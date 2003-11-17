Di bulan yang suci ini, saya ingin merenungkan sejarah Alquran yang panjang, yang berproses, yang berjuang dengan berbagai tantangan zaman, hingga menjadi wujud dalam bentuknya yang kita kenal sekarang.
Pengkajian sejarah Alquran bukan hanya dimaksudkan untuk mengungkap dimensi-dimensi tersembunyi yang selama ini tak terpikirkan oleh umat Islam, tapi juga merupakan modal intelektual untuk memahami kitab suci yang hingga hari ini terus menjadi sumber inspirasi hukum dan moral kaum Muslim.
Saya ingin berangkat dari sebuah pijakan bahwa kajian ilmiah tidaklah merusak akidah. Kajian ilmiah juga tidak bertentangan dengan semangat dasar Islam yang mendukung kebenaran dan menjunjung tinggi kebebasan.
Sebagian besar kaum Muslim meyakini bahwa Alquran dari halaman pertama hingga terakhir merupakan kata-kata Allah yang diturunkan kepada Nabi Muhammad secara verbatim, baik kata-katanya (lafdhan) maupun maknanya (ma’nan). Kaum Muslim juga meyakini bahwa Alquran yang mereka lihat dan baca hari ini adalah persis seperti yang ada pada masa Nabi lebih dari seribu empat ratus tahun silam.
Keyakinan semacam itu sesungguhnya lebih merupakan formulasi dan angan-angan teologis (al-khayal al-dini) yang dibuat oleh para ulama sebagai bagian dari formalisasi doktrin-doktrin Islam. Hakikat dan sejarah penulisan Alquran sendiri sesungguhnya penuh dengan berbagai nuansa yang delicate (rumit), dan tidak sunyi dari perdebatan, pertentangan, intrik, dan rekayasa.
Alquran dalam bentuknya yang kita kenal sekarang sebetulnya adalah sebuah inovasi yang usianya tak lebih dari 79 tahun. Usia ini didasarkan pada upaya pertama kali kitab suci ini dicetak dengan percetakan modern dan menggunakan standar Edisi Mesir pada tahun 1924. Sebelum itu, Alquran ditulis dalam beragam bentuk tulisan tangan (rasm) dengan teknik penandaan bacaan (diacritical marks) dan otografi yang bervariasi.
Hadirnya mesin cetak dan teknik penandaan bukan saja membuat Alquran menjadi lebih mudah dibaca dan dipelajari, tapi juga telah membakukan beragam versi Alquran yang sebelumnya beredar menjadi satu standar bacaan resmi seperti yang kita kenal sekarang.
Pencetakan Edisi Mesir itu bukanlah yang pertamakali dalam upaya standarisasi versi-versi Alquran. Sebelumnya, para khalifah dan penguasa Muslim juga turun-tangan melakukan hal yang sama, kerap didorong oleh keinginan untuk menyelesaikan konflik-konflik bacaan yang muncul akibat beragamanya versi Alquran yang beredar.
Tapi pencetakan tahun 1924 itu adalah ikhtiyar yang luar biasa, karena upaya ini merupakan yang paling berhasil dalam sejarah kodifikasi dan pembakuan Alquran sepanjang masa. Terbukti kemudian, Alquran Edisi Mesir itu merupakan versi Alquran yang paling banyak beredar dan digunakan oleh kaum Muslim.
Keberhasilan penyebarluasan Alquran Edisi Mesir tak terlepas dari unsur kekuasaan. Seperti juga pada masa-masa sebelumnya, kodifikasi dan standarisasi Alquran adalah karya institusi yang didukung oleh –dan menjadi bagian dari proyek– penguasa politik. Alasannya sederhana, sebagai proyek amal (non-profit), publikasi dan penyebaran Alquran tak akan efektif jika tidak didukung oleh lembaga yang memiliki dana yang besar.
Apa yang telah dilakukan oleh pemerintah Saudi Arabia mencetak ratusan ribu kopi Alquran sejak tahun 1970-an merupakan bagian dari proyek amal yang sekaligus juga merupakan upaya penyuksesan standarisasi kitab suci.
Kendati tidak seperti Uthman bin Affan yang secara terang-terangan memerintahkan membakar seluruh versi (mushaf) Alquran yang bukan miliknya (kendati tidak benar-benar berhasil), tindakan penguasa Saudi membanjiri pasar Alquran hanya dengan satu edisi, menutupi dan perlahan-lahan menyisihkan edisi lain yang diam-diam masih beredar (khususnya di wilayah Maroko dan sekitarnya).
Agaknya, tak lama lagi, di dunia ini hanya ada satu versi Alquran, yakni versi yang kita kenal sekarang ini. Dan jika ini benar-benar terwujud (entah kapan), maka itulah pertama kali kaum Muslim (baru) boleh mendeklarasikan bahwa mereka memiliki satu Alquran yang utuh dan seragam.
