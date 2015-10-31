Merenungkan Pangkal Perseteruan Sunni-Syiah

IslamLib – Dalam beberapa tahun terakhir ini, dunia Muslim menghadapi polarisasi Sunni-Syiah yang kian tajam. Di beberapa belahan dunia yang tadinya Sunni-Syiah merupakan non-isu dan tak menjadi persoalan serius, kini justru dianggap persoalan penting. Tak hanya orang bodoh yang kian giat menggaungkan perseteruan kedua sekte Islam ini. Yang separuh terpelajar, bahkan kaum terpelajar pun ikut larut dalam gelimang kebebalan serupa.
Di kawasan konflik seperti Filipina Selatan atau Thailand Selatan, isu ini mulai dianggap urusan pula. Padahal polarisasi antar sesama Muslim ini mestinya merupakan hal sekunder yang bukan urusan bagi mereka.
Sungguh ironis, di antara mereka yang giat membesar-besarkan isu Sunni-Syiah ini ada juga kawan saya yang doktor teologi. Makanya, tatkala seorang walikota, doktor bidang non-teologi, ikut terperangkap dalam jebakan isu basi ini, saya tidak terlalu heran.
Namun hati kecil saya juga bertanya-tanya: bagaimana mungkin seorang doktor yang sudah berkecimpung dalam perdebatan Sunni-Syiah sejak bocah-bocah, masih memperkarakan hal-hal yang tak jelas juntrungannya ini?
Apakah mereka sekadar galau dalam karirnya atau mulai bosan hidup berdampingan secara damai dan tergiur untuk mencicipi suasana perang saudara seperti di Irak atau Suriah?
Akhirnya saya terpikir, mungkin ada baiknya meninjau ulang silang sengketa Sunni-Syiah ini sejak era Islam perdana. Islam yang mula-mula, tempat soal ini berpangkal berawal. Tulisan ini mencoba memotret ulang beberapa fragmen penting dalam sejarah Islam perdana, tatkala sentimen Sunni-Syiah mulai berbenih dan berkecambah.
Fragmen Pertama. Nabi Muhammad masih lagi terbaring dalam sakit yang mengakhiri hayatnya. Dalam suatu kisah, Ibnu Abbas mengabarkan bahwa Ali bin Abi Thalib sempat keluar dari rumah Rasulullah ketika beliau masih terbaring lemah. Orang-orang lalu bertanya:
“Wahai bapaknya Hasan (sapaan untuk Ali), bagaimana keadaan Rasulullah?”
“Segala puji bagi Allah, beliau tampak pulih,” jawab Ali.
Sejurus kemudian, Abbas bin Abdul Muthallib menarik tangan Ali seraya berkata:
“Aku melihat Rasulullah sudah mendekati ajal dengan sakitnya kali ini.”
Abbas mengaku, dia hafal betul ekspresi terakhir anak-cucu Abdul Muthallib saat maut mulai menjemput.
Ia pun lalu bersaran:
“Datangilah Rasulullah, tanyakan padanya akan ke siapa jatuhnya urusan (kepemimpinan) ini! Jika ia jatuh kepada kita, kita akan tahu. Namun kalau jatuh ke selain kita, dia tentu akan bermandat dan berwasiat kepada kita.”
Syahdan, Ali tidak mengabulkan usulnya. Mungkin ia yakin bahwa Nabi secara tersirat telah mengisyaratkan dialah yang akan menjadi pemimpin setelah peristiwa Ghadir Khum. Atau bisa juga karena ia memang sosok yang peragu dan penyungkan.
Ali mengindikasikan bahwa dia ingin menjaga etika, atau kuatir pertanyaan semodel itu justru akan jadi bumerang bagi dirinya dan sanak-keturunannya.
Kepada Abbas, ia tekankan:
“Demi Allah, kalau kita tanyakan soal ini, Rasulullah lalu justru melarang kita, orang-orang takkan pernah memberi mandat itu untuk kita selamanya. Demi Allah, aku tak akan menanyakannya kepada Rasulullah!”
Kita akhirnya tahu, Ali emoh menjalankan usul Abbas dan sampai akhir hayatnya—setidaknya menurut versi Sunni—Nabi pun tak sempat menuliskan wasiat tentang kepemimpinan sesudahnya.
Fragmen Kedua. Mayat Rasulullah masih terbujur di rumah Aisyah. Sanak keluarga berkumpul dalam duka. Belum lagi jenazah itu dikubur, sekelompok orang Anshar telah berinisiatif untuk menentukan dan mengangkat pemimpin setelah Nabi. Di Tsaqifah Bani Saidah, tempat mereka berkumpul, aspirasi untuk mengangkat dan membaiat Saad bin Ubadah sebagai pemimpin sudah begitu bulat.
Kasak-kusuk Tsaqifah tersebut, seketika itu juga sampai ke telinga Abu Bakar. Ia, Umar dan Abu Ubaidah al-Jarrah lalu segera menuju tempat kejadian perkara. Sesampai di lokasi, Abu Bakar menyergah:
“Apa-apaan ini!”
Mereka menjawab:
“Kami punya Emir, kalian silakan berpunya Emir!”
Demi mendengar itu, Abu Bakar membalas:
“Emir dari kami, menteri-menteri dari kalian!”
Abu Bakar lalu mengajukan salah satu di antara Umar dan Abu Ubaidah untuk dipilih. Namun, Umar justru mengajukan dan mendukung Abu Bakar sebagai jagoannya.
Singkat cerita, dibaiatlah Abu Bakar oleh Umar dan sebagian yang berkumpul. Namun demikian, sebagian pihak Anshar justru berkeras takkan membaiat sosok yang lain kecuali Ali. Dari tempat lain tersiar pula kabar bahwa Zubair bin Awwam yang bersama Ali gaib dari perhelatan politik itu, kini mulai menghunuskan pedang.
“Aku takkan menyarungkannya, sampai orang-orang membaiat Ali!”
Demi mendengar itu, Umar menitahkan seseorang untuk meminta Zubair menyarungkan pedangnya. Umar pun mendatangi Zubair dan Ali, dan mendesak mereka untuk berbaiat kepada Abu Bakar, sukarela ataupun secara terpaksa. Keduanya konon berbaiat, walau kelak banyak perdebatan seputar keabsahan baiat mereka.
Fragmen Ketiga. At-Tabari memuat sepenggal kisah tentang intrik Abu Sufyan dalam kekisruhan suasana. Ia memprovokasi Ali.
“Demi Allah, aku sedang melihat badai yang takkan dapat dipadamkan kecuali oleh darah! Wahai sanak-keluarga Abdul Manaf, kenapa pula Abu Bakar harus memangku urusan kalian?” Dia lalu membujuk Ali: “Wahai bapaknya Hasan, bentangkan tanganmu, aku berbaiat kepadamu!”
Bukannya termakan bujukan Abu Sufyan yang baru masuk Islam saat Penaklukan Mekah, Ali justru menghardiknya.
“Demi Allah, provokasimu tak mungkin lain kecuali akan memicu kekacauan (fitnah). Demi Allah, sepanjang kau terus berkonspirasi jahat terhadap Islam, kami takkan pernah mendengar nasihatmu!”
Kita tahu, Ali tak hanya mengabaikan, namun mencela Abu Sufyan, sosok yang kelak mewariskan anak keturunan yang justru dengan berbagai taktik dan intrik berhasil menindas anak-keturunan Ali.
Kita juga ingat, argumen kesukuan sebagai Quraisy dan kedekatan dengan Nabi yang dibangun Umar dan kawan-kawan tatkala menangkal kepemimpinan Anshar, juga terasa ironis bagi Ali. Dengan nada pahit, Ali berpandangan bahwa para sahabat itu “memilih berpegang kepada batang (Abu Bakar dkk) sebuah pohon, seraya mencampakkan buahnya (Ali sendiri)”. Tamassaku bi al-syajarah wa adha’u al-tsamrah.
Kita pun tahu, terhadap sejarah pengangkatan Abu Bakar yang begitu cepat dan darurat itu, Umar pernah berseloroh: “Itu merupakan kekeliruan yang justru mampu meredam petaka yang lebih besar!” Innaha ghiltah waqalLah al-muslimin syarraha. Selanjutnya kita tahu, tak selamanya petaka politik semacam itu bisa dihindarkan.
Lalu apa yang dapat kita simpulkan dari tiga fragmen kisah perebutan kekuasaan di era Islam perdana, persis setelah mangkatnya Nabi ini?
Lima Pelajaran. Pertama, ketiga fragmen tadi menampilkan sekelumit karakter tokoh-tokoh sejarah Islam perdana yang sedang bergelut dengan posisi kepemimpinan pasca-Nabi. Kita tahu, Nabi tak secara eksplisit meninggalkan pesan tentang siapa pemimpin setelah dia mangkat. Demikianlah setidaknya versi Sunni, dengan berbagai alasan pembenarannya. Ini dengan sendirinya membuka peluang perebutan kekuasaan dan fragmentasi politik sedemikian pagi.
Namun harus diakui pula, sumber-sumber Sunni seperti Sunan Abi Daud, Ibnu Majah dan at-Tirmidzi, juga memuat isyarat Nabi tentang siapa pemimpin sesudahnya dalam peristiwa bernama Ghadir Khum.
Dalam momen Haji Wada itu, Rasulullah berpesan:
“Barangsiapa menganggapku sebagai paduka, ini Ali paduka bagi kalian juga. Barangsiapa mencintainya, mereka sungguh mencintaiku juga; barangsiapa memusuhinya, mereka sesungguhnya sedang memusuhiku jua.”
Namun kita juga mengerti, persoalan politik tidak selalu putus dan mulus lewat sebuah titah verbal, apalagi berupa isyarat-isyarat yang tersirat saja. Apalagi sampai akhir hayatnya, Nabi tidak meninggalkan mandat tertulis yang secara eksplisit menunjuk Ali sebagai pemimpin sesudahnya. Demikianlah anggapan Sunni sembari menafikan hadis-hadis tentang momen Ghadir Khum.
Kedua, dalam kitab Dirasah fi Susiologia al-Islam, sosiolog ulung asal Irak, Ali al-Wardi, berpandangan bahwa pertarungan kekuasaan antar Muslim perdana ini tiada lain merupakan simbol pertarungan antara idealisme dan realisme ataupun pragmatisme dalam berpolitik.
Dalam suatu fragmen kisah di atas, jelas sekali bahwa Ali bukanlah politisi yang oportunis. Dia seorang intelektual yang lebih banyak skeptis daripada taktis. Dia bukan binatang politisi yang pantang melihat peluang. Kelak, Ali akan mengalami lagi pahitnya politik saat para sahabat mendahulukan Usman setelah mangkatnya Umar.
Ketiga, aspirasi politik Ali dan para pendukungnya ketika itu, atau pada kalangan Syiah kelak kemudian hari, dapat pula dianggap sebagai idealisme untuk menyatukan otoritas agama (yang memang sangat tinggi pada sosok Ali), dengan otoritas politik.
Kalau boleh disederhanakan, aspirasi politik Ali dan para pendukungnya itu tiada lain adalah bentuk teokrasi di mana otoritas agama dianggap lebih berhak mengendalikan politik, kalau perlu menyatu.
Pada titik ini, menarik menyimak catatan Ahmad Amin yang menggambarkan pragmatisme politik para sahabat kala itu di bukunya, Fajrul Islam. Menurutnya, demi orang-orang Anshar, Abu Bakar terpaksa berpidato untuk meyakinkan mereka akan perlunya mengutamakan Muhajirin dibanding Anshar.
Namun untuk urusan Ali, dia tampak tidak risau. Sebab sebagian sahabat memang tak terlalu menyukai pertautan antara urusan kenabian (otoritas agama) dengan urusan khilafah (otoritas politik).
Pendapat ini dikemukakan Ahmad Amin sembari menyisipkan catatan bahwa sosok Ali memang dikenal sebagai seorang yang terlalu lurus (syiddatu Ali fi al-haq) dan kurang fleksibel (adam at-tasahul) dalam urusan-urusan keduniaan.
Keempat, masih dalam bingkai pertarungan idealisme versus realisme, kita juga tahu bahwa aspirasi kaum idealis tentang pentingnya kepemimpinan ala raja-filsuf yang tersimbolkan dalam sosok Ali, seringnya atau malah selamanya, justru tidak jalan dalam dunia politik.
Tanpa menuduh Umar dan kawan-kawan sebagai pemain politik tulen yang tidak menaruh idealisme, kita juga mencium karakter Ali yang intelek sekaligus saklek. Ini berbeda dari sosok Umar dan kawan-kawan yang secara instingtif dan cekatan di dalam merespon situasi genting.
Dari observasi demikian, tidaklah mengherankan bila kelak kita membaca teori-teori politik Islam versi Sunni—umpamanya seperti yang dikemukakan Ibnu Taimiyah dalam al-Siyasah al-Syar’iyyah—tampak lebih bersifat realis, untuk tidak menyebutnya cenderung Machiavelis.
Kelima, dengan meninjau ulang pangkal persengketaan Sunni-Syiah ini, kita seharusnya mafhum bahwa biduk Islam memang mulai bercabang dua—lengkap dengan disiplin teologi politik dan aturan fiqihnya—sejak era Islam perdana.
Islam mengepak dengan dua sayap Sunni-Syiah sejak sangat dini. Dua-duanya sama-sama absah. Mempertanyakan keabsahan keduanya, atau upaya melenyapkan salah satunya, murni tanda-tanda rabun sejarah.
Sayangnya, di antara atau di balik dua kepak Islam itu selalu bergelayut kalangan ekstrem bebal atau pun kaum oportunis semisal Abu Sufyan yang tak henti-hentinya mengipasi bara perseteruan agar lebih menyala-nyala. Tatkala dua sayap Islam ini hangus ataupun patah, mereka tersenyum dari balik cakrawala, sembari membawa terbang apa yang sempat mereka jarah.[]
I see something truly special in this web site.
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I have been examinating out many of your stories and i can claim pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
I¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Studying this information So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I so much indubitably will make sure to don¦t forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.
An interesting discussion is value comment. I think that it’s best to write more on this topic, it may not be a taboo subject however typically individuals are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial very useful
Very interesting points you have mentioned, thanks for posting. “The surest way to get rid of a bore is to lend money to him.” by Paul Louis Courier.
Very good blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Thanks!
Its wonderful as your other articles : D, thankyou for putting up.
Just wanna comment on few general things, The website design is perfect, the articles is really superb : D.
I enjoy your writing style genuinely loving this internet site.
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I discovered your blog site on google and test just a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the superb operate. I just extra up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Looking for ahead to studying extra from you afterward!…
Very interesting topic, thanks for posting. “The reason people sweat is so they won’t catch fire when making love.” by Don Rose.
You made some decent factors there. I looked on the internet for the issue and located most people will go together with along with your website.
Howdy very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds alsoKI’m glad to seek out so many helpful info here within the put up, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all important infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Some truly excellent posts on this website, thanks for contribution. “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” by Cicero.
It¦s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I¦m glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Good write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
This design is wicked! You obviously know how to
keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was
almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and will eventually come back someday. I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
I like this web blog so much, saved to bookmarks. “I don’t care what is written about me so long as it isn’t true.” by Dorothy Parker.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice procedures and we are looking to trade methods with others, please shoot me an email if interested.
I like this site very much, Its a rattling nice place to read and incur information. “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” by Colin Powell.
I regard something really special in this website.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for posting.
There are actually plenty of particulars like that to take into consideration. That is a nice level to convey up. I supply the thoughts above as common inspiration but clearly there are questions like the one you carry up the place a very powerful factor shall be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around things like that, however I’m positive that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Both girls and boys feel the impact of only a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
As I website possessor I think the subject material here is rattling great, regards for your efforts.
There is evidently a bunch to realize about this. I think you made various nice points in features also.
Someone essentially lend a hand to make significantly articles I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular put up incredible. Magnificent task!
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
What i do not understood is in fact how you’re no longer really much more smartly-preferred than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably in the case of this subject, produced me for my part imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. All the time take care of it up!
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for newbies. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Very interesting details you have mentioned, thanks for posting.
I like the valuable information you supply for your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am slightly certain I’ll be told many new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the next!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally talk over with my web site =). We can have a link alternate arrangement between us!
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
Good day very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to search out so many helpful information here within the put up, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Some genuinely terrific work on behalf of the owner of this website , utterly outstanding content.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “One man’s folly is another man’s wife.” by Helen Rowland.
I think this internet site contains some really superb information for everyone :D. “The ground that a good man treads is hallowed.” by Johann von Goethe.
Good day very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I’m satisfied to seek out so many helpful info here within the put up, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I have read a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to make any such excellent informative website.
Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The entire glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!
I got what you mean ,saved to my bookmarks, very nice website .
Very interesting topic, thankyou for putting up. “I am not an Athenian or a Greek, but a citizen of the world.” by Socrates.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Great job.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity to your submit is simply great and i could suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Well together with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to stay updated with drawing close post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
What’s up colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you
wish for to say regarding this paragraph, in my view its really amazing for me.