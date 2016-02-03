Kematian yang Tak terbatas

IslamLib – Quran menginformasikan bahwa setiap yang memiliki nyawa akan meninggal dunia. Informasi al-Quran ini ─ dalam istilah ulumul Quran ─ bisa dipahami dalam dua format: irsyadi dan mawlawi. Irsyadi yaitu format informasi untuk sesuatu hal yang sudah disadari audience sebelumnya. Al-Quran hanya mengingatkan saja. Adapun format mawlawi, yaitu informasi awal, baru yang tidak diketahui oleh audience.
Kematian adalah kejadian alamiah yang setiap saat menghampiri manusia dan manusia menjadi yakin kematian sebagai keniscayaan di alam materi ini, maka ayat di atas adalah ayat-ayat dengan format irsyadi.
Untuk isu-isu yang dapat ditangkap oleh akal dan fitrah manusia, al-Quran banyak membiarkan manusia mencernanya sendiri. Al-Quran ingin memberi semangat kepada akal dan fitrah manusia untuk percaya diri dan mengapresiasi anugerah Tuhan yang luar biasa, yaitu akal budinya.
Allah SWT telah banyak menganugerahkan karunia-karunia agung yang sudah built-in dalam jiwa kita, seperti akal, fitrah, kebebasan dan sebagainya. Aspek rasionalitas yang disempurnakan secara sistematik- argumentatif adalah filsafat. Jadi, filsafat sebetulnya perpanjangan (imtidad) dari al-Quran, sebagaimana fikih, tafsir, ushul fikih dan sebagainya.
Al-Quran tidak secara mendetail menjelaskan aspek kematian, jenis-jenisnya dan fungsinya dalam kosmologis seperti yang dilakukan para filsuf. Karena misi utama al-Quran adalah hidayah. Namun filsafat Islam mengevaluasinya secara mendalam seraya menghubungkannya dengan seluruh tatanan di alam raya. Lewat filsafatlah orang dapat menangkap rahasia-rahasia misi kenabian, ilmu Tuhan, takdir, amal baik dan amal buruk dan juga kematian.
Filsafat Islam sumbernya adalah wahyu, dalam istilah Dr. Ghulam Avani filsafat dari tanah kenabian (philosophy from a land of propechy ). Nabi sendiri adalah seorang pembawa risalah, namun dari sisi lain adalah seorang filsuf. Karena akal Nabi telah mencapai akal mustafad, yaitu aktualitas akal terakhir dan dapat menyatu dengan akal suci (yaitu tingkatan akal tertinggi).
Jadi, filsafat tidak akan bertentangan dengan al-Quran. Menurut Mulla Sadra, jika ada sebuah teori yang dianggap teori filsafat tapi bertentangan dengan al-Quran, maka harus dibuang.
Eksplorasi akal itu sendiri bukan sekedar petualangan intelektual semata atau obsesi kelas elit yang ingin mencapai batas-batas kemungkinan, tapi dianggap amal intelektual yang akan memberikan buahnya di dunia dan juga di akhirat.
Hasan Zadeh Amuli dalam kitab Uyun Nafs mengatakan bahwa amal-amal ibadah seperti salat, zakat, dan sebagainya akan menjadi badan kita di akhirat, sementara ruhnya terwujud berkat ilmu. Al-Quran sendiri menegaskan bahwa “Allah akan mengangkat derajat orang-orang yang beriman dan berilmu beberapa derajat.”
Kematian dalam perspektif Ibnu Sina dan Mulla Sadra. Jika premis-premis di atas diterima, maka kita tidak ragu lagi untuk mencerna deskripsi analisis para filsuf tentang kematian. Kematian menurut jumhur filsuf dibagi ke dalam tiga kategori : kematian atas ikhtiar sendiri, kematian alami, kematian karena kecelakaan.
Artikel ini hanya akan mengulas kematian alami semata-mata ─ insya Allah di lain kesempatan akan diulas kematian-kematian kategori lain; sebuah penjelajahan akal yang mencerahkan, mendebarkan dan menakjubkan!
Kematian alami menurut Ibnu Sina terjadi karena jiwa tidak betah lagi dengan kondisi badannya yang sudah tidak layak ditempati. Jiwa itu layaknya sahibul bayt dan badan itu rumahnya. Ketika kondisi sebuah rumah sudah rusak, maka sang sahibul bayt akan meninggalkan rumah tersebut. Wal hasil, ketika jiwa itu melihat badannya sudah tua renta, maka jiwa secara alamiah akan meninggalkannya begitu saja.
Mulla Sadra memiliki pendapat yang kontras sekali dalam hal ini. Menurutnya, yang terjadi adalah sebaliknya, bukan tubuh itu yang membuat jiwa tidak betah, tapi jiwa itu ─ karena mengalami penyempurnaan ─ kepincut dengan alam lain. Jiwa meronta-ronta rindu dengan sesuatu yang lebih agung dan lebih suci dan secara alamiah kemudian meninggalkan badannya.
Jadi, jika kita ingin tetap hidup lama ─ ala Ibnu Sina – rawatlah badan sebaik mungkin, berolahragalah, makanlah nutrisi yang baik, agar badan tetap menyenangkan bagi jiwa sehingga kematian alamiah tidak terjadi.
Sementara jika meminjam perspektif Mulla Sadra, maka jangan biarkan jiwa kita mengalami penyempurnaan, jadilah orang bodoh, jangan banyak belajar, dan jangan melakukan hal-hal yang baik demi mempertahankan kekurangan jiwa.
Dan sebaliknya, jika kita ingin mempercepat kematian ─ dengan meminjam perspektif Ibnu Sina ─ hiduplah dengan cara yang tidak sehat, banyak berpikir negatif, biarkan depresi dan stress menggelayuti keseharian kita sehingga tubuh menjadi tidak bugar, cepat tua, sakit-sakitan. Maka jiwapun segera meninggalkan tubuh renta dan tidak menyenangkan tersebut.
Sebaliknya dalam pandangan Mulla Sadra, agar kita mengalami percepatan kematian (alamiah) maka sempurnakanlah jiwa ─ yang dalam hal ini Mulla Sadra meyakini bahwa ilmu dan amal adalah dua syarat mutlak bagi kesempurnaan jiwa. Banyak-banyaklah belajar dan beramal, sehingga jiwa semakin bercahaya dan lebih fokus kepada alam yang lebih mulia dan akhirnya jiwa terbang ke alam sana.
Namun jika kematian alamiah itu terjadi, jiwa menyempurna. Mengapa orang-orang suci, para wali dan bahkan para nabi tidak mengalami kematian alamiah, padahal sudah pasti jiwa-jiwa mereka itu sempurna dan sangat sempurna sekali?
Jawabnya, Menurut Mulla Sadra, para nabi itu, begitu juga orang-orang suci (imam atau wali) setiap saat kalau mau, mereka akan meninggalkan tubuhnya kapan saja. Mereka tidak mengalami kematian alami bukan karena jiwanya tidak sempurna ─ bahkan sudah di atas kesempurnaan ─ namun mereka kembali ke tubuhnya demi menyempurnakan jiwa-jiwa yang masih lemah. Inilah hebatnya orang-orang suci!
Perbedaan distingtif Ibnu Sina dan Mulla Sadra karena perbedaan fondasi filsafatnya. Di samping itu, Ibnu Sina adalah ahli medis, ia lebih banyak memusatkan perhatiannya pada fisiologi.
Sementara Mulla Sadra, ia seorang pendiri filsafat eksistentialis yang lebih mengutamakan jiwa dibanding badan. Menurut Mulla Sadra, jiwalah yang membawa badan, bukan sebaliknya. Yang melihat, yang merasa, yang mendengar dan yang menyentuh itu adalah jiwa. Tapi jiwa itu juga hasil evolusi tubuh materi.
Yang lebih mengejutkan lagi, Mulla Sadra berpandangan bahwa kematian alami itu bukan hanya terjadi sekali, tapi akan terus terjadi tanpa ada batasnya. Bagi Mulla Sadra, kematian bersifat eksistensialis; yaitu transit (intiqal).
Kematian alami seperti ini akan terus terjadi di masa depan, menelusuri kosmos demi kosmos demi mencapai Tuhan. Karena jarak antara makhluk dan Tuhan itu tak terbatas, maka kematian alami itu terus berulang-ulang terjadi tanpa ada batasnya.
