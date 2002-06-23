Menafsir Ulang Ayat-Ayat Perang

Baru-baru ini, polling di CNN, 13 Juni 2002, menunjukkan hasil mencengangkan. Suara terbanyak menginginkan perubahan “paradigma” dari war against terrorism menjadi war against Islamism! Selama ini, media Barat begitu bernafsu menyiarkan bentrok fisik di negara-negara berpenduduk mayoritas muslim seperti Palestina, Irak, Iran, Mesir, Sudan, Aljazair dan Indonesia sendiri. Usaha media Barat tersebut jelas berupaya menggiring opini dunia bahwa Islam adalah agama teroris, identik dengan kekerasan.
Selain proyeksi opini di atas, Islam dinyatakan identik dengan kekerasan karena dua musabab; pertama, realitas sejarah Islam klasik yang penuh dengan peperangan. Setiap konflik terjadi, maka, satu-satunya penyelesaian adalah perang. Kedua, realitas ajaran Islam yang mengumandangkan jihad (perang).
Konflik dalam Sejarah Islam
Dalam perspektif sejarah, selama ini telah terjadi kesimpangsiuran pemicu peperangan pada zaman Islam klasik. Belum pernah diteliti dengan seksama motif-motif lain yang menyebabkan konflik ini sehingga kita tidak bisa memilih, antara “cawan”, dan “anggur”.
“Kalau terasa pahit jangan salahkan cawannya, tapi periksa rasa anggurnya,” demikian tutur Iqbal dalam sebuah puisinya. Dalam pengertian sederhana, agama ibarat ‘cawan’, sedangkan perilaku pemeluknya, adalah ‘anggur’. Jika rasa anggur pahit, mengapa ‘cawan’ yang dipersoalkan, bukan ‘anggur’nya.
Menurut M. Abduh (1849-1905), pemikir liberal asal Mesir, dalam mengkaji konflik antaragama harus diperhatikan dua hal. Pertama, tidak pernah disebutkan dalam sejarah, bahwa ada agama yang disebarkan dengan cara pemaksaan, dan peperangan.
Jika terjadi, maka pada hakikatnya konflik (perang) tersebut erat dengan masalah politik, bukan dengan agama. Kedua, perintah perang (qitâl) dalam Islam bukan termasuk rukun, subtansi, atau tujuan (Abduh: 1993)
Jadi perang yang terjadi pada masa Rasulullah, merupakan masalah politik, bukan agama. Peperangan ini lebih tepat disebut sebagai perang nasional (al-harb al-wathanî) dari pada perang agama (al-harb al-dînî). Perang Badar Kubra disebabkan perebutan ekonomi. Rombongan dagang Abu Sufyan yang baru datang dari Syam (Syiria) dihadang pasukan Muslimin sehingga menyebabkan perang berkecamuk.
Penaklukan Mekah lebih tepat disebabkan karena panggilan Ibu Pertiwi daripada perintah agama. Pernyataan ini bisa dibuktikan dengan ucapan Rasulullah ketika keluar dari Makkah, “Engkau (Mekah) adalah tempat yang paling dicintai Allah dan aku, jika seandainya kaum musyrikin dari pendudukmu tidak mengusirku, aku tidak akan pernah meninggalkanmu”. Sebuah ungkapan cinta tanah air dan kepedihan berpisah dengannya. (Muhammad Imarah: 1996).
Perang antara Abu Bakar dengan nabi-nabi “gadungan”, juga bukan karena masalah agama, sebab mereka tidak mengingkari kenabian Muhammad bin Abdullah. Mereka tidak rela jika wahyu turun hanya pada suku Quraisy, dan sukunya tunduk pada kepemimpinan (politik) seorang nabi atau penggantinya dari suku lain. Motifnya jelas; sikap mereka mengganggu kesatuan wilayah Negara Madinah, kecemburuan sosial, dan gengsi kesukuan.
Demikian juga konflik fisik yang terjadi pada masa Utsman, dan Ali, tidak ada sangkut pautnya dengan masalah agama. Semuanya bermotif sosial dan politik. Yang memicu konlik pada zaman Ustman adalah KKN dan perbedaan membagi harta rampasan perang. Perang Jamal dan Shifin pada zaman Ali, sumbernya juga satu, perbedaan mengatasi konflik penyelesaian terbunuhnya Utsman.
Konflik-konflik yang dipicu oleh sekte-sekte dalam Islam (Khawarij, Syiah, dan Sunni) yang selama ini dianggap murni perbedaan teologis, ternyata sarat dengan tujuan politik. Sekte-sekte yang muncul paska-Perang Shifin bermula ketika Khawarij menolak Ali dan Mu’awiyah.
Mereka berkesimpulan, kerusuhan yang terjadi pada masa itu disebabkan kesalahan mereka berdua, maka vonisnya: halal dibunuh. Syiah adalah golongan pro Ali dan kontra Mu’awiyah. Adapun Sunni merupakan kelompok “pragmatis” yang menerima kepemimpinan Mu’awiyah paska-terbunuhnya Ali (Louis Gardet: 1983).
Dengan demikian, konflik-konflik yang terjadi dalam sejarah manusia bukan berasal dari agama, namun lebih banyak akibat konflik politik dan sosial. Posisi agama dalam realitas konflik hanya sebagai alat legitimasi. Maka pendapat yang menyatakan bahwa sumber konflik berasal dari agama berarti telah menzalimi agama sebanyak dua kali.
Pertama, pada saat konflik kepentingan (politik), agama dibawa-bawa dan dijadikan alasan. Kedua, kesalahan melihat sebab-musabab konflik yang mengakibatkan agama dimusuhi dan disisihkan dari sendi-sendi kehidupan.
Selain kesalahan memilih antara “cawan” dan “anggur” di atas, selama ini sejarah Islam hanya dilihat secara snapshot. Rangkaian sejarah Islam tidak dihadirkan secara utuh, namun dipilih-pilih yang bernuansa kekerasan. Penaklukan Makkah berjalan dengan damai, dan Rasulullah tidak menuntut balas terhadap kaum musyrikin.
Pembebasan Jerusalem (Palestina) pada masa Umar berjalan tanpa pertumpahan darah kalangan sipil dan beragama sesuai kesepakan “Piagam Aelia”. Keputusan Ali untuk berdamai dengan pihak Mu’awiyah pada perang Shifin perlu diacungi jempol agar korban tidak jatuh banyak.
Dan putra Ali sendiri, Hasan, rela menyerahkan kepemimpinan pada Mu’awiyah untuk menghindari pertumpahan darah sehingga masa itu dikenal sebagai “Tahun Rekonsiliasi” (âm al-jamâ’ah).
Kehidupan toleran juga terjadi antara umat Islam —sebagai pengusa— dengan Kristen dan Yahudi pada masa Dinasti Umayyah di Spanyol. Max I. Dimont menggambarkan Spanyol saat itu sebagai negara dimana tiga agama (Islam, Kristen dan Yahudi) hidup dalam “satu kasur”.
Rekonstruksi makna Jihad
Alasan kedua, karena ajaran Islam mengakui jihad, yang selama ini dipahami oleh Barat sebagai “perang suci” (holy war). Padahal Islam tidak pernah mengakui adanya istilah perang suci (al-harb al-muqaddasah). Dalam Islam hanya diakui dua bentuk perang, yaitu perang yang disyariatkan (al-harb al-masyrû‘ah) dan perang yang tidak disyariatkan (ghayr masyrû‘ah).
Sedangkan jihad sendiri mempunyai dua definisi; jihad melawan jiwa (jihâd al-nafs), dan peperangan yang disyariatkan (diperbolehkan) dngan tujuan untuk mempertahankan diri (defensif). Jihad model pertama, disebut jihad akbar sesuai dengan sabda Nabi, selepas perang Badar, “Kita baru kembali (selesai) dari jihad kecil (perang) menuju jihad besar, yait, jihad melawan diri sendiri.” Sedangkan jihad yang dalam pengertian peperangan disebut Nabi sebagai jihad kecil (al-jihâd al-ashghar).
Namun pada akhirnya terminologi jihad ini mengalami penyempitan makna menjadi perang saja. Jihad pada diri sendiri disebut dalam tradisi sufi mujahadah (olah jiwa), dalam tradisi intelektual: ijtihad (olah otak), dan dalam perang: jihad (olah fisik).
Namun jika kita kembalikan jihad pada makna aslinya maka tiga pemahaman di atas tercakup pada kata jihad saja. Jadi, jihad tidak selalu identik dengan bentuk fisik (materi), namun juga mencakup perjuangan intelektual, emosional dan spiritual.
Sejak Arab jahiliyah, perang juga dikenal sebagai “solusi” konflik. Hal ini kembali pada tradisi dan karakter bangsa Arab yang keras dan nonkompromistik. Kedatangan Islam serta-merta mengubah keadaan secara frontal, namun tentu sudah ada usaha perubahan.
Pertama, perubahan istilah dari harb (perang) menjadi jihad. Hikmah dari perubahan istilah ini menurut Ibn Hazm adalah sebagai berikut: harb identik dengan gengsi suku dan kepentingan politik sepihak, sedangkan jihad merupakan bentuk perlawanan terhadap kezaliman dan penegakan agama Allah (Ibn Hazm: 1980).
Kedua, tujuan dari perlawanan fisik yang pada awalnya menyerang, membela fanatisme kelompok dan suku, diubah ke arah tujuan luhur seperti membela orang-orang lemah, menghapus kezaliman dan kebatilan (fitnah), dan menegakkan ketaatan (dîn) yang hanya untuk Allah. (QS Al-Nisâ’ [4]: 75 dan Al-Baqarah [2]: 193).
Tujuan dari ayat-ayat perang ini jelas, yaitu sekedar mempertahankan diri, dan tidak boleh berlebih-lebihan. (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 193). Islam sedniri tidak menyukai bentuk kekerasan ini, bahkan membencinya (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 216).
Bentuk-bentuk pemaksaan, kekerasan dan pertumpahan darah sangat kontradiktif dengan ajaran Islam yang mengagungkan toleransi, kebebasan, rahmat, dan hikmat. Islam adalah agama yang lurus dan melapangkan (hanîf dan samhah). Maka metode penyebaran agama ini lebih banyak menggunakan pendekatan persuasif dan toleran.
Alquran menyebutkan, “Ajaklah ke jalan Tuhanmu, dengan hikmat, nasehat yang baik, atau, debatlah mereka dengan (cara) yang lebih baik” (QS Al-Nahl [16]: 125). Dalam ayat lain, Islam mengakui kebebasan beragama, “Tidak ada paksaan dalam beragama, (karena) sesungguhnya telah jelas jalan kebenaran dan jalan kesesatan” (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 256).
Ayat yang lain lebih gamblang, “Barang siapa yang ingin (beriman), maka berimanlah, dan barang siapa yang ingin (kufur), maka kufurlah.” Dan Allah menegaskan bahwa tugas Rasulullah hanya sebatas “pemberi peringatan” (mudzakkir) bukan “penguasa” (mushaythir) terhadap tingkah laku umatnya. “Maka berilah peringatan, karena kamu hanya sekedar pemberi peringatan, kamu bukanlah orang yang berkuasa atas mereka” (QS Al-Ghâsyiyah (88): 22-23).
Yang terjadi justru sebaliknya, umat Islam tidak mampu menangkap pesan-pesan agung nan luhur ini. Islam “diperkosa” untuk kepentingan kelompok dan tujuan-tujuan pragmatis. Ayat-ayat perang tidak ditelaah secara seksama, tidak dilihat tujuan dan maksudnya, namun hanya dijadikan bahan bakar untuk mengobarkan kebencian, permusuhan dan peperangan. Bagaimana mungkin pesan Islam yang penuh nilai-nilai kemanusian, keadilan, dan kedamaian disulap menjadi alat pemicu untuk saling bunuh dan menumpahkan darah?
Penulis cenderung berpendapat bahwa ayat-ayat yang bernuansa peperangan merupakan “ayat diskriptif”, jadi, hanya sebagai catatan sejarah, sebagai penggambaran masa lampau, dengan tujuan: agar kaum muslimin bisa mengambil hikmah, bahwa kejadian kekerasan tersebut tidak boleh terjadi lagi. Ayat-ayat tersebut tidak lagi mengandung kekuatan hukum untuk dipraktekkan karena sarat dengan permasalahan masa lalu dan merupakan tipe kuno (archaetype).
