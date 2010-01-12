IslamLib – Setiap penafsiran terhadap Alqur’an yang hanya berhenti pada teks, berarti telah menyembah teks itu sendiri. Ini penting disampaikan karena akhir-akhir ini banyak terjadi salah pengertian terhadap tafsir klasik, seperti pengertianhifdz al-dîn.
Makna hifdz al-dîn dalam konsep al-Ghazali dan al-Juwaini adalah adanya larangan untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Akan tetapi, disini perlu ada pemaknaan baru dengan tetap meminjam bahasa lama. Karena itulah, saya sepakat memberikan pemaknaan baru terhadap hifdz al-dîn dengan kebebasan beragama.
“Saya membaca buku ini seperti cerpen atau novel tentang upaya tiga tokoh Jaringan Islam Liberal melawan para pemuja teks”, demikian komentar Jadul Maula dalam diskusi buku Metodologi Studi Alqur’an yang diadakan oleh Community for Religion and Social engineering (CRSe), dan BEMJ Tafsir Hadist UIN Sunan Kalijaga bekerjasama dengan Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL).
Diskusi bedah buku ini berlangsung di Gedung Theatrical Fakultas Dakwah UIN Sunan Kalijaga pada Senin 21 Desember 2009, dengan menghadirkan tiga orang narasumber: Dr. Abd. Moqsith Ghazali, Dr. M. Nur Ichwan, Jadul Maula; dan dipandu oleh saudara Alwi Bani Rahman.
Sebelum Jadul, salah satu penulis buku ini, Abd. Moqsith Ghazali, memaparkan visi, tujuan dan ilustrasi singkat perihal buku ini. Menurutnya, beberapa tulisan dalam buku ini sudah dipublikasikan di jurnal dan buku. Isinya pun tidaklah baru, melainkan upaya menghidupkan kembali wacana dan pandangan ulama-ulama klasik seperti Jalaluddin al-Suyuti.
Kecuali pada bagian terakhir yang merumuskan kaidah-kaidah tafsir. Kaidah-kaidah ini tidak mungkin ditemui dalam lembaran-lembaran kitab kuning. Karena itulah, salah satu visi buku ini adalah jawaban atas sebuah tanya tentang metodologi penafsiran Jaringan Islam Liberal.
Sementara Itu, M. Nur Ichwan mengajukan sederet persoalan dan pertanyaan terkait isi buku ini. Salah satu pokok soal yang menjadi pertanyaan adalah kaidah tanqih al-nushush bi ‘aql al-mujtama’. Apa pengertian nushush dalam kaidah tersebut? Apakah yang di-tanqih itu nash Alqur’an ataukah nushush tafsiriyah.
Sebagaimana juga Nur Ichwan, Jadul Maula menganggap perlu adanya klarifikasi definisi dan maksud dari ‘aql al-mujtama’ (nalar publik). Menurut Jadul, nalar publik itu rentan untuk menjadi tidak objektif karena seringkali merepresentasikan nalar para pemegang kuasa.
Lebih jauh, Jadul beranggapan bahwa buku ini sedang “memerangi” kelompok-kelompok pemuja teks seperti Hizbut Tahrir. Tiga “pendekar” dari JIL dalam buku ini mengeluarkan sejumlah jurus. Luthfi tampil di bagian awal buku dengan mengkritisi sakralitas Alqur’an, disusul Ulil untuk melawan para pemuja teks, dan diakhiri Moqsith dengan menawarkan rumusan kaidah tafsir.
Terhadap perlawanan tiga tokoh JIL ini, Jadul mempertanyakan apakah musuh yang dilawan itu riil ada? Jika pun ada, barangkali tak setangguh yang dibayangkan sehingga tak perlu mengeluarkan “jurus-jurus” pamungkasnya. Atau, jika para pemuja teks ini berbahaya, apakah jurus tiga orang ini cukup mematikan?
Bagi Jadul Maula, untuk melawan para pemuja teks itu yang diperlukan adalah pendekatan tekstual. Pasalnya, mereka hanya menggunakan tak kurang dari 10 ayat Alqur’an untuk menyokong gerakannya melalui tafsir literal. Pendekatan tekstual yang digunakan mereka harus dilawan dengan pendekatan literal juga. Jadul menyajikan contoh ayat yang kerap digunakan para pemuja teks, inna al-dîna `indallâhi al-Islâm.
Terhadap ayat ini tak perlu pendekatanmaqashid al-syariah seperti yang dilakukan Moqsith, melainkan cukup pendekatan tekstual. Menurut Jadul, Islam pada ayat tersebut tidaklah merujuk kepada pengikut Muhammad, melainkan juga kepada umat-umat lainnya.
Di ayat lain, jelas Jadul, Ibrahim menjadi prototipe dari muslim yang lurus, sehingga Islam harus dimaknai lebih luas dari sekadar pengikut Nabi Muhammad. Karena itulah, menyatukan umat Islam berarti juga menyatukan seluruh umat, termasuk umatnya Nabi Ibrahim dan nabi-nabi setelahnya.
Terhadap respon kritis yang diajukan dua narasumber ini, Moqsith memberikan klarifikasi. Menurut Moqsith, mengharapkan objektifitas penulis sulit terjadi. Moqsith mengakui bahwa penulis-penulis dalam buku ini memiliki tendensi dalam membaca Alqur’an.
Mengutip Hasan Hanafi, bahwa setiap tindakan pembacaan terhadap Alqur’an adalah tindakan ideologis. Tulisan dalam buku ini memang bersifat ideologis, yakni keberpihakan kepada nilai-nilai universal. Tidak ada gunanya metodologi itu canggih dari aspek koherensi kalau gagal memberikan dampak kemaslahatan kepada masyarakat.
Moqsith mempersilahkan untuk dinilai apa saja, bahkan ditarik kepada pra-asumsi yang bersemanyam di alam bawah sadar penulisnya, seperti yang dilakukan Jadul dengan menciptakan musuh-musuh bayangan.
Kalau dibaca secara fair, bab “Adakah Kesalahan Gramatik di dalam Alqur’an” adalah murni kajian terhadap al-Itqân fî `Ulum al-Qur’ân”, jelas Moqsith. Karena itulah, buku ini memberikan konteks historis kepada Alqur’an seperti yang juga dilakukan oleh Jalaluddin al-Suyuti.
Lebih jauh, Moqsith menjelaskan bahwa maqashid al-syariah tidak bisa dijumpai dalam lipatan-lipatan huruf dalam Alqur’an, tetapi terhunjam dalam hati setiap manusia. Walaupun demikian, bukan berarti nash itu tidak penting. Pasalnya, pembahasan maqashid al-syariah juga harus memperhatikan gramatika, asbab al-nuzul, kontekstualisasi kekinian, akal, dan lafadz. Namun, buru-buru Moqsith mengingatkan untuk tidak menjadikan teks sebagai absolut.
Setiap penafsiran terhadap Alqur’an yang hanya berhenti pada teks, berarti telah menyembah teks itu sendiri. Ini penting disampaikan karena akhir-akhir ini banyak terjadi salah pengertian terhadap tafsir klasik, seperti pengertianhifdz al-dîn.
Makna hifdz al-dîn dalam konsep al-Ghazali dan al-Juwaini adalah adanya larangan untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Akan tetapi, disini perlu ada pemaknaan baru dengan tetap meminjam bahasa lama. Karena itulah, saya sepakat memberikan pemaknaan baru terhadap hifdz al-dîn dengan kebebasan beragama.
Lalu, mengapa metodologi ini penting? Karena faktanya ayat-ayat hukum yang sangat sedikit dalam Alqur’an ini ternyata sangat powerful untuk mengabaikan sekian banyak ayat lain. Ayat-ayat hukum ini menjadi perhatian utama masyarakat muslim. Karena itu, dibutuhkan metodologi untuk memberikan perimbangan perspektif atas tafsir dominan. Juga, untuk melawan formalisasi syariat Islam.
Memang, melawan formalisasi syariat Islam tidak cukup dengan menulis buku ini. Moqsith memandang bahwa denyut formalisasi syariat Islam tidaklah kecil, karena itu jurus-jurus dalam buku ini, termasuk maqashid al-syariah menjadi penting.
Bahkan, formalisasi syariat Islam ini sangat berbahaya dan konsepnya tampak tambal sulam. Sekedar contoh, perda di Aceh memutuskan pezina muhshan dirajam sementara pelaku perkosaan hanya dihukum dengan 100 kali cambuk. Tentu saja ini tidak fair, tegas Moqsith.
Pada bagian akhir presentasinya, Nur Ichwan dan Jadul Maula memberikan catatan bahwa buku ini belum memadai untuk mencakup seluruh aspek metodologi Alqur’an. Kritik Nur Ichwan tentang aspek lughatul Qur’an yang luput dari buku Metodologi Studi Alquran terbitan Jaringan Islam Liberal ini, dan pembahasan tentang hati atau al-‘aql al-isyraqi sebagaimana diulas oleh Jadul Maula tampaknya menjadi masukan berarti.
Informasi lain dalam buku yang perlu dicek ulang adalah statemen bahwa kaum Muktazilah tidak melakukan ta’wil terhadap ayat-ayat muhkamat, sebuah pokok bahasan yang dengan panjang lebar diulas seorang sarjana muslim dari kalangan Mu’tazilah, Abu Muslim al-Isfahani dalam karyanya Ta’wil Muhkamât al- Qur’ân. (Hatim Ghazali)
I like the helpful information you provide on your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly. I’m quite certain I will be told many new stuff proper here! Good luck for the following!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Rattling good visual appeal on this internet site, I’d value it 10 10.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what people wrote but this site is real user friendly! .
I don’t usually comment but I gotta tell appreciate it for the post on this great one : D.
What i do not understood is actually how you are not really much more smartly-preferred than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly in terms of this subject, produced me in my view imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated unless it is something to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. Always care for it up!
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! share we keep in touch extra about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this house to solve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
Thank you so much for giving everyone such a nice opportunity to read articles and blog posts from this web site. It really is so kind and as well , full of amusement for me and my office fellow workers to visit your web site at least thrice in a week to learn the latest secrets you have. And definitely, I’m just usually amazed concerning the extraordinary creative concepts you give. Selected 3 tips in this article are surely the best we have had.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog. You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This information procured by you is very useful for good planning.
Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the easiest thing to keep in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as other people consider concerns that they plainly do not recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hello there! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you’ve got here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your website for more soon.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site :).
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
Good article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
It’s genuinely very difficult in this active life
to listen news on TV, thus I just use internet for that reason, and take the most recent information.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.
Really superb info can be found on web blog. “That is true wisdom, to know how to alter one’s mind when occasion demands it.” by Terence.
This actually answered my problem, thanks!
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google whilst searching for a related topic, your web site got here up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I visited a lot of website but I conceive this one contains something special in it in it
Keep up the excellent work, I read few blog posts on this web site and I think that your web site is rattling interesting and has circles of good information.
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.
Deference to article author, some good information .
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.
Precisely what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative determination great post! .
This web site is my aspiration, very fantastic style and design and perfect subject material.
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to peer your post. Thank you so much and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Whats up very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?KI am satisfied to find a lot of helpful info right here within the post, we’d like develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not understand this.
You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’
base already!
You have observed very interesting details! ps decent internet site.
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some wonderful details , I too conceive this s a very great website.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good work.
I know this site offers quality depending posts and additional data, is
there any other website which provides such information in quality?
Excellent site. A lot of useful information here. I’m sending it to
some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for quran
This information is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time
here at web, except I know I am getting know-how all the time by reading thes fastidious posts.
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
quicker then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog
platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
constantly i used to read smaller content which also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading
here.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely
donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this site with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
Wonderful website. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your effort!
Remarkable issues here. I’m very happy to peer your post.
Thanks so much and I’m taking a look forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
all the time i used to read smaller posts which as
well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph
which I am reading at this place.
I genuinely enjoy reading on this web site, it contains superb articles.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something that I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I’m looking forward on your subsequent publish, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
It’s remarkable to go to see this website and reading the views of all friends regarding this piece of
writing, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
wonderful publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
This piece of writing is actually a fastidious one it assists new web people, who are wishing for blogging.
Greetings! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic job!
It’s best to participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
Hey! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality blogs on the web.
I most certainly will highly recommend this site!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about
my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a website, which is good in favor of my knowledge.
thanks admin