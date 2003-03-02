Home » Kajian » Quran » Membongkar Teks Ambigu
teksperempuan

Membongkar Teks Ambigu

Sumanto Al Qurtuby 02/03/2003 720 Views

4/5 (3)

Tantangan teologis terbesar dalam kehidupan beragama saat ini ialah bagaimana seorang beragama bisa mendefinisikan dirinya di tengah agama-agama lain. Atau istilah teologi kontemporernya, bagaimana bisa berteologi dalam konteks agama-agama.

Ada satu pertanyaan mendasar: kenapa pertemuan antaragama (tepatnya pihak elitenya) telah sering dilakukan, lembaga-lembaga interfaith juga menjamur di berbagai kota, tetapi masih sering terjadi benturan antarumat beragama? Adakah yang salah dalam “manajemen” dialog antaragama?

Para “idealis” akan menjawab benturan itu bukan disebabkan ajaran atau teks keagamaan tapi umat beragama, manusianya bukan ajarannya. Karena “semua agama mengajarkan perdamaian bukan peperangan, rahmat bukan kekerasan, cinta kasih bukan kebencian, kesejukan bukan terorisme” dan rumusan serba ideal yang sejenis. Ini jawaban khas para apolog agama.

Teks keagamaan memang tak ada yang mengajarkan secara langsung kekerasan dan terorisme. Akan tetapi, teks keagamaan itu bisa memberi inspirasi bagi munculnya tindakan kekerasan. Kenapa? Sebab watak dasar teks itu adalah “ambigu”.

Satu sisi, teks mengajarkan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan universal yang serba ideal dan humanistik, tapi saat yang sama juga menuturkan dan melegalkan tindakan-tindakan yang eksklusif-primordialistik demi mempertahankan apa yang disebut “keyakinan”.

Susahnya mengikis gerakan fundamentalisme agama di antaranya juga disebabkan kelompok ini memiliki justifikasi teologis melalui “Kitab Suci”. Sebelum teks-teks itu (yang selama ini dianggap “Kitab Suci”) didekonstruksi, transformasi teologis yang lebih egaliter dan manusiawi takkan pernah terwujud dalam kehidupan umat beragama.

Teks-Teks Yang Ambigu

Salah satu contoh teks agama yang bisa menjadi inspirator bagi “petualang agama” melakukan tindakan kekerasan ialah: “Siapa yang mengutuk kamu (Israel), maka terkutuklah dia dan siapa yang memberkatimu maka berkatilah dia” (Kejadian 27:29). Ayat inilah yang dipakai, antara lain, oleh Jarry Falwell, tokoh Gereja Konservatif Amerika, berkampanye pada Jemaat Kristen guna menggalang solidaritas Yahudi dan mengecam Palestina.

Padahal, menurut pakar Bibel dari Graduate Theological Union, Norman Gottwald, dalam The Hebrew of Bible, konsep tentang “kekudusan” (maksudnya, Israel sebagai bangsa yang kudus/suci) dan “bangsa yang diberkati” seperti tertuang dalam Alkitab yang mengacu kepada komunitas Yahudi kuno adalah ibarat nyanyian orang yang sedang ketakutan saat melewati kuburan tua.

Artinya, dulu para elite Yahudi menggunakan konsep itu karena tak berdaya menghadapi tekanan-tekanan politik yang dilakukan Mesir sebagai negara adikuasa saat itu. Konsep itu dipakai dalam rangka menggalang simpati publik guna melawan hegemoni bangsa Mesir.

Semacam eskapisme, “pelarian teologis” dengan menggunakan legitimasi ketuhanan. Gottwald menyebut teks-teks Bibel adalah “akal-akalan” elit Yahudi sejak Daud guna meningkatkan supremasi rezim. Karena itu, ia menyebut Bibel sebagai “a trap of Jews”—perangkap Yahudi.

Selain ayat yang mengandung semangat jihad di atas, juga terdapat beberapa teks lain dalam Alkitab yang juga bernuansa eksklusif-primordial seperti tertuang dalam Injil Yohanes 14/6, “Akulah jalan dan kebenaran dan hidup. Tidak ada seorang pun yang datang pada Bapa kalau tak melalui Aku.”

Juga ayat, “Dan keselamatan tak ada di dalam siapapun juga selain di dalam Dia, sebab di bawah kolong langit ini tak ada manusia yang kita dapat diselamatkan” (Kisah Para Rasul 4/12). Inilah yang memunculkan ungkapan yang sangat populer di kalangan Kristen, “No Other Name!” yang menjadi simbol tentang tak adanya keselamatan di luar Yesus Kristus.

Ayat ini juga yang memberi inspirasi teolog Hendrick Kraemer untuk menulis buku The Christian Message in a Non-Christian World —buku yang disebut-sebut menjadi basis penginjilan selama bertahun-tahun. Atas dasar mempertahankan kesucian ayat-ayat inilah, umat Kristiani marak membentuk Laskar Jesus untuk melawan orang Islam atau siapa saja yang dipandang mengganggu keagungan doktrin Kristiani.

Dalam Islam juga terdapat seabrek ayat yang dalam perspektif “fundamentalis” sering dibaca secara literal dan dipakai untuk melakukan sejumlah tindakan konfrontasi dan terorisme terhadap non-Muslim, bahkan umat Islam sendiri yang kebetulan berbeda pandangan (ideologi) dengan dalil (yang sebetulnya dalih) “menegakkan Islam yang otentik.”

Puritanisme dan otentisitas sebagai sebuah ideologi yang begitu marak di sejumlah negara Islam (termasuk Indonesia) terinspirasi dari teks-teks yang primordialistik ini. Beberapa ayat patut disebut di sini, antara lain, “Barang siapa yang memeluk selain agama Islam, maka tidak akan diterima agama itu, dan dia di akherat termasuk orang-orang yang merugi” (Q.s. 3/85).

Kemudian ayat, “Sesungguhnya orang-orang kafir dari Ahlul Kitab dan orang-orang musyrik akan berada di neraka Jahanam dan kekal didalamnya, mereka adalah seburuk-buruk makhluk” (Q.s. 98/7). Juga ayat Alquran yang begitu populer, “Orang-orang Yahudi dan Kristen takkan pernah rela sebelum kalian mengikuti agama mereka”. Ayat inilah yang memberi inspirasi kepada sebagian umat Islam untuk menjaga jarak dan antipati terhadap –istilah mereka– kaum “salibis” dan “zionis”.

Ayat-ayat ini juga yang dipakai sebagai dasar teologis rezim fundamentalis Islam di negara-negara berbasis Muslim untuk melakukan tindakan kekerasan seperti ethnic cleansing dan konfrontasi terhadap orang-orang Kristen dan Yahudi dan non-Muslim lain.

Ini belum termasuk sejumlah teks skriptural lain yang mengajarkan (meski belum tentu menganjurkan) tindakan diskriminatif, dominasi kelompok dan perilaku subordinatif terhadap golongan “lain”. Maraknya praktik diskriminasi terhadap kaum perempuan dan sekte-sekte minoritas, antara lain, juga diilhami ayat-ayat ini.

Di sinilah saya ingin menyebut teks-teks Islam klasik merupakan “perangkap bangsa Arab”, dan Alquran sendiri dalam beberapa hal sebetulnya juga bisa menjadi “perangkap” bangsa Quraisy sebagai suku mayoritas. Artinya, bangunan keislaman sebetulnya tidak lepas dari jaring-jaring kekuasaan Quraisy yang dulu berjuang keras untuk menunjukkan eksistensinya di tengah suku-suku Arab lain.

Khalil Abdul Karim dalam buku Quraisy min al-Qabilah ila ad-Daulah al-Markaziyyah telah menunjukkan dengan baik bagaimana bangsa Quraisy telah menegakkan hegemoni sejak Quraisy bin Kilab, sebagai pendiri klan, sampai puncaknya ketika Nabi Muhammad mendirikan negara Madinah.

Hegemoni suku Quraisy atas Islam ini mirip seperti hegemoni Israel dalam tradisi Judaisme. Karena itu, tak salah jika Ulil Abshar sering “menganjurkan” agar umat mampu memilah-milah teks-teks Alquran: mana yang merupakan nilai universal Islam dan mana yang hanya merupakan pengaruh kebudayaan Arab.

Dekonstruksi untuk Transformasi
Teks-teks agama dalam tradisi Islam, Kristen dan Yahudi di atas harus didekonstruksi dengan menggunakan pendekatan sosio-historis. Pendekatan “sosio-historis” ini menuntut setiap umat untuk menanggalkan sejumlah asumsi yang selama ini mempengaruhi kognisi kolektif umat.

Premis dasar yang dimaksud adalah keyakinan bahwa “Kitab Suci”-nya (Alkitab atau Alquran) sebagai “firman Tuhan” yang bersifat supra-historis, firman yang “mengatasi” sejarah. Jika keyakinan ini belum bisa dilepaskan, maka upaya membongkar dimensi historisitas Alkitab dan Alquran menjadi sia-sia.

Dengan pendekatan kesejarahan ini pula kita akan tahu bahwa teks yang kini disucikan oleh umat itu sebetulnya bersifat profan tidak sakral, temporal bukan permanen. Ada proses historis yang begitu panjang dan rumit sehingga teks ini pada akhirnya menjadi semacam “scientia sacra” yang disucikan dan dimitoskan.

Dekonstruksi ini juga dilakukan dalam rangka membangun sebuah komunitas keberagamaan yang transformatif. Sebab gagasan mengenai “transformasi agama-agama” baru mungkin bisa dilakukan jika masing-masing umat bersedia untuk “melepaskan diri” dari kungkungan Teks (T besar) yang selama ini menghegemoni nalar kritis umat.

Tanpa disadari Teks selama ini menyelinap dalam “alam bawah sadar” kita, mempengaruhi dan mengendalikan setiap langkah gerak umat beragama: harus begini, jangan begitu. Tanpa disadari hidup kita selama ini bagaikan robot yang gerak-geriknya dikendalikan oleh sebuah remote control. Dan remote control itu kini bernama Teks yang menjadi dasar/ruh sebuah agama.

Selama langkah gerak kita positif dan “manusiawi” saya rasa tidak menjadi persoalan. Masalahnya adalah jika langkah dan gerak kita negatif dan “tak manusiawi”. Teks yang kita anggap suci selama ini selain mengandung “prinsip-gerak” positif (misalnya, teks tentang kebebasan/liberasi, persamaan hak, ajaran kasih, solidaritas sosial, emansipasi, persaudaraan universal, dll) juga berisi “prinsip gerak” negatif (misalnya, teks tentang perbudakan, keunggulan doktrin, dominasi gender, jihad, dll). “Prinsip-gerak” negatif dari Teks ini yang kemudian membentuk manusia-manusia kerdil yang mengeksploitasi pihak lain atas nama agama dan Tuhan.

Dekonstruksi untuk melucuti watak hegemonik sebuah Teks bahwa Teks tertentu lebih unggul ketimbang teks lain (yang melahirkan pandangan bahwa agama tertentu lebih unggul ketimbang lainnya. Tidak ada satupun umat beragama yang bisa mengklaim bahwa halaman “Kitab Suci”-nya telah mampu menangkap pesan-pesan Tuhan. Tuhan jelas lebih agung ketimbang sebuah teks.

Dia melampaui teks apa pun. Klaim atas supra-historisitas firman Tuhan justru akan mereduksi kebesaran Tuhan itu sendiri. Maka, dengan dekonstruksi, segala klaim otoritas baik agama maupun teks menjadi sirna, lumer, lalu melebur menjadi satu, sederajat (“sikap paralelisme”), tak ada dominasi teks atau agama tertentu atas teks dan agama lain.

Inilah usaha-usaha mutakhir yang sedang dijalankan para pendukung dialog antaragama seperti yang dipaparkan Leonard Swidler dalam After the Absolute: The Dialogical Future of Religious Reflection. Mereka berusaha melepaskan diri dari berbagai kompleksitas hubungan antarumat beragama seperti penerapan “standar ganda”, klaim kebenaran atau janji penyelamatan yang dianggap sebagai tanda ketidakkritisan dari cara berpikir agama atau (religion’s way of knowing).

Arthur J D’Adamo menyebut religion’s way of knowing ini sebagai akar dari konflik antarumat beragama yang berawal dari sebuah standar tentang agamanya sendiri dan “Kitab Suci”-nya yang merupakan sumber kebenaran yang diyakini sebagai (1) bersifat konsisten dan berisi kebenaran-keberanan yang tanpa kesalahan sama sekali;

(2) bersifat lengkap dan final, dan karena itu tak diperlukan kebenaran agama lain; (3) kebenaran agamanya sendiri dianggap merupakan satu-satunya jalan keselamatan, pencerahan maupun pembebasan; dan (4) seluruh kebenaran itu orisinal dari Tuhan, tak ada konstruksi manusia.

Jalan pikiran demikian jelas picik, menyesatkan dan tak kondusif untuk membangun persaudaraan kemanusiaan universal. Para aktivis dialog agama harus mulai mendiskusikan wilayah “muharramat” ini dengan tanpa sungkan dan canggung.

Kita perlu pandangan-pandangan yang bersifat terbuka terhadap sistem keyakinan agama lain dan menutup rapat-rapat segala bentuk egoisme kita. Dengan melepas klaim-klaim kebenaran dan janji penyelamatan yang berlebihan, dengan menanggalkan “identitas primordial” yang juga berlebihan, mengoreksi diri tentang standar ganda yang sering kita pakai terhadap orang lain, dan selanjutnya memperluas pandangan inklusif teologi kita, agama-agama akan mempunyai peranan penting di masa depan dalam memberikan landasan spiritual bagi peradaban masyarakat kita.

Seperti yang dengan indah dilukiskan Bhagavan Das, “Kita semua para penganut agama akan bertemu dalam the road of life yang sama. Yang datang dari jauh, yang datang dari dekat, semua kelaparan dan kehausan, semua membutuhkan roti dan air kehidupan yang hanya bisa didapat melalui kesatuan dengan The Supreme Spirit”.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

102 comments

  1. whole term life insurance quotes
    15/12/2016 at 8:17 pm

    I do trust all of the ideas you have offered for your post. They are very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.

  2. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting
    16/12/2016 at 3:47 am

    Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!

  3. http://subwaysurfersgame.net
    16/12/2016 at 8:32 am

    I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Great work!

  4. real ways to earn money online
    16/12/2016 at 2:01 pm

    I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  5. best android emulator
    17/12/2016 at 6:56 am

    Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for rookie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  6. video seo company
    18/12/2016 at 4:03 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  7. http://www.motupatlu-games.in
    19/12/2016 at 12:12 am

    Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers

  8. android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 4:51 am

    Great article and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks 🙂

  9. עו\"ד דיני משפחה מומלצים
    19/12/2016 at 7:44 am

    Simply want to say your article is as astounding. The clarity on your post is simply excellent and that i could assume you’re a professional on this subject. Well together with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with coming near near post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the gratifying work.

  10. las colinas golf
    19/12/2016 at 11:34 am

    Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!

  11. invention idea
    21/12/2016 at 4:31 am

    The very core of your writing whilst sounding reasonable initially, did not settle well with me after some time. Somewhere throughout the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer but just for a short while. I still have got a problem with your jumps in logic and one would do well to fill in those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I will undoubtedly be fascinated.

  12. about.me/fototapeta
    21/12/2016 at 5:55 pm

    Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

  13. 100bestwhatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 10:23 pm

    With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.

  14. watch online suicide squad
    25/12/2016 at 12:05 am

    Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What an ideal web site.

  15. nrma contents insurance
    27/12/2016 at 9:33 pm

    Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2

  16. abogado de accidentes de carro
    28/12/2016 at 5:31 am

    I’ll right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  17. reverse commissions review
    28/12/2016 at 10:39 am

    Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Bless you!

  18. infinity symbol earrings
    28/12/2016 at 10:35 pm

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!

  19. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:10 am

    Hi to all, as I am actually eager of reading this website’s post
    to be updated on a regular basis. It includes pleasant material.

  20. תיקוני נגרות תל אביב
    29/12/2016 at 3:31 am

    Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing issue with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting an identical rss problem? Anybody who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx

  21. instrumental
    29/12/2016 at 8:22 pm

    Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with approximately all significant infos. I would like to see more posts like this .

  22. watch movies online putlocker
    30/12/2016 at 4:04 am

    very good submit, i definitely love this web site, carry on it

  23. Gladis
    31/12/2016 at 2:37 pm

    My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong
    none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites
    for about a year and am worried about switching
    to another platform. I have heard fantastic
    things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer
    all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help
    would be greatly appreciated!

  24. latest govt jobs 2017
    01/01/2017 at 12:33 am

    Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks

  25. beats for sale
    01/01/2017 at 4:49 am

    Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, regards. “It requires more courage to suffer than to die.” by Napoleon Bonaparte.

  26. seo
    03/01/2017 at 4:03 pm

    Some truly good info , Gladiolus I observed this.

  27. games for pc
    04/01/2017 at 4:41 pm

    Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.

  28. play games no download
    04/01/2017 at 9:40 pm

    I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  29. clawfoot bathtubs
    05/01/2017 at 1:55 am

    I am constantly thought about this, appreciate it for putting up.

  30. download software for windows 7
    05/01/2017 at 6:13 am

    Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  31. side effects
    05/01/2017 at 4:57 pm

    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..

  32. jav download
    06/01/2017 at 6:03 am

    Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.

  33. herbaty czerwone
    10/01/2017 at 6:56 am

    you are in point of fact a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a excellent activity on this subject!

  34. http://freespaceway.com/plantair37/author/plantair37/feed/
    10/01/2017 at 2:30 pm

    Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll certainly
    digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
    I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.

  35. hoteles baratos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 12:15 pm

    Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Wonderful blog!

  36. Angelia
    11/01/2017 at 3:24 pm

    Nice answer back in return of this difficulty with firm arguments and explaining the whole thing about that.

  37. hoteles baratos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 4:08 pm

    of course like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth then again I¦ll definitely come back again.

  38. hoteles economicos en cali
    11/01/2017 at 6:55 pm

    What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!

  39. kawy smakowe sklep
    11/01/2017 at 10:48 pm

    I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again!

  40. karmy suche dla psów
    12/01/2017 at 3:13 am

    You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely large for me. I am taking a look forward to your next submit, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

  41. skanowanie klisz
    12/01/2017 at 7:06 am

    I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again

  42. Marla
    13/01/2017 at 10:17 am

    I am actually grateful to the owner of this website who has shared this impressive paragraph at
    here.

  43. rumblebee.org
    13/01/2017 at 6:16 pm

    Your way of explaining everything in this piece of writing is in fact good, all be able to without
    difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.

  44. Lamar
    14/01/2017 at 8:10 pm

    Excellent site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same
    topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get
    suggestions from other knowledgeable people that
    share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Appreciate it!

  45. www.psihoterapeutarhip.ro
    14/01/2017 at 10:17 pm

    Hello colleagues, its impressive post about cultureand entirely defined, keep it up all the
    time.

  46. http://www.bethlemitastulcan.edu.ec/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=369118
    15/01/2017 at 9:58 pm

    Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful
    article. Many thanks for providing these details.

  47. reputable financial
    15/01/2017 at 10:36 pm

    Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
    clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways,
    just wanted to say superb blog!

  48. internet marketing
    16/01/2017 at 1:39 am

    I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I
    actually loved the standard information an individual
    supply to your visitors? Is gonna be again ceaselessly in order to investigate cross-check
    new posts

  49. Chara
    16/01/2017 at 8:08 am

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it
    helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.

  50. Stefan
    16/01/2017 at 1:59 pm

    Good information. Lucky me I recently found your website by accident (stumbleupon).
    I’ve bookmarked it for later!

  51. natural herb
    16/01/2017 at 7:20 pm

    What’s up, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this blog post. It was funny.
    Keep on posting!

  52. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 8:44 pm

    naturally like your website however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth however I will certainly come back again.

  53. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:03 am

    I was very happy to find this page. I want to to thank you
    for your time for this particularly fantastic read!!

    I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have
    you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your web site.

  54. GEICO insurance questions
    17/01/2017 at 12:54 am

    Some really quality content on this internet site, saved to bookmarks.

  55. small business
    17/01/2017 at 1:35 am

    I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Please let me understand in order that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

  56. insurance company RATING agencies
    17/01/2017 at 5:26 am

    Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognise what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also talk over with my site =). We may have a link change arrangement among us!

  57. audio books
    17/01/2017 at 5:34 am

    Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d
    like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

  58. home business
    17/01/2017 at 10:51 am

    If you want to increase your experience simply
    keep visiting this web page and be updated with the latest news posted here.

  59. free download for pc
    17/01/2017 at 11:12 am

    Hey! I simply wish to give a huge thumbs up for the great data you’ve gotten right here on this post. I can be coming again to your blog for more soon.

  60. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 1:33 pm

    Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick
    your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI,
    just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!

  61. refuse sales
    17/01/2017 at 5:30 pm

    Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other
    websites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

  62. car insurance premiums by zip code
    17/01/2017 at 5:57 pm

    I am impressed with this internet site, rattling I am a big fan .

  63. goal of becoming one of the best performing financial services
    17/01/2017 at 6:11 pm

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already ;
    ) Cheers!

  64. whole life insurance quotes online instant
    17/01/2017 at 10:03 pm

    Perfectly indited content, regards for information. “He who establishes his argument by noise and command shows that his reason is weak.” by Michel de Montaigne.

  65. abogados accidentes a comision
    18/01/2017 at 12:18 am

    I would like to voice my love for your kindness for persons that really want guidance on this one concern. Your personal commitment to getting the solution along came to be pretty invaluable and have continuously enabled most people much like me to achieve their objectives. Your informative useful information entails this much to me and even more to my office workers. Thanks a lot; from all of us.

  66. Reina
    18/01/2017 at 7:53 am

    What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has aided
    me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other users like its aided
    me. Good job.

  67. Melvin
    18/01/2017 at 1:19 pm

    I blog often and I truly thank you for your content. This great article
    has really peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new information about once per week.
    I subscribed to your RSS feed too.

  68. Selena
    18/01/2017 at 7:43 pm

    Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
    present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web page.

  69. Thomas
    18/01/2017 at 10:22 pm

    If you wish for to improve your familiarity just keep visiting this web page and
    be updated with the latest gossip posted here.

  70. oil prices northern ireland
    19/01/2017 at 4:37 am

    Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.

  71. http://solosecured.co.uk
    19/01/2017 at 5:43 am

    Hi there! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for
    your excellent info you have got here on this post. I will be coming back
    to your website for more soon.

  72. Annmarie
    19/01/2017 at 12:12 pm

    Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue
    or something to do with internet browser compatibility
    but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though!

    Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Many thanks

  73. www.ilencer.com
    19/01/2017 at 1:30 pm

    Great work! This is the kind of information that should be shared
    around the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this submit upper!
    Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thank you =)

  74. Joey
    19/01/2017 at 2:12 pm

    Its such as you read my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much about this, such as you wrote the e book in it or something.

    I feel that you simply could do with a few percent to pressure
    the message home a little bit, however instead
    of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read.
    I’ll certainly be back.

  75. business cards
    19/01/2017 at 2:48 pm

    Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is a really neatly written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.

    I’ll certainly comeback.

  76. Caryn
    19/01/2017 at 4:17 pm

    My brother suggested I might like this website.
    He was entirely right. This post actually made my day.
    You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

  77. Emmett
    20/01/2017 at 9:46 pm

    Thanks for finally writing about >Membongkar Teks Ambigu |
    IslamLib <Loved it!

  78. suitable advisor
    20/01/2017 at 10:01 pm

    hi!,I really like your writing so a lot! share we communicate more about your post on AOL?
    I need an expert in this space to resolve my problem. Maybe that is
    you! Having a look ahead to peer you.

  79. network marketing
    22/01/2017 at 1:53 am

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure
    whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
    You’re amazing! Thanks!

  80. Tyrell Laperriere
    22/01/2017 at 4:07 pm

    Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my website?

  81. Lavonne Lecky
    22/01/2017 at 9:09 pm

    Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the subject matter is rattling excellent. “Drop the question what tomorrow may bring, and count as profit every day that fate allows you.” by Horace.

  82. visit
    23/01/2017 at 1:57 am

    It is best to take part in a contest for probably the greatest blogs on the web. I’ll advocate this website!

  83. אביב
    23/01/2017 at 4:21 am

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  84. עורך דין תעבורה
    23/01/2017 at 6:34 am

    An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in truth purchased me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying extra on this topic. If potential, as you develop into experience, would you thoughts updating your weblog with extra details? It’s highly useful for me. Large thumb up for this weblog post!

  85. Sports exercise nutrition advisor uk
    23/01/2017 at 1:37 pm

    The crux of your writing whilst appearing agreeable initially, did not sit properly with me after some time. Someplace within the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer but only for a while. I still have got a problem with your jumps in assumptions and you would do nicely to help fill in all those breaks. In the event you actually can accomplish that, I could definitely end up being fascinated.

  86. financial advisor grand rapids
    23/01/2017 at 2:59 pm

    Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to understand so much about this, like you
    wrote the e book in it or something. I think that
    you simply can do with some p.c. to pressure the message house a little
    bit, but other than that, that is excellent
    blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

  87. Promote Wales
    23/01/2017 at 6:22 pm

    Along with the whole thing that seems to be developing inside this particular area, many of your viewpoints are relatively exciting. Nevertheless, I am sorry, because I do not give credence to your whole suggestion, all be it exciting none the less. It would seem to everybody that your commentary are generally not completely validated and in reality you are generally your self not really totally confident of your point. In any case I did take pleasure in reading it.

  88. financial obligations
    23/01/2017 at 10:12 pm

    Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post!
    It’s the little changes that produce the greatest changes.
    Thanks a lot for sharing!

  89. site
    23/01/2017 at 11:02 pm

    I like this web site because so much useful stuff on here : D.

  90. book recordings
    24/01/2017 at 1:45 am

    Hey very nice blog!

  91. video seo baltimore md
    24/01/2017 at 2:00 pm

    Cool site check out the best video seo in baltimore md.

  92. frappe makers
    24/01/2017 at 6:28 pm

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!

  93. defense attorney definition
    24/01/2017 at 8:36 pm

    I just like the helpful information you supply on your articles.

    I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here
    regularly. I am relatively certain I will be told many new stuff proper right here!
    Best of luck for the following!

  94. alternative health supplies
    25/01/2017 at 5:43 pm

    I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my site 🙂

  95. corrupt financial advisors
    26/01/2017 at 1:05 pm

    I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out some
    additional information.

  96. business coach
    27/01/2017 at 1:14 am

    Simply want to say your article is as surprising.
    The clearness in your post is simply great
    and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.

  97. ways to make money at home
    27/01/2017 at 4:51 am

    I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.

  98. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 9:53 am

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you
    really recognise what you are talking about! Bookmarked.
    Please additionally consult with my site =). We will have a
    hyperlink alternate agreement between us

  99. heating unit performance
    27/01/2017 at 6:45 pm

    Hello there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and
    personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web
    site.

  100. financial services marketing
    28/01/2017 at 7:08 am

    I simply couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting
    that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your guests?
    Is gonna be again regularly in order to investigate cross-check new posts

  101. social media financial
    28/01/2017 at 7:43 am

    Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but
    it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  102. dodge charger backgrounds computer
    28/01/2017 at 11:56 pm

    Quality articles is the main to attract the visitors to go
    to see the web page, that’s what this site is providing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib