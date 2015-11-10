IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-42.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Shu’a’ al-basirati yusyhiduka qurbahu minka, wa ‘ain al-basirati tusyhiduka ‘adamaka li-wujudihi, wa haqq al-basirati yusyhiduka wujudahu la ‘adamaka wa la wujudaka. Kana ‘l-Lahu wa la syai’a ma’ahu, wa huwa al-ana ‘ala ma ‘alaihi kana.
Terjemahan: Sinar mata-hatimu (basirah) menunjukkan kedekatan-Nya padamu. Sementara pandangan mata-hatimu menunjukkan bahwa engkau tak ada karena hnaya Dia yang ada. Dan kebenaran dalam mata hatimu menunjukkan keberadaan-Nya, bukan ketidak-beradaan atau keberadaanmu. Sebab, Tuhan dulu ada pada saat segala sesuatu tak ada bersama-Nya. Dan sekarang Dia kembali seperti sediakala.
Kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah kali ini memiliki makna yang begitu mendalam. Mari kita urai pelan-pelan baik dengan pengertian umum atau khusus.
Pengertian umum. Ada dua mata dalam setiap manusia: mata fisik dan mata hati atau mata rohani. Mata fisik tugasnya ialah mengindera apa yang dalam filasafat Islam disebut dengan “al-mahsusat”, hal-hal yang bisa diindera, “sensible”. Mata fisik memiliki kemampuan melihat benda-benda fisik yang bersifat tak tembus pandang, “opaque”, benda-benda yang gelap (al-zulmaniyyah).
Sementara mata hati atau mata rohani memiliki kemampuan melihat makna-makna dan pengertian yang abstrak, halus, dan bercahaya (al-ma’ani al-lathifah al-nuraniyyah). Tetapi kedua mata ini memiliki kesamaan, yaitu hanya bisa melihat jika ada kondisi terang, ada cahaya di sekitar. Begitu cahaya redup dan hilang, kemampun melihat mata fisik dan mata rohani akan hilang pula.
Ketika cahaya muncul pada mata rohani kita, itu pertanda bahwa Kebenaran dan Tuhan mendekat kepada kita. Sebab, pada momen itulah kita melihat segala hal menjadi lebih terang. Pada momen itulah kita mulai bisa memahami rahasia-rahasia kehidupan. Dan pada momen itulah kita biasanya mengalami suatu pengalaman unik yang membuat kita bisa bersikap bijak. Itulah momen pencerahan spiritual – Buddha’s moment!
Dengan kata lain, saat kita merasakan pencerahan batin, itu pertanda bahwa Tuhan mendekat pada kita. Momen semacam ini akan membawa kebahagiaan yang mendalam bagi seseorang, seperti pengalaman keluar dari situasi berdesak-desak ke ruang yang terbuka sehingga kita bisa menghirup kembali udara yang segar.
Tetapi mata batin manusia juga memiliki bagian yang yang sangat vital, yaitu semacam “pupil” atau biji mata. Sebagaimana mata fisik kita memiliki “pupil” (apa yang dalam bahasa Arab disebut dengan al-‘ain), begitu juga mata batin kita memiliki “pupil”, bagian penginderaan dalam mata yang paling vital. Jika mata rohani kita sudah mendapatkan pencahayaan dari Tuhan, maka biji mata batin kita akan mendapatkan pengetahuan spiritual berikut ini: pengetahuan bahwa sesungguhnya kita tidak ada, maya, sebab yang ada secara hakiki hanyalah Tuhan saja.
Pada tahap berikutnya, mata rohani kita yang sudah mengalami pencahayaan itu akan mengalami hakikat atau kebenaran yang sejati: bahwa hanya Tuhanlah yang Ada. Sementara yang lain, termasuk manusia, tak bisa disebut dengan kategori apapun, baik ada atau tiada. Sebab yang ada secara sebenar-benarnya hanyalah Dia saja. Yang lain lebur, dan pudar sama sekali di hadapan wujud Tuhan.
Dengan kata lain, seseorang yang mengalami pencahayaan rohani, akan mengalami perjalanan spiritual dalam bentuk pengalaman rohani yang meningkat dari satu tangga ke tangga berikutnya. Pada tangga pertama, seseorang masih menyadari wujud dan keberadaannya. Dia masih merasa sebagai manusia yang punya wujud terpisah. Tetapi karena cahaya spiritual itu, dia mulai menyadari ada wujud lain yang lebih tinggi, yaitu wujud ketuhanan.
Pada tangga berikutnya, dia mulai menyadari bahwa dia tidak ada. Sebab yang ada hanyalah Tuhan saja, Wujud yang Sejati. Lalu, tahap yang paling tinggi ialah lenyapnya kesadaran tentang ada atau tiada. Dia sudah tak bisa lagi mengatakan bahwa dirinya ada atau tidak ada. Sebab dia hanya mengenal satu wujud saja, yaitu Wujud Tuhan.
Apakah pengalaman semacam ini ada gunanya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari? Bukankah ini hanyalah “omong kosong” kaum sufi untuk menipu diri sendiri saja? Saya mengatakan: Tidak. Pengalaman rohani sangat penting dalam kehidupan sehari-hari sebab hanya dengan pengalaman seperti inilah seseorang bisa melihat segala hal dalam kehidupan ini dengan penuh kebijakan.
Seorang yang bersikap bijak dalam hidup sehari-hari adalah orang yang telah mengalami pencahayaan batin. Tanpa pencahayaan itu, dia akan kehilangan orientasi hidup, kehilangan “sense of direction” atau arah dan tujuan hidup yang jelas, dan akhirnya dia akan mengalami kedukaan rohani yang membuat hidupnya sengsara.
Pengertian khusus. Dalam kalangan sufi dikenal tiga tingkat pengetahuan. Ada pengetahuan tingkat pertama yang disebut ‘ilm al-yaqin. Ada pengetahuan tingkat kedua yang disebut ‘ain al-yaqin. Dan pengetahuan paling tinggi, yaitu haqq al-yaqin. Ilmu yang pertama adalah pengetahuan tentang adanya Tuhan melalui argumentasi rasional (burhan). Ilmu yang kedua adalah pengetahuan tentang Tuhan melalui pengalaman langsung (al-kasyf). Dan ilmu yang ketiga adalah tahap ketika seseorang bisa “melihat” langsung Kebenaran Tuhan, bukan sekedar mengalaminya.
Kesemuanya masuk dalam kategori ilmu. Dan setiap ilmu pada dasarnya adalah cahaya yang menerangi rohani manusia. Cahaya ini ada yang lemah, ada yang kuat, ada yang sangat kuat, tergantung pada jenis pengetahuan yang dimiliki oleh orang bersangkutan. Makin kuat cahaya yang ada dalam rohaninya, makin mendalam pengetahuannya tentang Kebenaran Sejati, dan dengan demikian makin bijak pula hidupnya.
Apa yang bisa kita petik dari kebijaksanaan Ibn Ataillah ini ialah satu saja: Kehidupan yang bermakna adalah kehidupan yang dipandu oleh cahaya kebijakan. Cahaya ini tidak bisa “dibeli” dari luar, tetapi harus tumbuh dalam batin dan rohani manusia melalui pengalaman spritual yang terus-menerus diasah dan ditingkatkan setindak demi setindak.
Cahaya kebijakan inilah yang membuat kehidupan seseorang menjadi kehidupan yang bermakna dan membahagiakan. Kehidupan yang dalam istilah filosof Yunani Plato disebut “a well examined life”. Kehidupan yang diuji dan dihayati dengan sungguh-sungguh. Bukan kehidupan yang dibiarkan berlalu saja tanpa renungan, tanpa refleksi, dan akhirnya habis, punah, mati.
Kehidupan seperti itulah yang menimbulkan kesengsaraan bagi manusia.[]
Other parts of Garcinia cambogia may be used in the kitchen though the rind of the fruit iswhat contains the medicinal, commercial HCA.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some good details , I besides conceive this s a very superb website.
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about the supply?
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Wonderful paintings! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this put up upper! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really realize what
you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web site
=). We could have a hyperlink change contract between us
Hey there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
Excellent article. I absolutely love this web site. Make it up!
I was looking through some of your posts on this internet site and I believe this internet site is real instructive! Keep posting.
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this web page daily, if so then you will definitely get pleasant
experience.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with useful information to paintings on. You’ve done a formidable process and our entire community might be thankful to you.
Would love to constantly get updated great website! .
You can certainly see your expertise in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart. “The most profound joy has more of gravity than of gaiety in it.” by Michel de Montaigne.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is simply cool and i can assume you
are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow
me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
I feel this can be among the most vital information in my opinion. And i’m glad reading your article.
But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is perfect,
the articles is actually excellent : D. Good job,
cheers
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
For starters I would like to say superb blog! I needed
a simple question in which I’d want to ask unless you
mind. I was interested to learn the way you center yourself
and clear your head ahead of writing. I actually have had a tough time
clearing my mind in acquiring my thoughts available.
I truly do enjoy writing nevertheless it just appears
like the very first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted just figuring
out where to start. Any ideas or tips? Kudos!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying
to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good gains. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Great post! We will be linking to this great content on our
site. Keep up the good writing.
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Appreciate it for helping out, good info .
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that
this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing
style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great article.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you
are using? I’m having some small security problems with my
latest site and I’d like to find some thing safeguarded.
Are you experiencing any recommendations?
When someone writes an article he/she keeps the idea of the
user in the/her brain that how a user can keep in mind it.
Thus that’s why this piece of writing is great. Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice
concurrently as you amend your website, how could i subscribe
for the weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I ended up being tiny bit familiar of the your broadcast offered shiny
clear idea
Nice post. I be taught something more challenging on completely different blogs everyday. It’ll always be stimulating to learn content material from different writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d choose to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Howdy! Someone inside my Facebook group shared this site around and so i arrived at provide it with
a glance. I’m definitely enjoying the details. I’m bookmarking and are tweeting this to
my followers! Excellent blog and outstanding design.
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world the whole thing is available on web?
The very core of your writing while appearing reasonable at first, did not really work very well with me after some time. Someplace throughout the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately just for a very short while. I still have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you might do nicely to help fill in those breaks. In the event you can accomplish that, I would definitely end up being amazed.
Howdy! I really prefer to supply you with a big thumbs up for your excellent information you’ve got here for this post.
I’ll be returning to your online site to get more soon.
I don’t even are aware of the way I finished up right here,
but I assumed this post was good. I will not
know who you will be however definitely you might be going to
a well-known blogger should you are not already.
Cheers!
I got this website from my friend who told me regarding
this web site and now this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative posts at
this time.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design.
Rattling instructive and great structure of content material, now that’s user genial (:.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Hey very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?KI’m satisfied to seek out a lot of useful information right here within the post, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hi colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you would like to say about this article,
in my view its truly amazing designed for me.
Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I
am just impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the final part 🙂 I care for
such info a whole lot. I had been seeking this certain info
to get a very long time. Thanks and good luck.
I truly appreciate your piece of work, Great post.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
I haven?¦t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing for your feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
You are a very smart individual!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal website now 😉
I really love your blog site.. excellent colors & theme.
Have you design this site yourself or would you employ
someone to make it happen for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my
own, personal blog and want to know where u got this from.
appreciate it
I’m now not certain where you might be obtaining your information, however
good topic. I must spend a while discovering more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my
mission.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your website,
how could i subscribe for any weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I were tiny bit acquainted with this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea
Hey There. I discovered your site using msn. This can be an incredibly well written article.
I am going to be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information.
Many thanks for the post. I am going to definitely return.
Hello! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs up for your
great info you’ve got here on this post. I’ll be returning to your web site for more soon.