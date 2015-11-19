IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-49.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
Rubbama kunta musi’an fa-araka al-ihsana minka shuhbatuka ila man huwa aswa’u halan minka.
Terjemahan: Boleh jadi engkau adalah orang yang jahat, tetapi pertemananmu dengan orang yang lebih jahat darimu membuatmu merasa lebih baik (dari orang lain yang engkau jadikan sahabat itu).
Mari kita pahami kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Dalam bagian lalu, kita sudah diberikan pelajaran oleh Sykeh Ibn Ataillah untuk membangun persahabatan dengan sikap yang sangat hati-hati. Kita harus mempertimbangkan benar apakah seseorang yang akan kita jadikan sahabat ini bisa menjadi “fellow traveller”, kawan seperjalanan spiritual menuju Tuhan, atau justru malah mengganggu perjalanan itu.
Pada bagian ini, Syekh Ibn Ataillah menambahkan suatu pengertian lain yang masih berkaitan dengan pengertian sebelumnya. Pengertian ini sangat subtil, lembut, karena menyangkut perasaan hati kita saat bersahabat dengan orang yang kualitas moralnya lebih jelek dari kita.
Seseorang akan “feeling good about him/herself”, merasa nyaman dan senang jika bersahabat dengan orang lain yang kualitas orang itu berada di bawah kita. Jika kita berteman dengan orang-orang yang lebih pintar dari kita, mungkin kita akan merasa minder dan tak percaya diri. Tetapi berteman dengan orang-orang yang tingkat kepintarannya lebih rendah dari kita, bisa menimbuilkan efek kenyaman pada diri kita.
Kita bisa saja merasa lebih pintar dari mereka itu, walau kepintaran kita sebetulnya tidak benar-benar tinggi derajatnya. Hanya karena kita berteman dengan orang yang lebih bodoh, kita yang sebetulnya bodoh tampak agak sedikit pintar atau kurang bodoh. Dan itu menyenangkan. Tetapi ini kenyamanan yang palsu, sebab perasaan ini dibangun atas landasan yang keropos.
Lagi pula, kenyaman semacam ini tak mendorong kita untuk berbuat lebih. Saat kita berkawan dengan orang-orang yang bodoh, kita merasa lebih pintar dari mereka, dan itu menjadikan kita kehilangan dorongan untuk blelajar lebih keras.
Hal yang sama juga terjadi dalam kehidupan spiritual: jika kita bersahabat dengan orang-orang yang lebih buruk maqam spiritualnya daripada kita, kita akan merasakan “ihsan”, kebaikan yang lebih tinggi dari orang-orang itu. Padahal kualitas moral kita sebetulnya buruk. Kita menjadi buta akan kekurangan kita sendiri. Kita menjadi “nyaman”, “complacent”, atas kekurangan-kekurangan kita sendiri dan tak mau melakukan koreksi diri.
Pengertian khusus. Seorang wali besar dari Persia Sahl ibn Abdillah al-Tustari (w. 896 M [semoga keridaan Tuhan tercurah padanya]) berkata: Hendaklah engkau hati-hati agar tak bersahabat dengan tiga kelompok manusia ini. Yang pertama: orang-orang yang sombong, sewenang-wenang dan lupa diri (al-jababirah al-ghafilin). Kedua: para pembaca Quran yang culas dan suka menipu (al-qurra’ al-mudahinin). Ketiga: para pengikut tasawwuf yang bodoh.
Syekh Zarruq, seorang wali dari Libya yang hidup pada abad ke-17 (makamnya pernah disatroni dan dibongkar oleh kalangan salafi-wahabi pada 2012 [semoga Tuhan mengampuni mereka!]), menambahkan keterangan lebih lanjut: Engkau juga harus berhati-hari saat berkawan dengan para ulama zahir (ulama yang hanya menguasai ilmu syariat), sebab umumnya mereka dikuasai oleh hawa nafsu.
Syekh Ibn Ajibah berkata: Duduk bersanding dengan para ulama zahir itu jauh lebih buruk daripada duduk di samping tujuh puluh orang awam, dan miskin dan bodoh, sebab mereka punya kecenderungan untuk hanya mengetahui aspek lahiriah dari agama, dari syariat. Mereka juga cenderung melihat orang-orang lain yang tak sepakat dengan mereka sebagai pihak yang salah dan sesat (khati’ aw dlall). Mereka berusaha keras untuk menyangkal pandangan lawan-lawan mereka, dengan anggapan bahwa dengan begitu mereka menegakkan kebenaran. Padahal pada hakekatnya mereka sedang menipu diri sendiri dan orang lain (yaghusy-syun).
Pelajaran yang bisa kita petik dari sini ialah: janganlah bersahabat dengan orang-orang yang levelnya di bawah kita agar kita tak merasa diri lebih baik dan dengan demikian tak ada dorongan untuk maju.
Ini bukan berarti kita harus menjauhi orang-orang bodoh. Ini bukan berarti kita harus bersikap sombong dengan manjauhi orang-orang yang tarafnya ada di bawah kita. Maksud anjuran Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini adalah agar kita menghindarkan pengaruh buruk. Kita boleh saja bersahabat dengan orang-orang yang bodoh asal itu tak menimbulkan perasaan “complacence” atau nyaman-diri sehingga kita tak terdorong untuk memperbaiki diri.[]
