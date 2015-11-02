Home » Kajian » Hikam » Manusia Adalah Wujud Yang Bercahaya
Manusia Adalah Wujud Yang Bercahaya Ngaji Hikam ke-36

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla 02/11/2015

IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahuluMari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-36.

Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:

Ihtada al-rahiluna ilaihi bi-anwar al-tawajjuh, wa al-wasiluna lahum anwar al-muwajahah. Fa al-awwaluna li al-anwar, wa ha’ula’i al-anwaru lahum. Li-annahum li ‘l-Lahi la li-sya’iin dunahu. Quli ‘l-Lahu tsumma dzarhum fi khaudlihim yal’abun.

Terjemahan: Orang-orang yang masih dalam tahap perjalanan menuju Tuhan, mendapatkan jalan menuju kepada-Nya melalui cahaya “tawajjuh”, cahaya “menghadap”. Sementara mereka yang telah sampai kepada Tuhan, mendapatkan jalan kepada-Nya dengan cahaya “muwajahah”, cahaya “berhadap-hadapan”. Yang satu sedang mencari cahaya, yang satunya lagi cahaya selalu menyertai mereka. Sebab mereka, golongan yang kedua itu, seluruh dirinya hanya untuk Tuhan, bukan untuk yang lain. “Katakan: Tuhan saja! Lalu tinggalkan mereka tenggelam dalam permainan. (QS 6:91).

Mari kita ulas kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.

Pengertian umum. Seseorang yang hendak mencari kebenaran yang sejati, kebenaran tentang hidup, kebenaran tentang Tuhan, harus dituntun oleh sebuah cahaya. Seseorang yang berada dalam kegelapan, atau memiliki kegelapan dalam dirinya, akan sulit mendapatkan jalan menuju kepada kebenaran itu. Harus ada cahaya, sekecil apapun, yang menuntunnya.

Cahaya itu sebetulnya ada pada setiap diri manusia. Persoalannya hanyalah satu belaka: manusia bersangkutan mau melihat cahaya itu atau tidak. Sebab, sejak lahir, dalam diri manusia ada cahaya yang meneranginya untuk berjalan menuju kepada sebuah kebenaran. Selebihnya, pilihan ada pada manusia itu: apakah mau merawat cahaya itu, memakainya, dan bahkan mengembangkannya menjadi cahaya yang lebih kuat dan berbinar-binar.

Atau dia biarkan cahaya itu redup, dan mati sama sekali. Ketika cahaya itu telah mati, maka sejatinya manusia bersangkutan telah mati sebagai manusia. Dia hanya seonggok daging yang tak berbeda jauh dengan binatang. Dia hanya “pure matter”, materi murni yang tanpa kesadaran apapun tentang sesuatu yang “gaib”, sesuatu yang lebih dari sekedar materi. Itulah sebabnya saya berkali-kali mengatakan di ruangan ini bahwa materialaisme adalah sejenis kekufuran karena membuat cahaya dalam diri manusia redup dan mati sama sekali.

Cahaya yang ada dalam diri manusia itu, menurut Syekh Ibn Ataillah, terbagi dua. Ada yang disebut cahaya “tawajjuh”, dan cahaya “muwajahah”. Istilah yang kelihatannya rumit ini maknanya seseungguhnya sangat sederhana. Cahaya tawajjuh adalah cahaya pada diri manusia yang membuat dia rindu dan ingin mencari kebenaran. Dalam diri manusia, selalu ada cahaya semacam ini. Ini semacam cahaya fitrah yang baik. Semua manusia pada dasarnya memiliki kapasitas untuk kebaikan karena adanya cahaya “tawajjuh” ini.

Secara harafiah, tawajjuh artinya adalah “menghadap kepada” atau “berjalan menuju”. Seseorang yang berjalan menuju ke sebuah tempat bisa disebut sebagai orang yang sedang “tawajjuh” menuju tempat itu. Cahaya tawajjuh ialah kecenderungan alamiah pada diri manusia untuk mencari kebenaran, untuk berbuat baik kepada sesama. Ini cahaya yang diletakkan oleh Tuhan dalam hati manusia sejak ia lahir sebagai kecenderungan alamiah yang menuntunnya kepada kebenaran.

Dalam Kristen maupun Islam, ada pemahaman “spiritual” bahwa manusia diciptakan dalam citra Tuhan; imago Dei, wa nafakhtu fihi min ruhi. (QS 15:29) Dengan kata lain, dalam diri manusia pada dasarnya ada Tuhan – Tuhan yang melekat pada jiwa manusia dalam bentuk cahaya. Itulah yang disebut dengan cahaya tawajjuh.

Cahaya muwajahah adalah cahaya pengetahuan tentang kebenaran yang sejati yang telah dicapai oleh manusia. Seseorang yang telah berhasil mendidik jiwanya, mereformasinya, dan menjadikannya sebagai jiwa yang “muthma’innah”, jiwa yang tenang karena telah mengetahui ilmu rahasia hidup, ilmu ketuhanan yang sejati, orang itu akan berhasil menyalakan cahaya muwajahah dalam dirinya.

Muwajahah secara harafiah artinya ialah berhadap-hadapan, face-to-face, tête-à-tête. Seseorang yang telah berhasil menyalakan cahaya muwajahah dalam dirinya adalah seperti seseorang yang bisa bercakap-cakap langsung dengan Tuhan, muwajahah.

Pengertian khusus. Menurut Syekh Ibn Ajibah, cahaya tawajjuh adalah cahaya Islam dan Iman. Sementara cahaya muwajahah adalah cahaya Ihasan. Sebagaimana kita tahu, tahap-tahap keberagamaan harus melalui tiga tangga ini: Islam, Iman, dan Ihsan. Masing-masing tahap adalah tangga menuju kepada tahap berikutnya.

Islam adalah ketaatan fisik dalam bentuk ibadah badan. Iman adalah ketaatan atau ibadah batin dalam bentuk percaya kepada Tuhan, malaikat, dan nabi-nabi sebagai perantara kebenaran antara Tuhan dan manusia. Sementara Ihsan adalah sikap hati di mana sesorang merasa terus bersama Tuhan, dalam keadaan apapun. Ihsan adalah “an acute sense of divine presense”, perasaan yang begitu akut dan mendalam tentang kehadiran Tuhan dalam diri manusia.

Seseorang yang sudah mencapai tahap Ihsan adalah seperti orang yang bercahaya. Dia tak butuh cahaya dari luar, sebab dirinya, tubuhnya, jiwanya, pikirannya telah malih rupa menjadi cahaya, sebab telah menjadi rohaniah.

Itulah yang dimaksud dengan ungkapan Syekh Ibn Ataillah “wa ha’ula’i al-anwaru lahum”. Cahaya ada pada mereka, dalam pengertian mereka telah berubah menjadi “tubuh yang bercahaya”. Orang semacam ini, kemanapun ia pergi, dia secara otomatis akan menjadi lilin untuk lingkungan di sekitarnya dan mendatangkan rasa damai dan ketenteraman.

Sementara orang-orang yang masih dalam tahap Islam dan Iman saja, mereka baru dalam proses mencari cahaya tentang kebenaran yang sejati. Orang-orang ini belum menjadi cahaya, dan karena itu membutuhkan bimbingan dari orang lain yang telah bercahaya.

Pelajaran yang bisa kita petik dari sini ialah: manusia pada dasarnya adalah wujud yang bercahaya. Dia bisa menerangi kegelapan di sekitarnya. Tetapi ini tergantung pada manusia yang bersangkutan. Dia bisa merawat cahaya itu dan membesarkannya, tetapi dia bisa juga memadamkan cahaya itu dan ia akan merosot menjadi sekedar manusia zombie belaka.

Manusia yang bercahaya akan menebarkan cahaya harapan dan optimisme bagi lingkungan sekitar. Sementara manusia yang telah redup cahaya jiwanya, akan menebarkan ketakutan dan teror untuk lingkungannya. Teroris yang sebenarnya ialah dia yang telah redup dan mati cahaya dalam jiwa dan rohaninya![]

