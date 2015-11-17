IslamLib – Sebelum mulai membaca dan “mengaji”, mohon klik ini terlebih dahulu. Mari kita mulai ngaji Hikam seri ke-47.
Syekh Ibn Ataillah berkata:
La tarhal min kaunin ila kaunin, fa-takuna ka-himar al-raha yasiru, wa-l-ladzi irtahala ilaihi huwa-l-ladzi irtahala ‘anhu, wa-lakin irhal min al-akwani ila al-mukawwini, wa-anna ila rabbika al-muntaha.
Wa-ndzur ila qaulihi shalla-l-Lahu ‘alaihi wa sallam: fa-man kanat hijratuhu ila-l-Lahi wa rasulihi fahijratuhu ila-l-Lahi wa rasulih. Wa man kanat hijratuhu ila dunya yushibuha aw imra’atin yatazawwajuha, fa-hijratuhu ila ma hajara ilaihi. Fa-fham qawlahu ‘alaihi al-shalatu wa al-salam: fa-hijratuhu ila ma hajara ilaihi, wa-ta’ammal hadza al-amra in-kunta dza fahmin, wassalam.
Terjemahan: Janganlah engkau pergi untuk meninggalkan sesuatu di dunia ini (kawn) untuk menggapai sesuatu yang lain, sehingga engkau akan mirip keledai penggiling gandum yang berputar-putar. Sesuatu yang engkau tuju sejatinya adalah sesuatu yang engkau tinggalkan juga pada saat yang sama. Melainkan, tinggalkan segala sesuatu untuk menggapai Tuhan yang mengadakan segala sesuatu itu. Sebab, segalanya akan kembali kepada Tuhanmu.
Simaklah apa yang disabdakan oleh Nabi Muhammad (saw): Barangsiapa berhijrah untuk Tuhan dan rasul-Nya, maka hijrahnya akan mencapai Tuhan dan rasul-Nya pula. Sebaliknya, sesiapa yang berhijrah untuk tujuan duniawi atau untuk mempersunting seorang perempuan, maka hirahnya akan mencapai sebatas apa yang ia tuju itu. Camkan sabda Nabi (as) itu: Hijrahnya akan mencapai sebatas apa yang ia tuju itu. Pikirkanlah hal ini, jika engkau benar-benar memiliki kemampuan memahami. Wassalam.
Mari kita pahami kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini dengan dua pengertian: umum dan khusus.
Pengertian umum. Dalam kehidupan seorang beriman, konsep hijrah memiliki pengertian yang penting. Seorang yang beriman pada dasarnya telah melakukan suatu “hijrah spiritual”. Hijrah ialah pindah dari suatu tempat ke tempat yang lain. Hijrah adalah meninggalkan sesuatu yang lama menuju kepada sesuatu yang baru. Seorang yang beriman melakukan hijrah, sebab ia masuk kepada suatu kehidupan baru, kehidupa n yang berpusat pada Tuhan, meninggalkan kehidupan lama yang berpusat pada materi, pada hal-hal yang kasat mata.
Pada bagian ini, Syekh Ibn Ataillah mengajarkan kepada kita pengertian hijrah yang lain. Hijrah yang sesugguhnya bagi seorang beriman bukanlah pindah dari obyek dunia yang satu menuju obyek yang lain. Sebab, jika kita yang kita lakukan, kita hanya melakukan hijrah palsu.
Sebab, berapapun banyaknya jumlah hijrah yang kita lakukan, selama kita masih berputar-putar pada obyek-obyek yang duniawi, kita hanya berpusing-pusing di sana. Kita hanya seperti keledai penggiling gandum yan berputar-putar mengitari alat penggiling. Ia kelihatan bergerak, tetapi hanya di tempat. Tidak bergeser ke mana-mana.
Jika kita benar-benar ingin melakukan hijrah yang sungguhan, maka hijrahlah, tinggalkanlah dunia, untuk kemudian berpaling dan memusatkan diri pada Tuhan saja. Hanya dengan demikian kita bisa keluar dari lingkaran setan. Selama kita terjebak dalam kehiduapn material saja, kita akan berpusing-pusing di sana, terpenjara oleh pusarannya, dan akhirnya kita akan menemui jalan buntu.
Seseorang yang menjadikan kehidupan material sebagai satu-satunya tujuan dalam hidupnya, ia berlaku seperti sebuah keledai yang berputar-putar mengelilingi poros penggiling. Dia terjebak dalam sebuah lingkaran setan yang tak ada ujung pangkalnya. Satu-satunya jalan untuk menyelamatkan diri adalah kelaur dari lingkaran itu dan mencari orientasi yang lebih besar, lebih luas, lebih hakiki, yaitu orientasi yang berpusat pada Tuhan.
Jika kita membatasi wawasan hidup kita pada objek-objek material sahaja, seraya mengabaikan kehidupan rohaniah, kita sudah pasti akan menemui jalan buntu. Untuk sementara mungkin hal-hal yang bersifa duniawi bisa memberikan kepuasan sesaat kepada kita. Tetapi dalam jangka panjang, kita akan mengalami disorientasi, kehilangan arah, kebingungan, dan akhirnya kita akan mengalami kesensaraan rohani.
Sebuah peradaban yang hanya terserap dalam tujuan-tujuan materialistis, dan mengabaikan aspek-aspek rohaniah, sudah tentu akan menjumpai jalan buntu. Peradaban material tentu saja penting, tetapi ia hanya diperlukan hingga tingkat tertentu saja. Pada akhirnya, sebuah peradaban memerlukan wawasan yang melampaui hal-hal yang non-material. Ia memerlukan wawasan rohani.
Pengertian khusus. Kata Syekh Ibn Ajibah: Seseorang yang hijrah dari objek duniawi yang satu menuju ke objek yang lain, dia pada dasarnya hanyalah melakukan hijrah dari “al-siwa”, sesuatu yang selain Tuhan, menuju kepada “al-siwa” atau sesuatu selain Tuhan yang lain. Dia tak benar-benar melakukan hijrah.
Hijrah yang sesungguhnya ia “al-hijratu ila-l-Lah”, hijrah menuju Tuhan.
Apa yang dikatakan oleh Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini jangan kita bayangkan sebagai sebuah ajaran yang “elitis” yang hanya relevan untuk para orang-orang yang ingin menjalani kehidupan sufi saja. Jika Anda memiliki persepsi semacam ini, Anda jelas salah. Ajaran ini bukanlah semata-mata ajaran sufisme, tetapi ajaran yang relavan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari kita.
Ajaran tentang “hijrah menuju Tuhan” bukan sesuatu yang sulit dijangkau dalam praktek sehari-hari. Ini ajaran yang sebenarnya sangat praktis. Inti kebijaksanaan Syekh Ibn Ataillah ini sebetulnya hendak mengajari kita satu hal sederhana dalam hidup: apapun yang kita lakukan dalam hidup ini, apapun profesi yang kita kerjakan untuk mendukung kehidupan duniawi kita, tak seharusnya kita membiarkan diri terserap pada apa yang kita kerjakan itu, seolah-oleh hidup kita hanya untuk mengejar tujuan-tujuan yang semata-mata material dan bendawi.
Bila kita melakukan itu, kita bukan berhijrah kepada Tuhan, tetapi berhijrah kepada obejk-objek duniawi. Dengan membiarkan diri kita terserap sepenuhnya dalam hal-hal yang sifatnya duniawi, wawasan kehidupan kita akan menjadi sempit. Pada satu titik kita pasti akan mengalami jalan buntu. Tanda-tanda kebuntuan itu terlihat saat kita mengalami kegundahan rohani, ketidak-nyamanan batin, merasa ada sesuatu yang kurang meskipun kelimpahan material telah kita capai.
Pelajaran yang bisa kita petik dari sini: Manusia tidak hidup hanya dengan sepotong roti saja, melainkan dari firman kebenaran. Manusia tidak hanya hidup dengan dunia saja, melainkan hanya dengan akhiratlah kehidupan dia menjadi abadi dan sejati. Dan hanya kehidupan yang abadi yang mendatangkan kebahagiaan pada manusia.
Sebab manusia diciptakan dalam citra Tuhan. Dalam diri manusia ada unsur ketuhanan yang merindukan keabadian. Dunia tak menjanjikan keabadian, seberapa besarpun kenikmatan yang kita peroleh dari sana. Kepuasan duniawi ada batas yang tak bisa terlampaui. Pada saat batas itu sudah tercapai, kita butuh sesuatu yang lain di luar yang bendawi, yang duniawi. Kita butuh yang ukhrawi, yang abadi.[]
This internet site is my breathing in, really excellent design and perfect articles.
Some truly great info , Glad I observed this.
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.
I¦ll right away seize your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I think this is among the most vital information for me. And i’m happy studying your article. However wanna remark on some common things, The web site taste is wonderful, the articles is truly excellent : D. Excellent task, cheers
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
excellent post.Never knew this, thanks for letting me know.
Wonderful website. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Loving the information on this website , you have done outstanding job on the content.
Great tremendous things here. I am very glad to look your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours
today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view,
if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
I could not refrain from commenting. Very well written!|
I will right away snatch your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me understand so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some
interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to
this article. I desire to read more things about it!|
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this submit and if I may just I desire to counsel you
some attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
Maybe you can write subsequent articles relating to this
article. I wish to read even more things about it!|
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours nowadays,
but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all site owners
and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the internet will likely be much more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation regarding this paragraph at this place at this blog, I
have read all that, so at this time me also commenting
here.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really fastidious paragraph on building up new weblog.|
Wow, this post is good, my sister is analyzing these things, thus
I am going to tell her.|
bookmarked!!, I like your web site!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be
rich and continue to help others.|
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that
“perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads
super fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!|
These are actually wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice points here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
I love what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.|
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website
with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting
this to my followers! Exceptional blog and excellent style and design.|
I really like what you guys are usually up too.
This type of clever work and coverage! Keep up the fantastic
works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.|
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something
unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had
to ask!|
Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
I really like it when individuals get together and share opinions.
Great site, stick with it!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However,
how can we communicate?|
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
article seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get
the issue resolved soon. Thanks|
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?|
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at
this website.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to
shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great
blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|
Hello! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time now
and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a
shout out from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the
good work!|
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the info you provide here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great site!|
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to know
so much approximately this, like you wrote the
ebook in it or something. I feel that you simply could do with a few percent
to pressure the message house a bit, however instead of that, this is magnificent
blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited multiple websites except the audio feature for audio songs current at this website is genuinely
superb.|
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how
do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes which will make the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I truly love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal blog and
would love to find out where you got this from or just what the
theme is named. Cheers!|
Hi there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I most certainly
will forward this information to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a great read.
Thank you for sharing!|
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!|
There’s certainly a lot to know about this issue. I really
like all of the points you’ve made.|
You made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.|
Hi there, I log on to your blog on a regular basis. Your
story-telling style is witty, keep it up!|
I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to
your guests? Is gonna be again ceaselessly in order to investigate
cross-check new posts|
I needed to thank you for this excellent read!!
I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to check out new stuff you post…|
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to
write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this website’s content every day along with a cup of coffee.|
I always emailed this website post page to all my friends, as if like to read it then my contacts will too.|
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and
am nervous about switching to another platform. I have
heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a
way I can transfer all my wordpress content into
it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after going through many of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m certainly happy I discovered it
and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!|
Wonderful work! That is the kind of information that should be shared
across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board
and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back
and help others like you helped me.|
Hello there, I think your site may be having internet browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks
fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic website!|
Someone necessarily help to make significantly posts I might state.
This is the first time I frequented your website page and up to
now? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular post amazing.
Excellent activity!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this
board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me
out much. I am hoping to provide one thing back and help others like you aided me.|
Howdy! I simply want to give you a huge thumbs up for the great
information you’ve got right here on this post. I am returning to your blog for more soon.|
I all the time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am
a user of net thus from now I am using net for articles,
thanks to web.|
Your method of telling all in this post is actually
good, all be capable of without difficulty understand
it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it
seems to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become alert to your weblog thru Google, and
found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch
out for brussels. I will appreciate when you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to
find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as
with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or
did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing,
it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.|
I am extremely impressed along with your writing abilities as
well as with the layout on your blog. Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s
rare to peer a great blog like this one today..|
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your site in internet explorer, may check this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a big component of
people will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.|
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this
info for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to
“return the favor”.I’m attempting to find
things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of you
\
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
best viagra
Only wanna state that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Unlike any of the other lenders, you can swap between mounted and variable rates throughout the lifetime of your mortgage.
This statement is an Australian Government requirement beneath the National Consumer Credit
Protection Act 2009.
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my view, iif all web owners and bloggers made good cntent aas you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Other companies provide a loan rollover, which puts the
rest of your mortgage onto a brand new mortgage contract.
The range of the purchase rate of interest primarily based
on your credit historical past (9.49% – 21.forty nine%) is more than 10%, which is a wide range.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and
find many of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome site!
If you want the thought of working with a credit
union or community bank, LendKey could possibly be a great possibility.
Payday loans range in size from $one hundred to $1,000, relying on state authorized
maximums.
It’s difficult to find experienced people about this
subject, however, you seem like you know
what you’re talking about! Thanks
You’re so cool! I don’t think I’ve read hrough anything like this before.
So wonderful to discover someone with a few unique thoughts
on this subject. Seriously.. thanks for starting thi up.
This site is one thing that is required on the web, someone with some originality!
They realize that customers seek out the services of money advance corporations when they
are in want of fast cash.
The quantity that may be borrowed as an installment mortgage from this prime payday lender varies by states.
The sort of credit will not be meant to meet your long-time period
monetary needs or for use for dealing with current ongoing monetary problems.
Ahaa, its nice discussion regarding this article here at this web site, I have read all that, so now
me also commenting at this place.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
This excellent website really has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who
to ask.
Now, if you are going to pay $one hundred fifteen on a $one hundred
mortgage in two weeks, that may not sound bad at first, however realistically, you may borrow more than $a hundred.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have take into accout your stuff previous to and you are just too wonderful. I really like what you have received right here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which wherein you say it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a tremendous web site.
Afer checking out a number of the blolg posts on your site, I really appreciate your
technique of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will
be checking back soon. Please visit my website as well and let me know how you feel.
Sweet website , super design, really clean and apply friendly.
The agency’s payday-style loans are actually called fast cash loans ,” and a borrower can apply for as a lot as $20,000.
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest
authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the
same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me
an e mail.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
You must take part in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I will recommend this website!
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this
blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Great post however I wwas wondering if you could write a litte more on this
subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thak you!
Precisely what I was searching for, regards for putting up.
You must take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I’ll recommend this web site!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your
stuff previous to andd you’re just extremely magnificent.
I actually like what you’ve received right here, really like
wat you are stating and the way inn whioch you say it. You make it entedrtaining and you continue to carre for to stay it
sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. That is actually a great web site.
Hey! Thiis is mmy 1st commnent here so I just
wanted to give a quick shout ouut and say I truly enjoy readding through
your posts. Can you suggedst aany other blogs/websites/forums that goo over tthe samme topics?
Thanks!
Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Fazer uma pré secagem no couro cabeludo, aplicar a ampola distribuindo bem e
massajar para facilitar a absorção do produto, pentear ou estilizar
como habitualmente.
Precisely what I was searching for, regards for putting up.
At this time it sounds like Drupal is the best blogging platform
available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using
on your blog?
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
With this in mind, we wanted to reassure avid gamers that Vainglory was a properly established platform
with a large neighborhood that is growing on a regular basis.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Very interesting subject, appreciate it for putting up. “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” by Mark Twain.
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
Hello, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boringK I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
Wonderful website. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your effort!