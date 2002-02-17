Metode Hermeneutika untuk Al-Qur’an

Al-Qur’an sebagai kitab petunjuk (hudan) memiliki posisi sentral dalam kehidupan manusia. Ia bukan saja sebagai landasan bagi pengembangan dan perkembangan ilmu-ilmu keislaman, namun ia juga merupakan inspirator, pemandu dan pemadu gerakan-gerakan umat Islam sepanjang empat belas abad lebih sejarah umat manusia.
Hal ini bisa terlihat dari dari bermunculannya gerakan Ikhwanul Muslimin di Mesir, Jam’at Islami di Pakistan, Wahabi di Saudi Arabia, maupun NU, Muhammadiyah, baik organisasi Islam lainnya di seluruh dunia.
Al-Qur’an sebagai sebuah teks, menurut Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd, pada dasarnya adalah produk budaya. (Tekstualitas Al-Qur’an, 2000) Hal ini dapat dibuktikan dengan rentang waktu terkumpulnya teks Al-Qur’an dalam 20 tahun lebih yang terbentuk dalam realitas sosial dan budaya. Oleh karena itu, perlu adanya dialektika yang terus-menerus antara teks (Al-Qur’an) dan kebudayaan manusia yang senantiasa berkembang secara pesat.
Jika hal ini tidak dilakukan, maka teks Al-Qur’an akan hanya menjadi benda atau teks mati yang tidak berarti apa-apa dalam kancah fenomena kemanusiaan. Teks al-Qur’an masih sangat mungkin menjadi obat mujarab, bacaan shalat, atau perhiasaan bacaan yang dikumandangkan tiap waktu. Akan tetapi visi transformatif dan kemanusiaan Al-Qur’an akan bisa hilang begitu saja.
Mohammed Arkoun menegaskan, bahwa sebuah tradisi akan kering, mati, dan mandeg jika tidak dihidupkan secara terus- menerus melalui penafsiran ulang sejalan dengan dinamika sosial. (Rethinking Islam, 1999) Al-Qur’an sebagai teks yang telah melahirkan tradisi pemikiran, pergerakan, bahkan perilaku keagamaan yang sangat luas dalam rentang waktu panjang, tentu saja tidak bisa mengabaikan hal ini.
Oleh karena berbagai macam metode penafsiran dan model tafsir dalam kurun waktu sejarah Islam adalah upaya yang patut dibanggakan sebagai usaha mendinamiskan Al-Qur’an yang sangat universal itu.
Dalam usaha menangkap dan mendapatkan pesan dari teks Allah berwujud dalam Al-Qur’an tentu saja mengandung problem. Karena, setiap usaha menerjemahkan, menafsirkan, atau mencari pemahaman terhadap teks klasik yang berjarak waktu, budaya, tempat sangat jauh dengan pembacanya, selalu digelayuti problem hermeneutika (penafsiran).
Dengan adanya problem penafsiran teks tersebut, maka ada sebuah teori filsafat yang digunakan menganalisis problem penafsiran, sehingga teks bisa dipahami secara benar dan komprehensif.
Tawaran Hermeneutik. Hermeneutika sebagai sebuah metode interpretasi sangat relevan kita pakai dalam memahami pesan Al-Qur’an agar subtilitas inttelegendi (ketepatan pemahaman) dan subtilitas ecsplicandi (ketepatan penjabaran) dari pesan Allah bisa ditelusuri secara komprehensif.
Maksudnya, pesan Allah yang diturunkan pada teks al-Qur’an melalui Nabi Muhammad itu tidak hanya kita pahami secara tekstual, juga bisa kita pahami secara kontekstual dan menyeluruh dengan tidak membatasi diri pada teks dan konteks ketika Al-Qur’an turun.
Maka, teks Al-Qur’an beserta yang melingkupinya dapat digunakan agar selaras dan cocok dengan kondisi ruang, waktu, dan tempat di mana kita berada dan hidup. Diskursus hermeneutika tidak bisa kita lepaskan dari bahasa, karena problem hermeneutika adalah problem bahasa.
Karena itu, dalam memahami teks Al-Qur’an, disamping harus memahami kaidah tata bahasa, juga mengandaikan suasana psikologis dan sosio historis (wacana) yang teks tersebut. Atau dengan kata lain, istilah teknis yang diciptakan Ferdinand de Saussure di atas –seorang ahli bahasa dari Swis adalah hubungan yang dialektis antara teks dan wacana. (K. Bertens, Filsafat Barat Abad XX, 1995).
Sebuah penafsiran dan usaha pemahaman terhadap Al-Qur’an jika memakai metode hermeneutika, selalu terdapat tiga faktor yang senantiasa dipertimbangkan, yaitu dunia teks, dunia pengarang, dan dunia pembaca.
Ketiga komponen itu memiliki konteks sendiri-sendiri, sehingga jika memahami teks Al-Qur’an hanya bertumpu pada satu dimensi tanpa mempertimbangkan dimensi yang lainnya, pemahaman yang diperoleh tidak akan luas dan miskin.
Dalam tradisi hermeneutika, terutama metode yang diperkenalkan oleh Gadamer, akan terlihat jelas bahwa dalam setiap pemahaman teks, tidak terkecuali pada teks Al-Qur’an, unsur subyektivitas penafsir tidak mungkin disingkirkan. Bahkan secara ekstrem dikatakan bahwa sebuah teks akan berbunyi dan hidup ketika dipahami, diperhatikan, dan diajak dialog oleh pembacanya.
Dalam proses dialog, berarti pihak pembaca memiliki ruang kebebasan dan otonomi. Munculnya kitab tafsir Al-Qur’an yang berjilid-jilid yang masih dan akan terus berkembang menunjukkan bahwa pemahaman ulama’ pada Al-Qur’an dan tradisi kenabian tidak pernah final.
Di masa modern ini, ada dua mufassir terkemuka yang menggunakan metode hermeneutika yaitu Fazlur Rahman dan Mohammed Arkoun. Fazlur Rahman meskipun belum secara langsung menggunakan hermeneutika sebagai metodetafsirnya,namun ia telah memberikan bobot besar pada kontekstualitas.
Belum tuntasnya penggunaan hermeneutika dalam tafsir Al-Qur’an itu justru merupakan kelemahan Rahman dalam penafsiran Al-Qur’an untuk mencapai tujuan dasarnya, yaitu mengedepankan etika dalam Al-Qur’an. Menurut Rahman, memahami pesan Al-Qur’an secara adikuat dan efektif, pemahaman secara menyeluruh terhadap perkembangan kronologisnya, dan bukan pemahaman secara ayat per ayat, merupakan sebuah kemutlakan.
Mohammed Arkoun mungkin orang yang secara tuntas mencoba menggunakan hermeneutika dalam penafsiran Al-Qur’an. Untuk kepentingan analisisnya, Arkoun meminjam teori hermeneutika dari Paul Ricour, dengan memperkenalkan tiga level “perkataan Tuhan” atau tingkatan Wahyu.
Pertama, wahyu sebagai firman Allah yang transenden, tak terbatas, yang tak diketahui oleh manusia, yaitu wahyu al-Lauh Mahfudz dan Umm al-Kitab. Kedua, Wahyu yang nampak dalam proses sejarah.
Berkenaan dengan Al-Qur’an, hal ini menunjuk pada realitas Firman Allah sebagaimana diturunkan dalam bahasa Arab kepada Nabi Muhammad selama kurang lebih dua puluh tahun. Ketiga, Wahyu sebagaimana tertulis dalam Mushaf dengan huruf dan berbagai macam tanda yang ada di dalamnya. Ini menunjuk pada al-Mushaf al-Usmani yang dipakai orang-orang Muslim hingga hari ini.
Ketiga tingkatan pemahaman wahyu di atas tentu saja memberikan implikasi pada penafsiran. Bagi Arkoun, dalam tafsir klasik atau modern, ketiga kategori wahyu itu tidak dibedakan sehingga menempatkan wahyu ketiga kategori di atas menjadi satu otoritas, yaitu skema otoritas Tuhan.
Arkoun melihat secara kritis otoritas dari masing-masing teks Al-Qur’an itu. Sehingga masing-masing tidak dicampurkadukkan begitu saja.
Dengan demikian, ia telah membongkar sesuatu di balik penyejarahan ketiga kategori otoritas tersebut. Hal ini menjadi teks Al-Qur’an terbongkar dari selubung-selebung ideologis dan klaim kebenaran penafsiran yang sudah tidak relevan lagi.
Hermeneutika Pembebasan. Analisis yang dilakukan oleh Arkoun dan Rahman di atas memang harus diakui sebagai prestasi intelektual yang briliyan. Analisis tersebut telah mampu membongkar yang selama ini tidak tersentuh (unthoucable) oleh akal klasik maupun modern.
Namun analisis Arkoun itu masih menyisakan problem yang belum terjawab, yaitu apakah analisis itu hanya sebagai kajian epistemologis yang tidak mempunyai implikasi praktis dan humanis? Padahal, umat Islam sekarang sedang mengalami kemunduran besar yang tidak cukup hanya bisa dipecahkan dengan teori minus aksi!
Al-Qur’an sesungguhnya mempunyai visi transformatif dan liberatif untuk kemanusiaan. Ayat-ayat mengawali misi penurunan Al-Qur’an dengan mengadakan revolusi teologis. Revolusi teologis ini mengartikulasikan substansinya melalui jargon “Tauhid” yang menegasikan seluruh sesembahan selain Allah.
Tauhid ini juga menegaskan semangat egalitarianisme sebagai simbol perlawanan terhadap perbudakan dan kejahatan kemanusiaan yang terjadi di Makkah. Sedangkan ayat-ayat Madaniyah mengindikasikan semangat revolusi sosiologis terhadap tatanan dan struktur sosial kehidupan masyarakat dengan menjadikan keadilan dan kemakmuran sebagai doktrin sandaran.
Dari periodesasi ayat-ayat Al-Qur’an beserta implikasi revolusinya, dapatlah dipahami bahwa semangat dan nilai Al-Qur’an itu bergerak. Ia tidak hanya berhenti dan memperkaya horizon pengalaman beragama individual, tetapi juga berlanjut implikasinya pada dimensi sosial. Dengan kata lain, ia berdampak meningkatkan kualitas penghayatan individu terhadap universalitas nilai-nilai kemanusiaan.
Bahkan, dengan merekontruksi sejarah Kenabian dan mecermati ulang Al-Qur’an, Asghar Ali Engineer berkesimpulan bahwa Islam yang bertumpu pada Al-Qur’an mempunyai perhatian sentral pada keadilan sosial untuk membebaskan kaum lemah dan tertindas serta menciptakan masyarakat egalitarian. Menurutnya, wahyu secara esensial bersifat religius, namun tetap menaruh perhatian pada situasi yang serta memiliki kesadaran sejarah (Islam dan Pembebasan, 1993).
Hal ini terbukti dari ayat-ayat pertama yang turun kepada Nabi, mengungkapkan keprihatinan yang mendalam terhadap situasi sosial yang terjadi di Mekkah. Fakta bahwa Islam yang bertumpu pada Al-Qur’an lebih dari sekedar agama formal, tetapi juga risalah yang agung bagi transformasi sosial dan tantangan bagi kepentingan-kepentingan pribadi, dibuktikan oleh penekanannyan pada shalat dan zakat.
Dalam kebanyakan ayat Al-Qur’an, shalat tidak pernah disebut tanpa diiringi oleh zakat. Zakat bertujuan untuk distribusi kekayaan bagi fakir miskin, untuk membebaskan budak-budak, membayar hutang bagi para penghutang, dan membantu problem- problem agama lainnya.
Oleh karena itu, hermeneutika yang merupakan metode penafsiran yang memadai pada saat sekarang, perlu memberikan tujuan penafsiran yang tegas dan jelas. Tugas hermeneutika Al-Qur’an yang mendesak pada saat sekarang adalah untuk pembebasan sosial kemanusiaan dari berbagai ekspoitasi yang merugikan. Eksploitasi itu bisa berbentuk ekonomi, politik, sosial, budaya, serta pengekangan keberagamaan.
Maka ke depan, umat Islam Indonesia harus memelopori penafsiran Al-Qur’an yang berimplikasi pada pembebasan sosial. Sudah waktunya para agamawan terjun untuk membebaskan penindasan, membela hak-hak wanita, dan berdiri pada garda terdepan menumbangkan segala ketidakadilan. Usaha yang dilakukan Farid Esack dalam menumbangkan rezim apartheid di Afrika Selatan, layak dipertimbangkan sebagai pemandu gerakan dan wacana keilmuan.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Would you be thinking about exchanging hyperlinks?
Perfect piece of work you have done, this internet site is really cool with excellent info .
We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
I am constantly invstigating online for ideas that can assist me. Thx!
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, thanks for putting up.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me. Good job.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and outstanding style and design.
This bit of writing will help the net users for setting
up new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
Greetings! Extremely helpful advice within this article!
This is basically the little changes that makes the most important
changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
great post, very informative. I wonder why the alternative experts of the sector usually do not understand this.
You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a fantastic readers’ base already!
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Spot on with this write-up, I really suppose this website wants far more consideration. I’ll probably be again to learn much more, thanks for that info.
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for your post is simply cool
and that i could suppose you are an expert on this subject.
Well together with your permission let me to seize your feed to stay
updated with impending post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the
gratifying work.
Thanks for helping out, good information.
I like this site very much, Its a real nice spot to read and obtain information. “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” by Colin Powell.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
I think the admin of this web page is truly working
hard for his web page, as here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its
a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and
both show the same outcome.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I have recently started a site, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Thanks for your personal personal marvelous posting!
I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you may be a fantastic author.I
will make sure you bookmark your blog site and will often come back soon. I wish to encourage yourself to continue your great work,
have a nice evening!
This page certainly has all the info I wanted about this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Good post. I be taught one thing more challenging on totally different blogs everyday. It is going to all the time be stimulating to read content from different writers and apply a bit one thing from their store. I’d choose to use some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your net blog. Thanks for sharing.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a website, which is good designed for my knowledge.
thanks admin
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge concerning unpredicted emotions.
I like the things you guys tend to be up too.
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up to date the fantastic
works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Great post, you have pointed out some superb points, I also believe this s a very superb website.
Just what I was searching for, thankyou for putting up.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you!
Great write-up, I?¦m regular visitor of one?¦s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
obviously like your website but you ought to have a look at the spelling on a number of of the posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and so i in locating it
very bothersome to tell the truth then again I’ll definitely come again again.
This can be a great tip especially to the people unfamiliar with the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise info Many thanks for sharing that one.
A must read post!
Valuable information. Fortunate me I discovered your website
accidentally, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not
came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for advice
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I enjoy new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I’ve been exploring for somewhat for any good quality articles or weblog posts in this particular type of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately discovered this website.
Reading this information So i’m glad to exhibit that I’ve a remarkably perfect uncanny feeling I learned just what I needed.
I most undeniably can make sure to don?t put from your mind this site and provide it a look on a constant basis.
Great article. I’m facing many of these issues too..
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely vast for me. I’m looking ahead in your subsequent publish, I¦ll attempt to get the hang of it!
Real clean web site, thankyou for this post.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I¦d like to look extra posts like this .
Wow, this piece of writing is nice, my younger sister
is analyzing these things, so I am going to inform her.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I
thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
Hi, i feel which i saw you visited my site thus
i got to return the favor.I’m seeking to find things to
improve my website!I suppose its ok to make use of some
of your ideas!!
I think that what you posted made a bunch of sense. However, what about this?
what if you added a little information? I am not
suggesting your content is not good, however suppose you added a post title that grabbed people’s attention? I mean Metode Hermeneutika untuk Al-Qur’an | IslamLib is kinda vanilla.
You might look at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create news titles to grab people to open the
links. You might try adding a video or a picture or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it would bring your posts a little livelier.
Very nice post. I really stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
state that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
All things considered I will be subscribing to the feed and so i hope you write again soon!
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other visitors that they will assist,
so here it takes place.
Hi there mates, its impressive piece of writing concerning educationand completely
explained, keep it up all the time.
I actually have been exploring for somewhat for almost any high
quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually discovered this website.
Studying this information So i am glad to express that I’ve an extremely excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I
needed. I most undoubtedly can make certain to usually
do not put away from your mind this website and gives it a style on a constant basis.
Quality posts may be the main to attract the people to
pay a visit the site, that’s what this website is providing.
Nice weblog here! Also your website rather a lot up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink on your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Fantastic website. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra about your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this house to solve my problem. May be that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..
The things i don’t understood is if honestly how you’re not actually much more well-appreciated
than you could be now. You happen to be very
intelligent. You realize thus considerably about this topic, produced me personally believe it from a great deal of varied angles.
Its like people aren’t involved until it’s something to
do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Constantly handle it up!
Currently it looks like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Can I just say what a reduction to search out someone who really knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know the way to deliver a difficulty to mild and make it important. Extra individuals must read this and understand this facet of the story. I cant believe youre no more standard because you definitely have the gift.
I like this site its a master peace ! Glad I discovered this on google .
Remarkable! Its in fact amazing post, I have got much clear idea regarding from this post.
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
Wonderful article! This can be the sort of information that are supposed to be shared over the net.
Disgrace on the search engines for will no longer positioning this submit upper!
Happen over and visit my site . Thank you =)
Excellent information. Lucky me I just found your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I actually have saved it for later!
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the
same topics? Thank you!
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
I simply couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual supply to your visitors?
Is gonna be again ceaselessly in order to check out new posts
Do you have any video of that? I’d love to find out some
additional information.
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Fantastic site. Plenty of helpful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
Hey there! I simply would want to provide you with a huge thumbs up
for the great info you have got right here for this post.
I am going back to your site for further soon.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s
time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish
to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
Hi there, its good piece of writing about media
print, we all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of
facts.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand afterward its around other people that they may help, so here it takes
place.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hello, I love reading through your article. I like to write down a bit comment to support you.
Spot up with this write-up, I truly believe that this site needs a
great deal more attention. I’ll more likely be returning to see through more, many thanks
for the info!
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange methods with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I quite like reading through a post that will make people think.
Also, be grateful for allowing me to comment!
My developer is attempting to persuade me to go to .net from PHP.
I have got always disliked the concept as a result of costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about annually and
am worried about switching to a different platform. I have
heard excellent reasons for blogengine.net. What is
the way I could transfer my wordpress content into it?
Any help can be really appreciated!
What’s Going on i am unfamiliar with this, I came across this I’ve discovered It positively
helpful and features aided me out loads. I am hoping to provide a contribution & aid other users like its
helped me. Great job.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about hermenetika. Regards
Excellent article. I absolutely appreciate this website. Keep it up!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was once entirely right.
This submit truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how so much time I
had spent for this information! Thank you!
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this blog to get latest updates, thus where can i do it please help.
I gotta favorite this website it seems invaluable invaluable
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get
that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari.
Outstanding Blog!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal site.
I like this web site very much so much great info .
Some truly good content on this web site, thanks for contribution. “The spirit is the true self.” by Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)