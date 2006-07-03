Alquran Sebagai Wahyu dan Data Sejarah

IslamLib – Saya kira, kita perlu membuat pembedaan antara Alquran sebagai wahyu di satu pihak, dan Alquran sebagai data sejarah di pihak lain.
Alquran sebagai wahyu adalah bagian dari keyakinan umat Islam yang tidak bisa diinterogasi secara “ilmiah”. Seorang muslim beriman bahwa Alquran, dengan satu cara: karena diwahyukan oleh Allah. Pada level ini, tampaknya kita relevan memakai perspektif “fideistis” yang dikemukakan oleh Soren Kierkegaard.
Filsuf Denmark itu mengatakan bahwa iman adalah suatu “lompatan”. Kita berani “melompat” tanpa didukung oleh bukti-bukti “ilmiah” dan lalu menyimpulkan bahwa benar adanya kitab kami diwahyukan oleh Allah.
Level berikutnya adalah Alquran sebagai data sejarah, yakni sebagai teks yang secara historis berada di tegah-tengah umat Islam. Ia menjadi sumber, fondasi, dan ilham bagi norma dan aturan-aturan yang mengatur kehidupan umat Islam. Pada level inilah, Alquran bisa diinterogasi secara ilmiah, dianalisa, diinterpretasikan, dan seterusnya.
Kedua level itu selayaknya tidak dicampuradukkan. Interogasi “ilmiah” atas Alquran sudah selayaknya ditempatkan pada wilayah kajian ilmiah, dan tidak selayaknya dipandang sebagai “pelecehan” pada iman.
Pengkajian ilmiah atas Alquran juga tidak selayaknya dianggap sebagai usaha untuk memudarkan iman. Seorang muslim bisa tetap bertahan sebagai seorang beriman yang baik, tetapi pada saat yang sama melakukan interogasi dan pengkajian ilmiah atas Alquran.
Kesimpulan-kesimpulan yang diperoleh melalui pengkajian ilmiah bersifat relatif, karena merupakan hasil dari kerja akal manusia yang terbatas. Ia mengandaikan sejumlah asumsi, dan dengan demikian bersifat kondisional dan provisional.
Kesimpulan-kesimpulan yang ditarik dari sana pun bisa dikoreksi oleh penelitian berikutnya. Sementara iman bersifat sebaliknya. Ia bersifat mutlak dan tidak bisa diganggu-gugat. Iman adalah unconditional submission (kepatuhan tanpa syarat).
Wilayah iman masuk dalam kajian yang secara longgar disebut sebagai “teologi”, sementara kajian atas agama dan kitab suci agama sebagai data sejarah masuk dalam wilayah yang disebut sebagai kajian agama (religious studies).
Lahirnya disiplin “kajian agama” mengubah secara signifikan dan radikal cara pandang modern atas agama. (Untuk ini, ada tiga bahan bacaan penting yang layak dirujuk: Robert Cumming Neville, Religion in Late Modernity, Talal Asad, Genealogies of Religion, dan yang terpenting Tomoko Mauzawa, The Invention of World Religion).
Agama, dalam kajian modern, tidak melulu dipandang sebagai sekumpulan dogma yang harus diimani, tetapi juga bisa dilihat sebagai fakta sosial sebagaimana fakta-fakta yang lain.
Sebetulnya, perkembangan semacam ini sudah ada benih-benihnya dalam tradisi Islam klasik. Kita mengenal kajian atas Islam sebagai “doktrin dan keimanan”, sebagaimana kita lihat dalam ilmu-ilmu tradisional: tafsir, hadis, kalam, tasawwuf, falsafah, dan sebagainya.
Tetapi, kita juga melihat kajian agama sebagai fakta sosial, meskipun kurang begitu berkembang dengan baik dalam sejarah intelektual klasik Islam. Kajian semacam itu bisa kita lihat dalam karya penting Al-Syahrastani, Al-Milal wa al-Nihal, misalnya. Al-Syahrastani bisa disebut sebagai perintis religious studies dalam Islam. Sayang sekali, kajian semacam ini kurang berkembang dengan baik di dunia Islam saat ini.
Ada perbedaan yang signifikan antara teologi dan religious studies. Yang pertama hendak menegaskan doktrin agama, sedangkan yang kedua hendak menyelidiki agama sebagai fakta sosial tanpa dibebani oleh iman atau tugas untuk mengkonfirmasi ajaran agama. Kesimpulan-kesimpulan yang muncul dalam religious studies bisa, dan bahkan kerap, berseberangan dengan kepercayaan dalam agama bersangkutan, meski tidak selalu demikian.
Perkembangan semacam ini kadang-kadang tidak diantisipasi oleh umat Islam, sehingga menimbulkan sikap-sikap reaksioner yang berlebihan. Misalnya saja pada kasus Dr. Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid, ilmuwan yang melakukan “interogasi ilmiah” atas Alquran.
Ia dituduh “kafir” karena kegiatan ilmiahnya itu. Saya melihat, kasus pengkafiran Abu Zaid paralel dengan sikap Gereja Vatikan yang memberangus pemikiran para perintis sains modern seperti Galileo pada zaman lampau.
