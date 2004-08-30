Qur’an Abu Zayd

IslamLib – Tanggal 28-29 Agustus 2004 ini, Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) bekerja sama dengan International Center for Islam and Pluralism (ICIP) menyelenggarakan workshop pemikiran bertitel “Kritik Wacana Agama”. Workshop ini dihadiri Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd, intelektual muslim asal Mesir yang kini tinggal di Leiden, Belanda. Dalam forum ini, Abu Zayd secara langsung akan mempresentasikan pikiran-pikirannya yang selama ini terlanjur dianggap keluar pakem alias melenceng.
Oleh sejumlah ulama Mesir, Abu Zayd memang telah divonis murtad (keluar dari Islam). Vonis tersebut disebabkan pandangannya yang dianggap “terlampau berani” dalam soal Alquran. Misalnya, Alquran menurutnya adalah teks linguistik yang bersifat kemanusiaan, betapapun ia memiliki unsur keilahian.
Alquran, ketika diujar dengan menggunakan piranti kultural dalam bentuk bahasa, diakui atau tidak telah bermetamorfosa menjadi teks yang terkena hukum sejarah. Makanya, Alquran adalah produk budaya, tandasnya dalam buku Mafhûmun Nash. Dengan demikian, Alquran tak bisa diposisikan pada hirarki transendental, dilucuti dari konteks budaya yang melingkupinya.
Dalam membaca Alquran, Abu Zayd berseru agar mengambil posisi yang benar. Sebagai pembaca, kita mesti sadar akan ideologi dan subyektifitas diri kita sendiri, sehingga tidak mudah terjerembab pada sikap pemutlakan. Seorang pembaca tidak dibenarkan bertindak sewenang-wenang dalam memaknai sebuah teks, umpamanya dengan mensubordinasi teks ke dalam kehendak-kehendak si pembaca.
Hubungan antara teks dan pembaca tak terpisahkan. Selalu ada jalinan yang dialektis antara teks dan pembaca. Bagi Abu Zayd, relasi antara teks dan pembaca bersifat dialektis (jadaliyah), bukan penundukan (ikhdha’). Dengan cara ini, subyektivisme dalam proses pemaknaan diharapkan dapat diminimalisasi.
Berbeda dengan Farid Esack, Asghar Ali Engineer, Hassan Hanafi, dan lain-lain, Abu Zayd masih meyakini adanya makna obyektif di balik suatu teks. Baginya, makna obyektif yang bersembunyi di balik teks-teks Alquran, mungkin ditemukan setelah proses obyektifikasi melalui piranti hermeneutika.
Ia mengusulkan agar hermeneutika selalu berpijak pada pemilahan yang tegas antara makna kesejarahan suatu teks (al-ma’nat târîkhî) dan pengertian atau interpretasi baru (al-maghzâ) yang ditarik dari makna kesejarahan-obyektif tersebut.
Menurutnya, makna historis itulah yang pertama-tama harus diungkap seorang penafsir, dengan pembacaan pada struktur internal dan dimensi historis (al-bu’dut târîkh) teks tersebut. Setelah itu, baru dilakukan penafsiran yang mungkin menjawab problem-problem kehidupan masa kini. Metode tafsir ini memungkinkan Alquran terbuka untuk makna-makna yang baru (qâbil litajaddudil fahm).
Abu Zayd telah memberi perspektif lain tentang kedudukan Alquran, plus cara membaca dan memahaminya. Setiap kita bisa bersetuju atau menolak. Penerimaan dan penolakan suatu pemikiran tentu hal yang lazim dalam dunia akamedis-intelektual. Yang tidak lazim adalah penolakan atas orang yang berbeda pikiran dengan kita, disertai caci maki, lebih-lebih vonis kafir atau murtad. []
I really like the things you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
Maintain the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
I have read several good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you put to make the sort of wonderful informative site.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Great job.
Glad to be one of several visitors on this awesome site : D.
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
fantastic post.Ne’er knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
I haven¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for putting up. “To the dull mind all nature is leaden. To the illumined mind the whole world sparkles with light.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.
You have noted very interesting points! ps nice web site. “O human race born to fly upward, wherefore at a little wind dost thou fall.” by Dante Alighieri.
I liked as much as you will obtain carried out right here. The cartoon is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you would like be delivering the following. unwell indubitably come more previously again as precisely the similar nearly very continuously inside of case you shield this increase.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information particularly the closing
part 🙂 I maintain such info much. I was trying to find this particular information for the number of years.
Many thanks and best of luck.
It¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I¦m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely great. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous web site.
Some genuinely good information, Glad I found this. “Nothing is so bitter that a calm mind cannot find comfort in it.” by Lucius Annaeus Seneca.
I just couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard information a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often in order to check up on new posts
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people,
its really really good article on building up new weblog.
Great site. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you for your effort!
certainly like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the tips coming. I liked it!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Magnificent items from you, man. I have think about your stuff previous to and you’re simply too magnificent.
I actually like what you have bought below, really like what you’re saying and
the method by which in which you might be
saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you consistently maintain to stay
it wise. I can not wait to learn a lot more by you. This is certainly really a terrific site.
Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Currently it appears like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?