Mengedepankan Moral, Bukan Hukum

IslamLib – Tidak jarang dan bahkan berulang kali Qur’an menyebutkan nilai-nilai seperti keadilan, kejujuran, belas kasih, kebaikan, dan kebenaran. Dalam sejarah manusia, nilai-nilai tersebut seolah-olah merupakan makna kodrati yang selalu menjadi kecenderungan fitrahnya. Sejumlah pakar seperti Khaled Abou al-Fadl (2003) menyatakan bahwa Qur’an selalu memberikan ungkapan yang sesuai dengan tatanan etis, atau setidaknya, mempertimbangkan seperangkat nilai etis tertentu sebagai nilai inti yang harus diikuti oleh umat manusia.
Saya membahasakannya sebagai esensi moral. Bahwa pesan dasar Qur’an terletak pada esensi-esensi moralnya, sehingga dengan ajaran moral tersebut, manusia diharapkan mengembangkan tugas mulia sebagai perwakilan Tuhan di muka bumi.
Dalam perumusan hukum Islam, semangat moral harus menjadi penyangga utama, karena dimensi moral pada prinsipnya merupakan perintah Tuhan yang abadi. Manusia tidak berkuasa untuk mengubah—apalagi—menolaknya.
Dengan hukum moral itu, prinsip keadilan dapat ditegakkan. Qur’an yang disinyalir sebagai sebuah dokumen yang menyerukan kebajikan dan tanggungjawab moral yang kuat, sudah seharusnya menjadi sumber acuan pengambilan keputusan hukum Islam.
Mungkin ini juga yang membuat Fazlur Rahman (1989) mengkritik mereka yang beranggapan bahwa Qur’an merupakan kumpulan kitab undang-undang hukum. Akibatnya hukum Islam tidak memiliki energi untuk senantiasa adaptif dan aplicable dalam setiap tuntutan perubahan.
Bahkan selain itu, penetapan hukum Islam sedikit sekali yang memasukkan pertimbangan moral dalam posisi yang semestinya. Artinya, nilai-nilai moral universal seperti keadilan, kejujuran, kehormatan, kesungguhan dan kecermatan sama sekali tidak menjadi pertimbangan penetapan hukum. Padahal sudah pasti tidak ada sistem hukum yang berjalan dalam kevakuman moral.
Oleh karena itu, dalam merumuskan suatu keputusan hukum perlu dibedakan secara tegas antara ideal moral yang bersifat universal dan wilayah legal spesifik yang bersifat partikular. Dengan penegasan dua wilayah tersebut, akan dimungkinkan suatu analisis sistematis terhadap ajaran-ajaran moral Qur’an untuk kemudian merumuskan hukum yang selaras dengan kebutuhan kontemporer berdasarkan ajaran moral tersebut.
Ideal Moral. Kecenderungan yang berkembang di kalangan pemikir hukum Islam adalah lebih fokus terhadap perintah-perintah khusus daripada perintah-perintah universal. Hal ini yang melandasi para pakar hukum menyatakan bahwa ayat-ayat Qur’an yang bersifat umum dinasakh, dihapus, atau ditakhsis oleh ayat-ayat yang bersifat spesifik (untuk penjelasan lebih lanjut tentang teori nasakh, bisa dibaca dalam artikel penulis lainnya di Islamlib yang berjudul “Quran dan Wajahnya yang Inklusif”).
Dalam khazanah ushul fikih klasik pun akhirnya berkembang sebuah kaidah: “al-ibrah bi umum al-lafdzi la bi khusus al-sabab.” Kaidah ini membuka ruang pemahaman bahwa yang dimaksud kebenaran dalam Quran adalah teks, bukan dialektika antara teks dengan konteks.
Teks dalam alur kaidah ini diandaikan sebagai parameter kebenaran, sehingga ia dianggap mempunyai sakralitas tersendiri, bahkan diasumsikan dapat meyelesaikan problem kemanusiaan di setiap ruang dan waktu.
Cara pandang inilah, yang kemudian melahirkan pemahaman tekstual. Tak mengherankan bila Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd (1994) berpendapat bahwa peradaban Arab Klasik adalah peradaban teks (hadharat al-nash), sedangkan Abid al-Jabiri (1986) menyebutnya dengan istilah epistemologi bayani (tekstual) ketika mencoba mengkritik nalar Arab Klasik.
Untuk itu, pemahaman di atas semestinya dikembangkan menjadi kaidah yang bisa memberikan perhatian lebih besar terhadap konteks atau sebab-sebab yang bersifat sosial dan manusiawi. Sebagai gantinya bisa diterapkan sebuah hukum yang berlandaskan pada sebab yang bersifat khusus, bukan pada teks yang bersifat umum, yaitu al-Ibrah bi khusus al-Sabab la bi umum al-lafdzi.“ Artinya, pencarian terhadap kebenaran wahyu tidak hanya menggunakan pembedahan terhadap struktur teks, melainkan juga menggunakan pembacaan terhadap konteks sosial.
Namun demikian, kita tidak boleh berhenti pada pengukuhan peristiwa legal spesifik saja, melainkan lebih jauh kita perlu mengkaji dan mencermati peristiwa legal spesifik yang darinya disarikan sebuah nilai moral universal untuk kemudian digeneralisasikan dalam konteks sosial spesifik lainnya. Hal inilah yang oleh Fazlur Rahman (1980) disebut sebagai teori double movement (gerakan ganda atau bolak-balik).
Dengan demikian, yang menjadi akses dan poros penetapan hukum adalah cita-cita etik-moral dari sebuah ayat, bukan legislasi spesifiknya itu sendiri. Kalau dirumuskan dalam sebuah kaidah, kiranya yang dimaksud adalah al-ibrah bi al-maqashid la bi al-alfadz; yang menjadi pusat perhatian seorang pakar hukum semestinya adalah cita-cita etik-moral dari teks, bukan teksnya itu sendiri.
Ungkapan sederhananya adalah bahwa segenap peristiwa hukum yang bersifat partikular harus diverifikasi dan dipertimbangkan atas dasar cita kemaslahatan dan rasa keadilan manusia. Meminjam istilah Amin Abdullah yakni agar jelas perbedaan antara nilai-nilai yang bersumber sebagai “mata air” dan “aliran sungai” yang berasal dari sumber aslinya.
Dengan kata lain, agar jelas mana yang bersifat “universal” yang berlaku dan mengikat semua orang, dan mana pula yang “partikular” yang berlaku hanya pada sekelompok tertentu atau segolongan orang saja.
Akhirnya, yang dikehendaki adalah adanya pemahaman yang meletakkan nilai-nlai universal Qur’an di atas hukum spesifik untuk menjadi acuan dalam memproduksi hukum-hukum yang bersifat khusus.
Ketika Qur’an memerintahkan agar umat manusia menghapus belenggu penindasan agar tidak terjadi saling mendominasi, juga perintah menegakkan keadilan, maka prinsip-prinsip tersebut harus dieksplorasi, dianalisis, dipahami dan diimplementasikan dalam setiap kasus hukum yang bersifat khusus. Intinya, memenangkan etik-moral di balik teks daripada legal-spesifik yang terpampang jelas dalam teks-teks syariat.[]
