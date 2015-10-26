IslamLib – Sebagai kitab suci, Quran tentu berisi sumber ajaran dan doktrin keagamaan yang mengajarkan pada kita tentang cara pandang kehidupan yang benar. Karenanya, ia memiliki karakter salihun li kulli zaman wa makan (sesuai di segala waktu dan ruang).
Saya lebih suka mengartikannya sebagai kitab suci dengan karakter yang selalu menyesuaikan di mana ia berada. Tak ada keraguan dengan karakter Quran ini di kalangan umat Islam, baik kalangan klasik maupun kalangan modern.
Saya memahami karakter tersebut sebagai kedinamisan Quran. Karena selalu menyesuaikan di segala ruang dan waktu, ia sangat dinamis, tidak statis pada satu pola tertentu. Ada ayat yang berbicara keras tentang kekerasan dan ada ayat yang secara lembut menganjurkan kasih-sayang (verses of tenderness).
Ini juga terbaca dalam kitab-kitab suci lain, sebagaimana penjelasan Ulil Abshar Abdalla dalam resensinya atas buku The Sins of Scripture karya John Shelby Spong baru-baru ini.
Sekilas dan sepintas, ini menunjukkan “wajah” Quran yang paradoks. Ini jugalah yang menjadi battle of arguments, medan perdebatan dalam dunia interpretasi teks; penafsiran.
Kelompok–kelompok radikal menjadikan ayat-ayat Quran sebagai pembenaran teologis terhadap tindakan intolerannya, sedangkan kelompok-kelompok moderat menawarkan penafsiran baru untuk memperkenalkan Islam yang lebih humanis.
Quran dan konteks sosio-kultural. Secara sosiologis, ayat-ayat Quran turun pada konteks sosio-kultural yang beragam. Essack (1997) menjelaskan bahwa Quran diturunkan sebagai tanggapan atas masyarakat tertentu. Ada berbagai realitas yang tak dapat dipungkiri berkomunikasi dengannya (baca: Quran).
Meskipun Quran diklaim sebagai pentunjuk bagi seluruh umat manusia (hudan li al-nas), tetapi secara umum wahyu ditujukan bagi orang-orang Hijaz (Mekah dan Madinah) selama periode pewahyuan.
Lebih dari Essack, Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd (1994) dengan sangat berani berpendapat bahwa Quran adalah produk budaya (muntaj tsaqafi); walaupun ia merupakan kalam ilahi, namun Quran menggunakan bahasa manusia.
Semua itu adalah cara untuk mengekspresikan bahwa Quran tidak turun di situasi yang hampa budaya. Ia hadir untuk menjawab permasalahan-permasalahan yang terjadi pada saat itu.
Karenanya ia tak bisa kita pahami secara apa adanya, taken for granted. Semisal ayat-ayat madaniyyah (ayat yang turun ketika Nabi berada di Madinah) yang mengandung kekerasan: ia merupakan respon Quran atas kondisi sosial pada masa tersebut.
Kehidupan Nabi di Madinah adalah masa-masa membangun peradaban yang meniscayakan adanya kekerasan. Ini juga terjadi di Indonesia pada masa pra-kemerdekaan, berjuang dan berperang merupakan salah satu upaya yang identik dengan perjuangan kemerdekaan Indonesia. Ini tak hanya terjadi di Indonesia, tapi juga di berbagai tempat.
Saat ini, kita tidak lagi membutuhkan kekerasan dalam berjuang. Keragaman masyarakat, khususnya dalam hal keagamaan, tidak lagi dilihat sebagai kompetitor, melainkan persaudaraan dalam perbedaan.
Dengan demikian, yang dibutuhkan adalah tindakan nir-kekerasan yang penuh dengan untaian perdamaian untuk menjaga persaudaraan tersebut.
Dengan demikian, kita perlu menimbang dan menakar gagasan yang disuarakan oleh para pakar kontemporer yang lebih mendahulukan jalan kedamaian. Salah satunya yakni Abdullah Ahmed an-Na’im dengan teori abrogation-nya (naskh; penghapusan teks Quran).
Rekonstruksi An-Na’im. Abdullah Ahmed An-Naim berusaha merekonstruksi metodologi penafsiran teks Quran. Ia lebih khusus menyoroti seputar teori naskh (abrogation; penghapusan ayat oleh ayat) dengan tujuan agar out-put yang dihasilkan lebih inklusif dan ramah terhadap keberagaman. Karenanya, isu yang ia angkat adalah kebebasan beragama dan keadilan gender.
An-Naim (1990) memaknai ulang teori naskh mainstream yang selama dipahami oleh fukaha, para ahli hukum Islam. Dalam pandangan An-Na’im, naskh harus dipahami dalam kerangka evolusi-regresif: mundur ke belakang. Dari ayat madaniah yang bersifat partikular, mundur ke ayat-ayat makkiyyah yang universal.
Sebab, ayat-ayat makkiyyah mengandung ajaran yang universal, sementara ayat-ayat madaniyyah menerjemahkan ajaran universal itu ke dalam konteks periode Madinah yang spesifik.
Dengan kata lain, teori naskh an-Na’im adalah sebuah interpretasi yang membalikkan proses naskh mainstream sehingga teks-teks makkiyyah yang dihapus pada masa lalu dapat digunakan pada kondisi saat ini.
Pada dasarnya, konsep naskh An-Naim ini didasarkan pada periodisasi dan pembagian Quran ke dalam dua rumpun ayat: rumpun makkiyyah dan madananiyyah.
Rumpun makkiyyah adalah ayat-ayat yang turun pada saat Nabi masih di Mekah dan memuat pesan-pesan pokok Islam yang abadi dan fundamental, karena lebih menekankan martabat yang inheren pada seluruh umat manusia, tanpa membedakan jenis kelamin (gender), keyakinan keagamaan, ras, dan lain-lain.
Sesuai dengan apa yang dijelaskan Imam al-Syathibi (w. 1388) dalam kitabnya al-Muwāfaqāt fi Uṣūl al-Syarī’ah. Pesan tersebut ditandai dengan persamaan antara laki-laki dan perempuan. Juga terkait kebebasan memilih dalam hal beragama dan beriman.
Pesan universal ayat makkiyyah yang ramah terhadap keberagaman dengan keras ditolak oleh masyarakat ketika itu. Alasan yang diajukan: masyarakat belum siap untuk melaksanakannya. Dengan jalan ini, aspek-aspek ayat makkiyyah yang belum siap diterapkan dalam konteks masa itu, ditunda dan diganti dengan prinsip-prinsip yang lebih praktis.
Inilah ayat-ayat yang diwahyukan dan diterapkan selama masa Madinah, yakni ayat-ayat madaniyah yang merupakan ayat-ayat cabang dan spesifik. Ayat-ayat tersebut hanya berlaku pada abad ketujuh, karena situasi menghendakinya.
Dengan demikian, aspek-aspek ayat makkiyyah yang universal dan ditunda itu tidak pernah hilang sebagai sebuah sumber hukum Islam. Ia hanya ditangguhkan pelaksanaannya hingga kondisi yang tepat di masa depan (saat ini).
Rekonstruksi ini dapat menjadi salah satu oase di tengah penafsiran-penafsiran berbasis kekerasan. Dan juga untuk semakin memperkenalkan kepada masyarakat secara luas wajah Quran lainnya yang inklusif dan ramah terhadap keberagaman (pluralitas).[]
