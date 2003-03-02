Membongkar Teks Ambigu

Ada satu pertanyaan mendasar: kenapa pertemuan antaragama (tepatnya pihak elitenya) telah sering dilakukan, lembaga-lembaga interfaith juga menjamur di berbagai kota, tetapi masih sering terjadi benturan antarumat beragama? Adakah yang salah dalam “manajemen” dialog antaragama?
Para “idealis” akan menjawab benturan itu bukan disebabkan ajaran atau teks keagamaan tapi umat beragama, manusianya bukan ajarannya. Karena “semua agama mengajarkan perdamaian bukan peperangan, rahmat bukan kekerasan, cinta kasih bukan kebencian, kesejukan bukan terorisme” dan rumusan serba ideal yang sejenis. Ini jawaban khas para apolog agama.
Teks keagamaan memang tak ada yang mengajarkan secara langsung kekerasan dan terorisme. Akan tetapi, teks keagamaan itu bisa memberi inspirasi bagi munculnya tindakan kekerasan. Kenapa? Sebab watak dasar teks itu adalah “ambigu”.
Satu sisi, teks mengajarkan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan universal yang serba ideal dan humanistik, tapi saat yang sama juga menuturkan dan melegalkan tindakan-tindakan yang eksklusif-primordialistik demi mempertahankan apa yang disebut “keyakinan”.
Susahnya mengikis gerakan fundamentalisme agama di antaranya juga disebabkan kelompok ini memiliki justifikasi teologis melalui “Kitab Suci”. Sebelum teks-teks itu (yang selama ini dianggap “Kitab Suci”) didekonstruksi, transformasi teologis yang lebih egaliter dan manusiawi takkan pernah terwujud dalam kehidupan umat beragama.
Teks-Teks Yang Ambigu
Salah satu contoh teks agama yang bisa menjadi inspirator bagi “petualang agama” melakukan tindakan kekerasan ialah: “Siapa yang mengutuk kamu (Israel), maka terkutuklah dia dan siapa yang memberkatimu maka berkatilah dia” (Kejadian 27:29). Ayat inilah yang dipakai, antara lain, oleh Jarry Falwell, tokoh Gereja Konservatif Amerika, berkampanye pada Jemaat Kristen guna menggalang solidaritas Yahudi dan mengecam Palestina.
Padahal, menurut pakar Bibel dari Graduate Theological Union, Norman Gottwald, dalam The Hebrew of Bible, konsep tentang “kekudusan” (maksudnya, Israel sebagai bangsa yang kudus/suci) dan “bangsa yang diberkati” seperti tertuang dalam Alkitab yang mengacu kepada komunitas Yahudi kuno adalah ibarat nyanyian orang yang sedang ketakutan saat melewati kuburan tua.
Artinya, dulu para elite Yahudi menggunakan konsep itu karena tak berdaya menghadapi tekanan-tekanan politik yang dilakukan Mesir sebagai negara adikuasa saat itu. Konsep itu dipakai dalam rangka menggalang simpati publik guna melawan hegemoni bangsa Mesir.
Semacam eskapisme, “pelarian teologis” dengan menggunakan legitimasi ketuhanan. Gottwald menyebut teks-teks Bibel adalah “akal-akalan” elit Yahudi sejak Daud guna meningkatkan supremasi rezim. Karena itu, ia menyebut Bibel sebagai “a trap of Jews”—perangkap Yahudi.
Selain ayat yang mengandung semangat jihad di atas, juga terdapat beberapa teks lain dalam Alkitab yang juga bernuansa eksklusif-primordial seperti tertuang dalam Injil Yohanes 14/6, “Akulah jalan dan kebenaran dan hidup. Tidak ada seorang pun yang datang pada Bapa kalau tak melalui Aku.”
Juga ayat, “Dan keselamatan tak ada di dalam siapapun juga selain di dalam Dia, sebab di bawah kolong langit ini tak ada manusia yang kita dapat diselamatkan” (Kisah Para Rasul 4/12). Inilah yang memunculkan ungkapan yang sangat populer di kalangan Kristen, “No Other Name!” yang menjadi simbol tentang tak adanya keselamatan di luar Yesus Kristus.
Ayat ini juga yang memberi inspirasi teolog Hendrick Kraemer untuk menulis buku The Christian Message in a Non-Christian World —buku yang disebut-sebut menjadi basis penginjilan selama bertahun-tahun. Atas dasar mempertahankan kesucian ayat-ayat inilah, umat Kristiani marak membentuk Laskar Jesus untuk melawan orang Islam atau siapa saja yang dipandang mengganggu keagungan doktrin Kristiani.
Dalam Islam juga terdapat seabrek ayat yang dalam perspektif “fundamentalis” sering dibaca secara literal dan dipakai untuk melakukan sejumlah tindakan konfrontasi dan terorisme terhadap non-Muslim, bahkan umat Islam sendiri yang kebetulan berbeda pandangan (ideologi) dengan dalil (yang sebetulnya dalih) “menegakkan Islam yang otentik.”
Puritanisme dan otentisitas sebagai sebuah ideologi yang begitu marak di sejumlah negara Islam (termasuk Indonesia) terinspirasi dari teks-teks yang primordialistik ini. Beberapa ayat patut disebut di sini, antara lain, “Barang siapa yang memeluk selain agama Islam, maka tidak akan diterima agama itu, dan dia di akherat termasuk orang-orang yang merugi” (Q.s. 3/85).
Kemudian ayat, “Sesungguhnya orang-orang kafir dari Ahlul Kitab dan orang-orang musyrik akan berada di neraka Jahanam dan kekal didalamnya, mereka adalah seburuk-buruk makhluk” (Q.s. 98/7). Juga ayat Alquran yang begitu populer, “Orang-orang Yahudi dan Kristen takkan pernah rela sebelum kalian mengikuti agama mereka”. Ayat inilah yang memberi inspirasi kepada sebagian umat Islam untuk menjaga jarak dan antipati terhadap –istilah mereka– kaum “salibis” dan “zionis”.
Ayat-ayat ini juga yang dipakai sebagai dasar teologis rezim fundamentalis Islam di negara-negara berbasis Muslim untuk melakukan tindakan kekerasan seperti ethnic cleansing dan konfrontasi terhadap orang-orang Kristen dan Yahudi dan non-Muslim lain.
Ini belum termasuk sejumlah teks skriptural lain yang mengajarkan (meski belum tentu menganjurkan) tindakan diskriminatif, dominasi kelompok dan perilaku subordinatif terhadap golongan “lain”. Maraknya praktik diskriminasi terhadap kaum perempuan dan sekte-sekte minoritas, antara lain, juga diilhami ayat-ayat ini.
Di sinilah saya ingin menyebut teks-teks Islam klasik merupakan “perangkap bangsa Arab”, dan Alquran sendiri dalam beberapa hal sebetulnya juga bisa menjadi “perangkap” bangsa Quraisy sebagai suku mayoritas. Artinya, bangunan keislaman sebetulnya tidak lepas dari jaring-jaring kekuasaan Quraisy yang dulu berjuang keras untuk menunjukkan eksistensinya di tengah suku-suku Arab lain.
Khalil Abdul Karim dalam buku Quraisy min al-Qabilah ila ad-Daulah al-Markaziyyah telah menunjukkan dengan baik bagaimana bangsa Quraisy telah menegakkan hegemoni sejak Quraisy bin Kilab, sebagai pendiri klan, sampai puncaknya ketika Nabi Muhammad mendirikan negara Madinah.
Hegemoni suku Quraisy atas Islam ini mirip seperti hegemoni Israel dalam tradisi Judaisme. Karena itu, tak salah jika Ulil Abshar sering “menganjurkan” agar umat mampu memilah-milah teks-teks Alquran: mana yang merupakan nilai universal Islam dan mana yang hanya merupakan pengaruh kebudayaan Arab.
Dekonstruksi untuk Transformasi
Teks-teks agama dalam tradisi Islam, Kristen dan Yahudi di atas harus didekonstruksi dengan menggunakan pendekatan sosio-historis. Pendekatan “sosio-historis” ini menuntut setiap umat untuk menanggalkan sejumlah asumsi yang selama ini mempengaruhi kognisi kolektif umat.
Premis dasar yang dimaksud adalah keyakinan bahwa “Kitab Suci”-nya (Alkitab atau Alquran) sebagai “firman Tuhan” yang bersifat supra-historis, firman yang “mengatasi” sejarah. Jika keyakinan ini belum bisa dilepaskan, maka upaya membongkar dimensi historisitas Alkitab dan Alquran menjadi sia-sia.
Dengan pendekatan kesejarahan ini pula kita akan tahu bahwa teks yang kini disucikan oleh umat itu sebetulnya bersifat profan tidak sakral, temporal bukan permanen. Ada proses historis yang begitu panjang dan rumit sehingga teks ini pada akhirnya menjadi semacam “scientia sacra” yang disucikan dan dimitoskan.
Dekonstruksi ini juga dilakukan dalam rangka membangun sebuah komunitas keberagamaan yang transformatif. Sebab gagasan mengenai “transformasi agama-agama” baru mungkin bisa dilakukan jika masing-masing umat bersedia untuk “melepaskan diri” dari kungkungan Teks (T besar) yang selama ini menghegemoni nalar kritis umat.
Tanpa disadari Teks selama ini menyelinap dalam “alam bawah sadar” kita, mempengaruhi dan mengendalikan setiap langkah gerak umat beragama: harus begini, jangan begitu. Tanpa disadari hidup kita selama ini bagaikan robot yang gerak-geriknya dikendalikan oleh sebuah remote control. Dan remote control itu kini bernama Teks yang menjadi dasar/ruh sebuah agama.
Selama langkah gerak kita positif dan “manusiawi” saya rasa tidak menjadi persoalan. Masalahnya adalah jika langkah dan gerak kita negatif dan “tak manusiawi”. Teks yang kita anggap suci selama ini selain mengandung “prinsip-gerak” positif (misalnya, teks tentang kebebasan/liberasi, persamaan hak, ajaran kasih, solidaritas sosial, emansipasi, persaudaraan universal, dll) juga berisi “prinsip gerak” negatif (misalnya, teks tentang perbudakan, keunggulan doktrin, dominasi gender, jihad, dll). “Prinsip-gerak” negatif dari Teks ini yang kemudian membentuk manusia-manusia kerdil yang mengeksploitasi pihak lain atas nama agama dan Tuhan.
Dekonstruksi untuk melucuti watak hegemonik sebuah Teks bahwa Teks tertentu lebih unggul ketimbang teks lain (yang melahirkan pandangan bahwa agama tertentu lebih unggul ketimbang lainnya. Tidak ada satupun umat beragama yang bisa mengklaim bahwa halaman “Kitab Suci”-nya telah mampu menangkap pesan-pesan Tuhan. Tuhan jelas lebih agung ketimbang sebuah teks.
Dia melampaui teks apa pun. Klaim atas supra-historisitas firman Tuhan justru akan mereduksi kebesaran Tuhan itu sendiri. Maka, dengan dekonstruksi, segala klaim otoritas baik agama maupun teks menjadi sirna, lumer, lalu melebur menjadi satu, sederajat (“sikap paralelisme”), tak ada dominasi teks atau agama tertentu atas teks dan agama lain.
Inilah usaha-usaha mutakhir yang sedang dijalankan para pendukung dialog antaragama seperti yang dipaparkan Leonard Swidler dalam After the Absolute: The Dialogical Future of Religious Reflection. Mereka berusaha melepaskan diri dari berbagai kompleksitas hubungan antarumat beragama seperti penerapan “standar ganda”, klaim kebenaran atau janji penyelamatan yang dianggap sebagai tanda ketidakkritisan dari cara berpikir agama atau (religion’s way of knowing).
Arthur J D’Adamo menyebut religion’s way of knowing ini sebagai akar dari konflik antarumat beragama yang berawal dari sebuah standar tentang agamanya sendiri dan “Kitab Suci”-nya yang merupakan sumber kebenaran yang diyakini sebagai (1) bersifat konsisten dan berisi kebenaran-keberanan yang tanpa kesalahan sama sekali;
(2) bersifat lengkap dan final, dan karena itu tak diperlukan kebenaran agama lain; (3) kebenaran agamanya sendiri dianggap merupakan satu-satunya jalan keselamatan, pencerahan maupun pembebasan; dan (4) seluruh kebenaran itu orisinal dari Tuhan, tak ada konstruksi manusia.
Jalan pikiran demikian jelas picik, menyesatkan dan tak kondusif untuk membangun persaudaraan kemanusiaan universal. Para aktivis dialog agama harus mulai mendiskusikan wilayah “muharramat” ini dengan tanpa sungkan dan canggung.
Kita perlu pandangan-pandangan yang bersifat terbuka terhadap sistem keyakinan agama lain dan menutup rapat-rapat segala bentuk egoisme kita. Dengan melepas klaim-klaim kebenaran dan janji penyelamatan yang berlebihan, dengan menanggalkan “identitas primordial” yang juga berlebihan, mengoreksi diri tentang standar ganda yang sering kita pakai terhadap orang lain, dan selanjutnya memperluas pandangan inklusif teologi kita, agama-agama akan mempunyai peranan penting di masa depan dalam memberikan landasan spiritual bagi peradaban masyarakat kita.
Seperti yang dengan indah dilukiskan Bhagavan Das, “Kita semua para penganut agama akan bertemu dalam the road of life yang sama. Yang datang dari jauh, yang datang dari dekat, semua kelaparan dan kehausan, semua membutuhkan roti dan air kehidupan yang hanya bisa didapat melalui kesatuan dengan The Supreme Spirit”.
