undeniably endowed to live in a fabulous site with many marvellous people with good techniques. I feel quite blessed to have discovered your entire webpage and look forward to many more excellent moments reading here. Thanks again for all the details.
If you would like to obtain the best value using this article then you must apply
these techniques to the won blog.
Hi there, I stumbled upon your website through
Google while in search of a related subject, your site came
up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it inside my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware about your weblog via
Google, and located that it is actually really informative.
I’m likely to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate for those who proceed this in future.
Numerous other people might be benefited through your writing.
Cheers!