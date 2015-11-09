IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-41.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Wa la-an tash-haba jahilan la yardla ‘an nafsihi khairun min an tash-haba ‘aliman yardla ‘an nafishi. Fa-ayyu ‘ilmin li-‘alimin yardla ‘an nafsihi? Wa ayyu jahlin li-jahilin la yardla ‘an nafsihi?
Terjemahannya: Lebih baik engkau bersahabat dengan orang bodoh yang bisa bersikap kritis pada dirinya, ketimbang dengan orang pintar yang tak mampu melakukan kritik-diri. Apalah gunanya ilmu bagi seorang pintar yang tak mampu melakukan kritik-diri? Dan apalah artinya kebodohan bagi seorang bodoh yang mampu bersikap kritis pada dirinya sendiri?
Mari kita pahami kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Dalam bagian lalu kita sudah membaca kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah tentang asal-usul kenapa seseorang lalai, dan kenapa seseorang terus waspada.
Sebagaimana sudah dijelaskan, asal-usul segala maksiat dan kelalaian seorang hamba adalah karena memiliki sikap puas terhadap dirinya sendiri, tunduk pada hawa nafsunya. Sementara asal-usul ketaatan dan kewaspadaan diri adalah karena seseorang mampu bersikap kritis pada dirinya sendiri, tak tunduk pada “comfort zone”, wilayah aman.
Pada bagian ini kita akan bergerak lebih jauh dan membicarakan mengenai pengaruh-pengaruh yang ditimbulkan oleh pergaulan sosial dan persahabatan. Menurut Syekh Ibn Ataillah, bersahabat dengan orang yang mampu bersikap kritis pada dirinya sendiri, tak merasa sombong dengan prestasi-prestasinya, tak pongah dengan pencapaiannya, tak merasa “nyaman” dengan apa yang sudah diraihnya, lebih baik daripada bersahabat dengan orang pintar tetapi pongah, puas diri, jumawa, dan tak mampu melihat kekurangan-kekurangan pada dirinya.
Sebab, persahabatan bisa menolong kita melakukan hal-hal positif terhadap diri kita sendiri. Lingkungan persahabatan bekerja sebagai semacam “ruang pengkondisian”, ruang yang menyediakan situasi yang kondusif bagi kita untuk mengerjakan hal-hal tertentu. Sebab sahabat-sahabat yang baik bisa memberikan “moral support” kepada kita untuk berbuat baik pula. Sebaliknya, lingkungan persahabatan yang buruk dan tak kondusif, membuat seseorang terkondisikan untuk melakukan hal-hal buruk.
Jika kita bersahabat dengan orang yang dari segi “ukuran akademis” bukanlah orang yang pintar, tetapi ia memiliki sikap yang baik, yaitu mampu melakukan kritik-diri, mampu menelaah kekurangan dan aib pada dirinya, persahabatan semacam itu jauh lebih baik ketimbang pesahabatan yang kita pupuk dengan orang yang pintar secara akademis tetapi sombong dan jumawa.
Orang yang jumawa dan sombong biasanya cenderung (meminjam istilah Syekh Ibn Ataillah) “yardla ‘an nafsihi”, puas dengan dirinya sendiri, tunduk pada nafsunya. Orang yang memiliki sikap puas diri biasanya mengalami kesulitan untuk melihat aib dan kekurangan pada dirinya. Bagaimana seseorang bisa melihat kekurangan dalam dirinya jika telah merasa puas dengan apa yang telah ia perbuat?
Orang yang puas diri biasanya juga susah tumbuh dan berkembang. Sebab, seseorang mampu melakukan perbaikan atas dirinya, dan dengan begitu mengalami perkembangan dan kemajuan, adalah disebabkan oleh kerana ia tidak puas diri, mampu melakukan “self-criticism”. Sementara orang yang tak mampu melihat kekurangan dirinya, bagaimana ia melakukan perbaikan diri, dan meraih kemajuan?
Persahabatan dengan orang-orang yang bodoh tetapi punya sikap positif untuk tak puas diri, jauh lebih baik. Sebab dengan persahabatan itu, kemungkinan kita untuk mengalami kemajuan dan perkembangan diri jauh lebih besar.
Ini sama dengan keadaan berikut ini: orang yang kurang pintar secara intelijensi, tetapi rajin dan tekun, jauh lebih memiliki kemungkinan sukses ketimbang seorang yang jenius tetapi malas dan tak mau bekerja keras. Kejeniusan seseorang seringkali sia-sia dan “muspra” karena yang bersangkitan tak memiliki sikap positif dalam hidup, yakni ketekunan, konsistensi, dan dedikasi dalam pekerjaan.
Pengertian khusus. Kata Syekh Ibn Ajibah, penulis komentar atas Kitab Hikam, kebodohan yang membuat seseorang justru ingin dekat dengan Tuhan lebih baik daripada kepintaran yang membuat seseorang jauh dari pada-Nya.
Kenapa kepintaran dan kecerdasan bisa membuat seseorang jauh dari Tuhan? Sebab kecerdasan pada seseorang kadang-kadang bisa menimbulkan sikap-sikap negatif, kotor dan buruk pada orang itu: kecongkakan, kesombongan, kepongahan. Sikap-sikap semacam ini justru akan membuat seseorang jauh dari Kebenaran.
Sementara, kondisi kebodohan malah justru bisa membuat seseorang rendah hati, bersikap positif, mau belajar terus-menerus, siap mengoreksi diri, mau melakukan “self-reformation” atau perbaikan diri terus menerus.
Orang-orang bijak berkata: Asyadd al-nas hijaban anil-Lahi al-‘ulama’, tsumma al-‘ubbad, tsumma al-zuhhad. Artinya: Orang-orang yang paling jauh dan terhijab/terhalang dari Tuhan adalah orang-orang yang ‘alim, lalu orang-orang yang rajin beribadah, dan lalu orang-orang yang zahid atau menjauhkan diri dari dunia.
Ini semua bukan berarti bahwa menjadi orang ‘alim, ‘abid, dan zahid adalah jelek. Bukan sama sekali. Yang dimaksudkan dengan kata-kata bijak ini ialah bahwa keunggulan-keunggulan tertentu pada seserang, seperti keunggulan intelektual, rajin ibadah atau sikap zuhud, bisa menjerumuskan seseorang pada sikap “puas diri”, sombong, dan merasa paling “tinggi” daripada orang-orang lain. Sikap-sikap semacam ini pada dirinya sudah merupakan penyakit kejiwaan yang berbahaya.
Apa yang bisa kita pelajari di sini ialah: Jangan sampai kita jumawa dengan keistimewaan yang ada pada kita. Teruslah menyadari bahwa sesempurna-sempurnanya manusia, tetaplah ada kekurangan pada dirinya sendiri. Kemampuan melihat kekurangan inilah yang menjadi sumber kemajuan dan kebahagiaan seseorang dalam hidup.[]
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web-site.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.
The very root of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not work well with me after some time. Somewhere throughout the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately only for a very short while. I however have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and you would do nicely to fill in all those breaks. If you can accomplish that, I will surely be impressed.
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can benefit me. Thank you
Very nice style and great written content, very little else we need : D.
you are in reality a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent task in this topic!
You are my intake, I own few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand.
I conceive this internet site contains very fantastic written written content blog posts.
Well I definitely enjoyed reading it. This information offered by you is very constructive for proper planning.
I just couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person provide on your visitors? Is gonna be again incessantly to check up on new posts
Patients with low serum LH and testosterone levels want aan imaging study of their pituitary
and may wwant endocrinologic consultation.
Thank you for another informative web site. Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a challenge that I am just now operating on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I believe you have mentioned some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.
I think this is among the so much significant info for me. And i’m happy reading your article. But should statement on few normal issues, The site style is ideal, the articles is actually great : D. Just right activity, cheers
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is perfect, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).
You completed several fine points there. I did a search on the topic and found a good number of people will go along with with your blog.
I consider something genuinely interesting about your website so I saved to favorites.
I gotta favorite this web site it seems handy very useful
certainly like your website but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the reality on the other hand I will definitely come back again.
I saw a lot of website but I conceive this one has got something special in it in it
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most individuals will agree with your website.
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a perfect web site.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I believe that is among the such a lot important info for me.
And i am happy studying your article. But want to observation on some common things, The website
style is ideal, the articles is actually great :
D. Just right activity, cheers
Whats up very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds alsoKI’m satisfied to search out a lot of useful info here in the post, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
Very good written post. It will be supportive to everyone who utilizes it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – looking forward to more posts.
Good V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
You are my inspiration, I have few web logs and infrequently run out from post :). “Follow your inclinations with due regard to the policeman round the corner.” by W. Somerset Maugham.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
This is the right blog for anyone who would like to understand this topic.
You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally will need
to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject that’s
been discussed for a long time. Great stuff, just great!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.